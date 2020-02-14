Iowa Western
Saturday, Feb. 15
Men’s Basketball
IWCC at Southeastern, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
IWCC at North Dakota State College of Science, 2 p.m.
Baseball
Iowa Western at Garden City (DH), 2 & 4 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Wrestling
IWCC at NJCAA National Qualifier in Esterville, 10 a.m.
Baseball
Iowa Western at Garden City (DH), 12 & 2 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Thursday, Feb. 13
Thomas Jefferson 83, Red Oak 47
Treynor 56, St. Albert 49
Friday, Feb. 14
Lewis Central at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7 p.m.
Denison-Schleswig at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.
Atlantic at St. Albert, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Treynor at Grand View Christian, 3 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Thursday, Feb. 13
Class 1-A Regional tournament
Region 7
St. Albert 92, Essex 27
Region 8
Riverside 55, Heartland Christian, 52
Regular season
Lewis Central 70, Clarinda 16
Friday, Feb. 14
Lewis Central at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 5:30 p.m.
Denison-Schleswig at Glenwood, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Class 2-A Regional tournament
Region 8
Tri-Center at Missouri Valley, 5 p.m.
MVAOCOU at Underwood, 7 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Saturday, Feb. 15
Districts Wrestling
Class 3-A
at Johnston
Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, Des Moines Lincoln, Des Moines North-Hoover, Des Moines Roosevelt, Norwalk, Johnston.
Class 2-A
at Atlantic
Glenwood, Clarinda, Harlan, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Southwest Iowa, ADM, Creston, Greene County, Carroll Kuemper, Panorama, Winterset.
Class 1-A
at Mapleton
Tri-Center, Logan-Magnolia, MVAOCOU, MIssouri Valley, West Harrison, West Monona, Woodbine, Akron-Westfield, Alta-Aurelia, East Sac County, Hinton, Lawton-Bronson, South Central Calhoun, Westwood, Woodbury Central.
at Underwood
Underwood, Treynor, St. Albert, Riverside, AHSTW, East Mills, Clarinda Academy, ACGC, Audubon, Bedford-Lenox, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Griswold, Nodaway Valley, Southwest Valley, West Central Valley.
Prep Swimming
Saturday, Feb. 15
State swim meet in Iowa City, 12 p.m.
NCAA Basketball
Thursday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 17 Oregon 68, No. 16 Colorado 60
Indiana 89, No. 21 Iowa 77
Friday’s Games
AP Top 25
No games scheduled
Saturday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 14 West Virginia, 3 p.m.
No. 2 Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 9 p.m.
No. 3 Kansas vs. Oklahoma, 11 a.m.
No. 5 Louisville at Clemson, 3 p.m.
No. 6 Dayton at UMass, 11:30 a.m.
No. 7 Duke vs. Notre Dame, 3 p.m.
No. 8 Florida State vs. Syracuse, 11 a.m.
No. 9 Maryland at Michigan State, 5 p.m.
No. 10 Seton Hall at Providence, 7 p.m.
No. 11 Auburn at Missouri, 5 p.m.
No. 12 Kentucky vs. Mississippi, 1 p.m.
No. 13 Penn State vs. Northwestern, 11 a.m.
No. 16 Colorado at Oregon State, 9 p.m.
No. 19 Butler vs. Georgetown, 1:30 p.m.
No. 20 Houston at SMU, 5 p.m.
No. 22 Illinois at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
No. 23 Creighton vs. DePaul, 6:30 p.m.
No. 24 Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, 12 p.m.
No. 25 LSU at Alabama, 3 p.m.
Big Ten
Purdue at Ohio State, 11 a.m.
Wisconsin at Nebraska, 1:15 p.m.
Big 12
Texas at Iowa State, 1 p.m.
Kansas State at TCU, 4 p.m.
MVC
Bradley at Southern Illinois, 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at Illinois State, 6 p.m.
Northern Iowa at Loyola Chicago, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 4 San Diego State at Boise State, 3 p.m.
No. 15 Villanova at Temple, 12 p.m.
No. 17 Oregon vs. Utah, 8 p.m.
No. 21 Iowa at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Big Ten
Indiana at Michigan, 12 p.m.
MVC
Evansville at Drake, 3 p.m.
Missouri State at Indiana State, 3 p.m.
Women
Thursday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 1 South Carolina 79, Auburn 53
No. 9 Louisville 66, No. 4 N.C. State 59
No. 10 Maryland 93, No. 17 Iowa 59
No. 15 Gonzaga 56, San Francisco 38
No. 16 Texas A&M 74, Vanderbilt 53
No. 19 Northwestern 66, Michigan 60
No. 20 Indiana 59, Illinois 54
No. 21 South Dakota 88, Western Illinois 51
LSU 75, No. 25 Tennessee 65
Big Ten
Michigan State 57, Rutgers 53
Ohio State 99, Minnesota 76
Nebraska 75, Penn State 58
Purdue 62, Wisconsin 59
MVC
Drake 66, Evansville 51
Indiana State 65, Northern Iowa 63
Friday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 3 Oregon at No. 7 UCLA, 10 p.m.
No. 8 Stanford at Utah, 8 p.m.
No. 11 Oregon State at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.
No. 12 Arizona vs. Washington, 8 p.m.
No. 13 DePaul vs. Butler, 7 p.m.
No. 22 Arizona State vs. Washington State, 8 p.m.
Big East
Seton Hall at Providence, 10:30 a.m.
St. John’s at Creighton, 6 p.m.
Xavier at Marquette, 7 p.m.
NHL Hockey
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 58 35 11 12 82 192 144
Tampa Bay 57 37 15 5 79 203 152
Toronto 57 30 19 8 68 203 189
Florida 56 30 20 6 66 198 188
Montreal 59 27 25 7 61 180 180
Buffalo 57 25 24 8 58 162 178
Ottawa 56 18 27 11 47 147 191
Detroit 58 14 40 4 32 120 216
Metropolitan
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 56 36 15 5 77 202 172
Pittsburgh 55 34 15 6 74 182 150
N.Y. Islanders 55 33 16 6 72 166 151
Columbus 57 30 17 10 70 148 139
Philadelphia 57 31 19 7 69 184 170
Carolina 56 32 21 3 67 181 157
N.Y. Rangers 55 28 23 4 60 181 174
New Jersey 55 20 25 10 50 152 195
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 56 32 15 9 73 178 160
Colorado 55 33 16 6 72 200 154
Dallas 56 32 19 5 69 151 142
Winnipeg 58 29 24 5 63 174 176
Minnesota 56 27 23 6 60 173 181
Nashville 55 26 22 7 59 178 183
Chicago 57 25 24 8 58 166 181
Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 58 32 21 5 69 190 175
Edmonton 56 30 20 6 66 181 176
Vegas 58 28 22 8 64 182 178
Calgary 58 29 23 6 64 164 178
Arizona 59 28 23 8 64 165 162
Anaheim 56 23 26 7 53 146 173
San Jose 56 24 28 4 52 147 187
Los Angeles 58 20 33 5 45 142 186
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo 4, Columbus 3 OT
Dallas 3, Toronto 2
New Jersey 4, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 3, Edmonton 1
Philadelphia 6, Florida 2
Ottawa 3, Arizona 2
N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, late
N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, late
Washington at Colorado, late
Calgary at Anaheim, late
St. Louis at Vegas, late
Friday’s Games
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at Boston, 12 p.m.
Nashville at St. Louis, 2 p.m.
Edmonton at Florida, 3 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles vs. Colorado at Falcon Stadium, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 11:30 a.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 2:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Carolina, 3 p.m.
Anaheim at Vancouver, 4 p.m.
Columbus at New Jersey, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Ottawa, 5 p.m.
St. Louis at Nashville, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
NBA Basketball
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic
W L Pct GB
Toronto 40 15 .727 —
Boston 37 16 .698 2
Philadelphia 34 21 .618 6
Brooklyn 25 28 .472 14
New York 17 38 .309 23
Southeast W L Pct GB
Miami 35 19 .648 —
Orlando 24 31 .436 11½
Washington 20 33 .377 14½
Charlotte 18 36 .333 17
Atlanta 15 41 .268 21
Central W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 46 8 .852 —
Indiana 32 23 .582 14½
Chicago 19 36 .345 27½
Detroit 19 38 .333 28½
Cleveland 14 40 .259 32
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest
W L Pct GB
Houston 34 20 .630 —
Dallas 33 22 .600 1½
Memphis 28 26 .519 6
San Antonio 23 31 .426 11
New Orleans 23 31 .426 11
Northwest W L Pct GB
Denver 38 17 .691 —
Utah 36 18 .667 1½
Oklahoma City 32 22 .593 5½
Portland 25 31 .446 13½
Minnesota 16 37 .302 21
Pacific W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 41 12 .774 —
L.A. Clippers 37 17 .685 4½
Phoenix 22 33 .400 20
Sacramento 21 33 .389 20½
Golden State 12 43 .218 30
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 127, Atlanta 105
Orlando 116, Detroit 112
Indiana 118, Milwaukee 111
Brooklyn 101, Toronto 91
Washington 114, New York 96
Utah 116, Miami 101
Charlotte 115, Minnesota 108
Memphis 111, Portland 104
Dallas 130, Sacramento 111
Phoenix 112, Golden State 106
L.A. Lakers at Denver, late
Thursday’s Games
Boston 141, L.A. Clippers (2 OT)
Oklahoma City 123, New Orleans 118
Friday’s Games
2020 Rising Stars Challenge
Team USA vs Team World, 8 p.m., Chicago
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday’s Games
2020 All-Star Game
Team Giannis vs Team LeBron, 8 p.m., Chicago
Transactions
BASEBALL
National League
MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brad Boxberger and UTL Sean Rodriguez on minor league contracts.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed RHP Tommy Hunter to a one-year contract. Transferred RHP David Robertson to the 60-day IL.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with OF Jarrod Dyson on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Jameson Taillon on the 60-day IL.
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Joe Iorio.
Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Connor Owings to a contract extension.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed C Tommy LaCongo and RHP Drew Peden to contract extensions. Signed RHP Keegan Long.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Released INF Steven Figueroa.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined LA Clippers F Paul George $35,000 for public criticism of the officiating, following a 110-103 loss to Philadelphia on Feb. 11.
Women’s NBA
ATLANTA DREAM — Signed F Glory Johnson.
SEATTLE STORM — Re-signed F Breanna Stewart.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named T.C. McCartney offensive assistant coach, Scott Peters assistant offensive line coach and Chris Kiffin defensive line coach.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with TE Anthony Firkser on a one-year contract extension.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed LB Jared Norris.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DB Jermaine Gabriel.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Tobi Antigha to a one-year contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Boston D Zdeno Chara $5,000 for cross-checking Montreal F Brendan Gallagher during a Feb. 12 game.
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Scott Wilson to Rochester (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Recalled LW Robertson from Texas (AHL). Placed F Alexander Radulov on injured reserve, retroactive to Feb. 11.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Yakov Trenin to Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed D Sami Vatanen on injured reserve, retroactive to Feb. 1. Recalled RW Nick Merkley from Binghamton (AHL).
American Hockey League
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed D Keegan Kanzig to a professional tryout.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
INTER MIAMI — Signed D Andrés Reyes.
National Women’s Soccer League
SKY BLUE FC — Agreed to terms with F Imani Dorsey on a one-year contract.
COLLEGE
ALBANY (N.Y.) — Named Jason Falcon pitching coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.