Iowa Western

Saturday, Feb. 15

Men’s Basketball

IWCC at Southeastern, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

IWCC at North Dakota State College of Science, 2 p.m.

Baseball

Iowa Western at Garden City (DH), 2 & 4 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16

Wrestling

IWCC at NJCAA National Qualifier in Esterville, 10 a.m.

Baseball

Iowa Western at Garden City (DH), 12 & 2 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Thursday, Feb. 13

Thomas Jefferson 83, Red Oak 47

Treynor 56, St. Albert 49

Friday, Feb. 14

Lewis Central at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7 p.m.

Denison-Schleswig at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.

Atlantic at St. Albert, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Treynor at Grand View Christian, 3 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Thursday, Feb. 13

Class 1-A Regional tournament

Region 7

St. Albert 92, Essex 27

Region 8

Riverside 55, Heartland Christian, 52

Regular season

Lewis Central 70, Clarinda 16

Friday, Feb. 14

Lewis Central at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 5:30 p.m.

Denison-Schleswig at Glenwood, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Class 2-A Regional tournament

Region 8

Tri-Center at Missouri Valley, 5 p.m.

MVAOCOU at Underwood, 7 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Saturday, Feb. 15

Districts Wrestling

Class 3-A

at Johnston

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, Des Moines Lincoln, Des Moines North-Hoover, Des Moines Roosevelt, Norwalk, Johnston.

Class 2-A

at Atlantic

Glenwood, Clarinda, Harlan, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Southwest Iowa, ADM, Creston, Greene County, Carroll Kuemper, Panorama, Winterset.

Class 1-A

at Mapleton

Tri-Center, Logan-Magnolia, MVAOCOU, MIssouri Valley, West Harrison, West Monona, Woodbine, Akron-Westfield, Alta-Aurelia, East Sac County, Hinton, Lawton-Bronson, South Central Calhoun, Westwood, Woodbury Central.

at Underwood

Underwood, Treynor, St. Albert, Riverside, AHSTW, East Mills, Clarinda Academy, ACGC, Audubon, Bedford-Lenox, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Griswold, Nodaway Valley, Southwest Valley, West Central Valley.

Prep Swimming

Saturday, Feb. 15

State swim meet in Iowa City, 12 p.m.

NCAA Basketball

Thursday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 17 Oregon 68, No. 16 Colorado 60

Indiana 89, No. 21 Iowa 77

Friday’s Games

AP Top 25

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 14 West Virginia, 3 p.m.

No. 2 Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 9 p.m.

No. 3 Kansas vs. Oklahoma, 11 a.m.

No. 5 Louisville at Clemson, 3 p.m.

No. 6 Dayton at UMass, 11:30 a.m.

No. 7 Duke vs. Notre Dame, 3 p.m.

No. 8 Florida State vs. Syracuse, 11 a.m.

No. 9 Maryland at Michigan State, 5 p.m.

No. 10 Seton Hall at Providence, 7 p.m.

No. 11 Auburn at Missouri, 5 p.m.

No. 12 Kentucky vs. Mississippi, 1 p.m.

No. 13 Penn State vs. Northwestern, 11 a.m.

No. 16 Colorado at Oregon State, 9 p.m.

No. 19 Butler vs. Georgetown, 1:30 p.m.

No. 20 Houston at SMU, 5 p.m.

No. 22 Illinois at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

No. 23 Creighton vs. DePaul, 6:30 p.m.

No. 24 Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, 12 p.m.

No. 25 LSU at Alabama, 3 p.m.

Big Ten

Purdue at Ohio State, 11 a.m.

Wisconsin at Nebraska, 1:15 p.m.

Big 12

Texas at Iowa State, 1 p.m.

Kansas State at TCU, 4 p.m.

MVC

Bradley at Southern Illinois, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Illinois State, 6 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Loyola Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 4 San Diego State at Boise State, 3 p.m.

No. 15 Villanova at Temple, 12 p.m.

No. 17 Oregon vs. Utah, 8 p.m.

No. 21 Iowa at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

Big Ten

Indiana at Michigan, 12 p.m.

MVC

Evansville at Drake, 3 p.m.

Missouri State at Indiana State, 3 p.m.

Women

Thursday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 1 South Carolina 79, Auburn 53

No. 9 Louisville 66, No. 4 N.C. State 59

No. 10 Maryland 93, No. 17 Iowa 59

No. 15 Gonzaga 56, San Francisco 38

No. 16 Texas A&M 74, Vanderbilt 53

No. 19 Northwestern 66, Michigan 60

No. 20 Indiana 59, Illinois 54

No. 21 South Dakota 88, Western Illinois 51

LSU 75, No. 25 Tennessee 65

Big Ten

Michigan State 57, Rutgers 53

Ohio State 99, Minnesota 76

Nebraska 75, Penn State 58

Purdue 62, Wisconsin 59

MVC

Drake 66, Evansville 51

Indiana State 65, Northern Iowa 63

Friday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 3 Oregon at No. 7 UCLA, 10 p.m.

No. 8 Stanford at Utah, 8 p.m.

No. 11 Oregon State at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

No. 12 Arizona vs. Washington, 8 p.m.

No. 13 DePaul vs. Butler, 7 p.m.

No. 22 Arizona State vs. Washington State, 8 p.m.

Big East

Seton Hall at Providence, 10:30 a.m.

St. John’s at Creighton, 6 p.m.

Xavier at Marquette, 7 p.m.

NHL Hockey

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 58 35 11 12 82 192 144

Tampa Bay 57 37 15 5 79 203 152

Toronto 57 30 19 8 68 203 189

Florida 56 30 20 6 66 198 188

Montreal 59 27 25 7 61 180 180

Buffalo 57 25 24 8 58 162 178

Ottawa 56 18 27 11 47 147 191

Detroit 58 14 40 4 32 120 216

Metropolitan

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 56 36 15 5 77 202 172

Pittsburgh 55 34 15 6 74 182 150

N.Y. Islanders 55 33 16 6 72 166 151

Columbus 57 30 17 10 70 148 139

Philadelphia 57 31 19 7 69 184 170

Carolina 56 32 21 3 67 181 157

N.Y. Rangers 55 28 23 4 60 181 174

New Jersey 55 20 25 10 50 152 195

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 56 32 15 9 73 178 160

Colorado 55 33 16 6 72 200 154

Dallas 56 32 19 5 69 151 142

Winnipeg 58 29 24 5 63 174 176

Minnesota 56 27 23 6 60 173 181

Nashville 55 26 22 7 59 178 183

Chicago 57 25 24 8 58 166 181

Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 58 32 21 5 69 190 175

Edmonton 56 30 20 6 66 181 176

Vegas 58 28 22 8 64 182 178

Calgary 58 29 23 6 64 164 178

Arizona 59 28 23 8 64 165 162

Anaheim 56 23 26 7 53 146 173

San Jose 56 24 28 4 52 147 187

Los Angeles 58 20 33 5 45 142 186

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo 4, Columbus 3 OT

Dallas 3, Toronto 2

New Jersey 4, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 3, Edmonton 1

Philadelphia 6, Florida 2

Ottawa 3, Arizona 2

N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, late

N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, late

Washington at Colorado, late

Calgary at Anaheim, late

St. Louis at Vegas, late

Friday’s Games

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Boston, 12 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Florida, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles vs. Colorado at Falcon Stadium, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 11:30 a.m.

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 2:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Carolina, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Columbus at New Jersey, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic

W L Pct GB

Toronto 40 15 .727 —

Boston 37 16 .698 2

Philadelphia 34 21 .618 6

Brooklyn 25 28 .472 14

New York 17 38 .309 23

Southeast W L Pct GB

Miami 35 19 .648 —

Orlando 24 31 .436 11½

Washington 20 33 .377 14½

Charlotte 18 36 .333 17

Atlanta 15 41 .268 21

Central W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 46 8 .852 —

Indiana 32 23 .582 14½

Chicago 19 36 .345 27½

Detroit 19 38 .333 28½

Cleveland 14 40 .259 32

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest

W L Pct GB

Houston 34 20 .630 —

Dallas 33 22 .600 1½

Memphis 28 26 .519 6

San Antonio 23 31 .426 11

New Orleans 23 31 .426 11

Northwest W L Pct GB

Denver 38 17 .691 —

Utah 36 18 .667 1½

Oklahoma City 32 22 .593 5½

Portland 25 31 .446 13½

Minnesota 16 37 .302 21

Pacific W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 41 12 .774 —

L.A. Clippers 37 17 .685 4½

Phoenix 22 33 .400 20

Sacramento 21 33 .389 20½

Golden State 12 43 .218 30

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 127, Atlanta 105

Orlando 116, Detroit 112

Indiana 118, Milwaukee 111

Brooklyn 101, Toronto 91

Washington 114, New York 96

Utah 116, Miami 101

Charlotte 115, Minnesota 108

Memphis 111, Portland 104

Dallas 130, Sacramento 111

Phoenix 112, Golden State 106

L.A. Lakers at Denver, late

Thursday’s Games

Boston 141, L.A. Clippers (2 OT)

Oklahoma City 123, New Orleans 118

Friday’s Games

2020 Rising Stars Challenge

Team USA vs Team World, 8 p.m., Chicago

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Games

2020 All-Star Game

Team Giannis vs Team LeBron, 8 p.m., Chicago

Transactions

BASEBALL

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brad Boxberger and UTL Sean Rodriguez on minor league contracts.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed RHP Tommy Hunter to a one-year contract. Transferred RHP David Robertson to the 60-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with OF Jarrod Dyson on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Jameson Taillon on the 60-day IL.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Joe Iorio.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Connor Owings to a contract extension.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed C Tommy LaCongo and RHP Drew Peden to contract extensions. Signed RHP Keegan Long.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Released INF Steven Figueroa.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined LA Clippers F Paul George $35,000 for public criticism of the officiating, following a 110-103 loss to Philadelphia on Feb. 11.

Women’s NBA

ATLANTA DREAM — Signed F Glory Johnson.

SEATTLE STORM — Re-signed F Breanna Stewart.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named T.C. McCartney offensive assistant coach, Scott Peters assistant offensive line coach and Chris Kiffin defensive line coach.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with TE Anthony Firkser on a one-year contract extension.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed LB Jared Norris.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DB Jermaine Gabriel.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Tobi Antigha to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Boston D Zdeno Chara $5,000 for cross-checking Montreal F Brendan Gallagher during a Feb. 12 game.

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Scott Wilson to Rochester (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Recalled LW Robertson from Texas (AHL). Placed F Alexander Radulov on injured reserve, retroactive to Feb. 11.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Yakov Trenin to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed D Sami Vatanen on injured reserve, retroactive to Feb. 1. Recalled RW Nick Merkley from Binghamton (AHL).

American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed D Keegan Kanzig to a professional tryout.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI — Signed D Andrés Reyes.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Agreed to terms with F Imani Dorsey on a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

ALBANY (N.Y.) — Named Jason Falcon pitching coach.

