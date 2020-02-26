Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Wednesday, Feb. 25

Men’s Basketball

IWCC at Southeastern, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Women’s Basketball

IWCC at Region XI tourney, 5 p.m.

Baseball

IWCC at Cowley, 2-4 p.m.

Softball

IWCC at NE OK A&M 3-5 p.m.

Sunday, March 1

Baseball

IWCC at Cowley, 12-2:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

AP Prep Rankings

Class 4-A

Record Pts Prv

1. Ankeny Centennial (8) 21-1 89 1

2. North Scott (1) 20-1 67 T2

3. Waterloo West 19-2 66 T2

4. Iowa City West 19-2 62 5

5. Cedar Falls 19-2 57 4

6. Waukee 19-2 55 6

7. Abraham Lincoln 20-1 36 8

8. Dubuque Senior 18-3 33 7

9. Indianola 18-3 18 10

10. Sioux City East 16-4 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Valley, West Des Moines 4. Johnston 1.

Class 3-A

Record Pts Prv

1. Norwalk (7) 18-3 86 1

2. Mount Vernon (2) 19-2 77 2

3. Davenport Assumption 17-4 76 3

4. Carroll 18-3 57 6

5. Marion 17-4 45 7

6. Pella 16-5 32 10

7. Winterset 17-4 31 8

8. MOC-Floyd Valley 18-3 27 5

9. Algona 17-4 18 NR

10. Clear Lake 18-3 14 4

Others receiving votes: Central Clinton, De Witt 11. Glenwood 7. Ballard 6. Dallas Center-Grimes 4. Decorah 3. Center Point-Urbana 1.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Class 2-A District 16 finals

at Thomas Jefferson

Treynor 67, Tri-Center 44

Class 1-A District 15 semis

St. Albert 50, IKM-Manning 35

Thursday, Feb. 27

Class 1- District 15 finals

at Tri-Center

Woodbine vs. St. Albert, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Class 4-A Substate 8

Urbandale at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Lewis Central at WDM Dowling, 7 p.m.

Class 3-A Substate 8

at Glenwood

Glenwood vs. Harlan, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Class 2-A Substate 8 finals

at Abraham Lincoln

Treynor vs. Panorama, 7 p.m.

Class 1-A Substate 8 final

at MVAOCOU

District 15 champ vs. District 16 champ, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Class 4-A Region 1 finals

Glenwood 86, Le Mars 65

Region 8 finals

Lewis Central 59, Dallas Center-Grimes winner 41

Class 5-A Region 3 finals

Johnston 66, Abraham Lincoln 45

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Class 1-A Region 7 finals

at Harlan

Exira-EHK vs. St. Albert, 8 p.m.

Class 2-A Region 8 finals

at Harlan

Logan-Magnolia-Mount Ayr winner vs. AHSTW-Nodaway Valley winner, 6 p.m.

State Basketball pairings

at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines

Monday, March 2

Class 5-A

No. 2 Iowa City High (22-1) vs. No. 7 Cedar Rapids Prairie (20-3), 10 a.m.

No. 3 Johnston (21-2) vs. No. 6 Southeast Polk (19-4), 11:45 a.m.

No. 1 Waukee (21-2) vs. No. 8 Sioux City East (16-7), 1:30 p.m.

No. 4 Cedar Falls (19-4) vs. No. 5 Waterloo West (19-4), 3:15 p.m.

Class 3-A

No. 1 Dike-New Hartford (22-1) vs. No. 8 Jesup (20-4), 5 p.m.

No. 4 Red Oak (21-3) vs. No. 5 North Polk (19-5), 6:45 p.m.

No. 2 Clear Lake (22-2) vs. No. 7 Davenport Assumption (16-7), 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 3

Class 3-A

Sioux City Heelan (19-4) vs. Des Moines Christian (22-2), 10 a.m.

Class 4-A

No. 1 North Scott (23-0) vs. No. 8 Clear Creek-Amana (19-4), 11:45 a.m.

No. 4 Center Point-Urbana (21-2) vs. No. 5 Waverly-Shell Rock (20-2), 1:30 p.m.

No. 2 Glenwood (24-0) vs. No. 7 Gilbert (19-3), 3:15 p.m.

No. 3 Ballard (22-1) vs. No. 6 Lewis Central (19-5), 5 p.m.

NCAA Basketball

Tuesday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 4 Dayton 62, George Mason 55

Wake Forest 113, No. 7 Duke 101 2OT

No. 8 Kentucky 69, Texas A&M 60

No. 15 Auburn 67, Mississippi 58

No. 24 Michigan State 78, No. 18 Iowa 70

No. 2 Baylor 85, Kansas State 66

No. 22 Texas Tech at Oklahoma, late

No. 5 San Diego State vs. Colorado State, late

Big 12

Iowa State 65, TCU 59

Big East

Xavier 78, DePaul 67

MVC

Loyola Chicago 64, Drake 60

Valparaiso 89, Missouri State 74

Wednesday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 12 Villanova vs. St. John’s, 5:30 p.m.

No. 16 Penn State vs. Rutgers, 6 p.m.

No. 9 Maryland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Big East

Georgetown at Marquette, 7:30 p.m.

MVC

Bradley at Illinois State, 6 p.m.

Evansville at Northern Iowa, 7 p.m.

Indiana State at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 19 Michigan vs. Wisconsin, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Gonzaga vs. San Diego, 8 p.m.

No. 21 Colorado at California, 8 p.m.

No. 23 Ohio State at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

No. 14 Oregon vs. Oregon State, 10 p.m.

Big Ten

Indiana at Purdue, 6 p.m.

Illinois at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Women

Tuesday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 14 Northwestern 69, Ohio State 55

No. 23 Princeton 80, Penn 44

No. 7 Maryland 88, Purdue 45

Wednesday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 6 UConn at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

No. 25 TCU vs. Texas, 6:30 p.m.

Big Ten

Michigan State at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Big 12

Iowa State at Kansas State, 6:30 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 1 South Carolina vs. Florida, 5 p.m.

No. 5 Louisville vs. Boston College, 5 p.m.

No. 22 Indiana vs. Nebraska, 5 p.m.

No. 12 Texas A&M vs. Alabama, 6 p.m.

No. 15 Kentucky vs. Georgia, 6 p.m.

No. 19 Florida State vs. Clemson, 6 p.m.

No. 18 Iowa vs. Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

No. 8 N.C. State vs. Syracuse, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Mississippi State vs. No. 22 Arkansas, 6 p.m.

No. 23 Missouri State at Illinois State, 7:30 p.m.

No. 10 Mississippi State vs. Arkansas 8 p.m.

Big Ten

Michigan at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

MVC

Southern Illinois at Bradley, 7 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Tuesday’s Games

Calgary at Boston, late

Dallas 4, Carolina 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

Philadelphia 4, San Jose 2

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3

Vancouver 4 at Montreal 3

Winnipeg at Washington, late

New Jersey at Detroit, late

Chicago at St. Louis, late

Columbus at Minnesota, late

Ottawa at Nashville, late

Florida at Arizona, late

Edmonton at Anaheim, late

Wednesday’s Games

Buffalo at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Washington at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic W L Pct GB

Toronto 42 15 .737 —

Boston 39 17 .696 2½

Philadelphia 36 22 .621 6½

Brooklyn 26 30 .464 15½

New York 17 40 .298 25

Southeast W L Pct GB

Miami 36 21 .632 —

Orlando 25 32 .439 11

Washington 20 36 .357 15½

Charlotte 19 37 .339 16½

Atlanta 17 42 .288 20

Central W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 49 8 .860 —

Indiana 33 24 .579 16

Chicago 20 38 .345 29½

Detroit 19 40 .322 31

Cleveland 16 41 .281 33

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest W L Pct GB

Houston 37 20 .649 —

Dallas 35 23 .603 2½

Memphis 28 29 .491 9

New Orleans 25 32 .439 12

San Antonio 24 32 .429 12½

Northwest W L Pct GB

Denver 39 18 .684 —

Utah 36 21 .632 3

Oklahoma City 35 22 .614 4

Portland 26 32 .448 13½

Minnesota 16 40 .286 22½

Pacific W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 43 12 .782 —

L.A. Clippers 38 19 .667 6

Phoenix 24 34 .414 20½

Sacramento 23 33 .411 20½

Golden State 12 45 .211 32

x-clinched playoff spot

THROUGH FEBRUARY 24

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG

Harden, HOU 54 550 557 1904 35.3

Beal, WAS 49 502 339 1474 30.1

Young, ATL 53 491 418 1586 29.9

Giannis, MIL 51 562 325 1524 29.9

Lillard, POR 54 507 368 1594 29.5

Doncic, DAL 46 435 320 1324 28.8

Westbrook, HOU 47 497 238 1278 27.2

Leonard, LAC 44 418 268 1197 27.2

Davis, LAL 48 446 339 1285 26.8

Booker, PHX 55 488 363 1448 26.3

LaVine, CHI 58 510 266 1463 25.2

James, LAL 53 507 207 1335 25.2

Ingram, NOP 49 411 257 1202 24.5

Mitchell, UTA 56 505 221 1369 24.4

Embiid, PHI 42 322 300 998 23.8

Siakam, TOR 46 405 182 1091 23.7

Tatum, BOS 52 426 199 1190 22.9

DeRozan, SAS 54 457 303 1225 22.7

Wiggins, GSW 47 387 165 1041 22.1

McCollum, POR 54 465 96 1175 21.8

FG Percentage

FG FGA PCT

Gobert, UTA 323 470 .687

Allen, BKN 241 374 .644

Capela, HOU 244 388 .629

Clarke, MEM 254 408 .623

Whiteside, POR 349 572 .610

Simmons, PHI 361 617 .585

Adams, OKC 233 400 .583

Harrell, LAC 430 742 .580

Adebayo, MIA 359 621 .578

Collins, ATL 278 482 .577

Rebounds

G OFF DEF TOT AVG

Drummond, CLE 54 244 584 828 15.3

Gobert, UTA 55 195 591 786 14.3

Whiteside, POR 53 213 534 747 14.1

Giannis, MIL 51 122 571 693 13.6

Sabonis, IND 54 164 509 673 12.5

Embiid, PHI 42 117 389 506 12.0

Vucevic, ORL 46 119 379 498 10.8

Valanciunas, MEM 54 154 413 567 10.5

Adebayo, MIA 57 147 450 597 10.5

Thompson, CLE 53 215 328 543 10.2

Assists

G AST AVG

James, LAL 53 567 10.7

Young, ATL 53 487 9.2

Rubio, PHX 50 434 8.7

Doncic, DAL 46 396 8.6

Simmons, PHI 54 442 8.2

Lillard, POR 54 429 7.9

Graham, CHA 56 429 7.7

Lowry, TOR 45 348 7.7

Harden, HOU 54 400 7.4

Brogdon, IND 43 311 7.2

Tuesday’s Games

Indiana 119, Charlotte 80

Milwaukee at Toronto, late

Oklahoma City at Chicago, late

Detroit at Denver, late

Boston at Portland, late

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, late

Sacramento at Golden State, late

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Washington, 6 p.m.

New York at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Houston, 7 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Boston at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New York at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Portland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Miami, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Washington at Utah, 8 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Transactions

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Waived G Nate Hickman. Reassisgned F Ivan Rabb.

FOOTBALL

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

MONTREAL ALOUETTES — Re-signed LS Martin Bedard.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned RW Troy Terry and D Brendan Guhle to San Diegeo (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Returned F Justin Dowling to Texas (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Manitoba F Ryan White two games for a boarding incident in a Feb. 21 game at Laval. Suspended Laval F Antoine Waked one game for an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a Feb. 22 game at Toronto. Suspended Chicago F Jermaine Loewen one game as a consequence of his actions in a Feb. 23 game at Rockford.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended RW Kyle Neuber three games as a consequence of his actions in a Feb. 22 game against Norfolk.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Signed F Gordon Wild.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed D Noah Billingsley.

NASHEVILLE SC — Signed D Tanner Dieterichs, M Luke Hakkenson and Alistair Johnston and G Elliot Panicco.

VACOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed F Tosaint Ricketts to a contract extension.

