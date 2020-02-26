Iowa Western
Wednesday, Feb. 25
Men’s Basketball
IWCC at Southeastern, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Women’s Basketball
IWCC at Region XI tourney, 5 p.m.
Baseball
IWCC at Cowley, 2-4 p.m.
Softball
IWCC at NE OK A&M 3-5 p.m.
Sunday, March 1
Baseball
IWCC at Cowley, 12-2:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
AP Prep Rankings
Class 4-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Ankeny Centennial (8) 21-1 89 1
2. North Scott (1) 20-1 67 T2
3. Waterloo West 19-2 66 T2
4. Iowa City West 19-2 62 5
5. Cedar Falls 19-2 57 4
6. Waukee 19-2 55 6
7. Abraham Lincoln 20-1 36 8
8. Dubuque Senior 18-3 33 7
9. Indianola 18-3 18 10
10. Sioux City East 16-4 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Valley, West Des Moines 4. Johnston 1.
Class 3-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Norwalk (7) 18-3 86 1
2. Mount Vernon (2) 19-2 77 2
3. Davenport Assumption 17-4 76 3
4. Carroll 18-3 57 6
5. Marion 17-4 45 7
6. Pella 16-5 32 10
7. Winterset 17-4 31 8
8. MOC-Floyd Valley 18-3 27 5
9. Algona 17-4 18 NR
10. Clear Lake 18-3 14 4
Others receiving votes: Central Clinton, De Witt 11. Glenwood 7. Ballard 6. Dallas Center-Grimes 4. Decorah 3. Center Point-Urbana 1.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Class 2-A District 16 finals
at Thomas Jefferson
Treynor 67, Tri-Center 44
Class 1-A District 15 semis
St. Albert 50, IKM-Manning 35
Thursday, Feb. 27
Class 1- District 15 finals
at Tri-Center
Woodbine vs. St. Albert, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
Class 4-A Substate 8
Urbandale at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Lewis Central at WDM Dowling, 7 p.m.
Class 3-A Substate 8
at Glenwood
Glenwood vs. Harlan, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Class 2-A Substate 8 finals
at Abraham Lincoln
Treynor vs. Panorama, 7 p.m.
Class 1-A Substate 8 final
at MVAOCOU
District 15 champ vs. District 16 champ, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Class 4-A Region 1 finals
Glenwood 86, Le Mars 65
Region 8 finals
Lewis Central 59, Dallas Center-Grimes winner 41
Class 5-A Region 3 finals
Johnston 66, Abraham Lincoln 45
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Class 1-A Region 7 finals
at Harlan
Exira-EHK vs. St. Albert, 8 p.m.
Class 2-A Region 8 finals
at Harlan
Logan-Magnolia-Mount Ayr winner vs. AHSTW-Nodaway Valley winner, 6 p.m.
State Basketball pairings
at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
Monday, March 2
Class 5-A
No. 2 Iowa City High (22-1) vs. No. 7 Cedar Rapids Prairie (20-3), 10 a.m.
No. 3 Johnston (21-2) vs. No. 6 Southeast Polk (19-4), 11:45 a.m.
No. 1 Waukee (21-2) vs. No. 8 Sioux City East (16-7), 1:30 p.m.
No. 4 Cedar Falls (19-4) vs. No. 5 Waterloo West (19-4), 3:15 p.m.
Class 3-A
No. 1 Dike-New Hartford (22-1) vs. No. 8 Jesup (20-4), 5 p.m.
No. 4 Red Oak (21-3) vs. No. 5 North Polk (19-5), 6:45 p.m.
No. 2 Clear Lake (22-2) vs. No. 7 Davenport Assumption (16-7), 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 3
Class 3-A
Sioux City Heelan (19-4) vs. Des Moines Christian (22-2), 10 a.m.
Class 4-A
No. 1 North Scott (23-0) vs. No. 8 Clear Creek-Amana (19-4), 11:45 a.m.
No. 4 Center Point-Urbana (21-2) vs. No. 5 Waverly-Shell Rock (20-2), 1:30 p.m.
No. 2 Glenwood (24-0) vs. No. 7 Gilbert (19-3), 3:15 p.m.
No. 3 Ballard (22-1) vs. No. 6 Lewis Central (19-5), 5 p.m.
NCAA Basketball
Tuesday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 4 Dayton 62, George Mason 55
Wake Forest 113, No. 7 Duke 101 2OT
No. 8 Kentucky 69, Texas A&M 60
No. 15 Auburn 67, Mississippi 58
No. 24 Michigan State 78, No. 18 Iowa 70
No. 2 Baylor 85, Kansas State 66
No. 22 Texas Tech at Oklahoma, late
No. 5 San Diego State vs. Colorado State, late
Big 12
Iowa State 65, TCU 59
Big East
Xavier 78, DePaul 67
MVC
Loyola Chicago 64, Drake 60
Valparaiso 89, Missouri State 74
Wednesday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 12 Villanova vs. St. John’s, 5:30 p.m.
No. 16 Penn State vs. Rutgers, 6 p.m.
No. 9 Maryland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Big East
Georgetown at Marquette, 7:30 p.m.
MVC
Bradley at Illinois State, 6 p.m.
Evansville at Northern Iowa, 7 p.m.
Indiana State at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 19 Michigan vs. Wisconsin, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Gonzaga vs. San Diego, 8 p.m.
No. 21 Colorado at California, 8 p.m.
No. 23 Ohio State at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
No. 14 Oregon vs. Oregon State, 10 p.m.
Big Ten
Indiana at Purdue, 6 p.m.
Illinois at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Women
Tuesday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 14 Northwestern 69, Ohio State 55
No. 23 Princeton 80, Penn 44
No. 7 Maryland 88, Purdue 45
Wednesday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 6 UConn at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
No. 25 TCU vs. Texas, 6:30 p.m.
Big Ten
Michigan State at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Big 12
Iowa State at Kansas State, 6:30 p.m.
Kansas at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 1 South Carolina vs. Florida, 5 p.m.
No. 5 Louisville vs. Boston College, 5 p.m.
No. 22 Indiana vs. Nebraska, 5 p.m.
No. 12 Texas A&M vs. Alabama, 6 p.m.
No. 15 Kentucky vs. Georgia, 6 p.m.
No. 19 Florida State vs. Clemson, 6 p.m.
No. 18 Iowa vs. Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.
No. 8 N.C. State vs. Syracuse, 7 p.m.
No. 10 Mississippi State vs. No. 22 Arkansas, 6 p.m.
No. 23 Missouri State at Illinois State, 7:30 p.m.
No. 10 Mississippi State vs. Arkansas 8 p.m.
Big Ten
Michigan at Penn State, 6 p.m.
Wisconsin at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
MVC
Southern Illinois at Bradley, 7 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Tuesday’s Games
Calgary at Boston, late
Dallas 4, Carolina 1
N.Y. Rangers 4, N.Y. Islanders 3
Philadelphia 4, San Jose 2
Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3
Vancouver 4 at Montreal 3
Winnipeg at Washington, late
New Jersey at Detroit, late
Chicago at St. Louis, late
Columbus at Minnesota, late
Ottawa at Nashville, late
Florida at Arizona, late
Edmonton at Anaheim, late
Wednesday’s Games
Buffalo at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Boston, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Calgary at Nashville, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Washington at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
NBA Basketball
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L Pct GB
Toronto 42 15 .737 —
Boston 39 17 .696 2½
Philadelphia 36 22 .621 6½
Brooklyn 26 30 .464 15½
New York 17 40 .298 25
Southeast W L Pct GB
Miami 36 21 .632 —
Orlando 25 32 .439 11
Washington 20 36 .357 15½
Charlotte 19 37 .339 16½
Atlanta 17 42 .288 20
Central W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 49 8 .860 —
Indiana 33 24 .579 16
Chicago 20 38 .345 29½
Detroit 19 40 .322 31
Cleveland 16 41 .281 33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest W L Pct GB
Houston 37 20 .649 —
Dallas 35 23 .603 2½
Memphis 28 29 .491 9
New Orleans 25 32 .439 12
San Antonio 24 32 .429 12½
Northwest W L Pct GB
Denver 39 18 .684 —
Utah 36 21 .632 3
Oklahoma City 35 22 .614 4
Portland 26 32 .448 13½
Minnesota 16 40 .286 22½
Pacific W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 43 12 .782 —
L.A. Clippers 38 19 .667 6
Phoenix 24 34 .414 20½
Sacramento 23 33 .411 20½
Golden State 12 45 .211 32
x-clinched playoff spot
THROUGH FEBRUARY 24
Scoring
G FG FT PTS AVG
Harden, HOU 54 550 557 1904 35.3
Beal, WAS 49 502 339 1474 30.1
Young, ATL 53 491 418 1586 29.9
Giannis, MIL 51 562 325 1524 29.9
Lillard, POR 54 507 368 1594 29.5
Doncic, DAL 46 435 320 1324 28.8
Westbrook, HOU 47 497 238 1278 27.2
Leonard, LAC 44 418 268 1197 27.2
Davis, LAL 48 446 339 1285 26.8
Booker, PHX 55 488 363 1448 26.3
LaVine, CHI 58 510 266 1463 25.2
James, LAL 53 507 207 1335 25.2
Ingram, NOP 49 411 257 1202 24.5
Mitchell, UTA 56 505 221 1369 24.4
Embiid, PHI 42 322 300 998 23.8
Siakam, TOR 46 405 182 1091 23.7
Tatum, BOS 52 426 199 1190 22.9
DeRozan, SAS 54 457 303 1225 22.7
Wiggins, GSW 47 387 165 1041 22.1
McCollum, POR 54 465 96 1175 21.8
FG Percentage
FG FGA PCT
Gobert, UTA 323 470 .687
Allen, BKN 241 374 .644
Capela, HOU 244 388 .629
Clarke, MEM 254 408 .623
Whiteside, POR 349 572 .610
Simmons, PHI 361 617 .585
Adams, OKC 233 400 .583
Harrell, LAC 430 742 .580
Adebayo, MIA 359 621 .578
Collins, ATL 278 482 .577
Rebounds
G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Drummond, CLE 54 244 584 828 15.3
Gobert, UTA 55 195 591 786 14.3
Whiteside, POR 53 213 534 747 14.1
Giannis, MIL 51 122 571 693 13.6
Sabonis, IND 54 164 509 673 12.5
Embiid, PHI 42 117 389 506 12.0
Vucevic, ORL 46 119 379 498 10.8
Valanciunas, MEM 54 154 413 567 10.5
Adebayo, MIA 57 147 450 597 10.5
Thompson, CLE 53 215 328 543 10.2
Assists
G AST AVG
James, LAL 53 567 10.7
Young, ATL 53 487 9.2
Rubio, PHX 50 434 8.7
Doncic, DAL 46 396 8.6
Simmons, PHI 54 442 8.2
Lillard, POR 54 429 7.9
Graham, CHA 56 429 7.7
Lowry, TOR 45 348 7.7
Harden, HOU 54 400 7.4
Brogdon, IND 43 311 7.2
Tuesday’s Games
Indiana 119, Charlotte 80
Milwaukee at Toronto, late
Oklahoma City at Chicago, late
Detroit at Denver, late
Boston at Portland, late
New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, late
Sacramento at Golden State, late
Wednesday’s Games
Brooklyn at Washington, 6 p.m.
New York at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at Houston, 7 p.m.
Dallas at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Boston at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
New York at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Portland at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Miami, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Washington at Utah, 8 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Transactions
BASKETBALL
NBA G League
WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Waived G Nate Hickman. Reassisgned F Ivan Rabb.
FOOTBALL
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
MONTREAL ALOUETTES — Re-signed LS Martin Bedard.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned RW Troy Terry and D Brendan Guhle to San Diegeo (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Returned F Justin Dowling to Texas (AHL).
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Manitoba F Ryan White two games for a boarding incident in a Feb. 21 game at Laval. Suspended Laval F Antoine Waked one game for an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a Feb. 22 game at Toronto. Suspended Chicago F Jermaine Loewen one game as a consequence of his actions in a Feb. 23 game at Rockford.
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended RW Kyle Neuber three games as a consequence of his actions in a Feb. 22 game against Norfolk.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Signed F Gordon Wild.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed D Noah Billingsley.
NASHEVILLE SC — Signed D Tanner Dieterichs, M Luke Hakkenson and Alistair Johnston and G Elliot Panicco.
VACOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed F Tosaint Ricketts to a contract extension.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.