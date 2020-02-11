Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Women’s Basketball

Concordia JV at IWCC, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Men’s Basketball

IWCC at Southeastern, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

IWCC at North Dakota State College of Science, 2 p.m.

Baseball

Iowa Western at Garden City (DH), 2 & 4 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16

Wrestling

IWCC at NJCAA National Qualifier in Esterville, 10 a.m.

Baseball

Iowa Western at Garden City (DH), 12 & 2 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Monday, Feb. 10

Heartland Christian 62, Essex 24

Nodaway Valley 59, AHSTW 45

Thomas Jefferson 54, Louisville 43

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Sioux City Heelan at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Glenwood at Omaha Skutt, 7:15 p.m.

AHSTW at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Treynor at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 13

Red Oak at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 14

Lewis Central at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7 p.m.

Denison-Schleswig at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Treynor at Grand View Christian, 3 p.m.

AP Iowa Prep Basketball rankings

Class 4-A

Record Pts Prv

1. Ankeny Centennial (8) 17-1 107 2

2. Cedar Falls (1) 14-2 80 6

3. Waterloo, West (1) 15-3 77 4

4. Iowa City, West 15-2 72 1

5. North Scott (1) 16-1 69 5

6. Waukee 15-2 53 8

7. Dubuque Senior 14-2 52 3

(tie) Abraham Lincoln 18-1 52 7

9. WDM Valley 12-5 19 10

10. Dubuque, Hempstead 14-4 8 9

(tie) Indianola 14-3 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Ankeny 5. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 1. Davenport, North 1. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 1.

Class 3-A

Record Pts Prv

1. Carroll (9) 16-1 106 T2

2. Norwalk 14-3 87 4

3. Davenport Assumption (1) 14-3 81 T2

4. Mount Vernon (1) 16-2 76 5

5. Marion 15-3 64 1

6. Pella 14-4 49 6

7. Glenwood 15-3 46 7

8. Clear Lake 17-2 39 8

9. Winterset 13-4 17 10

(tie) MOC-Floyd Valley 16-3 17 9

Others receiving votes: Central Clinton, De Witt 10. Algona 5. Clear Creek-Amana 5. Keokuk 2. Ballard 1.

Class 2-A

Record Pts Prv

1. Treynor (5) 18-1 101 2

2. North Linn (4) 19-0 92 3

3. Van Meter (2) 18-0 88 4

4. West Sioux 18-1 76 1

5. Camanche 16-2 68 5

6. Boyden-Hull 17-2 53 6

7. Dyersville Beckman 15-4 34 7

8. Monticello 17-2 19 NR

9. Western Christian 15-4 18 10

(tie) Aplington-Parkersburg 17-2 18 8

Others receiving votes: Albia 11. Osage 10. West Branch 5. Woodward-Granger 5. Tri-Center 2. AHSTW 2. Des Moines Christian 2. Pella Christian 1.

Class 1-A

Record Pts Prv

1. Easton Valley (7) 18-0 102 1

2. WACO (2) 20-0 97 2

3. West Fork (1) 19-1 86 3

4. South O’Brien 17-2 64 6

(tie) Algona Garrigan (1) 17-2 64 5

6. Montezuma 17-2 51 8

7. St. Mary’s 16-3 36 7

8. Lake Mills 17-2 35 4

9. Martensdale-St. Marys 17-2 31 9

10. Notre Dame 16-4 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Boyer Valley, Dunlap 12. Mount Ayr 6. Grand View Christian 2. Meskwaki Settlement School 2. Springville 1. Stanton 1. Newell-Fonda 1. Keota 1.

Girls Basketball

Monday, Feb. 10

Nodaway Valley 58, AHSTW 56

Logan-Magnolia 63, Riverside 30

Heartland Christian 44, Essex 43

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Sioux City Heelan at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

Skutt Catholic at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.

Glenwood at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

AHSTW at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.

Treynor at Underwood, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 13

Class 1-A Regional tournament

Region 7

Essex at St. Albert, 7 p.m.

Region 8

Riverside at Heartland Christian, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 14

Lewis Central at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 5:30 p.m.

Denison-Schleswig at Glenwood, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Class 2-A Regional tournament

Region 8

Tri-Center at Missouri Valley, 5 p.m.

MVAOCOU at Underwood, 7 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Saturday, Feb. 15

Districts Wrestling

Class 3-A

at Johnston

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, Des Moines Lincoln, Des Moines North-Hoover, Des Moines Roosevelt, Norwalk, Johnston.

Class 2-A

at Atlantic

Glenwood, Clarinda, Harlan, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Southwest Iowa, ADM, Creston, Greene County, Carroll Kuemper, Panorama, Winterset.

Class 1-A

at Mapleton

Tri-Center, Logan-Magnolia, MVAOCOU, MIssouri Valley, West Harrison, West Monona, Woodbine, Akron-Westfield, Alta-Aurelia, East Sac County, Hinton, Lawton-Bronson, South Central Calhoun, Westwood, Woodbury Central.

at Underwood

Underwood, Treynor, St. Albert, Riverside, AHSTW, East Mills, Clarinda Academy, ACGC, Audubon, Bedford-Lenox, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Griswold, Nodaway Valley, Southwest Valley, West Central Valley.

Prep Swimming

Saturday, Feb. 8

District swim meet, 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

State swim meet in Iowa City, 12 p.m.

NCAA Basketball

AP Top 25

Record Pts Prv

1. Baylor (48) 21-1 1583 1

2. Gonzaga (15) 25-1 1546 2

3. Kansas (1) 20-3 1450 3

4. San Diego St. 24-0 1422 4

5. Louisville 21-3 1331 5

6. Dayton 21-2 1255 6

7. Duke 20-3 1211 7

8. Florida St. 20-3 1170 8

9. Maryland 19-4 1057 9

10. Seton Hall 18-5 1013 12

11. Auburn 21-2 998 11

12. Kentucky 18-5 853 15

13. Penn St. 18-5 787 22

14. West Virginia 18-5 721 13

15. Villanova 17-6 581 10

16. Colorado 19-5 567 24

17. Oregon 18-6 497 14

18. Marquette 17-6 425 —

19. Butler 18-6 414 19

20. Houston 19-5 402 25

21. Iowa 17-7 374 17

22. Illinois 16-7 235 20

23. Creighton 18-6 213 21

24. Texas Tech 15-8 169 —

25. LSU 17-6 160 18

Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 124, Rhode Island 57, N. Iowa 44, BYU 43, Arizona 34, Purdue 27, Ohio St. 14, Cincinnati 6, Stephen F. Austin 6, Michigan 3, ETSU 2, Rutgers 2, Virginia 2, Winthrop 1, Wright St. 1.

USA Today Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Baylor (19) 21-1 786 1

2. Gonzaga (13) 25-1 776 2

3. Kansas 20-3 715 3

4. San Diego State 24-0 712 4

5. Louisville 21-3 667 5

6. Dayton 21-2 640 6

7. Duke 20-3 611 7

8. Florida State 20-3 560 8

9. Maryland 19-4 548 9

10. Seton Hall 18-5 502 13

11. Auburn 21-2 498 10

12. Kentucky 18-5 404 16

13. Penn State 18-5 392 20

14. West Virginia 18-5 380 11

15. Colorado 19-5 277 24

16. Villanova 17-6 265 12

17. Iowa 17-7 218 17

18. Oregon 18-6 210 15

19. Houston 19-5 209 25

20. Butler 18-6 173 19

21. Creighton 18-6 170 22

22. Marquette 17-6 141 30

23. Illinois 16-7 115 21

24. Texas Tech 15-8 92 26

25. Michigan State 16-8 88 14

Others receiving votes: LSU 81, Arizona 53, Northern Iowa 20, Ohio State 20, Rhode Island 18, BYU 17, Purdue 14, Rutgers 9, Saint Mary’s 7, Michigan 6, Cincinnati 2, ETSU 1, Oklahoma 1, Tulsa 1, Yale 1.

Monday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 1 Baylor 52, Texas 45

No. 7 Duke 70, No. 8 Florida State 65

No. 24 Texas Tech 88, TCU 42

Tuesday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 4 San Diego State vs. New Mexico, 10 p.m.

No. 6 Dayton vs. Rhode Island, 6:30 p.m.

No. 9 Maryland vs. Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

No. 12 Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.

No. 13 Penn State at Purdue, 5:30 p.m.

No. 22 Illinois vs. Michigan State, 8 p.m.

No. 25 LSU vs. Missouri, 8 p.m.

Big 12

Oklahoma State at Kansas State, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 3 Kansas at No. 14 West Virginia, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Louisville at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Seton Hall vs. No. 23 Creighton, 5:30 p.m.

No. 11 Auburn vs. Alabama, 6 p.m.

No. 15 Villanova vs. No. 18 Marquette, 7:30 p.m.

No. 19 Butler vs. Xavier, 5:30 p.m.

No. 20 Houston at South Florida, 8 p.m.

Big Ten

Rutgers at Ohio State, 6 p.m.

Michigan at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Big 12

Iowa State at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Big East

Providence at St. John’s, 7:30 p.m.

MVC

Loyola Chicago at Evansville, 6 p.m.

Indiana State at Bradley, 7 p.m.

Drake at Missouri State, 7 p.m.

Illinois State at Northern Iowa, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Women

AP Top 25

Record Pts Prv

1. South Carolina (27) 22-1 747 1

2. Baylor (3) 21-1 716 2

3. Oregon 22-2 697 3

4. N.C. State 22-1 624 7

5. UConn 20-2 622 4

6. Mississippi St. 22-3 605 8

7. UCLA 21-2 576 10

8. Stanford 21-3 547 6

9. Louisville 21-3 506 5

10. Maryland 20-4 450 13

11. Oregon St. 19-5 428 9

12. Arizona 19-4 426 12

13. DePaul 22-3 382 14

14. Florida St. 20-4 368 17

15. Gonzaga 23-2 324 11

16. Texas A&M 18-5 251 16

17. Iowa 20-4 243 20

18. Kentucky 18-5 221 15

19. Northwestern 19-3 191 21

20. Indiana 19-6 176 18

21. South Dakota 22-2 146 22

22. Arizona St. 16-8 128 19

23. Arkansas 19-5 118 25

24. Missouri St. 20-3 106 24

25. Tennessee 17-6 47 23

Others receiving votes: Princeton 46, TCU 31, Florida Gulf Coast 13, LSU 10, Stony Brook 3, Cent. Michigan 1, Fresno St. 1.

Monday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 1 South Carolina 70, No. 5 UConn 52

No. 19 Northwestern 85, Michigan State 55

Big Ten

Michigan 77, Minnesota 52

Tuesday’s Games

AP Top 25

No games scheduled

Big 12

Kansas State at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Game

AP Top 25

No. 2 Baylor vs. TCU, 7 p.m.

Big 12

Iowa State at Texas, 7 p.m.

Kansas at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Monday’s Games

Arizona 3, Montreal 2

Philadelphia 4, Florida 1

N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 3

Tampa Bay 2, Columbus 1 (OT)

Nashville at Vancouver, late

Calgary at San Jose, late

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Florida at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Colorado, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Montreal at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Columbus at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Florida, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Monday’s Games

Orlando 135, Atlanta 126

Brooklyn 106, Indiana 105

Charlotte 87, Detroit 76

Toronto 137, Minnesota 126

Milwaukee 123, Sacramento 111

Utah 123, Dallas 119

San Antonio at Denver, late

Miami at Golden State, late

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, late

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Miami at Utah, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9 p.m.

