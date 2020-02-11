Iowa Western
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Women’s Basketball
Concordia JV at IWCC, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Men’s Basketball
IWCC at Southeastern, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
IWCC at North Dakota State College of Science, 2 p.m.
Baseball
Iowa Western at Garden City (DH), 2 & 4 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Wrestling
IWCC at NJCAA National Qualifier in Esterville, 10 a.m.
Baseball
Iowa Western at Garden City (DH), 12 & 2 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Monday, Feb. 10
Heartland Christian 62, Essex 24
Nodaway Valley 59, AHSTW 45
Thomas Jefferson 54, Louisville 43
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Sioux City Heelan at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Glenwood at Omaha Skutt, 7:15 p.m.
AHSTW at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Treynor at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Red Oak at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 14
Lewis Central at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7 p.m.
Denison-Schleswig at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Treynor at Grand View Christian, 3 p.m.
AP Iowa Prep Basketball rankings
Class 4-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Ankeny Centennial (8) 17-1 107 2
2. Cedar Falls (1) 14-2 80 6
3. Waterloo, West (1) 15-3 77 4
4. Iowa City, West 15-2 72 1
5. North Scott (1) 16-1 69 5
6. Waukee 15-2 53 8
7. Dubuque Senior 14-2 52 3
(tie) Abraham Lincoln 18-1 52 7
9. WDM Valley 12-5 19 10
10. Dubuque, Hempstead 14-4 8 9
(tie) Indianola 14-3 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Ankeny 5. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 1. Davenport, North 1. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 1.
Class 3-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Carroll (9) 16-1 106 T2
2. Norwalk 14-3 87 4
3. Davenport Assumption (1) 14-3 81 T2
4. Mount Vernon (1) 16-2 76 5
5. Marion 15-3 64 1
6. Pella 14-4 49 6
7. Glenwood 15-3 46 7
8. Clear Lake 17-2 39 8
9. Winterset 13-4 17 10
(tie) MOC-Floyd Valley 16-3 17 9
Others receiving votes: Central Clinton, De Witt 10. Algona 5. Clear Creek-Amana 5. Keokuk 2. Ballard 1.
Class 2-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Treynor (5) 18-1 101 2
2. North Linn (4) 19-0 92 3
3. Van Meter (2) 18-0 88 4
4. West Sioux 18-1 76 1
5. Camanche 16-2 68 5
6. Boyden-Hull 17-2 53 6
7. Dyersville Beckman 15-4 34 7
8. Monticello 17-2 19 NR
9. Western Christian 15-4 18 10
(tie) Aplington-Parkersburg 17-2 18 8
Others receiving votes: Albia 11. Osage 10. West Branch 5. Woodward-Granger 5. Tri-Center 2. AHSTW 2. Des Moines Christian 2. Pella Christian 1.
Class 1-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Easton Valley (7) 18-0 102 1
2. WACO (2) 20-0 97 2
3. West Fork (1) 19-1 86 3
4. South O’Brien 17-2 64 6
(tie) Algona Garrigan (1) 17-2 64 5
6. Montezuma 17-2 51 8
7. St. Mary’s 16-3 36 7
8. Lake Mills 17-2 35 4
9. Martensdale-St. Marys 17-2 31 9
10. Notre Dame 16-4 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Boyer Valley, Dunlap 12. Mount Ayr 6. Grand View Christian 2. Meskwaki Settlement School 2. Springville 1. Stanton 1. Newell-Fonda 1. Keota 1.
Girls Basketball
Monday, Feb. 10
Nodaway Valley 58, AHSTW 56
Logan-Magnolia 63, Riverside 30
Heartland Christian 44, Essex 43
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Sioux City Heelan at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
Skutt Catholic at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.
Glenwood at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
AHSTW at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.
Treynor at Underwood, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Class 1-A Regional tournament
Region 7
Essex at St. Albert, 7 p.m.
Region 8
Riverside at Heartland Christian, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 14
Lewis Central at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 5:30 p.m.
Denison-Schleswig at Glenwood, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Class 2-A Regional tournament
Region 8
Tri-Center at Missouri Valley, 5 p.m.
MVAOCOU at Underwood, 7 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Saturday, Feb. 15
Districts Wrestling
Class 3-A
at Johnston
Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, Des Moines Lincoln, Des Moines North-Hoover, Des Moines Roosevelt, Norwalk, Johnston.
Class 2-A
at Atlantic
Glenwood, Clarinda, Harlan, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Southwest Iowa, ADM, Creston, Greene County, Carroll Kuemper, Panorama, Winterset.
Class 1-A
at Mapleton
Tri-Center, Logan-Magnolia, MVAOCOU, MIssouri Valley, West Harrison, West Monona, Woodbine, Akron-Westfield, Alta-Aurelia, East Sac County, Hinton, Lawton-Bronson, South Central Calhoun, Westwood, Woodbury Central.
at Underwood
Underwood, Treynor, St. Albert, Riverside, AHSTW, East Mills, Clarinda Academy, ACGC, Audubon, Bedford-Lenox, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Griswold, Nodaway Valley, Southwest Valley, West Central Valley.
Prep Swimming
Saturday, Feb. 8
District swim meet, 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15
State swim meet in Iowa City, 12 p.m.
NCAA Basketball
AP Top 25
Record Pts Prv
1. Baylor (48) 21-1 1583 1
2. Gonzaga (15) 25-1 1546 2
3. Kansas (1) 20-3 1450 3
4. San Diego St. 24-0 1422 4
5. Louisville 21-3 1331 5
6. Dayton 21-2 1255 6
7. Duke 20-3 1211 7
8. Florida St. 20-3 1170 8
9. Maryland 19-4 1057 9
10. Seton Hall 18-5 1013 12
11. Auburn 21-2 998 11
12. Kentucky 18-5 853 15
13. Penn St. 18-5 787 22
14. West Virginia 18-5 721 13
15. Villanova 17-6 581 10
16. Colorado 19-5 567 24
17. Oregon 18-6 497 14
18. Marquette 17-6 425 —
19. Butler 18-6 414 19
20. Houston 19-5 402 25
21. Iowa 17-7 374 17
22. Illinois 16-7 235 20
23. Creighton 18-6 213 21
24. Texas Tech 15-8 169 —
25. LSU 17-6 160 18
Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 124, Rhode Island 57, N. Iowa 44, BYU 43, Arizona 34, Purdue 27, Ohio St. 14, Cincinnati 6, Stephen F. Austin 6, Michigan 3, ETSU 2, Rutgers 2, Virginia 2, Winthrop 1, Wright St. 1.
USA Today Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Baylor (19) 21-1 786 1
2. Gonzaga (13) 25-1 776 2
3. Kansas 20-3 715 3
4. San Diego State 24-0 712 4
5. Louisville 21-3 667 5
6. Dayton 21-2 640 6
7. Duke 20-3 611 7
8. Florida State 20-3 560 8
9. Maryland 19-4 548 9
10. Seton Hall 18-5 502 13
11. Auburn 21-2 498 10
12. Kentucky 18-5 404 16
13. Penn State 18-5 392 20
14. West Virginia 18-5 380 11
15. Colorado 19-5 277 24
16. Villanova 17-6 265 12
17. Iowa 17-7 218 17
18. Oregon 18-6 210 15
19. Houston 19-5 209 25
20. Butler 18-6 173 19
21. Creighton 18-6 170 22
22. Marquette 17-6 141 30
23. Illinois 16-7 115 21
24. Texas Tech 15-8 92 26
25. Michigan State 16-8 88 14
Others receiving votes: LSU 81, Arizona 53, Northern Iowa 20, Ohio State 20, Rhode Island 18, BYU 17, Purdue 14, Rutgers 9, Saint Mary’s 7, Michigan 6, Cincinnati 2, ETSU 1, Oklahoma 1, Tulsa 1, Yale 1.
Monday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 1 Baylor 52, Texas 45
No. 7 Duke 70, No. 8 Florida State 65
No. 24 Texas Tech 88, TCU 42
Tuesday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 4 San Diego State vs. New Mexico, 10 p.m.
No. 6 Dayton vs. Rhode Island, 6:30 p.m.
No. 9 Maryland vs. Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
No. 12 Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.
No. 13 Penn State at Purdue, 5:30 p.m.
No. 22 Illinois vs. Michigan State, 8 p.m.
No. 25 LSU vs. Missouri, 8 p.m.
Big 12
Oklahoma State at Kansas State, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 3 Kansas at No. 14 West Virginia, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Louisville at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
No. 10 Seton Hall vs. No. 23 Creighton, 5:30 p.m.
No. 11 Auburn vs. Alabama, 6 p.m.
No. 15 Villanova vs. No. 18 Marquette, 7:30 p.m.
No. 19 Butler vs. Xavier, 5:30 p.m.
No. 20 Houston at South Florida, 8 p.m.
Big Ten
Rutgers at Ohio State, 6 p.m.
Michigan at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Big 12
Iowa State at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Big East
Providence at St. John’s, 7:30 p.m.
MVC
Loyola Chicago at Evansville, 6 p.m.
Indiana State at Bradley, 7 p.m.
Drake at Missouri State, 7 p.m.
Illinois State at Northern Iowa, 7 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Women
AP Top 25
Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (27) 22-1 747 1
2. Baylor (3) 21-1 716 2
3. Oregon 22-2 697 3
4. N.C. State 22-1 624 7
5. UConn 20-2 622 4
6. Mississippi St. 22-3 605 8
7. UCLA 21-2 576 10
8. Stanford 21-3 547 6
9. Louisville 21-3 506 5
10. Maryland 20-4 450 13
11. Oregon St. 19-5 428 9
12. Arizona 19-4 426 12
13. DePaul 22-3 382 14
14. Florida St. 20-4 368 17
15. Gonzaga 23-2 324 11
16. Texas A&M 18-5 251 16
17. Iowa 20-4 243 20
18. Kentucky 18-5 221 15
19. Northwestern 19-3 191 21
20. Indiana 19-6 176 18
21. South Dakota 22-2 146 22
22. Arizona St. 16-8 128 19
23. Arkansas 19-5 118 25
24. Missouri St. 20-3 106 24
25. Tennessee 17-6 47 23
Others receiving votes: Princeton 46, TCU 31, Florida Gulf Coast 13, LSU 10, Stony Brook 3, Cent. Michigan 1, Fresno St. 1.
Monday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 1 South Carolina 70, No. 5 UConn 52
No. 19 Northwestern 85, Michigan State 55
Big Ten
Michigan 77, Minnesota 52
Tuesday’s Games
AP Top 25
No games scheduled
Big 12
Kansas State at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Game
AP Top 25
No. 2 Baylor vs. TCU, 7 p.m.
Big 12
Iowa State at Texas, 7 p.m.
Kansas at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Monday’s Games
Arizona 3, Montreal 2
Philadelphia 4, Florida 1
N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 3
Tampa Bay 2, Columbus 1 (OT)
Nashville at Vancouver, late
Calgary at San Jose, late
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Florida at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Colorado, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Montreal at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Columbus at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Detroit at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Florida, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Monday’s Games
Orlando 135, Atlanta 126
Brooklyn 106, Indiana 105
Charlotte 87, Detroit 76
Toronto 137, Minnesota 126
Milwaukee 123, Sacramento 111
Utah 123, Dallas 119
San Antonio at Denver, late
Miami at Golden State, late
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, late
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Portland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Miami at Utah, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.