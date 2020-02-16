Iowa Western
Saturday, Feb. 15
Men’s Basketball
Southeastern 87, IWCC 74
Women’s Basketball
IWCC 71, North Dakota State College of Science 57
Baseball
Iowa Western 14-2, Garden City 5-0
Sunday, Feb. 16
Wrestling
IWCC at NJCAA National Qualifier in Esterville, 10 a.m.
Baseball
Iowa Western at Garden City (DH), 12 & 2 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 17
Baseball
IWCC at Seward County, 12, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Men’s Basketball
North Central Missouri at IWCC, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 21
Baseball
IWCC at NE Oklahoma A&M, 1, 3:30 p.m.
Softball
IWCC at Tyler, 3, 5 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
IWCC at Cloud County, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Baseball
IWCC at Crowder, 2, 4 p.m.
Softball
IWCC at Tyler, 11 a.m.
IWCC vs. Galveston College, 1 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
McCook at IWCC, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Baseball
IWCC at Crowder, 12, 2:30 p.m.
Softball
IWCC at Paris, 12, 2 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Saturday, Feb. 15
Treynor 64, Grand View Christian 55
Weeping Water 64, Heartland Christian 52
Monday, Feb. 17
Class 1-A postseason
District 15
Heartland Christian at Ar-We-Va, 7 p.m.
Class 2-A
District 15
at ACGC
Carroll Kuemper vs. Underwood, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Abraham Lincoln at Bellevue East, 7:15 p.m.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.
Class 1-A postseason
District 15
at St. Albert
Logan-Magnolia vs. Woodbine, 6:30 p.m.
Riverside vs. St. Albert, 8 p.m.
Class 2-A
District 15
Caroll Kuemper-Underwood winner at AHSTW, 7 p.m.
District 16
at Treynor
Clarinda-Missouri Valley winner vs. Tri-Center, 6:30 p.m.
Shenandoah-Red Oak winner vs. Treynor, 8 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Saturday, Feb. 15
Class 2-A Regional tournament
Region 8
Tri-Center 52, Missouri Valley 51
Underwood 52, MVAOCOU 11
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Class 1-A Regionals
Region 7
East Mills at St. Albert, 7 p.m.
Region 8
Riverside at CAM, 7 p.m.
Class 2-A
Region 8
Tri-Center winner at Logan-Magnolia, 7 p.m.
Underwood at AHSTW, 7 p.m.
Treynor at Nodaway Valley, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Region 2
Thomas Jefferson at Des Moines Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Class 4-A Regionals
Region 1
Harlan-Denison-Schleswig winner at Glenwood, 5 p.m.
Region 8
Carlisle-Norwalk winner at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.
Class 5-A
Region 3
Ankeny-Des Moines North winner at Abraham Lincoln, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Saturday, Feb. 15
Districts Wrestling
Class 3-A
at Johnston
Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, Des Moines Lincoln, Des Moines North-Hoover, Des Moines Roosevelt, Norwalk, Johnston.
Class 2-A
at Atlantic
Glenwood, Clarinda, Harlan, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Southwest Iowa, ADM, Creston, Greene County, Carroll Kuemper, Panorama, Winterset.
Class 1-A
at Mapleton
Tri-Center, Logan-Magnolia, MVAOCOU, MIssouri Valley, West Harrison, West Monona, Woodbine, Akron-Westfield, Alta-Aurelia, East Sac County, Hinton, Lawton-Bronson, South Central Calhoun, Westwood, Woodbury Central.
at Underwood
Underwood, Treynor, St. Albert, Riverside, AHSTW, East Mills, Clarinda Academy, ACGC, Audubon, Bedford-Lenox, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Griswold, Nodaway Valley, Southwest Valley, West Central Valley.
NCAA Basketball
Saturday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 1 Baylor 70, No. 14 West Virginia 59
No. 2 Gonzaga at Pepperdine, late
No. 3 Kansas 87, Oklahoma 70
Clemson 77, No. 5 Louisville 62
No. 6 Dayton 71, UMass 63
No. 7 Duke 94, Notre Dame 60
No. 8 Florida State 80, Syracuse 77
No. 9 Maryland 67, Michigan State 60
Providence 74, No. 10 Seton Hall 68
Missouri 85, No. 11 Auburn 73
No. 12 Kentucky 67, Mississippi 62
No. 13 Penn State 77, Northwestern 61
No. 16 Colorado at Oregon State, late
Georgetown 73, No. 19 Butler 66
SMU 73, No. 20 Houston 72
Rutgers 72, No. 22 Illinois 57
No. 23 Creighton 93, DePaul 64
Oklahoma State 73, No. 24 Texas Tech 70
Alabama 88, No. 25 LSU 82
Big Ten
Ohio State 68, Purdue 52
Wisconsin 81, Nebraska 64
Big 12
Iowa State 81, Texas 52
TCU 68, Kansas State 57
MVC
Bradley 69, Southern Illinois 67
Valparaiso 65, Illinois State 62
Loyola Chicago 82, Northern Iowa 73
Sunday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 4 San Diego State at Boise State, 3 p.m.
No. 15 Villanova at Temple, 12 p.m.
No. 17 Oregon vs. Utah, 8 p.m.
No. 21 Iowa at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Big Ten
Indiana at Michigan, 12 p.m.
MVC
Evansville at Drake, 3 p.m.
Missouri State at Indiana State, 3 p.m.
Women
Saturday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 2 Baylor at Oklahoma State, late
No. 15 Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara, late
No. 21 South Dakota 77, Oral Roberts 73
No. 24 Missouri State vs. Southern Illinois, late
Big 12
Texas Tech at West Virginia, late
Texas at Kansas, late
MVC
Northern Iowa 67, Evansville 49
Drake 92, Indiana State 71
Sunday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 3 Oregon at Southern Cal, 3 p.m.
No. 4 N.C. State vs. Georgia Tech, 1 p.m.
No. 5 UConn at South Florida, 1 p.m.
No. 6 Mississippi State at No. 18 Kentucky, 4 p.m.
No. 8 Stanford at Colorado, 1 p.m.
No. 9 Louisville vs. Notre Dame, 2 p.m.
No. 10 Maryland at Penn State, 1 p.m.
No. 12 Arizona vs. Washington State, 1 p.m.
No. 13 DePaul vs. Xavier, 2 p.m.
No. 14 Florida State at Duke, 12 p.m.
No. 16 Texas A&M at No. 25 Tennessee, 2 p.m.
No. 17 Iowa vs. Wisconsin, 2 p.m.
No. 19 Northwestern vs. Nebraska, 2 p.m.
No. 20 Indiana vs. Ohio State, 1 p.m.
No. 22 Arizona State vs. Washington, 1 p.m.
No. 23 Arkansas at Mississippi, 1 p.m.
Big Ten
Michigan at Rutgers, 11 a.m.
Purdue at Illinois, 2 p.m.
Big 12
Iowa State at TCU, 12 p.m.
Kansas State at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.
Big East
St. John’s at Providence, 12 p.m.
Seton Hall at Creighton, 1 p.m.
Villanova at Georgetown, 1 p.m.
Butler at Marquette, 2 p.m.
MVC
Loyola Chicago at Bradley, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at Illinois State, 2 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Saturday’s Games
Boston 4, Detroit 1
Nashville at St. Louis, late
Edmonton at Florida, late
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, late
San Jose at Minnesota, late
Dallas at Montreal, late
Toronto at Ottawa, late
Los Angeles vs. Colorado at Falcon Stadium, late
Chicago at Calgary, late
Washington at Arizona, late
N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, late
Sunday’s Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 11:30 a.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 2:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Carolina, 3 p.m.
Anaheim at Vancouver, 4 p.m.
Columbus at New Jersey, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Ottawa, 5 p.m.
St. Louis at Nashville, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Sunday’s Games
2020 All-Star Game
Team Giannis vs Team LeBron, 8 p.m., Chicago
America’s Line
College basketball
(home team in caps)
Favorite Points Underdog
Cincinnati 11 E CAROLINA
MINNESOTA 4 Iowa
MICHIGAN 7 Indiana
Villanova 6.5 TEMPLE
Monmouth 3 NIAGARA
IONA 7.5 Marist
SIENA 8 Manhattan
ST. PETER’S 7 Fairfield
WRIGHT ST 17.5 Iupui
NO KENTUCKY 9.5 Illinois-Chi
Duquesne 7.5 FORDHAM
WICHITA ST 16 Tulane
CONNECTICUT 3.5 Memphis
S DAKOTA ST 12.5 Ipfw
INDIANA ST 4 Missouri St
DRAKE 10.5 Evansville
San Diego St 5 BOISE ST
RIDER 7.5 Quinnipiac
NEBRASKA-OMAHA 9.5 Denver
Arizona St 5 CALIFORNIA
NC State 4 BOSTON COLLEGE
OREGON 12.5 Utah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.