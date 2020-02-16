Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Saturday, Feb. 15

Men’s Basketball

Southeastern 87, IWCC 74

Women’s Basketball

IWCC 71, North Dakota State College of Science 57

Baseball

Iowa Western 14-2, Garden City 5-0

Sunday, Feb. 16

Wrestling

IWCC at NJCAA National Qualifier in Esterville, 10 a.m.

Baseball

Iowa Western at Garden City (DH), 12 & 2 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 17

Baseball

IWCC at Seward County, 12, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Men’s Basketball

North Central Missouri at IWCC, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21

Baseball

IWCC at NE Oklahoma A&M, 1, 3:30 p.m.

Softball

IWCC at Tyler, 3, 5 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

IWCC at Cloud County, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Baseball

IWCC at Crowder, 2, 4 p.m.

Softball

IWCC at Tyler, 11 a.m.

IWCC vs. Galveston College, 1 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

McCook at IWCC, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23

Baseball

IWCC at Crowder, 12, 2:30 p.m.

Softball

IWCC at Paris, 12, 2 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Saturday, Feb. 15

Treynor 64, Grand View Christian 55

Weeping Water 64, Heartland Christian 52

Monday, Feb. 17

Class 1-A postseason

District 15

Heartland Christian at Ar-We-Va, 7 p.m.

Class 2-A

District 15

at ACGC

Carroll Kuemper vs. Underwood, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Abraham Lincoln at Bellevue East, 7:15 p.m.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.

Class 1-A postseason

District 15

at St. Albert

Logan-Magnolia vs. Woodbine, 6:30 p.m.

Riverside vs. St. Albert, 8 p.m.

Class 2-A

District 15

Caroll Kuemper-Underwood winner at AHSTW, 7 p.m.

District 16

at Treynor

Clarinda-Missouri Valley winner vs. Tri-Center, 6:30 p.m.

Shenandoah-Red Oak winner vs. Treynor, 8 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Saturday, Feb. 15

Class 2-A Regional tournament

Region 8

Tri-Center 52, Missouri Valley 51

Underwood 52, MVAOCOU 11

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Class 1-A Regionals

Region 7

East Mills at St. Albert, 7 p.m.

Region 8

Riverside at CAM, 7 p.m.

Class 2-A

Region 8

Tri-Center winner at Logan-Magnolia, 7 p.m.

Underwood at AHSTW, 7 p.m.

Treynor at Nodaway Valley, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Region 2

Thomas Jefferson at Des Moines Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Class 4-A Regionals

Region 1

Harlan-Denison-Schleswig winner at Glenwood, 5 p.m.

Region 8

Carlisle-Norwalk winner at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.

Class 5-A

Region 3

Ankeny-Des Moines North winner at Abraham Lincoln, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Saturday, Feb. 15

Districts Wrestling

Class 3-A

at Johnston

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, Des Moines Lincoln, Des Moines North-Hoover, Des Moines Roosevelt, Norwalk, Johnston.

Class 2-A

at Atlantic

Glenwood, Clarinda, Harlan, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Southwest Iowa, ADM, Creston, Greene County, Carroll Kuemper, Panorama, Winterset.

Class 1-A

at Mapleton

Tri-Center, Logan-Magnolia, MVAOCOU, MIssouri Valley, West Harrison, West Monona, Woodbine, Akron-Westfield, Alta-Aurelia, East Sac County, Hinton, Lawton-Bronson, South Central Calhoun, Westwood, Woodbury Central.

at Underwood

Underwood, Treynor, St. Albert, Riverside, AHSTW, East Mills, Clarinda Academy, ACGC, Audubon, Bedford-Lenox, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Griswold, Nodaway Valley, Southwest Valley, West Central Valley.

NCAA Basketball

Saturday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 1 Baylor 70, No. 14 West Virginia 59

No. 2 Gonzaga at Pepperdine, late

No. 3 Kansas 87, Oklahoma 70

Clemson 77, No. 5 Louisville 62

No. 6 Dayton 71, UMass 63

No. 7 Duke 94, Notre Dame 60

No. 8 Florida State 80, Syracuse 77

No. 9 Maryland 67, Michigan State 60

Providence 74, No. 10 Seton Hall 68

Missouri 85, No. 11 Auburn 73

No. 12 Kentucky 67, Mississippi 62

No. 13 Penn State 77, Northwestern 61

No. 16 Colorado at Oregon State, late

Georgetown 73, No. 19 Butler 66

SMU 73, No. 20 Houston 72

Rutgers 72, No. 22 Illinois 57

No. 23 Creighton 93, DePaul 64

Oklahoma State 73, No. 24 Texas Tech 70

Alabama 88, No. 25 LSU 82

Big Ten

Ohio State 68, Purdue 52

Wisconsin 81, Nebraska 64

Big 12

Iowa State 81, Texas 52

TCU 68, Kansas State 57

MVC

Bradley 69, Southern Illinois 67

Valparaiso 65, Illinois State 62

Loyola Chicago 82, Northern Iowa 73

Sunday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 4 San Diego State at Boise State, 3 p.m.

No. 15 Villanova at Temple, 12 p.m.

No. 17 Oregon vs. Utah, 8 p.m.

No. 21 Iowa at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

Big Ten

Indiana at Michigan, 12 p.m.

MVC

Evansville at Drake, 3 p.m.

Missouri State at Indiana State, 3 p.m.

Women

Saturday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 2 Baylor at Oklahoma State, late

No. 15 Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara, late

No. 21 South Dakota 77, Oral Roberts 73

No. 24 Missouri State vs. Southern Illinois, late

Big 12

Texas Tech at West Virginia, late

Texas at Kansas, late

MVC

Northern Iowa 67, Evansville 49

Drake 92, Indiana State 71

Sunday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 3 Oregon at Southern Cal, 3 p.m.

No. 4 N.C. State vs. Georgia Tech, 1 p.m.

No. 5 UConn at South Florida, 1 p.m.

No. 6 Mississippi State at No. 18 Kentucky, 4 p.m.

No. 8 Stanford at Colorado, 1 p.m.

No. 9 Louisville vs. Notre Dame, 2 p.m.

No. 10 Maryland at Penn State, 1 p.m.

No. 12 Arizona vs. Washington State, 1 p.m.

No. 13 DePaul vs. Xavier, 2 p.m.

No. 14 Florida State at Duke, 12 p.m.

No. 16 Texas A&M at No. 25 Tennessee, 2 p.m.

No. 17 Iowa vs. Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

No. 19 Northwestern vs. Nebraska, 2 p.m.

No. 20 Indiana vs. Ohio State, 1 p.m.

No. 22 Arizona State vs. Washington, 1 p.m.

No. 23 Arkansas at Mississippi, 1 p.m.

Big Ten

Michigan at Rutgers, 11 a.m.

Purdue at Illinois, 2 p.m.

Big 12

Iowa State at TCU, 12 p.m.

Kansas State at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

Big East

St. John’s at Providence, 12 p.m.

Seton Hall at Creighton, 1 p.m.

Villanova at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Butler at Marquette, 2 p.m.

MVC

Loyola Chicago at Bradley, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Illinois State, 2 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Saturday’s Games

Boston 4, Detroit 1

Nashville at St. Louis, late

Edmonton at Florida, late

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, late

San Jose at Minnesota, late

Dallas at Montreal, late

Toronto at Ottawa, late

Los Angeles vs. Colorado at Falcon Stadium, late

Chicago at Calgary, late

Washington at Arizona, late

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, late

Sunday’s Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 11:30 a.m.

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 2:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Carolina, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Columbus at New Jersey, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Sunday’s Games

2020 All-Star Game

Team Giannis vs Team LeBron, 8 p.m., Chicago

America’s Line

College basketball

(home team in caps)

Favorite Points Underdog

Cincinnati 11 E CAROLINA

MINNESOTA 4 Iowa

MICHIGAN 7 Indiana

Villanova 6.5 TEMPLE

Monmouth 3 NIAGARA

IONA 7.5 Marist

SIENA 8 Manhattan

ST. PETER’S 7 Fairfield

WRIGHT ST 17.5 Iupui

NO KENTUCKY 9.5 Illinois-Chi

Duquesne 7.5 FORDHAM

WICHITA ST 16 Tulane

CONNECTICUT 3.5 Memphis

S DAKOTA ST 12.5 Ipfw

INDIANA ST 4 Missouri St

DRAKE 10.5 Evansville

San Diego St 5 BOISE ST

RIDER 7.5 Quinnipiac

NEBRASKA-OMAHA 9.5 Denver

Arizona St 5 CALIFORNIA

NC State 4 BOSTON COLLEGE

OREGON 12.5 Utah

