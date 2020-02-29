Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Saturday, Feb. 29

Women’s Basketball

IWCC at Region XI tourney, 5 p.m.

Baseball

IWCC at Cowley, 2-4 p.m.

Softball

IWCC at NE OK A&M 3-5 p.m.

Sunday, March 1

Baseball

IWCC at Cowley, 12-2:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Friday, Feb. 28

Class 4-A Substate 8

Abraham Lincoln 42, Urbandale 35

WDM Dowling 50, Lewis Central 23

Saturday, Feb. 29

Class 2-A Substate 8 finals

at Abraham Lincoln

Treynor vs. Panorama, 7 p.m.

Class 1-A Substate 8 final

at MVAOCOU

St. Albert vs. Remsen St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

State Basketball pairings

at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines

Monday, March 2

Class 5-A

No. 2 Iowa City High (22-1) vs. No. 7 Cedar Rapids Prairie (20-3), 10 a.m.

No. 3 Johnston (21-2) vs. No. 6 Southeast Polk (19-4), 11:45 a.m.

No. 1 Waukee (21-2) vs. No. 8 Sioux City East (16-7), 1:30 p.m.

No. 4 Cedar Falls (19-4) vs. No. 5 Waterloo West (19-4), 3:15 p.m.

Class 3-A

No. 1 Dike-New Hartford (22-1) vs. No. 8 Jesup (20-4), 5 p.m.

No. 4 Red Oak (21-3) vs. No. 5 North Polk (19-5), 6:45 p.m.

No. 2 Clear Lake (22-2) vs. No. 7 Davenport Assumption (16-7), 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 3

Class 3-A

Sioux City Heelan (19-4) vs. Des Moines Christian (22-2), 10 a.m.

Class 4-A

No. 1 North Scott (23-0) vs. No. 8 Clear Creek-Amana (19-4), 11:45 a.m.

No. 4 Center Point-Urbana (21-2) vs. No. 5 Waverly-Shell Rock (20-2), 1:30 p.m.

No. 2 Glenwood (24-0) vs. No. 7 Gilbert (19-3), 3:15 p.m.

No. 3 Ballard (22-1) vs. No. 6 Lewis Central (19-5), 5 p.m.

Class 2-A

No. 1 Cascade (25-0) vs. No. 8 Denver (17-8), 6:45 p.m.

No. 4 Osage (22-2) vs. No. 5 West Branch, 21-3), 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 4

Class 2-A

No. 2 West Hancock (24-1) vs. No. 7 Logan-Magnolia (21-3), 10 a.m.

No. 3 North Linn (22-2) vs. No. 6 Western Christian (17-7), 11:45 a.m.

Class 1-A

No. 1 Newell Fonda (24-0) vs. No. 8 St. Albert (13-11), 1:30 p.m.

No. 4 Montezuma (23-1) vs. No. 5 Saint Ansgar (21-2), 3:15 p.m.

No. 2 Marquette Catholic (23-1) vs. No. 7 Gehlen Catholic (15-9), 5 p.m.

No. 3 Algona Garrigan (23-1) vs. No. 6 Martensdale-St. Marys (18-8), 6:45 p.m.

NCAA Basketball

Friday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 4 Dayton 82, Davidson 67

Saturday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 12 Villanova vs. Providence at the Wells Fargo Center, 11 a.m.

No. 16 Penn State at No. 18 Iowa, 11 a.m.

No. 22 Texas Tech vs. Texas, 11 a.m.

No. 1 Kansas at Kansas State, 12:30 p.m.

No. 2 Baylor at TCU, 1 p.m.

No. 6 Florida State at Clemson, 1 p.m.

No. 13 Seton Hall at No. Marquette, 1:30 p.m.

No. 15 Auburn at No. 8 Kentucky, 2:45 p.m.

No. 20 West Virginia vs. Oklahoma, 3 p.m.

No. 7 Duke at Virginia, 5 p.m.

No. 17 BYU at Pepperdine, 5 p.m.

No. 5 San Diego State at Nevada, 7 p.m.

No. 9 Maryland vs. No. 24 Michigan State, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s, 9 p.m.

Big 12

Iowa State at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.

Big East

DePaul at Butler, 5:30 p.m.

MVC

Loyola-Chicago at Bradley, 1 p.m.

Illinois State at Evansville, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Indiana State, 1 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Missouri State, 3 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Drake, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 10 Creighton at St. John’s, 11 a.m.

No. 25 Houston vs. Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

No. 19 Michigan at No. 23 Ohio State, 3 p.m.

No. 11 Louisville vs. Virginia Tech, 5 p.m.

No. 21 Colorado at Stanford, 5 p.m.

Big Ten

Indiana at Illinois, 1 p.m.

Northwestern at Nebraska, 3:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 5:30 p.m.

Big East

Xavier at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Women

Friday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 23 Princeton 81, Brown 39

No. 13 Arizona 73, No. 4 Stanford 72 (OT)

No. 17 Oregon State 75, Washington 61

No. 24 Arizona State vs. California, late

No. 3 Oregon vs. Washington State, late

No. 9 UCLA vs. Colorado, late

Big East

St. John’s 85, Butler 80, OT

Creighton 67, Villanova 47

Providence 62, Georgetown 55

Seton Hall 69, Xavier 59

MVC

Indiana State 70, Evansville 58

Valparaiso 72, Northern Iowa 69

Drake 83, Loyola Chicago 75

Saturday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 18 Northwestern vs. Illinois, 1 p.m.

No. 20 South Dakota vs. North Dakota, 1 p.m.

No. 6 UConn vs. Houston, 2 p.m.

No. 13 Gonzaga at Portland, 4 p.m.

No. 25 Princeton vs. Yale, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Baylor vs. Kansas State, 6 p.m.

Big Ten

Ohio State at Purdue, 3 p.m.

Big 12

West Virginia at Iowa State, 12 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Kansas, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 1 South Carolina, 11 a.m.

No. 5 Louisville vs. Virginia Tech, 11 a.m.

No. 18 Iowa at Rutgers, 11 a.m.

No. 22 Indiana at Michigan, 11 a.m.

No. 25 TCU at Texas Tech, 12 p.m.

No. 4 Stanford at No. 24 Arizona State, 1 p.m.

No. 8 N.C. State at Virginia, 1 p.m.

No. 13 Arizona vs. California, 1 p.m.

No. 15 Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m.

No. 19 Florida State vs. Notre Dame, 1 p.m.

No. 10 Mississippi State at Mississippi, 1:40 p.m.

No. 3 Oregon vs. Washington, 2 p.m.

No. 12 DePaul at Marquette, 2 p.m.

No. 17 Oregon State vs. Washington State, 2 p.m.

No. 21 Missouri State at Bradley, 2 p.m.

No. 7 Maryland at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

No. 9 UCLA vs. Utah, 3 p.m.

Big Ten

Penn State at Michigan State, 1 p.m.

Big East

Butler at Seton Hall, 12 p.m.

Villanova at Providence, 12 p.m.

Georgetown at Creighton, 1 p.m.

Xavier at St. John’s, 3 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Friday’s Games

Minnesota 5, Columbus 0

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Colorado 3, Carolina 2

Buffalo at Vegas, late

Pittsburgh at Anaheim, late

Saturday’s Games

Boston vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 12 p.m.

Calgary at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.

New Jersey at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Florida, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 11 a.m.

Calgary at Florida, 3 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Friday’s Games

Orlando 136, Minnesota 125

Atlanta 141, Brooklyn 118

Charlotte 99, Toronto 96

New Orleans 116, Cleveland 104

Miami 126, Dallas 118

Milwaukee 133, Oklahoma City 86

Sacramento 104, Memphis 101

Detroit at Phoenix, late

Washington at Utah, late

Denver at L.A. Clippers, late

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at New York, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee at Charlotte, 12 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.

Detroit at Sacramento, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Denver, 5 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Washington at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

BOSTON RED SOX — Announced Jack McCormack assumed the role of Senior Director of Club Relations. Promoted Mike Regan to Director of Major League Operations. Promoted Mark Cacciatore to Director of Team Travel. Promoted Erin Mylett Cox to Executive Assistant/Manager of Staff Support. Promoted Edgar Barreto to Major League Strength and Conditioning Coach. Hired Anthony Cerundolo as Assistant Athletic Trainer. Transitioned Mike Roose to Coordinator of Athletic Performance. Kirby Retzer will serve as Minor League Rehab Strength and Conditioning Coach. Hired Michael Hernandez as Strength and Conditioning Coach for Single-A Greenville. Transitioned Ricky De Luna, Strength and Conditioning for Rookie-level Gulf Coast league. Hired Jharvyn Velazquez as Dominican Summer League athletic Trainer. Promoted Patrick McLaughlin to Coordinator of Minor League Operations. Hired Stephan Aluko as Assistan of Florida Baseball Operations. Promoted Greg Rybarczyk to Director, Education and Process Analysis. Hired Jimmy O’Donnell as Assistan Baseball Analytics. Hired Jake Bruml a assistant in amateur and professional scouting. Hired Dante Ricciardi as an area scout in North Florida. Hired Kirk Fredriksson as area scout in the Mid-Atlantic. Hired Lee Bryant as an area scout in South Texas and South Louisiana. Marcus Cuellar assumed the role of Coordinator of International Scouting. Hired Juan Carlos Calderon and Matias Laureano as Dominican Republec area scouts. Hired Cesar Morillo as Venezuela are scout. Hired Kyri Washington as professional scout.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Freddy Peralta on a five-year contract.

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Isaiah Johnson and OL Shane Carpenter.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Mikey Anderson from Ontario (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Loaned F Joshua Ho-Sang to the San Antonio Rampage (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — signed D Patrick Griffin to a professional tryout.

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Griff Jeszka to an amateur tryout agreement.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed F Kacper Przybylko to a milti-yera contract extension.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Acquired M Janio Bikel via transfer from CSKA Sofia (First League).

