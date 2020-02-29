Iowa Western
Saturday, Feb. 29
Women’s Basketball
IWCC at Region XI tourney, 5 p.m.
Baseball
IWCC at Cowley, 2-4 p.m.
Softball
IWCC at NE OK A&M 3-5 p.m.
Sunday, March 1
Baseball
IWCC at Cowley, 12-2:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Friday, Feb. 28
Class 4-A Substate 8
Abraham Lincoln 42, Urbandale 35
WDM Dowling 50, Lewis Central 23
Saturday, Feb. 29
Class 2-A Substate 8 finals
at Abraham Lincoln
Treynor vs. Panorama, 7 p.m.
Class 1-A Substate 8 final
at MVAOCOU
St. Albert vs. Remsen St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
State Basketball pairings
at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
Monday, March 2
Class 5-A
No. 2 Iowa City High (22-1) vs. No. 7 Cedar Rapids Prairie (20-3), 10 a.m.
No. 3 Johnston (21-2) vs. No. 6 Southeast Polk (19-4), 11:45 a.m.
No. 1 Waukee (21-2) vs. No. 8 Sioux City East (16-7), 1:30 p.m.
No. 4 Cedar Falls (19-4) vs. No. 5 Waterloo West (19-4), 3:15 p.m.
Class 3-A
No. 1 Dike-New Hartford (22-1) vs. No. 8 Jesup (20-4), 5 p.m.
No. 4 Red Oak (21-3) vs. No. 5 North Polk (19-5), 6:45 p.m.
No. 2 Clear Lake (22-2) vs. No. 7 Davenport Assumption (16-7), 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 3
Class 3-A
Sioux City Heelan (19-4) vs. Des Moines Christian (22-2), 10 a.m.
Class 4-A
No. 1 North Scott (23-0) vs. No. 8 Clear Creek-Amana (19-4), 11:45 a.m.
No. 4 Center Point-Urbana (21-2) vs. No. 5 Waverly-Shell Rock (20-2), 1:30 p.m.
No. 2 Glenwood (24-0) vs. No. 7 Gilbert (19-3), 3:15 p.m.
No. 3 Ballard (22-1) vs. No. 6 Lewis Central (19-5), 5 p.m.
Class 2-A
No. 1 Cascade (25-0) vs. No. 8 Denver (17-8), 6:45 p.m.
No. 4 Osage (22-2) vs. No. 5 West Branch, 21-3), 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 4
Class 2-A
No. 2 West Hancock (24-1) vs. No. 7 Logan-Magnolia (21-3), 10 a.m.
No. 3 North Linn (22-2) vs. No. 6 Western Christian (17-7), 11:45 a.m.
Class 1-A
No. 1 Newell Fonda (24-0) vs. No. 8 St. Albert (13-11), 1:30 p.m.
No. 4 Montezuma (23-1) vs. No. 5 Saint Ansgar (21-2), 3:15 p.m.
No. 2 Marquette Catholic (23-1) vs. No. 7 Gehlen Catholic (15-9), 5 p.m.
No. 3 Algona Garrigan (23-1) vs. No. 6 Martensdale-St. Marys (18-8), 6:45 p.m.
NCAA Basketball
Friday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 4 Dayton 82, Davidson 67
Saturday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 12 Villanova vs. Providence at the Wells Fargo Center, 11 a.m.
No. 16 Penn State at No. 18 Iowa, 11 a.m.
No. 22 Texas Tech vs. Texas, 11 a.m.
No. 1 Kansas at Kansas State, 12:30 p.m.
No. 2 Baylor at TCU, 1 p.m.
No. 6 Florida State at Clemson, 1 p.m.
No. 13 Seton Hall at No. Marquette, 1:30 p.m.
No. 15 Auburn at No. 8 Kentucky, 2:45 p.m.
No. 20 West Virginia vs. Oklahoma, 3 p.m.
No. 7 Duke at Virginia, 5 p.m.
No. 17 BYU at Pepperdine, 5 p.m.
No. 5 San Diego State at Nevada, 7 p.m.
No. 9 Maryland vs. No. 24 Michigan State, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s, 9 p.m.
Big 12
Iowa State at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.
Big East
DePaul at Butler, 5:30 p.m.
MVC
Loyola-Chicago at Bradley, 1 p.m.
Illinois State at Evansville, 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at Indiana State, 1 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Missouri State, 3 p.m.
Northern Iowa at Drake, 5 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 10 Creighton at St. John’s, 11 a.m.
No. 25 Houston vs. Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
No. 19 Michigan at No. 23 Ohio State, 3 p.m.
No. 11 Louisville vs. Virginia Tech, 5 p.m.
No. 21 Colorado at Stanford, 5 p.m.
Big Ten
Indiana at Illinois, 1 p.m.
Northwestern at Nebraska, 3:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 5:30 p.m.
Big East
Xavier at Georgetown, 1 p.m.
Women
Friday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 23 Princeton 81, Brown 39
No. 13 Arizona 73, No. 4 Stanford 72 (OT)
No. 17 Oregon State 75, Washington 61
No. 24 Arizona State vs. California, late
No. 3 Oregon vs. Washington State, late
No. 9 UCLA vs. Colorado, late
Big East
St. John’s 85, Butler 80, OT
Creighton 67, Villanova 47
Providence 62, Georgetown 55
Seton Hall 69, Xavier 59
MVC
Indiana State 70, Evansville 58
Valparaiso 72, Northern Iowa 69
Drake 83, Loyola Chicago 75
Saturday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 18 Northwestern vs. Illinois, 1 p.m.
No. 20 South Dakota vs. North Dakota, 1 p.m.
No. 6 UConn vs. Houston, 2 p.m.
No. 13 Gonzaga at Portland, 4 p.m.
No. 25 Princeton vs. Yale, 4 p.m.
No. 2 Baylor vs. Kansas State, 6 p.m.
Big Ten
Ohio State at Purdue, 3 p.m.
Big 12
West Virginia at Iowa State, 12 p.m.
Oklahoma State at Kansas, 5 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 1 South Carolina, 11 a.m.
No. 5 Louisville vs. Virginia Tech, 11 a.m.
No. 18 Iowa at Rutgers, 11 a.m.
No. 22 Indiana at Michigan, 11 a.m.
No. 25 TCU at Texas Tech, 12 p.m.
No. 4 Stanford at No. 24 Arizona State, 1 p.m.
No. 8 N.C. State at Virginia, 1 p.m.
No. 13 Arizona vs. California, 1 p.m.
No. 15 Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m.
No. 19 Florida State vs. Notre Dame, 1 p.m.
No. 10 Mississippi State at Mississippi, 1:40 p.m.
No. 3 Oregon vs. Washington, 2 p.m.
No. 12 DePaul at Marquette, 2 p.m.
No. 17 Oregon State vs. Washington State, 2 p.m.
No. 21 Missouri State at Bradley, 2 p.m.
No. 7 Maryland at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
No. 9 UCLA vs. Utah, 3 p.m.
Big Ten
Penn State at Michigan State, 1 p.m.
Big East
Butler at Seton Hall, 12 p.m.
Villanova at Providence, 12 p.m.
Georgetown at Creighton, 1 p.m.
Xavier at St. John’s, 3 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Friday’s Games
Minnesota 5, Columbus 0
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
Colorado 3, Carolina 2
Buffalo at Vegas, late
Pittsburgh at Anaheim, late
Saturday’s Games
Boston vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 12 p.m.
Calgary at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.
New Jersey at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Florida, 5 p.m.
Carolina at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 11 a.m.
Calgary at Florida, 3 p.m.
Vancouver at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Friday’s Games
Orlando 136, Minnesota 125
Atlanta 141, Brooklyn 118
Charlotte 99, Toronto 96
New Orleans 116, Cleveland 104
Miami 126, Dallas 118
Milwaukee 133, Oklahoma City 86
Sacramento 104, Memphis 101
Detroit at Phoenix, late
Washington at Utah, late
Denver at L.A. Clippers, late
Saturday’s Games
Chicago at New York, 4 p.m.
Brooklyn at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee at Charlotte, 12 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.
Detroit at Sacramento, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Denver, 5 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Washington at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
BOSTON RED SOX — Announced Jack McCormack assumed the role of Senior Director of Club Relations. Promoted Mike Regan to Director of Major League Operations. Promoted Mark Cacciatore to Director of Team Travel. Promoted Erin Mylett Cox to Executive Assistant/Manager of Staff Support. Promoted Edgar Barreto to Major League Strength and Conditioning Coach. Hired Anthony Cerundolo as Assistant Athletic Trainer. Transitioned Mike Roose to Coordinator of Athletic Performance. Kirby Retzer will serve as Minor League Rehab Strength and Conditioning Coach. Hired Michael Hernandez as Strength and Conditioning Coach for Single-A Greenville. Transitioned Ricky De Luna, Strength and Conditioning for Rookie-level Gulf Coast league. Hired Jharvyn Velazquez as Dominican Summer League athletic Trainer. Promoted Patrick McLaughlin to Coordinator of Minor League Operations. Hired Stephan Aluko as Assistan of Florida Baseball Operations. Promoted Greg Rybarczyk to Director, Education and Process Analysis. Hired Jimmy O’Donnell as Assistan Baseball Analytics. Hired Jake Bruml a assistant in amateur and professional scouting. Hired Dante Ricciardi as an area scout in North Florida. Hired Kirk Fredriksson as area scout in the Mid-Atlantic. Hired Lee Bryant as an area scout in South Texas and South Louisiana. Marcus Cuellar assumed the role of Coordinator of International Scouting. Hired Juan Carlos Calderon and Matias Laureano as Dominican Republec area scouts. Hired Cesar Morillo as Venezuela are scout. Hired Kyri Washington as professional scout.
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Freddy Peralta on a five-year contract.
FOOTBALL
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Isaiah Johnson and OL Shane Carpenter.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Mikey Anderson from Ontario (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Loaned F Joshua Ho-Sang to the San Antonio Rampage (AHL).
American Hockey League
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — signed D Patrick Griffin to a professional tryout.
ECHL
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Griff Jeszka to an amateur tryout agreement.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed F Kacper Przybylko to a milti-yera contract extension.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Acquired M Janio Bikel via transfer from CSKA Sofia (First League).
