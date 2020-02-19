Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Men’s Basketball

IWCC 102, North Central Missouri 91

Friday, Feb. 21

Baseball

IWCC at NE Oklahoma A&M, 1, 3:30 p.m.

Softball

IWCC at Tyler, 3, 5 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

IWCC at Cloud County, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Baseball

IWCC at Crowder, 2, 4 p.m.

Softball

IWCC at Tyler, 11 a.m.

IWCC vs. Galveston College, 1 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

McCook at IWCC, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23

Baseball

IWCC at Crowder, 12, 2:30 p.m.

Softball

IWCC at Paris, 12, 2 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Lewis Central 53, Glenwood 49

Thursday, Feb. 20

Abraham Lincoln at Bellevue East, 7:15 p.m.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.

Class 1-A postseason

District 15

at St. Albert

Logan-Magnolia vs. Woodbine, 6:30 p.m.

Riverside vs. St. Albert, 8 p.m.

Class 2-A

District 15

Caroll Kuemper-Underwood winner at AHSTW, 7 p.m.

District 16

at Treynor

Clarinda-Missouri Valley winner vs. Tri-Center, 6:30 p.m.

Shenandoah-Red Oak winner vs. Treynor, 8 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Class 1-A Regionals

Region 7

St. Albert 52, East Mills 47

Region 8

CAM 59, Riverside 28

Class 2-A

Region 8

Logan-Magnolia 68, Tri-Center 31

AHSTW 52, Underwood 50

Nodaway Valley 56, Treynor 50

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Region 2

Thomas Jefferson at Des Moines Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Class 4-A Regionals

Region 1

Harlan-Denison-Schleswig winner at Glenwood, 5 p.m.

Region 8

Carlisle-Norwalk winner at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.

Class 5-A

Region 3

Ankeny-Des Moines North winner at Abraham Lincoln, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Wednesday, Feb. 19

State dual tournament in Des Moines

Class 1-A/2-A start at 9.a.m.

Class 3-A starts at 11 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Traditional state tournament

Class 3-A first round, 9 a.m.

Class 2-A first round, 1:30 p.m.

Class 1-A first round, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21

State tournament

Class 3-A/2-A quarterfinals, 9 a.m.

Class 1-A quarters and 3-A semis, 2:30 p.m.

Class 2-A/1-A semis, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

State tournament

Consolation and semis for all classes, 10 a.m.

Finals for all classes, 6 p.m.

NCAA Basketball

Tuesday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 1 Baylor at Oklahoma, late

No. 5 Dayton 66, VCU 61

No. 7 Maryland 76, Northwestern 67

No. 8 Florida State 82, Pittsburgh 67

Illinois 62, No. 9 Penn State 56

No. 10 Kentucky at LSU, late

No. 15 Creighton 73, No. 19 Marquette 65

No. 17 West Virginia 65, Oklahoma State 47

Big Ten

Wisconsin 69, Purdue 65

Wednesday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 6 Duke at N.C. State, 8 p.m.

No. 11 Louisville vs. Syracuse, 6 p.m.

No. 12 Villanova at DePaul, 8 p.m.

No. 13 Auburn at Georgia, 6 p.m.

No. 16 Seton Hall vs. No. 21 Butler, 5:30 p.m.

No. 22 Houston vs. Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Big Ten

Michigan at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Big 12

TCU at Texas, 7 p.m.

Kansas at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Big East

Providence at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.

MVC

Missouri State at Bradley, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Drake, 7 p.m.

Illinois State at Loyola Chicago, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 2 Gonzaga vs. San Francisco, 10 p.m.

No. 14 Oregon at Arizona State, 8 p.m.

No. 18 Colorado vs. Southern Cal, 8 p.m.

No. 20 Iowa vs. No. 25 Ohio State, 6 p.m.

No. 23 BYU vs. Santa Clara, 8 p.m.

No. 24 Arizona vs. Oregon State, 7 p.m.

Big Ten

Michigan State at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

MVC

Northern Iowa at Indiana State, 6 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

AP Top 25

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 3 Kansas, 11 a.m.

No. 2 Gonzaga at No. 23 BYU, 9 p.m.

No. 4 San Diego State vs. UNLV, 6:30 p.m.

No. 5 Dayton vs. Duquesne, 1 p.m.

No. 6 Duke vs. Virginia Tech, 3 p.m.

No. 8 Florida State at N.C. State, 3 p.m.

No. 10 Kentucky vs. Florida, 5 p.m.

No. 11 Louisville vs. North Carolina, 3 p.m.

No. 12 Villanova at Xavier, 1:30 p.m.

No. 13 Auburn vs. Tennessee, 11 a.m.

No. 14 Oregon at No. 24 Arizona, 9 p.m.

No. 17 West Virginia at TCU, 1 p.m.

No. 18 Colorado vs. UCLA, 3 p.m.

No. 19 Marquette at Providence, 11 a.m.

No. 22 Houston at Memphis, 1 p.m.

Big Ten

Michigan at Purdue, 1 p.m.

Big 12

Texas at Kansas State, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.

Texas Tech at Iowa State, 5 p.m.

Big East

Georgetown at DePaul, 8 p.m.

MVC

Loyola Chicago at Missouri State, 2:30 p.m.

Drake at Illinois State, 3:30 p.m.

Bradley at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 7 Maryland at No. 25 Ohio State, 3 p.m.

No. 9 Penn State at Indiana, 11 a.m.

No. 15 Creighton vs. No. 21 Butler, 3 p.m.

No. 16 Seton Hall vs. St. John’s, 1 p.m.

Big Ten

Rutgers at Wisconsin, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Northwestern, 2 p.m.

MVC

Indiana State at Evansville, 1 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa, 1 p.m.

Women

Tuesday’s Game

AP Top 25

No. 2 Baylor 77, Texas Tech 62

Wednesday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 6 UConn vs. Tulane at the XL Center, Hartford, Conn., 6 p.m.

No. 7 Maryland at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

No. 18 Northwestern vs. Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Big Ten

Illinois at Michigan, 6 p.m.

Nebraska at Ohio State, 6 p.m.

Big 12

TCU at Kansas State, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 1 South Carolina vs. LSU, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Louisville at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m.

No. 9 Mississippi State at Auburn, 8 p.m.

No. 10 N.C. State at Miami, 7 p.m.

No. 13 Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, 9 p.m.

No. 14 Kentucky at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

No. 16 Texas A&M at Georgia, 6 p.m.

No. 17 Florida State vs. Wake Forest, 6 p.m.

No. 20 South Dakota vs. North Dakota State, 7 p.m.

No. 22 Arkansas vs. Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Big Ten

Michigan State at Purdue, 6 p.m.

MVC

Bradley at Drake, 6 p.m.

Illinois State at Northern Iowa, 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 3 Oregon at California, 8 p.m.

No. 4 Stanford vs. No. 15 Oregon State, 10 p.m.

No. 8 UCLA at Washington State, 9 p.m.

No. 11 Arizona at Utah, 8 p.m.

No. 12 DePaul at Georgetown, 6 p.m.

No. 21 Arizona State at Colorado, 8 p.m.

No. 23 Missouri State vs. Evansville, 7 p.m.

No. 25 Princeton vs. Harvard, 5 p.m.

Big East

Providence at Xavier, 10:30 a.m.

Creighton at Butler, 6 p.m.

Marquette at Villanova, 6 p.m.

MVC

Indiana State at Southern Illinois, 6 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, Columbus 1

Pittsburgh 5, Toronto 2

Ottawa 7, Buffalo 4

Detroit 4, Montreal 3

Carolina 4, Nashville 1

Winnipeg 6, Los Angeles 3

St. Louis 3, New Jersey 0

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Edmonton, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Montreal at Washington, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 6 p.m.

San Jose at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Florida at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Houston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Assigned RHP Mitchell White outright to Oklahoma City (PCL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with 2B Gordon Beckham and OF Juan Lagares on minor league contracts.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Vin Mazzaro.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Traded OF David Harris to Southern Maryland (Atlantic) for RHP John Hayes and future considerations. Signed C/1B Richard Stock to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred F Charlie Brown Jr. to College Park (NBAGL).

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Waived F DeMarre Carroll.

NBA G League

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Acquired G Nate Hickman from the available player pool.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed OL D.J. Humphries to a three-year contract.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed P Ryan Allen and PK Younghoe Koo to one-year contract extensions.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Named Ike Hilliard wide receivers coach.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DB Kieron Williams.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Micah Awe to a two-year contract and LB Jontrell Rocquemore and DB Josh Miller.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Traded D Joey Keane to Carolina for F Julien Gauthier.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Traded D Brenden Dillon to Washington for a 2020 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2021 third-round draft pick.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed F Phillip Goodrum to a short-term agreement.Promoted academy goalkeeper coach Liam Curran to first team goalkeeper coach.

CINCINNATI — Announced the resignation of coach Ron Jans. Named Yoann Damet interim coach.

DALLAS — Signed D Nkosi Burgess.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Re-signed D Alex Roldan.

TENNIS

World TeamTennis

WTT — Announced it is adding an expansion franchise to Chicago, to be called the Chicago Smash.

COLLEGE

CHOWAN — Named Colin Neely defensive coordinator.

NEW MEXICO — Named Jordan Salkin quarterbacks coach and Jerome Haywood defensive line coach. Announced defensive coordinator Rocky Long will also coach linebackers. Reassigned David Howes to safeties coach, Troy Reffett to cornerbacks coach, Brandon Blackmon recdeivers coach and Jordan Somerville to running backs coach.

America’s Line

College basketball

(home team in caps)

Favorite Points Underdog

SETON HALL 6.5 Butler

RUTGERS 1 Michigan

LOUISVILLE 9 Syracuse

WAKE FOREST 1.5 Georgia Tech

RICHMOND 12 George Mason

SIENA 6.5 Iona

E TENNESSEE ST 5.5 Furman

NC-GREENSBORO 9.5 Wofford

W CAROLINA 8 Vmi

Auburn 3 GEORGIA

Chattanooga 10 CITADEL

ALABAMA 11.5 Texas A&M

MERCER 7 Samford

CINCINNATI 11 Ucf

MEMPHIS 13 E Carolina

Smu 8 TULANE

UMKC 1 Cal-Baptist

ARKANSAS ST 8 UL-Monroe

DRAKE 3.5 Valparaiso

BRADLEY 5.5 Missouri St

LOYOLA-CHICAGO 11 Illinois St

S DAKOTA 1.5 N Dakota St

S Dakota St 4.5 N DAKOTA

DUQUESNE 10.5 George Wash

VIRGINIA 10 Boston College

TEXAS 3 Tcu

LASALLE 8 Fordham

GEORGETOWN NL Providence

Villanova 5 DEPAUL

TEXAS TECH 12 Kansas St

VIRGINIA TECH 4.5 Miami-Florida

Duke 7.5 NC STATE

MINNESOTA 6.5 Indiana

UTAH ST 20.5 Wyoming

MISSISSIPPI ST 5 S Carolina

HOUSTON 10 Tulsa

FRESNO ST 7.5 Air Force

Boise St 9.5 SAN JOSE ST

WASHINGTON ST 5.5 California

CAL-IRVINE 15 Long Beach St

