Iowa Western
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Men’s Basketball
IWCC 102, North Central Missouri 91
Friday, Feb. 21
Baseball
IWCC at NE Oklahoma A&M, 1, 3:30 p.m.
Softball
IWCC at Tyler, 3, 5 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
IWCC at Cloud County, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Baseball
IWCC at Crowder, 2, 4 p.m.
Softball
IWCC at Tyler, 11 a.m.
IWCC vs. Galveston College, 1 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
McCook at IWCC, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Baseball
IWCC at Crowder, 12, 2:30 p.m.
Softball
IWCC at Paris, 12, 2 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Lewis Central 53, Glenwood 49
Thursday, Feb. 20
Abraham Lincoln at Bellevue East, 7:15 p.m.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.
Class 1-A postseason
District 15
at St. Albert
Logan-Magnolia vs. Woodbine, 6:30 p.m.
Riverside vs. St. Albert, 8 p.m.
Class 2-A
District 15
Caroll Kuemper-Underwood winner at AHSTW, 7 p.m.
District 16
at Treynor
Clarinda-Missouri Valley winner vs. Tri-Center, 6:30 p.m.
Shenandoah-Red Oak winner vs. Treynor, 8 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Class 1-A Regionals
Region 7
St. Albert 52, East Mills 47
Region 8
CAM 59, Riverside 28
Class 2-A
Region 8
Logan-Magnolia 68, Tri-Center 31
AHSTW 52, Underwood 50
Nodaway Valley 56, Treynor 50
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Region 2
Thomas Jefferson at Des Moines Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Class 4-A Regionals
Region 1
Harlan-Denison-Schleswig winner at Glenwood, 5 p.m.
Region 8
Carlisle-Norwalk winner at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.
Class 5-A
Region 3
Ankeny-Des Moines North winner at Abraham Lincoln, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Wednesday, Feb. 19
State dual tournament in Des Moines
Class 1-A/2-A start at 9.a.m.
Class 3-A starts at 11 a.m.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Traditional state tournament
Class 3-A first round, 9 a.m.
Class 2-A first round, 1:30 p.m.
Class 1-A first round, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 21
State tournament
Class 3-A/2-A quarterfinals, 9 a.m.
Class 1-A quarters and 3-A semis, 2:30 p.m.
Class 2-A/1-A semis, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
State tournament
Consolation and semis for all classes, 10 a.m.
Finals for all classes, 6 p.m.
NCAA Basketball
Tuesday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 1 Baylor at Oklahoma, late
No. 5 Dayton 66, VCU 61
No. 7 Maryland 76, Northwestern 67
No. 8 Florida State 82, Pittsburgh 67
Illinois 62, No. 9 Penn State 56
No. 10 Kentucky at LSU, late
No. 15 Creighton 73, No. 19 Marquette 65
No. 17 West Virginia 65, Oklahoma State 47
Big Ten
Wisconsin 69, Purdue 65
Wednesday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 6 Duke at N.C. State, 8 p.m.
No. 11 Louisville vs. Syracuse, 6 p.m.
No. 12 Villanova at DePaul, 8 p.m.
No. 13 Auburn at Georgia, 6 p.m.
No. 16 Seton Hall vs. No. 21 Butler, 5:30 p.m.
No. 22 Houston vs. Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Big Ten
Michigan at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Big 12
TCU at Texas, 7 p.m.
Kansas at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Big East
Providence at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.
MVC
Missouri State at Bradley, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Drake, 7 p.m.
Illinois State at Loyola Chicago, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 2 Gonzaga vs. San Francisco, 10 p.m.
No. 14 Oregon at Arizona State, 8 p.m.
No. 18 Colorado vs. Southern Cal, 8 p.m.
No. 20 Iowa vs. No. 25 Ohio State, 6 p.m.
No. 23 BYU vs. Santa Clara, 8 p.m.
No. 24 Arizona vs. Oregon State, 7 p.m.
Big Ten
Michigan State at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
MVC
Northern Iowa at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
Evansville at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
AP Top 25
No games scheduled
Saturday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 3 Kansas, 11 a.m.
No. 2 Gonzaga at No. 23 BYU, 9 p.m.
No. 4 San Diego State vs. UNLV, 6:30 p.m.
No. 5 Dayton vs. Duquesne, 1 p.m.
No. 6 Duke vs. Virginia Tech, 3 p.m.
No. 8 Florida State at N.C. State, 3 p.m.
No. 10 Kentucky vs. Florida, 5 p.m.
No. 11 Louisville vs. North Carolina, 3 p.m.
No. 12 Villanova at Xavier, 1:30 p.m.
No. 13 Auburn vs. Tennessee, 11 a.m.
No. 14 Oregon at No. 24 Arizona, 9 p.m.
No. 17 West Virginia at TCU, 1 p.m.
No. 18 Colorado vs. UCLA, 3 p.m.
No. 19 Marquette at Providence, 11 a.m.
No. 22 Houston at Memphis, 1 p.m.
Big Ten
Michigan at Purdue, 1 p.m.
Big 12
Texas at Kansas State, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.
Texas Tech at Iowa State, 5 p.m.
Big East
Georgetown at DePaul, 8 p.m.
MVC
Loyola Chicago at Missouri State, 2:30 p.m.
Drake at Illinois State, 3:30 p.m.
Bradley at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 7 Maryland at No. 25 Ohio State, 3 p.m.
No. 9 Penn State at Indiana, 11 a.m.
No. 15 Creighton vs. No. 21 Butler, 3 p.m.
No. 16 Seton Hall vs. St. John’s, 1 p.m.
Big Ten
Rutgers at Wisconsin, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Northwestern, 2 p.m.
MVC
Indiana State at Evansville, 1 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa, 1 p.m.
Women
Tuesday’s Game
AP Top 25
No. 2 Baylor 77, Texas Tech 62
Wednesday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 6 UConn vs. Tulane at the XL Center, Hartford, Conn., 6 p.m.
No. 7 Maryland at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
No. 18 Northwestern vs. Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Big Ten
Illinois at Michigan, 6 p.m.
Nebraska at Ohio State, 6 p.m.
Big 12
TCU at Kansas State, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 1 South Carolina vs. LSU, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Louisville at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m.
No. 9 Mississippi State at Auburn, 8 p.m.
No. 10 N.C. State at Miami, 7 p.m.
No. 13 Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, 9 p.m.
No. 14 Kentucky at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
No. 16 Texas A&M at Georgia, 6 p.m.
No. 17 Florida State vs. Wake Forest, 6 p.m.
No. 20 South Dakota vs. North Dakota State, 7 p.m.
No. 22 Arkansas vs. Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Big Ten
Michigan State at Purdue, 6 p.m.
MVC
Bradley at Drake, 6 p.m.
Illinois State at Northern Iowa, 6:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 3 Oregon at California, 8 p.m.
No. 4 Stanford vs. No. 15 Oregon State, 10 p.m.
No. 8 UCLA at Washington State, 9 p.m.
No. 11 Arizona at Utah, 8 p.m.
No. 12 DePaul at Georgetown, 6 p.m.
No. 21 Arizona State at Colorado, 8 p.m.
No. 23 Missouri State vs. Evansville, 7 p.m.
No. 25 Princeton vs. Harvard, 5 p.m.
Big East
Providence at Xavier, 10:30 a.m.
Creighton at Butler, 6 p.m.
Marquette at Villanova, 6 p.m.
MVC
Indiana State at Southern Illinois, 6 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 5, Columbus 1
Pittsburgh 5, Toronto 2
Ottawa 7, Buffalo 4
Detroit 4, Montreal 3
Carolina 4, Nashville 1
Winnipeg 6, Los Angeles 3
St. Louis 3, New Jersey 0
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Edmonton, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Montreal at Washington, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 6 p.m.
San Jose at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Florida at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Houston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Assigned RHP Mitchell White outright to Oklahoma City (PCL).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with 2B Gordon Beckham and OF Juan Lagares on minor league contracts.
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Vin Mazzaro.
Can-Am League
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Traded OF David Harris to Southern Maryland (Atlantic) for RHP John Hayes and future considerations. Signed C/1B Richard Stock to a contract extension.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred F Charlie Brown Jr. to College Park (NBAGL).
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Waived F DeMarre Carroll.
NBA G League
WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Acquired G Nate Hickman from the available player pool.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed OL D.J. Humphries to a three-year contract.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed P Ryan Allen and PK Younghoe Koo to one-year contract extensions.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Named Ike Hilliard wide receivers coach.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DB Kieron Williams.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Micah Awe to a two-year contract and LB Jontrell Rocquemore and DB Josh Miller.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW YORK RANGERS — Traded D Joey Keane to Carolina for F Julien Gauthier.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Traded D Brenden Dillon to Washington for a 2020 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2021 third-round draft pick.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed F Phillip Goodrum to a short-term agreement.Promoted academy goalkeeper coach Liam Curran to first team goalkeeper coach.
CINCINNATI — Announced the resignation of coach Ron Jans. Named Yoann Damet interim coach.
DALLAS — Signed D Nkosi Burgess.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Re-signed D Alex Roldan.
TENNIS
World TeamTennis
WTT — Announced it is adding an expansion franchise to Chicago, to be called the Chicago Smash.
COLLEGE
CHOWAN — Named Colin Neely defensive coordinator.
NEW MEXICO — Named Jordan Salkin quarterbacks coach and Jerome Haywood defensive line coach. Announced defensive coordinator Rocky Long will also coach linebackers. Reassigned David Howes to safeties coach, Troy Reffett to cornerbacks coach, Brandon Blackmon recdeivers coach and Jordan Somerville to running backs coach.
America’s Line
College basketball
(home team in caps)
Favorite Points Underdog
SETON HALL 6.5 Butler
RUTGERS 1 Michigan
LOUISVILLE 9 Syracuse
WAKE FOREST 1.5 Georgia Tech
RICHMOND 12 George Mason
SIENA 6.5 Iona
E TENNESSEE ST 5.5 Furman
NC-GREENSBORO 9.5 Wofford
W CAROLINA 8 Vmi
Auburn 3 GEORGIA
Chattanooga 10 CITADEL
ALABAMA 11.5 Texas A&M
MERCER 7 Samford
CINCINNATI 11 Ucf
MEMPHIS 13 E Carolina
Smu 8 TULANE
UMKC 1 Cal-Baptist
ARKANSAS ST 8 UL-Monroe
DRAKE 3.5 Valparaiso
BRADLEY 5.5 Missouri St
LOYOLA-CHICAGO 11 Illinois St
S DAKOTA 1.5 N Dakota St
S Dakota St 4.5 N DAKOTA
DUQUESNE 10.5 George Wash
VIRGINIA 10 Boston College
TEXAS 3 Tcu
LASALLE 8 Fordham
GEORGETOWN NL Providence
Villanova 5 DEPAUL
TEXAS TECH 12 Kansas St
VIRGINIA TECH 4.5 Miami-Florida
Duke 7.5 NC STATE
MINNESOTA 6.5 Indiana
UTAH ST 20.5 Wyoming
MISSISSIPPI ST 5 S Carolina
HOUSTON 10 Tulsa
FRESNO ST 7.5 Air Force
Boise St 9.5 SAN JOSE ST
WASHINGTON ST 5.5 California
CAL-IRVINE 15 Long Beach St
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.