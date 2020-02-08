Iowa Western
Saturday, Feb. 8
Men’s Basketball
Indian Hills at IWCC, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Moberly Area at IWCC, 5 p.m.
Softball
Southeastern tourney
IWCC vs. Illinois Central, 1:15 p.m.
IWCC vs. Kirkwood, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Softball
Southeastern tourney
IWCC vs. John Wood, 11:30 a.m.
IWCC vs. Spoon River, 1:15 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Friday, Feb. 7
Abraham Lincoln 63, Sioux City East 45
Lewis Central 73, Harlan 62
Glenwood 60, St. Albert 59
Treynor 75, AHSTW 46
Tri-Center 68, Riverside 34
Underwood 71, Missouri Valley 54
Saturday, Feb. 8
Riverside at Heartland Christian, 2:30 p.m.
St. Albert at Red Oak, 5 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Friday, Feb. 7
Sioux City East 48, Abraham Lincoln 42
Lewis Central 54, Harlan 47
Glenwood 79, St. Albert 57
AHSTW 39, Treynor 33
Tri-Center 66, Riverside 45
Underwood 78, Missouri Valley 19
Saturday, Feb. 8
Norwalk at Lewis Central, 4 p.m.
St. Albert at Red Oak, 3:30 p.m.
Maryville at Glenwood, 5 p.m.
Riverside at Heartland Christian, 1 p.m.
IGHSAU Rankings
Class 1-A
School Record LW
1 Newell-Fonda 18-0 1
2 Marquette Catholic 17-1 2
3 North Mahaska 15-2 3
4 Algona Garrigan 18-1 4
5 Montezuma 17-1 5
6 MMCRU 18-0 6
7 Saint Ansgar 16-2 7
8 Exira-EHK 18-1 8
9 Kingsley-Pierson 16-3 13
10 Springville 16-3 15
11 Notre Dame 16-3 9
12 Woodbury Central 14-4 10
13 Colo-Nesco 15-3 NR
14 Central Decatur 14-3 NR
15 Central Elkader 17-3 14
Dropped Out: East Buchanan (11), St. Albert (12)
Class 2-A
School Record LW
1 Cascade 18-0 1
2 West Hancock 21-0 2
3 North Linn 17-1 3
4 MFL-MarMac 18-2 5
5 Osage 16-2 4
6 West Branch 16-3 9
7 Mediapolis 18-1 10
8 Western Christian 12-7 7
9 Maquoketa Valley 16-3 12
10 Van Buren 18-3 6
11 Logan-Magnolia 16-2 14
12 AHSTW 16-2 8
13 Panorama 15-2 13
14 Emmetsburg 14-4 15
15 Nodaway Valley 17-2 NR
Dropped Out: Mount Ayr (11)
Class 3-A
School Record LW
1 Dike-New Hartford 17-1 1
2 Sioux City Heelan 14-3 3
3 Roland-Story 15-2 5
4 Clear Lake 16-2 4
5 Crestwood 15-3 2
6 Des Moines Christian 17-1 7
7 Red Oak 15-3 8
8 North Polk 13-5 6
9 Okoboji 18-1 9
10 Davenport Assumption 12-5 12
11 West Liberty 16-3 11
12 Monticello 14-4 15
13 Cherokee 14-5 NR
14 West Marshall 15-2 13
15 Hamp.-Dumont-CAL 16-2 NR
Dropped Out: West Burlington (10), Jesup (14)
Class 4-A
School Record LW
1 North Scott 17-0 1
2 Marion 17-0 2
3 Glenwood 18-0 4
4 Center Point-Urbana 17-1 3
5 Ballard 16-1 5
6 Waverly-Shell Rock 15-2 9
7 Lewis Central 12-5 7
8 Gilbert 15-3 8
9 Cedar Rapids Xavier 12-6 6
10 Central DeWitt 15-1 10
11 Grinnell 13-3 11
12 Clear Creek-Amana 14-3 13
13 Mason City 9-9 12
14 Keokuk 14-3 15
15 Knoxville 17-1 NR
Dropped Out: Bondurant-Farrar (14)
Class 5-A
School Record LW
1 Iowa City High 16-0 1
2 WDM Dowling 16-3 2
3 Johnston 16-2 4
4 Waukee 15-2 5
5 Southeast Polk 17-1 6
6 Cedar Rapids Prairie 16-1 3
7 Cedar Falls 13-4 7
8 Waterloo West 14-4 8
9 Urbandale 13-5 9
10 Davenport North 13-2 10
11 WDM Valley 11-7 11
12 Ankeny Centennial 9-9 13
13 Ames 9-9 12
14 Abraham Lincoln 14-4 14
15 Sioux City East 13-5 15
Dropped Out: None
Prep Wrestling
Saturday, Feb. 8
Class 2-A Sectionals
Section 4 at Glenwood
Clarinda, Glenwood, Harlan, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Southwest Iowa
Class 1-A sectionals
Section 5 at Missouri Valley
Logan-Magnolia, MVAOCOU, Missouri Valley, Tri-Center, West Harrison, West Monona, Woodbine
Section 14 at Riverside
AHSTW, Clarinda Academy, East Mills, Riverside, St. Albert, Treynor, Underwood
Prep Swimming
Saturday, Feb. 8
District swim meet, 12:30 p.m.
NCAA Basketball
Men
Friday’s Game
AP Top 25
No. 9 Maryland 75, No. 20 Illinois 66
Saturday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 1 Baylor vs. Oklahoma State, 5 p.m.
No. 2 Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s, 9 p.m.
No. 3 Kansas at TCU, 11 a.m.
No. 4 San Diego State at Air Force, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Louisville vs. Virginia, 3 p.m.
No. 6 Dayton vs. Saint Louis, 1 p.m.
No. 7 Duke at North Carolina, 5 p.m.
No. 8 Florida State vs. Miami, 11 a.m.
No. 10 Villanova vs. No. 12 Seton Hall at Wells Fargo Center, 1:30 p.m.
No. 11 Auburn vs. No. 18 LSU, 11 a.m.
No. 13 West Virginia at Oklahoma, 1 p.m.
No. 14 Oregon at Oregon State, 9:30 p.m.
No. 15 Kentucky at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
No. 16 Michigan State at Michigan, 11 a.m.
No. 17 Iowa vs. Nebraska, 5 p.m.
No. 21 Creighton vs. St. John’s, 5 p.m.
No. 22 Penn State vs. Minnesota, 3 p.m.
No. 23 Arizona vs. UCLA, 9 p.m.
No. 24 Colorado vs. Stanford, 5 p.m.
Big Ten
Purdue at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Big 12
Texas Tech at Texas, 3 p.m.
Kansas State at Iowa State, 7 p.m.
Big East
DePaul at Georgetown, 11 a.m.
Providence at Xavier, 7 p.m.
MVC
Drake at Northern Iowa, 3 p.m.
Indiana State at Illinois State, 7 p.m.
Missouri State at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No. 19 Butler at Marquette, 11 a.m.
No. 25 Houston vs. Wichita State, 2 p.m.
Big Ten
Ohio State at Wisconsion, 12 p.m.
Northwestern at Rutgers, 5:30 p.m.
MVC
Evansville at Bradley, 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at Loyola Chicago, 3 p.m.
Women
Friday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 3 Oregon 85, No. 12 Arizona 52
No. 4 UConn 94, Memphis 55
No. 6 Stanford vs. No. 10 UCLA, late
No. 9 Oregon State vs. No. 19 Arizona State, late
No. 14 DePaul 71, St. John’s 65
No. 24 Missouri State 66, Northern Iowa 55
Big East
Butler 60, Georgetown 42
Seton Hall 72, Marquette 60
Villanova 55, Xavier 54
MVC
Drake 91, Southern Illinois 76
Bradley 66, Illinois State 62
Saturday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 2 Baylor at Kansas State, 2 p.m.
No. 11 Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s, 4 p.m.
Big 12
Oklahoma at Iowa State, 2 p.m.
West Virginia at Oklahoma State, 2 p.m.
TCU at Kansas, 5 p.m.
Big East
Creighton at Providence, 11 a.m.
MVC
Indiana State at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Evansville at Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 19 Arizona State, 4 p.m.
No. 5 Louisville at Syracuse, 1 p.m.
No. 6 Stanford vs. Southern Cal, 2 p.m.
No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 16 Texas A&M, 12 p.m.
No. 9 Oregon State vs. No. 12 Arizona, 2 p.m.
No. 10 UCLA at California, 4 p.m.
No. 13 Maryland vs. Rutgers, 11 a.m.
No. 14 DePaul at Seton Hall, 12 p.m.
No. 15 Kentucky at No. 25 Arkansas, 3 p.m.
No. 17 Florida State vs. Virginia, 11 a.m.
No. 18 Indiana at Nebraska, 2 p.m.
No. 20 Iowa at Purdue, 1 p.m.
No. 22 South Dakota at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
No. 24 Missouri State at Drake, 2 p.m.
Big Ten
Wisconsin at Ohio State, 1 p.m.
Illinois at Penn State, 1 p.m.
Big 12
Texas at Texas Tech, 1 p.m.
Big East
Georgetown at Xavier, 1 p.m.
Marquette at St. John’s, 1 p.m.
Villanova at Butler, 2 p.m.
MVC
Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa, 2 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Friday’s Games
Toronto 5, Anaheim 4 (OT)
Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Columbus 2, Detroit 0
Minnesota 3, Dallas 2
Saturday’s Games
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 2 p.m.
Colorado at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Edmonton, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.
Anaheim at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Arizona at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Florida at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.
Nashville at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
NBA Basketball
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic
W L Pct GB
Toronto 37 14 .725 —
Boston 35 15 .700 1½
Philadelphia 31 21 .596 6½
Brooklyn 23 27 .460 13½
New York 16 36 .308 21½
Southeast W L Pct GB
Miami 34 16 .680 —
Orlando 22 30 .423 13
Washington 17 32 .347 16½
Charlotte 16 35 .314 18½
Atlanta 14 38 .269 21
Central W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 44 7 .863 —
Indiana 31 20 .608 13
Chicago 19 34 .358 26
Detroit 19 34 .358 26
Cleveland 13 39 .250 31½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest
W L Pct GB
Houston 33 18 .647 —
Dallas 31 20 .608 2
Memphis 26 25 .510 7
San Antonio 22 29 .431 11
New Orleans 21 31 .404 12½
Northwest W L Pct GB
Denver 36 16 .692 —
Utah 32 18 .640 3
Oklahoma City 31 20 .608 4½
Portland 24 28 .462 12
Minnesota 15 35 .300 20
Pacific W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 38 12 .760 —
L.A. Clippers 36 15 .706 2½
Phoenix 20 31 .392 18½
Sacramento 19 31 .380 19
Golden State 12 40 .231 27
Friday’s Games
Washington 119, Dallas 118
Philadelphia 119, Memphis 107
Boston 112, Atlanta 107
Oklahoma City 108, Detroit 101
Toronto 115, Indiana 106
Phoenix 127, Houston 91
Miami at Sacramento, late
Portland at Utah, late
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee at Orlando, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
New York at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Oklahoma City, 2:30 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
Memphis at Washington, 5 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
Utah at Houston, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Portland, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Utah at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Denver, 8 p.m.
Miami at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Brian Moran on a minor league contract.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with INF-OF Chris Taylor on a two-year contract extension.
NEW YORK METS — Named Brian Schneider quality control coach.
BASKETBALL
NBA G League
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS — Waived F Phil Cofer. Signed G R.J Hunter.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Named Jacques Cesaire assistant defensive line coach.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Joe Woods defensive coordinator.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Named Tom Hunkele director of sports medicine; Ted Rath director of sports performance; Jeremiah Washburn director of player personnel/senior defensive assistant; Connor Barwin special assistant to the general manager; and Brent Celek and Darren Sproles personnel consultants.
