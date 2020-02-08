Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Saturday, Feb. 8

Men’s Basketball

Indian Hills at IWCC, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Moberly Area at IWCC, 5 p.m.

Softball

Southeastern tourney

IWCC vs. Illinois Central, 1:15 p.m.

IWCC vs. Kirkwood, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 9

Softball

Southeastern tourney

IWCC vs. John Wood, 11:30 a.m.

IWCC vs. Spoon River, 1:15 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Friday, Feb. 7

Abraham Lincoln 63, Sioux City East 45

Lewis Central 73, Harlan 62

Glenwood 60, St. Albert 59

Treynor 75, AHSTW 46

Tri-Center 68, Riverside 34

Underwood 71, Missouri Valley 54

Saturday, Feb. 8

Riverside at Heartland Christian, 2:30 p.m.

St. Albert at Red Oak, 5 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Friday, Feb. 7

Sioux City East 48, Abraham Lincoln 42

Lewis Central 54, Harlan 47

Glenwood 79, St. Albert 57

AHSTW 39, Treynor 33

Tri-Center 66, Riverside 45

Underwood 78, Missouri Valley 19

Saturday, Feb. 8

Norwalk at Lewis Central, 4 p.m.

St. Albert at Red Oak, 3:30 p.m.

Maryville at Glenwood, 5 p.m.

Riverside at Heartland Christian, 1 p.m.

IGHSAU Rankings

Class 1-A

School Record LW

1 Newell-Fonda 18-0 1

2 Marquette Catholic 17-1 2

3 North Mahaska 15-2 3

4 Algona Garrigan 18-1 4

5 Montezuma 17-1 5

6 MMCRU 18-0 6

7 Saint Ansgar 16-2 7

8 Exira-EHK 18-1 8

9 Kingsley-Pierson 16-3 13

10 Springville 16-3 15

11 Notre Dame 16-3 9

12 Woodbury Central 14-4 10

13 Colo-Nesco 15-3 NR

14 Central Decatur 14-3 NR

15 Central Elkader 17-3 14

Dropped Out: East Buchanan (11), St. Albert (12)

Class 2-A

School Record LW

1 Cascade 18-0 1

2 West Hancock 21-0 2

3 North Linn 17-1 3

4 MFL-MarMac 18-2 5

5 Osage 16-2 4

6 West Branch 16-3 9

7 Mediapolis 18-1 10

8 Western Christian 12-7 7

9 Maquoketa Valley 16-3 12

10 Van Buren 18-3 6

11 Logan-Magnolia 16-2 14

12 AHSTW 16-2 8

13 Panorama 15-2 13

14 Emmetsburg 14-4 15

15 Nodaway Valley 17-2 NR

Dropped Out: Mount Ayr (11)

Class 3-A

School Record LW

1 Dike-New Hartford 17-1 1

2 Sioux City Heelan 14-3 3

3 Roland-Story 15-2 5

4 Clear Lake 16-2 4

5 Crestwood 15-3 2

6 Des Moines Christian 17-1 7

7 Red Oak 15-3 8

8 North Polk 13-5 6

9 Okoboji 18-1 9

10 Davenport Assumption 12-5 12

11 West Liberty 16-3 11

12 Monticello 14-4 15

13 Cherokee 14-5 NR

14 West Marshall 15-2 13

15 Hamp.-Dumont-CAL 16-2 NR

Dropped Out: West Burlington (10), Jesup (14)

Class 4-A

School Record LW

1 North Scott 17-0 1

2 Marion 17-0 2

3 Glenwood 18-0 4

4 Center Point-Urbana 17-1 3

5 Ballard 16-1 5

6 Waverly-Shell Rock 15-2 9

7 Lewis Central 12-5 7

8 Gilbert 15-3 8

9 Cedar Rapids Xavier 12-6 6

10 Central DeWitt 15-1 10

11 Grinnell 13-3 11

12 Clear Creek-Amana 14-3 13

13 Mason City 9-9 12

14 Keokuk 14-3 15

15 Knoxville 17-1 NR

Dropped Out: Bondurant-Farrar (14)

Class 5-A

School Record LW

1 Iowa City High 16-0 1

2 WDM Dowling 16-3 2

3 Johnston 16-2 4

4 Waukee 15-2 5

5 Southeast Polk 17-1 6

6 Cedar Rapids Prairie 16-1 3

7 Cedar Falls 13-4 7

8 Waterloo West 14-4 8

9 Urbandale 13-5 9

10 Davenport North 13-2 10

11 WDM Valley 11-7 11

12 Ankeny Centennial 9-9 13

13 Ames 9-9 12

14 Abraham Lincoln 14-4 14

15 Sioux City East 13-5 15

Dropped Out: None

Prep Wrestling

Saturday, Feb. 8

Class 2-A Sectionals

Section 4 at Glenwood

Clarinda, Glenwood, Harlan, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Southwest Iowa

Class 1-A sectionals

Section 5 at Missouri Valley

Logan-Magnolia, MVAOCOU, Missouri Valley, Tri-Center, West Harrison, West Monona, Woodbine

Section 14 at Riverside

AHSTW, Clarinda Academy, East Mills, Riverside, St. Albert, Treynor, Underwood

Prep Swimming

Saturday, Feb. 8

District swim meet, 12:30 p.m.

NCAA Basketball

Men

Friday’s Game

AP Top 25

No. 9 Maryland 75, No. 20 Illinois 66

Saturday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 1 Baylor vs. Oklahoma State, 5 p.m.

No. 2 Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s, 9 p.m.

No. 3 Kansas at TCU, 11 a.m.

No. 4 San Diego State at Air Force, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Louisville vs. Virginia, 3 p.m.

No. 6 Dayton vs. Saint Louis, 1 p.m.

No. 7 Duke at North Carolina, 5 p.m.

No. 8 Florida State vs. Miami, 11 a.m.

No. 10 Villanova vs. No. 12 Seton Hall at Wells Fargo Center, 1:30 p.m.

No. 11 Auburn vs. No. 18 LSU, 11 a.m.

No. 13 West Virginia at Oklahoma, 1 p.m.

No. 14 Oregon at Oregon State, 9:30 p.m.

No. 15 Kentucky at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

No. 16 Michigan State at Michigan, 11 a.m.

No. 17 Iowa vs. Nebraska, 5 p.m.

No. 21 Creighton vs. St. John’s, 5 p.m.

No. 22 Penn State vs. Minnesota, 3 p.m.

No. 23 Arizona vs. UCLA, 9 p.m.

No. 24 Colorado vs. Stanford, 5 p.m.

Big Ten

Purdue at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Big 12

Texas Tech at Texas, 3 p.m.

Kansas State at Iowa State, 7 p.m.

Big East

DePaul at Georgetown, 11 a.m.

Providence at Xavier, 7 p.m.

MVC

Drake at Northern Iowa, 3 p.m.

Indiana State at Illinois State, 7 p.m.

Missouri State at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No. 19 Butler at Marquette, 11 a.m.

No. 25 Houston vs. Wichita State, 2 p.m.

Big Ten

Ohio State at Wisconsion, 12 p.m.

Northwestern at Rutgers, 5:30 p.m.

MVC

Evansville at Bradley, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Loyola Chicago, 3 p.m.

Women

Friday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 3 Oregon 85, No. 12 Arizona 52

No. 4 UConn 94, Memphis 55

No. 6 Stanford vs. No. 10 UCLA, late

No. 9 Oregon State vs. No. 19 Arizona State, late

No. 14 DePaul 71, St. John’s 65

No. 24 Missouri State 66, Northern Iowa 55

Big East

Butler 60, Georgetown 42

Seton Hall 72, Marquette 60

Villanova 55, Xavier 54

MVC

Drake 91, Southern Illinois 76

Bradley 66, Illinois State 62

Saturday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 2 Baylor at Kansas State, 2 p.m.

No. 11 Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s, 4 p.m.

Big 12

Oklahoma at Iowa State, 2 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma State, 2 p.m.

TCU at Kansas, 5 p.m.

Big East

Creighton at Providence, 11 a.m.

MVC

Indiana State at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Evansville at Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 19 Arizona State, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Louisville at Syracuse, 1 p.m.

No. 6 Stanford vs. Southern Cal, 2 p.m.

No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 16 Texas A&M, 12 p.m.

No. 9 Oregon State vs. No. 12 Arizona, 2 p.m.

No. 10 UCLA at California, 4 p.m.

No. 13 Maryland vs. Rutgers, 11 a.m.

No. 14 DePaul at Seton Hall, 12 p.m.

No. 15 Kentucky at No. 25 Arkansas, 3 p.m.

No. 17 Florida State vs. Virginia, 11 a.m.

No. 18 Indiana at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

No. 20 Iowa at Purdue, 1 p.m.

No. 22 South Dakota at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

No. 24 Missouri State at Drake, 2 p.m.

Big Ten

Wisconsin at Ohio State, 1 p.m.

Illinois at Penn State, 1 p.m.

Big 12

Texas at Texas Tech, 1 p.m.

Big East

Georgetown at Xavier, 1 p.m.

Marquette at St. John’s, 1 p.m.

Villanova at Butler, 2 p.m.

MVC

Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa, 2 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Friday’s Games

Toronto 5, Anaheim 4 (OT)

Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Columbus 2, Detroit 0

Minnesota 3, Dallas 2

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.

Anaheim at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Arizona at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic

W L Pct GB

Toronto 37 14 .725 —

Boston 35 15 .700 1½

Philadelphia 31 21 .596 6½

Brooklyn 23 27 .460 13½

New York 16 36 .308 21½

Southeast W L Pct GB

Miami 34 16 .680 —

Orlando 22 30 .423 13

Washington 17 32 .347 16½

Charlotte 16 35 .314 18½

Atlanta 14 38 .269 21

Central W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 44 7 .863 —

Indiana 31 20 .608 13

Chicago 19 34 .358 26

Detroit 19 34 .358 26

Cleveland 13 39 .250 31½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest

W L Pct GB

Houston 33 18 .647 —

Dallas 31 20 .608 2

Memphis 26 25 .510 7

San Antonio 22 29 .431 11

New Orleans 21 31 .404 12½

Northwest W L Pct GB

Denver 36 16 .692 —

Utah 32 18 .640 3

Oklahoma City 31 20 .608 4½

Portland 24 28 .462 12

Minnesota 15 35 .300 20

Pacific W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 38 12 .760 —

L.A. Clippers 36 15 .706 2½

Phoenix 20 31 .392 18½

Sacramento 19 31 .380 19

Golden State 12 40 .231 27

Friday’s Games

Washington 119, Dallas 118

Philadelphia 119, Memphis 107

Boston 112, Atlanta 107

Oklahoma City 108, Detroit 101

Toronto 115, Indiana 106

Phoenix 127, Houston 91

Miami at Sacramento, late

Portland at Utah, late

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

New York at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Oklahoma City, 2:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Memphis at Washington, 5 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Portland, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Utah at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver, 8 p.m.

Miami at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Brian Moran on a minor league contract.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with INF-OF Chris Taylor on a two-year contract extension.

NEW YORK METS — Named Brian Schneider quality control coach.

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS — Waived F Phil Cofer. Signed G R.J Hunter.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Named Jacques Cesaire assistant defensive line coach.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Joe Woods defensive coordinator.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Named Tom Hunkele director of sports medicine; Ted Rath director of sports performance; Jeremiah Washburn director of player personnel/senior defensive assistant; Connor Barwin special assistant to the general manager; and Brent Celek and Darren Sproles personnel consultants.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.