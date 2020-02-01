Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Saturday, Feb. 1

Men’s Basketball

IWCC at Marshalltown, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

IWCC at Marshalltown, 5 p.m.

Wrestling

IWCC at Sioux City Open, 9 a.m.

Boys Basketball

Friday, Jan. 31

Abraham Lincoln 52, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 40

Lewis Central 70, Kuemper Catholic 51

Atlantic at St. Albert, ppd

Le Mars 50, Thomas Jefferson 39

AHSTW 61, Logan-Magnolia 48

East Mills 46, Riverside 28

Treynor 75, IKM-Manning 49

Tri-Center at Missouri Valley, late

Underwood 65, Audubon 39

Saturday, Feb. 1

St. Albert at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

Sioux City East at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.

Exira-EHK at AHSTW, 5 p.m.

Frontier Conference tourney

Heartland Christian vs College View, 1 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Friday, Jan. 31

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53, Abraham Lincoln 39

Le Mars at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Lewis Central 69, Carroll Kuemper 38

St. Albert 59, Atlantic 40

Logan-Magnolia 54, AHSTW 41

East Mills 63, Riverside 16

IKM-Manning 50, Treynor 42

Missouri Valley 52, Tri-Center 42

Audubon 56, Underwood 44

Saturday, Feb. 1

St. Albert at Abraham Lincoln, 4 p.m.

Sioux City East at Lewis Central, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Saturday, Feb. 1

Abraham Lincoln at Omaha Roncalli, 9 a.m.

Hawkeye Ten Conference tourney at Red Oak, 10:30 a.m.

AHSTW, Riverside, Tri-Center, Underwood at AC/GC tourney, 8 a.m.

Treynor at East Mills Invite, 10 a.m.

NCAA Basketball

Friday’s Games

AP top 25

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

AP top 25

No. 1 Baylor vs. TCU, 3 p.m.

No. 2 Gonzaga at San Francisco, 3 p.m.

No. 3 Kansas vs. Texas Tech, 3 p.m.

No. 4 San Diego State vs. Utah State, 9 p.m.

No. 5 Florida State at Virginia Tech, 3 p.m.

No. 6 Louisville at N.C. State, 1 p.m.

No. 7 Dayton vs. Fordham, 3:30 p.m.

No. 8 Villanova vs. Creighton at the Wells Fargo Center, 11 a.m.

No. 9 Duke at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Seton Hall vs. Xavier, 10 a.m.

No. 11 Oregon at Stanford, 5 p.m.

No. 12 West Virginia vs. Kansas State, 1 p.m.

No. 13 Kentucky at No. 17 Auburn, 5 p.m.

No. 14 Michigan State at Wisconsin, 12 p.m.

No. 16 Butler vs. Providence, 1 p.m.

No. 20 Colorado at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.

No. 21 Houston at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

No. 22 LSU vs. Mississippi, 11 a.m.

No. 23 Wichita State at Tulsa, 5 p.m.

No. 24 Penn State at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

No. 25 Rutgers vs. Michigan at Madison Square Garden, 3:30 p.m.

Big Ten

Indiana at Ohio State, 11 a.m.

Purdue at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Big 12

Iowa State at Texas, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

Big East

DePaul at Marquette, 1 p.m.

MVC

Northern Iowa at Evansville, 1 p.m.

Indiana State at Missouri State, 3 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Drake, 5 p.m.

Bradley at Loyola-Chicago, 7 p.m.

Illinois State at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

AP top 25

Sunday’s Game

No. 18 Iowa vs. No. 19 Illinois, 12 p.m.

Big East

Georgetown at St. John’s, 12 p.m.

Women

Friday’s Games

AP top 25

No. 2 Baylor 64, Texas 44

No. 6 Stanford at Washington, late

No. 16 Arizona 92, No. 8 UCLA 66

Creighton 63, No. 11 DePaul 61

No. 19 Arizona State 76, USC (3 OT)

No. 24 Missouri State 90, Bradley 56

Big East

Butler 63, Xavier 61 (OT)

Seton Hall 61, Georgetown 47

Villanova 66, St. John’s 64

Marquette 85, Providence 55

MVC

Indiana State 68, Evansville 58

Drake 87, Valparaiso 66

Illinois State 62, Southern Illinois 54

Northern Iowa 70, Loyola Chicago 50

Saturday’s Games

AP top 25

No. 3 Oregon at Colorado, 3 p.m.

No. 10 Oregon State at Utah, 1 p.m.

No. 12 Gonzaga vs. BYU, 4 p.m.

No. 14 Florida State at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Big 12

Kansas State at TCU, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

AP top 25

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 22 Tennessee, 12 p.m.

No. 6 Stanford at Washington State, 2 p.m.

No. 7 N.C. State at Duke, 1 p.m.

No. 8 UCLA at No. 19 Arizona State, 1 p.m.

No. 11 DePaul vs. Providence, 1 p.m.

No. 13 Kentucky vs. Florida, 12 p.m.

No. 15 Texas A&M at LSU, 2 p.m.

No. 16 Arizona vs. Southern Cal, 1 p.m.

No. 18 Iowa at Michigan, 11 a.m.

No. 21 South Dakota at Denver, 2 p.m.

No. 23 Northwestern at Penn State, 11 a.m.

No. 24 Missouri State vs. Illinois State, 2 p.m.

No. 25 Arkansas at Missouri, 4 p.m.

Big Ten

Wisconsin at Illinois, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Ohio State at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

Big 12

Oklahahoma at Kansas, 12 p.m.

Iowa State at West Virginia, 1 p.m.

Big East

Seton Hall at Villanova,12 p.m.

St. John’s at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Creighton at Marquette, 2 p.m.

MVC

Valparaiso at Northern Iowa, 2 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Drake, 2 p.m.

Bradley at Southern Illinois, 2 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers 4, Detroit 2

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, late

Vegas 4, Carolina 3

Washington 5, Ottawa 3

Boston 2, Winnipeg 1

St. Louis at Edmonton, late

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, late

Saturday’s Games

Columbus at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 12 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Washington, 11:30 a.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Friday’s Games

Toronto 105, Detroit 92

Brooklyn 133, Chicago 118

Houston 128, Dallas 121

New Orleans 139, Memphis 111

Denver at Milwaukee, late

Oklahoma City at Phoenix, late

Portland at L.A. Lakers, late

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 6 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Washington, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Denver at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 1 p.m.

Phoenix at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Dallas at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Washington, 6 p.m.

New York at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

NFL Football

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

San Francisco vs. Kansas City, 5:30 p.m. (FOX)

49ers postseason history

1949 Season

Division: Dec. 4, 1949 — WON vs. N.Y. Yankees 17-7

Champion: Dec. 11, 1949 — LOST at Cleveland 7-21

1957 Season

Division: Dec. 22, 1957 — LOST vs. Detroit 27-31

1970 Season

Division: Dec. 27, 1970 — WON at Minnesota 17-14

ConfChmp: Jan. 3, 1971 — LOST vs. Dallas 10-17

1971 Season

Division: Dec. 26, 1971 — WON vs. Washington 24-20

ConfChmp: Jan. 2, 1972 — LOST at Dallas 3-14

1972 Season

Division: Dec. 23, 1972 — LOST vs. Dallas 28-30

1981 Season

Division: Jan. 3, 1982 — WON vs. N.Y. Giants 38-24

ConfChmp: Jan. 10, 1982 — WON vs. Dallas 28-27

SuperBowl: Sun Jan. 24, 1982 — WON vs. Cincinnati 26-21

1983 Season

Division: Dec. 31, 1983 — WON vs. Detroit 24-23

ConfChmp: Jan. 8, 1984 — LOST at Washington 21-24

1984 Season

Division: Dec. 29, 1984 — WON vs. N.Y. Giants 21-10

ConfChmp: Jan. 6, 1985 — WON vs. Chicago 23-0

SuperBowl: Sun Jan. 20, 1985 — WON vs. Miami 38-16

1985 Season

WildCard: Dec. 29, 1985 — LOST at N.Y. Giants 3-17

1986 Season

Division: Jan. 4, 1987 — LOST at N.Y. Giants 3-49

1987 Season

Division: Jan. 9, 1988 — LOST vs. Minnesota 24-36

1988 Season

Division: Jan. 1, 1989 — WON vs. Minnesota 34-9

ConfChmp: Jan. 8, 1989 — WON at Chicago 28-3

SuperBowl: : Sun Jan. 22, 1989 — WON vs. Cincinnati 20-16

1989 Season

Division: Jan. 6, 1990 — WON vs. Minnesota 41-13

ConfChmp: Jan. 14, 1990 — WON vs. L.A. Rams 30-3

SuperBowl: Sun Jan. 28, 1990 — WON vs. Denver 55-10

1990 Season

Division: Jan. 12, 1991 — WON vs. Washington 28-10

ConfChmp: Jan. 20, 1991 — LOST vs. N.Y. Giants 13-15

1992 Season

Division: Jan. 9, 1993 — WON vs. Washington 20-13

ConfChmp: Jan. 17, 1993 — LOST vs. Dallas 20-30

1993 Season

Division: Jan. 15, 1994 — WON vs. N.Y. Giants 44-3

ConfChmp: Jan. 23, 1994 — LOST at Dallas 21-38

1994 Season

Division: Jan. 7, 1995 — WON vs. Chicago 44-15

ConfChmp: Jan. 15, 1995 — WON vs. Dallas 38-28

SuperBowl: Sun Jan. 29, 1995 — WON vs. San Diego 49-26

1995 Season

Division: Jan. 6, 1996 — LOST vs. Green Bay 17-27

1996 Season

WildCard: Dec. 29, 1996 — WON vs. Philadelphia 14-0

Division: Jan. 4, 1997 — LOST at Green Bay 14-35

1997 Season

Division: Jan. 3, 1998 — WON vs. Minnesota 38-22

ConfChmp: Jan. 11, 1998 — LOST vs. Green Bay 10-23

1998 Season

WildCard: Jan. 3, 1999 — WON vs. Green Bay 30-27

Division: Jan. 9, 1999 — LOST at Atlanta 18-20

2001 Season

WildCard: Jan. 13, 2002 — LOST at Green Bay 15-25

2002 Season

WildCard: Jan. 5, 2003 — WON vs. N.Y. Giants 39-38

Division: Jan. 12, 2003 — LOST at Tampa Bay 6-31

2011 Season

Division: Jan. 14, 2012 — WON vs. New Orleans 36-32

ConfChmp: Jan. 22, 2012 — LOST vs. N.Y. Giants 17-20, OT

2012 Season

Division: Jan. 12, 2013 — WON vs. Green Bay 45-31

ConfChmp: Jan. 20, 2013 — WON at Atlanta 28-24

SuperBowl: Feb. 3, 2013 — LOST vs. Baltimore 31-34

2013 Season

WildCard: Jan. 5, 2014 — WON at Green Bay 23-20

Division: Jan. 12, 2014 — WON at Carolina 23-10

ConfChmp: Jan. 19, 2014 — LOST at Seattle 17-23

2019 Season

Division: Jan. 11, 2020 — WON vs. Minnesota 27-10

ConfChmp: Jan. 19, 2020 — WON vs. Green Bay 37-20

SuperBowl: Feb. 2, 2020 — vs. Kansas City

America’s Line

NFL

(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)

Super Bowl

Chiefs 1 (54.5) 49ers

Transactions

BASEBALL

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — OF Curtis Granderson announced his retirement.

NEW YORK METS — Signed 1B Matt Adams to a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Bill Callahan offensive line coach and Callie Brownson chief of staff.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed QB Trevor Harris to a contract extension through 2022 and DL Mike Moore to a contract extension through 2021.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DT Jake Thomas to a contract extension.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Jean-Sebastien Dea from Rochester (AHL).

