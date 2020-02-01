Iowa Western
Saturday, Feb. 1
Men’s Basketball
IWCC at Marshalltown, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
IWCC at Marshalltown, 5 p.m.
Wrestling
IWCC at Sioux City Open, 9 a.m.
Boys Basketball
Friday, Jan. 31
Abraham Lincoln 52, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 40
Lewis Central 70, Kuemper Catholic 51
Atlantic at St. Albert, ppd
Le Mars 50, Thomas Jefferson 39
AHSTW 61, Logan-Magnolia 48
East Mills 46, Riverside 28
Treynor 75, IKM-Manning 49
Tri-Center at Missouri Valley, late
Underwood 65, Audubon 39
Saturday, Feb. 1
St. Albert at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
Sioux City East at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
Exira-EHK at AHSTW, 5 p.m.
Frontier Conference tourney
Heartland Christian vs College View, 1 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Friday, Jan. 31
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53, Abraham Lincoln 39
Le Mars at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Lewis Central 69, Carroll Kuemper 38
St. Albert 59, Atlantic 40
Logan-Magnolia 54, AHSTW 41
East Mills 63, Riverside 16
IKM-Manning 50, Treynor 42
Missouri Valley 52, Tri-Center 42
Audubon 56, Underwood 44
Saturday, Feb. 1
St. Albert at Abraham Lincoln, 4 p.m.
Sioux City East at Lewis Central, 5:30 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Saturday, Feb. 1
Abraham Lincoln at Omaha Roncalli, 9 a.m.
Hawkeye Ten Conference tourney at Red Oak, 10:30 a.m.
AHSTW, Riverside, Tri-Center, Underwood at AC/GC tourney, 8 a.m.
Treynor at East Mills Invite, 10 a.m.
NCAA Basketball
Friday’s Games
AP top 25
No games scheduled
Saturday’s Games
AP top 25
No. 1 Baylor vs. TCU, 3 p.m.
No. 2 Gonzaga at San Francisco, 3 p.m.
No. 3 Kansas vs. Texas Tech, 3 p.m.
No. 4 San Diego State vs. Utah State, 9 p.m.
No. 5 Florida State at Virginia Tech, 3 p.m.
No. 6 Louisville at N.C. State, 1 p.m.
No. 7 Dayton vs. Fordham, 3:30 p.m.
No. 8 Villanova vs. Creighton at the Wells Fargo Center, 11 a.m.
No. 9 Duke at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
No. 10 Seton Hall vs. Xavier, 10 a.m.
No. 11 Oregon at Stanford, 5 p.m.
No. 12 West Virginia vs. Kansas State, 1 p.m.
No. 13 Kentucky at No. 17 Auburn, 5 p.m.
No. 14 Michigan State at Wisconsin, 12 p.m.
No. 16 Butler vs. Providence, 1 p.m.
No. 20 Colorado at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.
No. 21 Houston at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.
No. 22 LSU vs. Mississippi, 11 a.m.
No. 23 Wichita State at Tulsa, 5 p.m.
No. 24 Penn State at Nebraska, 6 p.m.
No. 25 Rutgers vs. Michigan at Madison Square Garden, 3:30 p.m.
Big Ten
Indiana at Ohio State, 11 a.m.
Purdue at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Big 12
Iowa State at Texas, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.
Big East
DePaul at Marquette, 1 p.m.
MVC
Northern Iowa at Evansville, 1 p.m.
Indiana State at Missouri State, 3 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Drake, 5 p.m.
Bradley at Loyola-Chicago, 7 p.m.
Illinois State at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
AP top 25
Sunday’s Game
No. 18 Iowa vs. No. 19 Illinois, 12 p.m.
Big East
Georgetown at St. John’s, 12 p.m.
Women
Friday’s Games
AP top 25
No. 2 Baylor 64, Texas 44
No. 6 Stanford at Washington, late
No. 16 Arizona 92, No. 8 UCLA 66
Creighton 63, No. 11 DePaul 61
No. 19 Arizona State 76, USC (3 OT)
No. 24 Missouri State 90, Bradley 56
Big East
Butler 63, Xavier 61 (OT)
Seton Hall 61, Georgetown 47
Villanova 66, St. John’s 64
Marquette 85, Providence 55
MVC
Indiana State 68, Evansville 58
Drake 87, Valparaiso 66
Illinois State 62, Southern Illinois 54
Northern Iowa 70, Loyola Chicago 50
Saturday’s Games
AP top 25
No. 3 Oregon at Colorado, 3 p.m.
No. 10 Oregon State at Utah, 1 p.m.
No. 12 Gonzaga vs. BYU, 4 p.m.
No. 14 Florida State at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Big 12
Kansas State at TCU, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, 3 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
AP top 25
No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 22 Tennessee, 12 p.m.
No. 6 Stanford at Washington State, 2 p.m.
No. 7 N.C. State at Duke, 1 p.m.
No. 8 UCLA at No. 19 Arizona State, 1 p.m.
No. 11 DePaul vs. Providence, 1 p.m.
No. 13 Kentucky vs. Florida, 12 p.m.
No. 15 Texas A&M at LSU, 2 p.m.
No. 16 Arizona vs. Southern Cal, 1 p.m.
No. 18 Iowa at Michigan, 11 a.m.
No. 21 South Dakota at Denver, 2 p.m.
No. 23 Northwestern at Penn State, 11 a.m.
No. 24 Missouri State vs. Illinois State, 2 p.m.
No. 25 Arkansas at Missouri, 4 p.m.
Big Ten
Wisconsin at Illinois, 2 p.m.
Rutgers at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Ohio State at Nebraska, 2 p.m.
Big 12
Oklahahoma at Kansas, 12 p.m.
Iowa State at West Virginia, 1 p.m.
Big East
Seton Hall at Villanova,12 p.m.
St. John’s at Georgetown, 1 p.m.
Creighton at Marquette, 2 p.m.
MVC
Valparaiso at Northern Iowa, 2 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Drake, 2 p.m.
Bradley at Southern Illinois, 2 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers 4, Detroit 2
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, late
Vegas 4, Carolina 3
Washington 5, Ottawa 3
Boston 2, Winnipeg 1
St. Louis at Edmonton, late
Tampa Bay at Anaheim, late
Saturday’s Games
Columbus at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 12 p.m.
Florida at Montreal, 1 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Dallas at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Washington, 11:30 a.m.
Columbus at Montreal, 1 p.m.
Vancouver at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Florida at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Friday’s Games
Toronto 105, Detroit 92
Brooklyn 133, Chicago 118
Houston 128, Dallas 121
New Orleans 139, Memphis 111
Denver at Milwaukee, late
Oklahoma City at Phoenix, late
Portland at L.A. Lakers, late
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.
Miami at Orlando, 6 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Washington, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Utah at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Denver at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 1 p.m.
Phoenix at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto, 2 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Dallas at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Washington, 6 p.m.
New York at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
NFL Football
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
San Francisco vs. Kansas City, 5:30 p.m. (FOX)
49ers postseason history
1949 Season
Division: Dec. 4, 1949 — WON vs. N.Y. Yankees 17-7
Champion: Dec. 11, 1949 — LOST at Cleveland 7-21
1957 Season
Division: Dec. 22, 1957 — LOST vs. Detroit 27-31
1970 Season
Division: Dec. 27, 1970 — WON at Minnesota 17-14
ConfChmp: Jan. 3, 1971 — LOST vs. Dallas 10-17
1971 Season
Division: Dec. 26, 1971 — WON vs. Washington 24-20
ConfChmp: Jan. 2, 1972 — LOST at Dallas 3-14
1972 Season
Division: Dec. 23, 1972 — LOST vs. Dallas 28-30
1981 Season
Division: Jan. 3, 1982 — WON vs. N.Y. Giants 38-24
ConfChmp: Jan. 10, 1982 — WON vs. Dallas 28-27
SuperBowl: Sun Jan. 24, 1982 — WON vs. Cincinnati 26-21
1983 Season
Division: Dec. 31, 1983 — WON vs. Detroit 24-23
ConfChmp: Jan. 8, 1984 — LOST at Washington 21-24
1984 Season
Division: Dec. 29, 1984 — WON vs. N.Y. Giants 21-10
ConfChmp: Jan. 6, 1985 — WON vs. Chicago 23-0
SuperBowl: Sun Jan. 20, 1985 — WON vs. Miami 38-16
1985 Season
WildCard: Dec. 29, 1985 — LOST at N.Y. Giants 3-17
1986 Season
Division: Jan. 4, 1987 — LOST at N.Y. Giants 3-49
1987 Season
Division: Jan. 9, 1988 — LOST vs. Minnesota 24-36
1988 Season
Division: Jan. 1, 1989 — WON vs. Minnesota 34-9
ConfChmp: Jan. 8, 1989 — WON at Chicago 28-3
SuperBowl: : Sun Jan. 22, 1989 — WON vs. Cincinnati 20-16
1989 Season
Division: Jan. 6, 1990 — WON vs. Minnesota 41-13
ConfChmp: Jan. 14, 1990 — WON vs. L.A. Rams 30-3
SuperBowl: Sun Jan. 28, 1990 — WON vs. Denver 55-10
1990 Season
Division: Jan. 12, 1991 — WON vs. Washington 28-10
ConfChmp: Jan. 20, 1991 — LOST vs. N.Y. Giants 13-15
1992 Season
Division: Jan. 9, 1993 — WON vs. Washington 20-13
ConfChmp: Jan. 17, 1993 — LOST vs. Dallas 20-30
1993 Season
Division: Jan. 15, 1994 — WON vs. N.Y. Giants 44-3
ConfChmp: Jan. 23, 1994 — LOST at Dallas 21-38
1994 Season
Division: Jan. 7, 1995 — WON vs. Chicago 44-15
ConfChmp: Jan. 15, 1995 — WON vs. Dallas 38-28
SuperBowl: Sun Jan. 29, 1995 — WON vs. San Diego 49-26
1995 Season
Division: Jan. 6, 1996 — LOST vs. Green Bay 17-27
1996 Season
WildCard: Dec. 29, 1996 — WON vs. Philadelphia 14-0
Division: Jan. 4, 1997 — LOST at Green Bay 14-35
1997 Season
Division: Jan. 3, 1998 — WON vs. Minnesota 38-22
ConfChmp: Jan. 11, 1998 — LOST vs. Green Bay 10-23
1998 Season
WildCard: Jan. 3, 1999 — WON vs. Green Bay 30-27
Division: Jan. 9, 1999 — LOST at Atlanta 18-20
2001 Season
WildCard: Jan. 13, 2002 — LOST at Green Bay 15-25
2002 Season
WildCard: Jan. 5, 2003 — WON vs. N.Y. Giants 39-38
Division: Jan. 12, 2003 — LOST at Tampa Bay 6-31
2011 Season
Division: Jan. 14, 2012 — WON vs. New Orleans 36-32
ConfChmp: Jan. 22, 2012 — LOST vs. N.Y. Giants 17-20, OT
2012 Season
Division: Jan. 12, 2013 — WON vs. Green Bay 45-31
ConfChmp: Jan. 20, 2013 — WON at Atlanta 28-24
SuperBowl: Feb. 3, 2013 — LOST vs. Baltimore 31-34
2013 Season
WildCard: Jan. 5, 2014 — WON at Green Bay 23-20
Division: Jan. 12, 2014 — WON at Carolina 23-10
ConfChmp: Jan. 19, 2014 — LOST at Seattle 17-23
2019 Season
Division: Jan. 11, 2020 — WON vs. Minnesota 27-10
ConfChmp: Jan. 19, 2020 — WON vs. Green Bay 37-20
SuperBowl: Feb. 2, 2020 — vs. Kansas City
America’s Line
NFL
(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)
Super Bowl
Chiefs 1 (54.5) 49ers
Transactions
BASEBALL
National League
MIAMI MARLINS — OF Curtis Granderson announced his retirement.
NEW YORK METS — Signed 1B Matt Adams to a minor league contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Bill Callahan offensive line coach and Callie Brownson chief of staff.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed QB Trevor Harris to a contract extension through 2022 and DL Mike Moore to a contract extension through 2021.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DT Jake Thomas to a contract extension.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Jean-Sebastien Dea from Rochester (AHL).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.