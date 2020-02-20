Iowa Western
Friday, Feb. 21
Baseball
IWCC at NE Oklahoma A&M, 1, 3:30 p.m.
Softball
IWCC at Tyler, 3, 5 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
IWCC at Cloud County, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Baseball
IWCC at Crowder, 2, 4 p.m.
Softball
IWCC at Tyler, 11 a.m.
IWCC vs. Galveston College, 1 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
McCook at IWCC, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Baseball
IWCC at Crowder, 12, 2:30 p.m.
Softball
IWCC at Paris, 12, 2 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Thursday, Feb. 20
Abraham Lincoln at Bellevue East, 7:15 p.m.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.
Class 1-A postseason
District 15
at St. Albert
Logan-Magnolia vs. Woodbine, 6:30 p.m.
Riverside vs. St. Albert, 8 p.m.
Class 2-A
District 15
Caroll Kuemper-Underwood winner at AHSTW, 7 p.m.
District 16
at Treynor
Clarinda-Missouri Valley winner vs. Tri-Center, 6:30 p.m.
Shenandoah-Red Oak winner vs. Treynor, 8 p.m.
Girls Basketball
IGHSAU Final Class 4-A, 5-A rankings
*the final 1-A, 2-A, 3-A rankings were in the Feb. 13 ediition of The Nonpareil
Class 4-A
School Record LW
1 North Scott 21-0 1
2 Marion 20-1 2
3 Glenwood 21-0 3
4 Ballard 20-1 5
5 Center Point-Urbana 19-2 4
6 Waverly-Shell Rock 18-2 6
7 Lewis Central 17-5 7
8 Gilbert 17-3 8
9 Cedar Rapids Xavier 14-7 9
10 Central DeWitt 17-3 10
11 Keokuk 17-3 11
12 Mason City 11-10 12
13 ADM 15-5 14
14 Maquoketa 16-5 14
15 Clear Creek-Amana 17-4 NR
Dropped Out: Grinnell (12)
Class 5-A
School Record LW
1 Waukee 19-2 4
2 Iowa City High 20-1 1
3 Dowling Catholic 18-3 2
4 Johnston 19-2 3
5 Cedar Falls 17-4 5
6 Waterloo West 17-4 7
7 Southeast Polk 17-4 6
8 Davenport North 17-4 8
9 Cedar Rapids Prairie 18-3 9
10 West Des Moines Valley 14-7 11
11 Ankeny Centennial 12-9 12
12 Urbandale 14-7 10
13 Ames 10-11 13
14 Iowa City West 12-9 NR
15 Abraham Lincoln 15-6 14
Dropped Out: Sioux City East (15)
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Region 2
Des Moines Roosevelt 58, Thomas Jefferson 44
Friday, Feb. 21
Class 1-A Regionals
Region 7
St. Albert at Central Decatur, 7 p.m.
Class 2-A
Region 8 at Atlantic
AHSTW vs. Nodaway Valley, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Class 4-A Regionals
Region 1
Harlan-Denison-Schleswig winner at Glenwood, 5 p.m.
Region 8
Carlisle-Norwalk winner at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.
Class 5-A
Region 3
Ankeny-Des Moines North winner at Abraham Lincoln, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Thursday, Feb. 20
Traditional state tournament
Class 3-A first round, 9 a.m.
Class 2-A first round, 1:30 p.m.
Class 1-A first round, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 21
State tournament
Class 3-A/2-A quarterfinals, 9 a.m.
Class 1-A quarters and 3-A semis, 2:30 p.m.
Class 2-A/1-A semis, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
State tournament
Consolation and semis for all classes, 10 a.m.
Finals for all classes, 6 p.m.
NCAA Basketball
Wednesday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 6 Duke at N.C. State, late
No. 11 Louisville 90, Syracuse 66
No. 12 Villanova at DePaul, late
Georgia 65, No. 13 Auburn 55
No. 16 Seton Hall 74, No. 21 Butler 72
No. 22 Houston vs. Tulsa, late
Big Ten
Michigan 60, Rutgers 52
Indiana at Minnesota, late
Big 12
Texas 70, TCU 56
Kansas at Texas Tech, late
Big East
Providence 73, Georgetown 63
MVC
Bradley 83, Missouri State 79 (OT)
Drake 77, Valparaiso 75 (OT)
Loyola Chicago 84, Illinois State 69
Thursday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 2 Gonzaga vs. San Francisco, 10 p.m.
No. 14 Oregon at Arizona State, 8 p.m.
No. 18 Colorado vs. Southern Cal, 8 p.m.
No. 20 Iowa vs. No. 25 Ohio State, 6 p.m.
No. 23 BYU vs. Santa Clara, 8 p.m.
No. 24 Arizona vs. Oregon State, 7 p.m.
Big Ten
Michigan State at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
MVC
Northern Iowa at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
Evansville at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
AP Top 25
No games scheduled
Saturday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 3 Kansas, 11 a.m.
No. 2 Gonzaga at No. 23 BYU, 9 p.m.
No. 4 San Diego State vs. UNLV, 6:30 p.m.
No. 5 Dayton vs. Duquesne, 1 p.m.
No. 6 Duke vs. Virginia Tech, 3 p.m.
No. 8 Florida State at N.C. State, 3 p.m.
No. 10 Kentucky vs. Florida, 5 p.m.
No. 11 Louisville vs. North Carolina, 3 p.m.
No. 12 Villanova at Xavier, 1:30 p.m.
No. 13 Auburn vs. Tennessee, 11 a.m.
No. 14 Oregon at No. 24 Arizona, 9 p.m.
No. 17 West Virginia at TCU, 1 p.m.
No. 18 Colorado vs. UCLA, 3 p.m.
No. 19 Marquette at Providence, 11 a.m.
No. 22 Houston at Memphis, 1 p.m.
Big Ten
Michigan at Purdue, 1 p.m.
Big 12
Texas at Kansas State, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.
Texas Tech at Iowa State, 5 p.m.
Big East
Georgetown at DePaul, 8 p.m.
MVC
Loyola Chicago at Missouri State, 2:30 p.m.
Drake at Illinois State, 3:30 p.m.
Bradley at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 7 Maryland at No. 25 Ohio State, 3 p.m.
No. 9 Penn State at Indiana, 11 a.m.
No. 15 Creighton vs. No. 21 Butler, 3 p.m.
No. 16 Seton Hall vs. St. John’s, 1 p.m.
Big Ten
Rutgers at Wisconsin, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Northwestern, 2 p.m.
MVC
Indiana State at Evansville, 1 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa, 1 p.m.
Women
Wednesday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 6 UConn 74, Tulane 31
No. 7 Maryland 85, Wisconsin 56
No. 18 Northwestern 82, Rutgers 65
Big Ten
Michigan 80, Illinois 59
Ohio State 65, Nebraska 52
Big 12
TCU 54, Kansas State 52
Thursday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 1 South Carolina vs. LSU, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Louisville at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m.
No. 9 Mississippi State at Auburn, 8 p.m.
No. 10 N.C. State at Miami, 7 p.m.
No. 13 Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, 9 p.m.
No. 14 Kentucky at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
No. 16 Texas A&M at Georgia, 6 p.m.
No. 17 Florida State vs. Wake Forest, 6 p.m.
No. 20 South Dakota vs. North Dakota State, 7 p.m.
No. 22 Arkansas vs. Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Big Ten
Michigan State at Purdue, 6 p.m.
MVC
Bradley at Drake, 6 p.m.
Illinois State at Northern Iowa, 6:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 3 Oregon at California, 8 p.m.
No. 4 Stanford vs. No. 15 Oregon State, 10 p.m.
No. 8 UCLA at Washington State, 9 p.m.
No. 11 Arizona at Utah, 8 p.m.
No. 12 DePaul at Georgetown, 6 p.m.
No. 21 Arizona State at Colorado, 8 p.m.
No. 23 Missouri State vs. Evansville, 7 p.m.
No. 25 Princeton vs. Harvard, 5 p.m.
Big East
Providence at Xavier, 10:30 a.m.
Creighton at Butler, 6 p.m.
Marquette at Villanova, 6 p.m.
MVC
Indiana State at Southern Illinois, 6 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers 6, Chicago 3
Arizona at Dallas, late
Boston at Edmonton, late
Florida at Anaheim, late
N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, late
Minnesota at Vancouver, late
Thursday’s Games
Montreal at Washington, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 6 p.m.
San Jose at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Florida at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Washington at New Jersey, 12 p.m.
Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Carolina at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Boston at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Florida at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Houston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Washington, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Denver at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Utah, 8 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Utah, 8 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Assigned RHP Mitchell White outright to Oklahoma City (PCL).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with 2B Gordon Beckham and OF Juan Lagares on minor league contracts.
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Vin Mazzaro.
Can-Am League
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Traded OF David Harris to Southern Maryland (Atlantic) for RHP John Hayes and future considerations. Signed C/1B Richard Stock to a contract extension.
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed UT Keith Grieshaber to a contract extension. Signed RHP Casey Delgago.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Wes Albert to a contract extension.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed 1B/3B Chris Kwitzer.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released RHP Dustin Molleken.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released OF Steve Brown.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred F Charlie Brown Jr. to College Park (NBAGL).
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Waived F DeMarre Carroll.
NBA G League
WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Acquired G Nate Hickman from the available player pool.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed OL D.J. Humphries to a three-year contract.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed P Ryan Allen and PK Younghoe Koo to one-year contract extensions.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Jason Tarver linebackers coach.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Named Ike Hilliard wide receivers coach.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DB Kieron Williams.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Micah Awe to a two-year contract and LB Jontrell Rocquemore and DB Josh Miller.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW YORK RANGERS — Traded D Joey Keane to Carolina for F Julien Gauthier.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Traded D Brenden Dillon to Washington for a 2020 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2021 third-round draft pick.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed F Phillip Goodrum to a short-term agreement.Promoted academy goalkeeper coach Liam Curran to first team goalkeeper coach.
CINCINNATI — Announced the resignation of coach Ron Jans. Named Yoann Damet interim coach.
DALLAS — Signed D Nkosi Burgess.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Re-signed D Alex Roldan.
TENNIS
World TeamTennis
WTT — Announced it is adding an expansion franchise to Chicago, to be called the Chicago Smash.
COLLEGE
CHOWAN — Named Colin Neely defensive coordinator.
