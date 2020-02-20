Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Friday, Feb. 21

Baseball

IWCC at NE Oklahoma A&M, 1, 3:30 p.m.

Softball

IWCC at Tyler, 3, 5 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

IWCC at Cloud County, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Baseball

IWCC at Crowder, 2, 4 p.m.

Softball

IWCC at Tyler, 11 a.m.

IWCC vs. Galveston College, 1 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

McCook at IWCC, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23

Baseball

IWCC at Crowder, 12, 2:30 p.m.

Softball

IWCC at Paris, 12, 2 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Thursday, Feb. 20

Abraham Lincoln at Bellevue East, 7:15 p.m.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.

Class 1-A postseason

District 15

at St. Albert

Logan-Magnolia vs. Woodbine, 6:30 p.m.

Riverside vs. St. Albert, 8 p.m.

Class 2-A

District 15

Caroll Kuemper-Underwood winner at AHSTW, 7 p.m.

District 16

at Treynor

Clarinda-Missouri Valley winner vs. Tri-Center, 6:30 p.m.

Shenandoah-Red Oak winner vs. Treynor, 8 p.m.

Girls Basketball

IGHSAU Final Class 4-A, 5-A rankings

*the final 1-A, 2-A, 3-A rankings were in the Feb. 13 ediition of The Nonpareil

Class 4-A

School Record LW

1 North Scott 21-0 1

2 Marion 20-1 2

3 Glenwood 21-0 3

4 Ballard 20-1 5

5 Center Point-Urbana 19-2 4

6 Waverly-Shell Rock 18-2 6

7 Lewis Central 17-5 7

8 Gilbert 17-3 8

9 Cedar Rapids Xavier 14-7 9

10 Central DeWitt 17-3 10

11 Keokuk 17-3 11

12 Mason City 11-10 12

13 ADM 15-5 14

14 Maquoketa 16-5 14

15 Clear Creek-Amana 17-4 NR

Dropped Out: Grinnell (12)

Class 5-A

School Record LW

1 Waukee 19-2 4

2 Iowa City High 20-1 1

3 Dowling Catholic 18-3 2

4 Johnston 19-2 3

5 Cedar Falls 17-4 5

6 Waterloo West 17-4 7

7 Southeast Polk 17-4 6

8 Davenport North 17-4 8

9 Cedar Rapids Prairie 18-3 9

10 West Des Moines Valley 14-7 11

11 Ankeny Centennial 12-9 12

12 Urbandale 14-7 10

13 Ames 10-11 13

14 Iowa City West 12-9 NR

15 Abraham Lincoln 15-6 14

Dropped Out: Sioux City East (15)

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Region 2

Des Moines Roosevelt 58, Thomas Jefferson 44

Friday, Feb. 21

Class 1-A Regionals

Region 7

St. Albert at Central Decatur, 7 p.m.

Class 2-A

Region 8 at Atlantic

AHSTW vs. Nodaway Valley, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Class 4-A Regionals

Region 1

Harlan-Denison-Schleswig winner at Glenwood, 5 p.m.

Region 8

Carlisle-Norwalk winner at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.

Class 5-A

Region 3

Ankeny-Des Moines North winner at Abraham Lincoln, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Thursday, Feb. 20

Traditional state tournament

Class 3-A first round, 9 a.m.

Class 2-A first round, 1:30 p.m.

Class 1-A first round, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21

State tournament

Class 3-A/2-A quarterfinals, 9 a.m.

Class 1-A quarters and 3-A semis, 2:30 p.m.

Class 2-A/1-A semis, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

State tournament

Consolation and semis for all classes, 10 a.m.

Finals for all classes, 6 p.m.

NCAA Basketball

Wednesday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 6 Duke at N.C. State, late

No. 11 Louisville 90, Syracuse 66

No. 12 Villanova at DePaul, late

Georgia 65, No. 13 Auburn 55

No. 16 Seton Hall 74, No. 21 Butler 72

No. 22 Houston vs. Tulsa, late

Big Ten

Michigan 60, Rutgers 52

Indiana at Minnesota, late

Big 12

Texas 70, TCU 56

Kansas at Texas Tech, late

Big East

Providence 73, Georgetown 63

MVC

Bradley 83, Missouri State 79 (OT)

Drake 77, Valparaiso 75 (OT)

Loyola Chicago 84, Illinois State 69

Thursday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 2 Gonzaga vs. San Francisco, 10 p.m.

No. 14 Oregon at Arizona State, 8 p.m.

No. 18 Colorado vs. Southern Cal, 8 p.m.

No. 20 Iowa vs. No. 25 Ohio State, 6 p.m.

No. 23 BYU vs. Santa Clara, 8 p.m.

No. 24 Arizona vs. Oregon State, 7 p.m.

Big Ten

Michigan State at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

MVC

Northern Iowa at Indiana State, 6 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

AP Top 25

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 3 Kansas, 11 a.m.

No. 2 Gonzaga at No. 23 BYU, 9 p.m.

No. 4 San Diego State vs. UNLV, 6:30 p.m.

No. 5 Dayton vs. Duquesne, 1 p.m.

No. 6 Duke vs. Virginia Tech, 3 p.m.

No. 8 Florida State at N.C. State, 3 p.m.

No. 10 Kentucky vs. Florida, 5 p.m.

No. 11 Louisville vs. North Carolina, 3 p.m.

No. 12 Villanova at Xavier, 1:30 p.m.

No. 13 Auburn vs. Tennessee, 11 a.m.

No. 14 Oregon at No. 24 Arizona, 9 p.m.

No. 17 West Virginia at TCU, 1 p.m.

No. 18 Colorado vs. UCLA, 3 p.m.

No. 19 Marquette at Providence, 11 a.m.

No. 22 Houston at Memphis, 1 p.m.

Big Ten

Michigan at Purdue, 1 p.m.

Big 12

Texas at Kansas State, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.

Texas Tech at Iowa State, 5 p.m.

Big East

Georgetown at DePaul, 8 p.m.

MVC

Loyola Chicago at Missouri State, 2:30 p.m.

Drake at Illinois State, 3:30 p.m.

Bradley at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 7 Maryland at No. 25 Ohio State, 3 p.m.

No. 9 Penn State at Indiana, 11 a.m.

No. 15 Creighton vs. No. 21 Butler, 3 p.m.

No. 16 Seton Hall vs. St. John’s, 1 p.m.

Big Ten

Rutgers at Wisconsin, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Northwestern, 2 p.m.

MVC

Indiana State at Evansville, 1 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa, 1 p.m.

Women

Wednesday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 6 UConn 74, Tulane 31

No. 7 Maryland 85, Wisconsin 56

No. 18 Northwestern 82, Rutgers 65

Big Ten

Michigan 80, Illinois 59

Ohio State 65, Nebraska 52

Big 12

TCU 54, Kansas State 52

Thursday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 1 South Carolina vs. LSU, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Louisville at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m.

No. 9 Mississippi State at Auburn, 8 p.m.

No. 10 N.C. State at Miami, 7 p.m.

No. 13 Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, 9 p.m.

No. 14 Kentucky at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

No. 16 Texas A&M at Georgia, 6 p.m.

No. 17 Florida State vs. Wake Forest, 6 p.m.

No. 20 South Dakota vs. North Dakota State, 7 p.m.

No. 22 Arkansas vs. Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Big Ten

Michigan State at Purdue, 6 p.m.

MVC

Bradley at Drake, 6 p.m.

Illinois State at Northern Iowa, 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 3 Oregon at California, 8 p.m.

No. 4 Stanford vs. No. 15 Oregon State, 10 p.m.

No. 8 UCLA at Washington State, 9 p.m.

No. 11 Arizona at Utah, 8 p.m.

No. 12 DePaul at Georgetown, 6 p.m.

No. 21 Arizona State at Colorado, 8 p.m.

No. 23 Missouri State vs. Evansville, 7 p.m.

No. 25 Princeton vs. Harvard, 5 p.m.

Big East

Providence at Xavier, 10:30 a.m.

Creighton at Butler, 6 p.m.

Marquette at Villanova, 6 p.m.

MVC

Indiana State at Southern Illinois, 6 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers 6, Chicago 3

Arizona at Dallas, late

Boston at Edmonton, late

Florida at Anaheim, late

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, late

Minnesota at Vancouver, late

Thursday’s Games

Montreal at Washington, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 6 p.m.

San Jose at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Florida at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 12 p.m.

Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Boston at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Florida at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Houston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Washington, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Utah, 8 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 8 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Assigned RHP Mitchell White outright to Oklahoma City (PCL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with 2B Gordon Beckham and OF Juan Lagares on minor league contracts.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Vin Mazzaro.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Traded OF David Harris to Southern Maryland (Atlantic) for RHP John Hayes and future considerations. Signed C/1B Richard Stock to a contract extension.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed UT Keith Grieshaber to a contract extension. Signed RHP Casey Delgago.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Wes Albert to a contract extension.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed 1B/3B Chris Kwitzer.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released RHP Dustin Molleken.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released OF Steve Brown.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred F Charlie Brown Jr. to College Park (NBAGL).

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Waived F DeMarre Carroll.

NBA G League

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Acquired G Nate Hickman from the available player pool.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed OL D.J. Humphries to a three-year contract.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed P Ryan Allen and PK Younghoe Koo to one-year contract extensions.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Jason Tarver linebackers coach.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Named Ike Hilliard wide receivers coach.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DB Kieron Williams.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Micah Awe to a two-year contract and LB Jontrell Rocquemore and DB Josh Miller.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Traded D Joey Keane to Carolina for F Julien Gauthier.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Traded D Brenden Dillon to Washington for a 2020 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2021 third-round draft pick.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed F Phillip Goodrum to a short-term agreement.Promoted academy goalkeeper coach Liam Curran to first team goalkeeper coach.

CINCINNATI — Announced the resignation of coach Ron Jans. Named Yoann Damet interim coach.

DALLAS — Signed D Nkosi Burgess.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Re-signed D Alex Roldan.

TENNIS

World TeamTennis

WTT — Announced it is adding an expansion franchise to Chicago, to be called the Chicago Smash.

COLLEGE

CHOWAN — Named Colin Neely defensive coordinator.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.