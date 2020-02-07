Iowa Western
Saturday, Feb. 8
Men’s Basketball
Indian Hills at IWCC, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Moberly Area at IWCC, 5 p.m.
Softball
Southeastern tourney
IWCC vs. Illinois Central, 1:15 p.m.
IWCC vs. Kirkwood, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Softball
Southeastern tourney
IWCC vs. John Wood, 11:30 a.m.
IWCC vs. Spoon River, 1:15 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Thursday, Feb. 6
Tri-Center 58, Thomas Jefferson 46
Friday, Feb. 7
Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Harlan at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.
Glenwood at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.
AHSTW at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Riverside at Heartland Christian, 2:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Thursday, Feb. 6
Thomas Jefferson 60, Tri-Center 19
Friday, Feb. 7
Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
Harlan at Lewis Central, 6 p.m.
Glenwood at St. Albert, 6 p.m.
AHSTW at Treynor, 6 p.m.
Riverside at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Underwood, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Norwalk at Lewis Central, 4 p.m.
Maryville at Glenwood, 5 p.m.
Riverside at Heartland Christian, 1 p.m.
IGHSAU Rankings
Class 1-A
School Record LW
1 Newell-Fonda 18-0 1
2 Marquette Catholic 17-1 2
3 North Mahaska 15-2 3
4 Algona Garrigan 18-1 4
5 Montezuma 17-1 5
6 MMCRU 18-0 6
7 Saint Ansgar 16-2 7
8 Exira-EHK 18-1 8
9 Kingsley-Pierson 16-3 13
10 Springville 16-3 15
11 Notre Dame 16-3 9
12 Woodbury Central 14-4 10
13 Colo-Nesco 15-3 NR
14 Central Decatur 14-3 NR
15 Central Elkader 17-3 14
Dropped Out: East Buchanan (11), St. Albert (12)
Class 2-A
School Record LW
1 Cascade 18-0 1
2 West Hancock 21-0 2
3 North Linn 17-1 3
4 MFL-MarMac 18-2 5
5 Osage 16-2 4
6 West Branch 16-3 9
7 Mediapolis 18-1 10
8 Western Christian 12-7 7
9 Maquoketa Valley 16-3 12
10 Van Buren 18-3 6
11 Logan-Magnolia 16-2 14
12 AHSTW 16-2 8
13 Panorama 15-2 13
14 Emmetsburg 14-4 15
15 Nodaway Valley 17-2 NR
Dropped Out: Mount Ayr (11)
Class 3-A
School Record LW
1 Dike-New Hartford 17-1 1
2 Sioux City Heelan 14-3 3
3 Roland-Story 15-2 5
4 Clear Lake 16-2 4
5 Crestwood 15-3 2
6 Des Moines Christian 17-1 7
7 Red Oak 15-3 8
8 North Polk 13-5 6
9 Okoboji 18-1 9
10 Davenport Assumption 12-5 12
11 West Liberty 16-3 11
12 Monticello 14-4 15
13 Cherokee 14-5 NR
14 West Marshall 15-2 13
15 Hamp.-Dumont-CAL 16-2 NR
Dropped Out: West Burlington (10), Jesup (14)
Class 4-A
School Record LW
1 North Scott 17-0 1
2 Marion 17-0 2
3 Glenwood 18-0 4
4 Center Point-Urbana 17-1 3
5 Ballard 16-1 5
6 Waverly-Shell Rock 15-2 9
7 Lewis Central 12-5 7
8 Gilbert 15-3 8
9 Cedar Rapids Xavier 12-6 6
10 Central DeWitt 15-1 10
11 Grinnell 13-3 11
12 Clear Creek-Amana 14-3 13
13 Mason City 9-9 12
14 Keokuk 14-3 15
15 Knoxville 17-1 NR
Dropped Out: Bondurant-Farrar (14)
Class 5-A
School Record LW
1 Iowa City High 16-0 1
2 WDM Dowling 16-3 2
3 Johnston 16-2 4
4 Waukee 15-2 5
5 Southeast Polk 17-1 6
6 Cedar Rapids Prairie 16-1 3
7 Cedar Falls 13-4 7
8 Waterloo West 14-4 8
9 Urbandale 13-5 9
10 Davenport North 13-2 10
11 WDM Valley 11-7 11
12 Ankeny Centennial 9-9 13
13 Ames 9-9 12
14 Abraham Lincoln 14-4 14
15 Sioux City East 13-5 15
Dropped Out: None
Prep Wrestling
Saturday, Feb. 8
Class 2-A Sectionals
Section 4 at Glenwood
Clarinda, Glenwood, Harlan, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Southwest Iowa
Class 1-A sectionals
Section 5 at Missouri Valley
Logan-Magnolia, MVAOCOU, Missouri Valley, Tri-Center, West Harrison, West Monona, Woodbine
Section 14 at Riverside
AHSTW, Clarinda Academy, East Mills, Riverside, St. Albert, Treynor, Underwood
Prep Swimming
Saturday, Feb. 8
District swim meet, 12:30 p.m.
NCAA Basketball
Men
Thursday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 2 Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount, late
No. 23 Arizona vs. Southern Cal, late
No. 24 Colorado 71, California 65
No. 25 Houston 75, Tulane 62
Friday’s Game
AP Top 25
No. 9 Maryland at No. 20 Illinois, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 1 Baylor vs. Oklahoma State, 5 p.m.
No. 2 Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s, 9 p.m.
No. 3 Kansas at TCU, 11 a.m.
No. 4 San Diego State at Air Force, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Louisville vs. Virginia, 3 p.m.
No. 6 Dayton vs. Saint Louis, 1 p.m.
No. 7 Duke at North Carolina, 5 p.m.
No. 8 Florida State vs. Miami, 11 a.m.
No. 10 Villanova vs. No. 12 Seton Hall at Wells Fargo Center, 1:30 p.m.
No. 11 Auburn vs. No. 18 LSU, 11 a.m.
No. 13 West Virginia at Oklahoma, 1 p.m.
No. 14 Oregon at Oregon State, 9:30 p.m.
No. 15 Kentucky at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
No. 16 Michigan State at Michigan, 11 a.m.
No. 17 Iowa vs. Nebraska, 5 p.m.
No. 21 Creighton vs. St. John’s, 5 p.m.
No. 22 Penn State vs. Minnesota, 3 p.m.
No. 23 Arizona vs. UCLA, 9 p.m.
No. 24 Colorado vs. Stanford, 5 p.m.
Big Ten
Purdue at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Big 12
Texas Tech at Texas, 3 p.m.
Kansas State at Iowa State, 7 p.m.
Big East
DePaul at Georgetown, 11 a.m.
Providence at Xavier, 7 p.m.
MVC
Drake at Northern Iowa, 3 p.m.
Indiana State at Illinois State, 7 p.m.
Missouri State at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No. 19 Butler at Marquette, 11 a.m.
No. 25 Houston vs. Wichita State, 2 p.m.
Big Ten
Ohio State at Wisconsion, 12 p.m.
Northwestern at Rutgers, 5:30 p.m.
MVC
Evansville at Bradley, 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at Loyola Chicago, 3 p.m.
Women
Thursday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 1 South Carolina 86, No. 25 Arkansas 65
No. 17 Florida State 67, No. 5 Louisville 59
Virginia Tech 71, No. 7 N.C. State 59
No. 8 Mississippi State 72, No. 23 Tennessee 55
No. 11 Gonzaga at Pacific, late
No. 13 Maryland 79, No. 18 Indiana 69
No. 15 Kentucky 66, Alabama 62
No. 20 Iowa 76, Nebraska 60
Big Ten
Michigan 66, Purdue 63
Rutgers 72, Penn State 39
Ohio State 78, Illinois 58
Minnesota 73, Wisconsin 64
MVC
Valparaiso 72, Evansville 54
Loyola Chicago 65, Indiana State 55
Friday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 12 Arizona, 8 p.m.
No. 4 UConn vs. Memphis, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Stanford vs. No. 10 UCLA, 10 p.m.
No. 9 Oregon State vs. No. 19 Arizona State, 10 p.m.
No. 14 DePaul at St. John’s, 6 p.m.
No. 24 Missouri State at Northern Iowa, 6:30 p.m.
Big East
Georgetown at Butler, 6 p.m.
Marquette at Seton Hall, 6 p.m.
Villanova at Xavier, 6 p.m.
MVC
Southern Illinois at Drake, 6 p.m.
Bradley at Illinois State, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 2 Baylor at Kansas State, 2 p.m.
No. 11 Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s, 4 p.m.
Big 12
Oklahoma at Iowa State, 2 p.m.
West Virginia at Oklahoma State, 2 p.m.
TCU at Kansas, 5 p.m.
Big East
Creighton at Providence, 11 a.m.
MVC
Indiana State at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Evansville at Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 19 Arizona State, 4 p.m.
No. 5 Louisville at Syracuse, 1 p.m.
No. 6 Stanford vs. Southern Cal, 2 p.m.
No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 16 Texas A&M, 12 p.m.
No. 9 Oregon State vs. No. 12 Arizona, 2 p.m.
No. 10 UCLA at California, 4 p.m.
No. 13 Maryland vs. Rutgers, 11 a.m.
No. 14 DePaul at Seton Hall, 12 p.m.
No. 15 Kentucky at No. 25 Arkansas, 3 p.m.
No. 17 Florida State vs. Virginia, 11 a.m.
No. 18 Indiana at Nebraska, 2 p.m.
No. 20 Iowa at Purdue, 1 p.m.
No. 22 South Dakota at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
No. 24 Missouri State at Drake, 2 p.m.
Big Ten
Wisconsin at Ohio State, 1 p.m.
Illinois at Penn State, 1 p.m.
Big 12
Texas at Texas Tech, 1 p.m.
Big East
Georgetown at Xavier, 1 p.m.
Marquette at St. John’s, 1 p.m.
Villanova at Butler, 2 p.m.
MVC
Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa, 2 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Thursday’s Games
Montreal 3, Anaheim 2 (OT)
Detroit 4, Buffalo 3 (SO)
N.Y. Islanders 3, Los Angeles 2
New Jersey 5, Philadelphia 0
Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 2
Vegas 7, Florida 2
Colorado 4, Ottawa 1
Minnesota 4, Vancouver 2
Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 2
Carolina at Arizona, late
Nashville at Calgary, late
San Jose at Edmonton, late
Friday’s Games
Anaheim at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 2 p.m.
Colorado at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Edmonton, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.
Anaheim at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Thursday’s Games
New York 105, Orlando 103
New Orleans 125, Chicago 119
Milwaukee 112, Philadelphia 101
San Antonio at Portland, late
Houston at L.A. Lakers, late
Friday’s Games
Dallas at Washington, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Houston at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Miami at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee at Orlando, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
New York at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Oklahoma City, 2:30 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
Memphis at Washington, 5 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
Utah at Houston, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Portland, 8 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Max Muncy on a three-year contract.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Claimed LHP Ricardo Sánchez off waivers from Seattle. Designated INF Ramon Urias for assignment.
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Felix Carvallo.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived C Nene.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Named Brian Baker defensive line coach, Mike Groh receivers coach and Tyler Boyles assistant to the head coach. Reassigned Kevin Patullo to passing game specialist and Parks Frazier to offensive quality control coach.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Named h Jim Haslett inside linebackers coach. Reassigned Ryan Crow to assistant special teams coach, Matt Edwards to defensive assistant coach, and Scott Booker to safeties coach.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed LB Jovan Santos-Knox to a contract extension.
HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Named Mike Gibson offensive line coach.
