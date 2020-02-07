Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Saturday, Feb. 8

Men’s Basketball

Indian Hills at IWCC, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Moberly Area at IWCC, 5 p.m.

Softball

Southeastern tourney

IWCC vs. Illinois Central, 1:15 p.m.

IWCC vs. Kirkwood, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 9

Softball

Southeastern tourney

IWCC vs. John Wood, 11:30 a.m.

IWCC vs. Spoon River, 1:15 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Thursday, Feb. 6

Tri-Center 58, Thomas Jefferson 46

Friday, Feb. 7

Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Harlan at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.

Glenwood at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.

AHSTW at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Riverside at Heartland Christian, 2:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Thursday, Feb. 6

Thomas Jefferson 60, Tri-Center 19

Friday, Feb. 7

Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

Harlan at Lewis Central, 6 p.m.

Glenwood at St. Albert, 6 p.m.

AHSTW at Treynor, 6 p.m.

Riverside at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Underwood, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Norwalk at Lewis Central, 4 p.m.

Maryville at Glenwood, 5 p.m.

Riverside at Heartland Christian, 1 p.m.

IGHSAU Rankings

Class 1-A

School Record LW

1 Newell-Fonda 18-0 1

2 Marquette Catholic 17-1 2

3 North Mahaska 15-2 3

4 Algona Garrigan 18-1 4

5 Montezuma 17-1 5

6 MMCRU 18-0 6

7 Saint Ansgar 16-2 7

8 Exira-EHK 18-1 8

9 Kingsley-Pierson 16-3 13

10 Springville 16-3 15

11 Notre Dame 16-3 9

12 Woodbury Central 14-4 10

13 Colo-Nesco 15-3 NR

14 Central Decatur 14-3 NR

15 Central Elkader 17-3 14

Dropped Out: East Buchanan (11), St. Albert (12)

Class 2-A

School Record LW

1 Cascade 18-0 1

2 West Hancock 21-0 2

3 North Linn 17-1 3

4 MFL-MarMac 18-2 5

5 Osage 16-2 4

6 West Branch 16-3 9

7 Mediapolis 18-1 10

8 Western Christian 12-7 7

9 Maquoketa Valley 16-3 12

10 Van Buren 18-3 6

11 Logan-Magnolia 16-2 14

12 AHSTW 16-2 8

13 Panorama 15-2 13

14 Emmetsburg 14-4 15

15 Nodaway Valley 17-2 NR

Dropped Out: Mount Ayr (11)

Class 3-A

School Record LW

1 Dike-New Hartford 17-1 1

2 Sioux City Heelan 14-3 3

3 Roland-Story 15-2 5

4 Clear Lake 16-2 4

5 Crestwood 15-3 2

6 Des Moines Christian 17-1 7

7 Red Oak 15-3 8

8 North Polk 13-5 6

9 Okoboji 18-1 9

10 Davenport Assumption 12-5 12

11 West Liberty 16-3 11

12 Monticello 14-4 15

13 Cherokee 14-5 NR

14 West Marshall 15-2 13

15 Hamp.-Dumont-CAL 16-2 NR

Dropped Out: West Burlington (10), Jesup (14)

Class 4-A

School Record LW

1 North Scott 17-0 1

2 Marion 17-0 2

3 Glenwood 18-0 4

4 Center Point-Urbana 17-1 3

5 Ballard 16-1 5

6 Waverly-Shell Rock 15-2 9

7 Lewis Central 12-5 7

8 Gilbert 15-3 8

9 Cedar Rapids Xavier 12-6 6

10 Central DeWitt 15-1 10

11 Grinnell 13-3 11

12 Clear Creek-Amana 14-3 13

13 Mason City 9-9 12

14 Keokuk 14-3 15

15 Knoxville 17-1 NR

Dropped Out: Bondurant-Farrar (14)

Class 5-A

School Record LW

1 Iowa City High 16-0 1

2 WDM Dowling 16-3 2

3 Johnston 16-2 4

4 Waukee 15-2 5

5 Southeast Polk 17-1 6

6 Cedar Rapids Prairie 16-1 3

7 Cedar Falls 13-4 7

8 Waterloo West 14-4 8

9 Urbandale 13-5 9

10 Davenport North 13-2 10

11 WDM Valley 11-7 11

12 Ankeny Centennial 9-9 13

13 Ames 9-9 12

14 Abraham Lincoln 14-4 14

15 Sioux City East 13-5 15

Dropped Out: None

Prep Wrestling

Saturday, Feb. 8

Class 2-A Sectionals

Section 4 at Glenwood

Clarinda, Glenwood, Harlan, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Southwest Iowa

Class 1-A sectionals

Section 5 at Missouri Valley

Logan-Magnolia, MVAOCOU, Missouri Valley, Tri-Center, West Harrison, West Monona, Woodbine

Section 14 at Riverside

AHSTW, Clarinda Academy, East Mills, Riverside, St. Albert, Treynor, Underwood

Prep Swimming

Saturday, Feb. 8

District swim meet, 12:30 p.m.

NCAA Basketball

Men

Thursday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 2 Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount, late

No. 23 Arizona vs. Southern Cal, late

No. 24 Colorado 71, California 65

No. 25 Houston 75, Tulane 62

Friday’s Game

AP Top 25

No. 9 Maryland at No. 20 Illinois, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 1 Baylor vs. Oklahoma State, 5 p.m.

No. 2 Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s, 9 p.m.

No. 3 Kansas at TCU, 11 a.m.

No. 4 San Diego State at Air Force, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Louisville vs. Virginia, 3 p.m.

No. 6 Dayton vs. Saint Louis, 1 p.m.

No. 7 Duke at North Carolina, 5 p.m.

No. 8 Florida State vs. Miami, 11 a.m.

No. 10 Villanova vs. No. 12 Seton Hall at Wells Fargo Center, 1:30 p.m.

No. 11 Auburn vs. No. 18 LSU, 11 a.m.

No. 13 West Virginia at Oklahoma, 1 p.m.

No. 14 Oregon at Oregon State, 9:30 p.m.

No. 15 Kentucky at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

No. 16 Michigan State at Michigan, 11 a.m.

No. 17 Iowa vs. Nebraska, 5 p.m.

No. 21 Creighton vs. St. John’s, 5 p.m.

No. 22 Penn State vs. Minnesota, 3 p.m.

No. 23 Arizona vs. UCLA, 9 p.m.

No. 24 Colorado vs. Stanford, 5 p.m.

Big Ten

Purdue at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Big 12

Texas Tech at Texas, 3 p.m.

Kansas State at Iowa State, 7 p.m.

Big East

DePaul at Georgetown, 11 a.m.

Providence at Xavier, 7 p.m.

MVC

Drake at Northern Iowa, 3 p.m.

Indiana State at Illinois State, 7 p.m.

Missouri State at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No. 19 Butler at Marquette, 11 a.m.

No. 25 Houston vs. Wichita State, 2 p.m.

Big Ten

Ohio State at Wisconsion, 12 p.m.

Northwestern at Rutgers, 5:30 p.m.

MVC

Evansville at Bradley, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Loyola Chicago, 3 p.m.

Women

Thursday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 1 South Carolina 86, No. 25 Arkansas 65

No. 17 Florida State 67, No. 5 Louisville 59

Virginia Tech 71, No. 7 N.C. State 59

No. 8 Mississippi State 72, No. 23 Tennessee 55

No. 11 Gonzaga at Pacific, late

No. 13 Maryland 79, No. 18 Indiana 69

No. 15 Kentucky 66, Alabama 62

No. 20 Iowa 76, Nebraska 60

Big Ten

Michigan 66, Purdue 63

Rutgers 72, Penn State 39

Ohio State 78, Illinois 58

Minnesota 73, Wisconsin 64

MVC

Valparaiso 72, Evansville 54

Loyola Chicago 65, Indiana State 55

Friday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 12 Arizona, 8 p.m.

No. 4 UConn vs. Memphis, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Stanford vs. No. 10 UCLA, 10 p.m.

No. 9 Oregon State vs. No. 19 Arizona State, 10 p.m.

No. 14 DePaul at St. John’s, 6 p.m.

No. 24 Missouri State at Northern Iowa, 6:30 p.m.

Big East

Georgetown at Butler, 6 p.m.

Marquette at Seton Hall, 6 p.m.

Villanova at Xavier, 6 p.m.

MVC

Southern Illinois at Drake, 6 p.m.

Bradley at Illinois State, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 2 Baylor at Kansas State, 2 p.m.

No. 11 Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s, 4 p.m.

Big 12

Oklahoma at Iowa State, 2 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma State, 2 p.m.

TCU at Kansas, 5 p.m.

Big East

Creighton at Providence, 11 a.m.

MVC

Indiana State at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Evansville at Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 19 Arizona State, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Louisville at Syracuse, 1 p.m.

No. 6 Stanford vs. Southern Cal, 2 p.m.

No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 16 Texas A&M, 12 p.m.

No. 9 Oregon State vs. No. 12 Arizona, 2 p.m.

No. 10 UCLA at California, 4 p.m.

No. 13 Maryland vs. Rutgers, 11 a.m.

No. 14 DePaul at Seton Hall, 12 p.m.

No. 15 Kentucky at No. 25 Arkansas, 3 p.m.

No. 17 Florida State vs. Virginia, 11 a.m.

No. 18 Indiana at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

No. 20 Iowa at Purdue, 1 p.m.

No. 22 South Dakota at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

No. 24 Missouri State at Drake, 2 p.m.

Big Ten

Wisconsin at Ohio State, 1 p.m.

Illinois at Penn State, 1 p.m.

Big 12

Texas at Texas Tech, 1 p.m.

Big East

Georgetown at Xavier, 1 p.m.

Marquette at St. John’s, 1 p.m.

Villanova at Butler, 2 p.m.

MVC

Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa, 2 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Thursday’s Games

Montreal 3, Anaheim 2 (OT)

Detroit 4, Buffalo 3 (SO)

N.Y. Islanders 3, Los Angeles 2

New Jersey 5, Philadelphia 0

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 2

Vegas 7, Florida 2

Colorado 4, Ottawa 1

Minnesota 4, Vancouver 2

Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 2

Carolina at Arizona, late

Nashville at Calgary, late

San Jose at Edmonton, late

Friday’s Games

Anaheim at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.

Anaheim at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Thursday’s Games

New York 105, Orlando 103

New Orleans 125, Chicago 119

Milwaukee 112, Philadelphia 101

San Antonio at Portland, late

Houston at L.A. Lakers, late

Friday’s Games

Dallas at Washington, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Houston at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Miami at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

New York at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Oklahoma City, 2:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Memphis at Washington, 5 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Portland, 8 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Max Muncy on a three-year contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Claimed LHP Ricardo Sánchez off waivers from Seattle. Designated INF Ramon Urias for assignment.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Felix Carvallo.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived C Nene.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Named Brian Baker defensive line coach, Mike Groh receivers coach and Tyler Boyles assistant to the head coach. Reassigned Kevin Patullo to passing game specialist and Parks Frazier to offensive quality control coach.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Named h Jim Haslett inside linebackers coach. Reassigned Ryan Crow to assistant special teams coach, Matt Edwards to defensive assistant coach, and Scott Booker to safeties coach.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed LB Jovan Santos-Knox to a contract extension.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Named Mike Gibson offensive line coach.

