Iowa Western
Friday, Feb. 21
Baseball
IWCC at NE Oklahoma A&M, 1, 3:30 p.m.
Softball
IWCC at Tyler, 3, 5 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
IWCC at Cloud County, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Baseball
IWCC at Crowder, 2, 4 p.m.
Softball
IWCC at Tyler, 11 a.m.
IWCC vs. Galveston College, 1 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
McCook at IWCC, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Baseball
IWCC at Crowder, 12, 2:30 p.m.
Softball
IWCC at Paris, 12, 2 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Thursday, Feb. 20
Abraham Lincoln 63, Bellevue East 53
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 72, Lewis Central 32
Class 1-A postseason
District 15
at St. Albert
Woodbine 52, Logan-Magnolia 49
St. Albert 70, Riverside 54
Class 2-A
District 15
Carroll Kuemper 73, AHSTW 69
District 16
at Treynor
Tri-Center 63, Clarinda 52
Treynor 92, Shenandoah 42
Girls Basketball
Friday, Feb. 21
Class 1-A Regionals
Region 7
St. Albert at Central Decatur, 7 p.m.
Class 2-A
Region 8 at Atlantic
AHSTW vs. Nodaway Valley, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Class 4-A Regionals
Region 1
Harlan-Denison-Schleswig winner at Glenwood, 5 p.m.
Region 8
Carlisle-Norwalk winner at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.
Class 5-A
Region 3
Ankeny-Des Moines North winner at Abraham Lincoln, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Friday, Feb. 21
State tournament
Class 3-A/2-A quarterfinals, 9 a.m.
Class 1-A quarters and 3-A semis, 2:30 p.m.
Class 2-A/1-A semis, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
State tournament
Consolation and semis for all classes, 10 a.m.
Finals for all classes, 6 p.m.
NCAA Basketball
Thursday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 2 Gonzaga vs. San Francisco, late
No. 14 Oregon at Arizona State, late
No. 18 Colorado vs. Southern Cal, late
No. 20 Iowa 85, No. 25 Ohio State 76
No. 23 BYU vs. Santa Clara, late
No. 24 Arizona 89, Oregon State 63
Big Ten
Michigan State 86, Nebraska 65
MVC
Indiana State 67, Northern Iowa 64
Southern Illinois 70, Evansville 53
Friday’s Games
AP Top 25
No games scheduled
Saturday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 3 Kansas, 11 a.m.
No. 2 Gonzaga at No. 23 BYU, 9 p.m.
No. 4 San Diego State vs. UNLV, 6:30 p.m.
No. 5 Dayton vs. Duquesne, 1 p.m.
No. 6 Duke vs. Virginia Tech, 3 p.m.
No. 8 Florida State at N.C. State, 3 p.m.
No. 10 Kentucky vs. Florida, 5 p.m.
No. 11 Louisville vs. North Carolina, 3 p.m.
No. 12 Villanova at Xavier, 1:30 p.m.
No. 13 Auburn vs. Tennessee, 11 a.m.
No. 14 Oregon at No. 24 Arizona, 9 p.m.
No. 17 West Virginia at TCU, 1 p.m.
No. 18 Colorado vs. UCLA, 3 p.m.
No. 19 Marquette at Providence, 11 a.m.
No. 22 Houston at Memphis, 1 p.m.
Big Ten
Michigan at Purdue, 1 p.m.
Big 12
Texas at Kansas State, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.
Texas Tech at Iowa State, 5 p.m.
Big East
Georgetown at DePaul, 8 p.m.
MVC
Loyola Chicago at Missouri State, 2:30 p.m.
Drake at Illinois State, 3:30 p.m.
Bradley at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 7 Maryland at No. 25 Ohio State, 3 p.m.
No. 9 Penn State at Indiana, 11 a.m.
No. 15 Creighton vs. No. 21 Butler, 3 p.m.
No. 16 Seton Hall vs. St. John’s, 1 p.m.
Big Ten
Rutgers at Wisconsin, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Northwestern, 2 p.m.
MVC
Indiana State at Evansville, 1 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa, 1 p.m.
Women
Thursday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 1 South Carolina 63, LSU 48
No. 5 Louisville 58, Georgia Tech 47
No. 9 Mississippi State at Auburn, late
No. 10 N.C. State 50, Miami 48
No. 13 Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, late
No. 14 Kentucky 94, Mississippi 52
No. 16 Texas A&M 64, Georgia 47
No. 17 Florida State 78, Wake Forest 67
No. 20 South Dakota 96, North Dakota State 57
No. 22 Arkansas 83, Tennessee 75
Big Ten
Michigan State 65, Purdue 63
MVC
Drake 85, Bradley 72
Illinois State 69, Northern Iowa 61 (OT)
Friday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 3 Oregon at California, 8 p.m.
No. 4 Stanford vs. No. 15 Oregon State, 10 p.m.
No. 8 UCLA at Washington State, 9 p.m.
No. 11 Arizona at Utah, 8 p.m.
No. 12 DePaul at Georgetown, 6 p.m.
No. 21 Arizona State at Colorado, 8 p.m.
No. 23 Missouri State vs. Evansville, 7 p.m.
No. 25 Princeton vs. Harvard, 5 p.m.
Big East
Providence at Xavier, 10:30 a.m.
Creighton at Butler, 6 p.m.
Marquette at Villanova, 6 p.m.
MVC
Indiana State at Southern Illinois, 6 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Thursday’s Games
Montreal at Washington, late
Philadelphia at Columbus, late
Pittsburgh at Toronto, late
San Jose at New Jersey, late
Winnipeg at Ottawa, late
Arizona at St. Louis, late
Tampa Bay at Vegas, late
Florida at Los Angeles, late
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Washington at New Jersey, 12 p.m.
Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Carolina at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Boston at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Florida at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, late
Miami at Atlanta, late
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, late
Charlotte at Chicago, late
Memphis at Sacramento, late
Houston at Golden State, late
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Washington, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Denver at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Utah, 8 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Utah, 8 p.m.
Transactions
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVALAND BROWNS — Named Jeremy Garret assistant defensive line coach; Brandon Lynch assistant defensive backs coach.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Added DB Jamalcolm Liggins.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned LW Joel Kiviranta to the Texas Stars (AHL)
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Gabriel Vilardi from the Ontario Reign (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled G Cory Schneider and D Dakota Mermis from the Binghampton Devils (AHL).
American Hockey League
HARTFORD WOLFPACK—Trade G Tom McCollum and F Lewis Zerter-Gossage to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for future considerations.
LEHIGH VALLY ROYALS — Acquired G Kirill Ustimenko from Reading Royals (ECHL) via Philadelphia.
East Coast Hockey League
READING ROYALS — Acquired G Tom McCollum and F Lewis Zerter-Gossage from Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Acquired Siem ce Jong via a free transfer.
LA GALAXY — Signed F Cameron Dunbar to a Homegrown Player contract.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed M Miguel Ibarra.
Northwest Women’s Soccer League
CHICAGO RED STAR’S — Allocated M Morgan Brian, D Tierna Davidson, M Julie Ertz, D Alyssa Naeher and D Casey Short to the U.S. Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.
HOUSTON DASH — Allocated D Allysha Chapman, F Nichelle Prince and M Sophie Schmidt to the Canadian Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.
NORTH CAROLINA COURAGE — Allocated D Abby Dahlkemper, D Crystal Dunn, G Stepanie Labbe and M Samanth Mewis to the U.S. Soccer Ferderatio for the 2020 team.
ORLANDO PRIDE — Allocated G Ashlyn Harris, D Ali Krieger, F Alex Morgan and D Emily Sonnett to the U.S. Soccer Federation for the 2020 team. D Shelina Zadorsky was allocated to the Canadian Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.
PORTLAND THORNS FC — Allocated G Adrianna Franch, F Tobin Heath, M Lindsey Horan to the U.S. Soccer Federation for the 2020 team. F Christine Sinclair was allocated to the Canadian Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.
REIGN FC — Allocated M Allie Long and F Megan Rapinoe to the U.S. Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.
SKY BLUE FC — Allocated F Carly Lloyd and F Mallory Pugh to the U.S. Soccer Federation for the 2020 team. G Kailen Sheridan was allocated to the Canadian Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.
UTAH ROYALS FC — Allocated D Kelly O’Hara, F Christen Press and D Becky Sauerbrunn to the U.S. Soccer Federation for the 2020 team. M Diana Matheson and M Desiree Scott were allocated to the Canadian Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Allocated M Rose Lavelle to the U.S. Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.
National Women’s Soccer
SKY BLUE FC — Signed M Elizabeth Eddy to a one-year contract.
