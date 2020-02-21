Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Friday, Feb. 21

Baseball

IWCC at NE Oklahoma A&M, 1, 3:30 p.m.

Softball

IWCC at Tyler, 3, 5 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

IWCC at Cloud County, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Baseball

IWCC at Crowder, 2, 4 p.m.

Softball

IWCC at Tyler, 11 a.m.

IWCC vs. Galveston College, 1 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

McCook at IWCC, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23

Baseball

IWCC at Crowder, 12, 2:30 p.m.

Softball

IWCC at Paris, 12, 2 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Thursday, Feb. 20

Abraham Lincoln 63, Bellevue East 53

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 72, Lewis Central 32

Class 1-A postseason

District 15

at St. Albert

Woodbine 52, Logan-Magnolia 49

St. Albert 70, Riverside 54

Class 2-A

District 15

Carroll Kuemper 73, AHSTW 69

District 16

at Treynor

Tri-Center 63, Clarinda 52

Treynor 92, Shenandoah 42

Girls Basketball

Friday, Feb. 21

Class 1-A Regionals

Region 7

St. Albert at Central Decatur, 7 p.m.

Class 2-A

Region 8 at Atlantic

AHSTW vs. Nodaway Valley, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Class 4-A Regionals

Region 1

Harlan-Denison-Schleswig winner at Glenwood, 5 p.m.

Region 8

Carlisle-Norwalk winner at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.

Class 5-A

Region 3

Ankeny-Des Moines North winner at Abraham Lincoln, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Friday, Feb. 21

State tournament

Class 3-A/2-A quarterfinals, 9 a.m.

Class 1-A quarters and 3-A semis, 2:30 p.m.

Class 2-A/1-A semis, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

State tournament

Consolation and semis for all classes, 10 a.m.

Finals for all classes, 6 p.m.

NCAA Basketball

Thursday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 2 Gonzaga vs. San Francisco, late

No. 14 Oregon at Arizona State, late

No. 18 Colorado vs. Southern Cal, late

No. 20 Iowa 85, No. 25 Ohio State 76

No. 23 BYU vs. Santa Clara, late

No. 24 Arizona 89, Oregon State 63

Big Ten

Michigan State 86, Nebraska 65

MVC

Indiana State 67, Northern Iowa 64

Southern Illinois 70, Evansville 53

Friday’s Games

AP Top 25

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 3 Kansas, 11 a.m.

No. 2 Gonzaga at No. 23 BYU, 9 p.m.

No. 4 San Diego State vs. UNLV, 6:30 p.m.

No. 5 Dayton vs. Duquesne, 1 p.m.

No. 6 Duke vs. Virginia Tech, 3 p.m.

No. 8 Florida State at N.C. State, 3 p.m.

No. 10 Kentucky vs. Florida, 5 p.m.

No. 11 Louisville vs. North Carolina, 3 p.m.

No. 12 Villanova at Xavier, 1:30 p.m.

No. 13 Auburn vs. Tennessee, 11 a.m.

No. 14 Oregon at No. 24 Arizona, 9 p.m.

No. 17 West Virginia at TCU, 1 p.m.

No. 18 Colorado vs. UCLA, 3 p.m.

No. 19 Marquette at Providence, 11 a.m.

No. 22 Houston at Memphis, 1 p.m.

Big Ten

Michigan at Purdue, 1 p.m.

Big 12

Texas at Kansas State, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.

Texas Tech at Iowa State, 5 p.m.

Big East

Georgetown at DePaul, 8 p.m.

MVC

Loyola Chicago at Missouri State, 2:30 p.m.

Drake at Illinois State, 3:30 p.m.

Bradley at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 7 Maryland at No. 25 Ohio State, 3 p.m.

No. 9 Penn State at Indiana, 11 a.m.

No. 15 Creighton vs. No. 21 Butler, 3 p.m.

No. 16 Seton Hall vs. St. John’s, 1 p.m.

Big Ten

Rutgers at Wisconsin, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Northwestern, 2 p.m.

MVC

Indiana State at Evansville, 1 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa, 1 p.m.

Women

Thursday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 1 South Carolina 63, LSU 48

No. 5 Louisville 58, Georgia Tech 47

No. 9 Mississippi State at Auburn, late

No. 10 N.C. State 50, Miami 48

No. 13 Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, late

No. 14 Kentucky 94, Mississippi 52

No. 16 Texas A&M 64, Georgia 47

No. 17 Florida State 78, Wake Forest 67

No. 20 South Dakota 96, North Dakota State 57

No. 22 Arkansas 83, Tennessee 75

Big Ten

Michigan State 65, Purdue 63

MVC

Drake 85, Bradley 72

Illinois State 69, Northern Iowa 61 (OT)

Friday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 3 Oregon at California, 8 p.m.

No. 4 Stanford vs. No. 15 Oregon State, 10 p.m.

No. 8 UCLA at Washington State, 9 p.m.

No. 11 Arizona at Utah, 8 p.m.

No. 12 DePaul at Georgetown, 6 p.m.

No. 21 Arizona State at Colorado, 8 p.m.

No. 23 Missouri State vs. Evansville, 7 p.m.

No. 25 Princeton vs. Harvard, 5 p.m.

Big East

Providence at Xavier, 10:30 a.m.

Creighton at Butler, 6 p.m.

Marquette at Villanova, 6 p.m.

MVC

Indiana State at Southern Illinois, 6 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Thursday’s Games

Montreal at Washington, late

Philadelphia at Columbus, late

Pittsburgh at Toronto, late

San Jose at New Jersey, late

Winnipeg at Ottawa, late

Arizona at St. Louis, late

Tampa Bay at Vegas, late

Florida at Los Angeles, late

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 12 p.m.

Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Boston at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Florida at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, late

Miami at Atlanta, late

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, late

Charlotte at Chicago, late

Memphis at Sacramento, late

Houston at Golden State, late

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Washington, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Utah, 8 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 8 p.m.

Transactions

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVALAND BROWNS — Named Jeremy Garret assistant defensive line coach; Brandon Lynch assistant defensive backs coach.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Added DB Jamalcolm Liggins.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned LW Joel Kiviranta to the Texas Stars (AHL)

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Gabriel Vilardi from the Ontario Reign (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled G Cory Schneider and D Dakota Mermis from the Binghampton Devils (AHL).

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLFPACK—Trade G Tom McCollum and F Lewis Zerter-Gossage to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for future considerations.

LEHIGH VALLY ROYALS — Acquired G Kirill Ustimenko from Reading Royals (ECHL) via Philadelphia.

East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Acquired G Tom McCollum and F Lewis Zerter-Gossage from Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Acquired Siem ce Jong via a free transfer.

LA GALAXY — Signed F Cameron Dunbar to a Homegrown Player contract.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed M Miguel Ibarra.

Northwest Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STAR’S — Allocated M Morgan Brian, D Tierna Davidson, M Julie Ertz, D Alyssa Naeher and D Casey Short to the U.S. Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.

HOUSTON DASH — Allocated D Allysha Chapman, F Nichelle Prince and M Sophie Schmidt to the Canadian Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.

NORTH CAROLINA COURAGE — Allocated D Abby Dahlkemper, D Crystal Dunn, G Stepanie Labbe and M Samanth Mewis to the U.S. Soccer Ferderatio for the 2020 team.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Allocated G Ashlyn Harris, D Ali Krieger, F Alex Morgan and D Emily Sonnett to the U.S. Soccer Federation for the 2020 team. D Shelina Zadorsky was allocated to the Canadian Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.

PORTLAND THORNS FC — Allocated G Adrianna Franch, F Tobin Heath, M Lindsey Horan to the U.S. Soccer Federation for the 2020 team. F Christine Sinclair was allocated to the Canadian Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.

REIGN FC — Allocated M Allie Long and F Megan Rapinoe to the U.S. Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.

SKY BLUE FC — Allocated F Carly Lloyd and F Mallory Pugh to the U.S. Soccer Federation for the 2020 team. G Kailen Sheridan was allocated to the Canadian Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.

UTAH ROYALS FC — Allocated D Kelly O’Hara, F Christen Press and D Becky Sauerbrunn to the U.S. Soccer Federation for the 2020 team. M Diana Matheson and M Desiree Scott were allocated to the Canadian Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Allocated M Rose Lavelle to the U.S. Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.

National Women’s Soccer

SKY BLUE FC — Signed M Elizabeth Eddy to a one-year contract.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.