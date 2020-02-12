Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Women’s Basketball

IWCC 95, Concordia JV 67

Saturday, Feb. 15

Men’s Basketball

IWCC at Southeastern, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

IWCC at North Dakota State College of Science, 2 p.m.

Baseball

Iowa Western at Garden City (DH), 2 & 4 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16

Wrestling

IWCC at NJCAA National Qualifier in Esterville, 10 a.m.

Baseball

Iowa Western at Garden City (DH), 12 & 2 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Abraham Lincoln 69, Sioux City Heelan 40

Omaha Skutt 76, Glenwood 46

AHSTW 54, Tri-Center 51 (OT)

Treynor 70, Underwood 53

Thursday, Feb. 13

Red Oak at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

St. Albert at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 14

Lewis Central at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7 p.m.

Denison-Schleswig at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.

Atlantic at St. Albert, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Treynor at Grand View Christian, 3 p.m.

AP Iowa Prep Basketball rankings

Class 4-A

Record Pts Prv

1. Ankeny Centennial (8) 17-1 107 2

2. Cedar Falls (1) 14-2 80 6

3. Waterloo, West (1) 15-3 77 4

4. Iowa City, West 15-2 72 1

5. North Scott (1) 16-1 69 5

6. Waukee 15-2 53 8

7. Dubuque Senior 14-2 52 3

(tie) Abraham Lincoln 18-1 52 7

9. WDM Valley 12-5 19 10

10. Dubuque, Hempstead 14-4 8 9

(tie) Indianola 14-3 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Ankeny 5. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 1. Davenport, North 1. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 1.

Class 3-A

Record Pts Prv

1. Carroll (9) 16-1 106 T2

2. Norwalk 14-3 87 4

3. Davenport Assumption (1) 14-3 81 T2

4. Mount Vernon (1) 16-2 76 5

5. Marion 15-3 64 1

6. Pella 14-4 49 6

7. Glenwood 15-3 46 7

8. Clear Lake 17-2 39 8

9. Winterset 13-4 17 10

(tie) MOC-Floyd Valley 16-3 17 9

Others receiving votes: Central Clinton, De Witt 10. Algona 5. Clear Creek-Amana 5. Keokuk 2. Ballard 1.

Class 2-A

Record Pts Prv

1. Treynor (5) 18-1 101 2

2. North Linn (4) 19-0 92 3

3. Van Meter (2) 18-0 88 4

4. West Sioux 18-1 76 1

5. Camanche 16-2 68 5

6. Boyden-Hull 17-2 53 6

7. Dyersville Beckman 15-4 34 7

8. Monticello 17-2 19 NR

9. Western Christian 15-4 18 10

(tie) Aplington-Parkersburg 17-2 18 8

Others receiving votes: Albia 11. Osage 10. West Branch 5. Woodward-Granger 5. Tri-Center 2. AHSTW 2. Des Moines Christian 2. Pella Christian 1.

Class 1-A

Record Pts Prv

1. Easton Valley (7) 18-0 102 1

2. WACO (2) 20-0 97 2

3. West Fork (1) 19-1 86 3

4. South O’Brien 17-2 64 6

(tie) Algona Garrigan (1) 17-2 64 5

6. Montezuma 17-2 51 8

7. St. Mary’s 16-3 36 7

8. Lake Mills 17-2 35 4

9. Martensdale-St. Marys 17-2 31 9

10. Notre Dame 16-4 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Boyer Valley, Dunlap 12. Mount Ayr 6. Grand View Christian 2. Meskwaki Settlement School 2. Springville 1. Stanton 1. Newell-Fonda 1. Keota 1.

Girls Basketball

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Abraham Lincoln 62, Sioux City Heelan 55

Lewis Central 65, Skutt Catholic 51

Logan-Magnolia 43, St. Albert 29

Glenwood 65, Shenandoah 46

AHSTW 49, Tri-Center 27

Underwood 32, Treynor 29

Thursday, Feb. 13

Class 1-A Regional tournament

Region 7

Essex at St. Albert, 7 p.m.

Region 8

Riverside at Heartland Christian, 7 p.m.

Regular season

Lewis Central at Clarinda

Friday, Feb. 14

Lewis Central at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 5:30 p.m.

Denison-Schleswig at Glenwood, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Class 2-A Regional tournament

Region 8

Tri-Center at Missouri Valley, 5 p.m.

MVAOCOU at Underwood, 7 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Regional Duals

Class 1-A at Avoca

Woodbury Central 37, AHSTW 36

Mount Ayr 46, Underwood 30

Final: Woodbury Central 57, Mount Ayr 20

At Logan

Logan-Magnolia 63, I-35 12

Missouri Valley 58, Bedford/Lenox 13

Final: Logan-Magnolia 48, Missouri Valley

Class 2-A

At Atlantic

Atlantic 46, Red Oak 29

Humboldt 45, Van Meter/Earlham 30

Final: Humboldt 34, Atlantic 29

At Winterset

Winterset 64, Knoxville 14

Harlan 51, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 28

Final: Winterset 44, Harlan 35

Saturday, Feb. 15

Districts Wrestling

Class 3-A

at Johnston

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, Des Moines Lincoln, Des Moines North-Hoover, Des Moines Roosevelt, Norwalk, Johnston.

Class 2-A

at Atlantic

Glenwood, Clarinda, Harlan, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Southwest Iowa, ADM, Creston, Greene County, Carroll Kuemper, Panorama, Winterset.

Class 1-A

at Mapleton

Tri-Center, Logan-Magnolia, MVAOCOU, MIssouri Valley, West Harrison, West Monona, Woodbine, Akron-Westfield, Alta-Aurelia, East Sac County, Hinton, Lawton-Bronson, South Central Calhoun, Westwood, Woodbury Central.

at Underwood

Underwood, Treynor, St. Albert, Riverside, AHSTW, East Mills, Clarinda Academy, ACGC, Audubon, Bedford-Lenox, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Griswold, Nodaway Valley, Southwest Valley, West Central Valley.

Prep Swimming

Saturday, Feb. 15

State swim meet in Iowa City, 12 p.m.

NCAA Basketball

Tuesday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 4 San Diego State vs. New Mexico, late

No. 6 Dayton 81, Rhode Island 67

No. 9 Maryland 72, Nebraska 70

No. 12 Kentucky 78, Vanderbilt 64

No. 13 Penn State 88, Purdue 76

Michigan State 70, No. 22 Illinois 69

No. 25 LSU 82, Missouri 78

Big 12

Oklahoma State 64, Kansas State 59

Wednesday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 3 Kansas at No. 14 West Virginia, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Louisville at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Seton Hall vs. No. 23 Creighton, 5:30 p.m.

No. 11 Auburn vs. Alabama, 6 p.m.

No. 15 Villanova vs. No. 18 Marquette, 7:30 p.m.

No. 19 Butler vs. Xavier, 5:30 p.m.

No. 20 Houston at South Florida, 8 p.m.

Big Ten

Rutgers at Ohio State, 6 p.m.

Michigan at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Big 12

Iowa State at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Big East

Providence at St. John’s, 7:30 p.m.

MVC

Loyola Chicago at Evansville, 6 p.m.

Indiana State at Bradley, 7 p.m.

Drake at Missouri State, 7 p.m.

Illinois State at Northern Iowa, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 16 Colorado at No. 17 Oregon, 8 p.m.

No. 21 Iowa at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

AP Top 25

No games scheduled

Women

Tuesday’s Games

AP Top 25

No games scheduled

Big 12

Kansas State 56, West Virginia 55

Oklahoma State 73, Oklahoma 69

Wednesday’s Game

AP Top 25

No. 2 Baylor vs. TCU, 7 p.m.

Big 12

Iowa State at Texas, 7 p.m.

Kansas at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 1 South Carolina vs. Auburn, 6 p.m.

No. 4 N.C. State vs. No. 9 Louisville, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Maryland vs. No. 17 Iowa, 5 p.m.

No. 15 Gonzaga vs. San Francisco, 8 p.m.

No. 16 Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

No. 19 Northwestern at Michigan, 6 p.m.

No. 20 Indiana at Illinois, 7 p.m.

No. 21 South Dakota vs. Western Illinois, 7 p.m.

No. 25 Tennessee at LSU, 6:30 p.m.

Big Ten

Rutgers at Michigan State, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Ohio State, 6 p.m.

Penn State at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

MVC

Drake at Evansville, 6 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Indiana State, 6 p.m.

Friday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 3 Oregon at No. 7 UCLA, 10 p.m.

No. 8 Stanford at Utah, 8 p.m.

No. 11 Oregon State at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

No. 12 Arizona vs. Washington, 8 p.m.

No. 13 DePaul vs. Butler, 7 p.m.

No. 22 Arizona State vs. Washington State, 8 p.m.

Big East

Seton Hall at Providence, 10:30 a.m.

St. John’s at Creighton, 6 p.m.

Xavier at Marquette, 7 p.m.

MVC

Valparaiso at Bradley, 7 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Illinois State, 7 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 3, Arizona 2 (OT)

Buffalo 3, Detroit 2

Florida 5, New Jersey 3

N.Y. Islanders 5, Philadelphia 3

Tampa Bay 2, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, Winnipeg 1

Minnesota 4, Vegas 0

Dallas 4, Carolina 1

Chicago at Edmonton, late

Ottawa at Colorado, late

St. Louis 1, Anaheim 1, ppd

Wednesday’s Games

Montreal at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Columbus at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Florida, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 126, Chicago 114

Philadelphia 110, L.A. Clippers 103

New Orleans 138, Portland 117

San Antonio 114, Oklahoma City 106

Boston at Houston, late

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Miami at Utah, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Ramón Urías off waivers from St. Louis. Assigned INF Pat Valaika outright to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Promoted bench coach Ron Roenicke to manager. Signed C Juan Centeno and OF César Puello to minor league contracts.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jake Petricka on a minor league contract.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Assigned RHP Sal Romano outright to Louisville (IL).

BASKETBALL

Women’s NBA

CONNECTICUT SUN — Acquired G DeWanna Bonner from Phoenix for two 2020 first-round (No. 7 and No. 10) draft picks and a 2021 first-round draft pick.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Jeff Howard pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — CB Davon House announced his retirement.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB Lenzy Pipkins.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DB Jonathon Mincy to a two-year contract and LBs Justin Tuggle and Korey Jones to one-year contracts.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS — Signed LB Kevin Brown and DB Randall Evans to one-year contract extensions.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Kevin Lawrence, DB Dexter McDougle, LB Thomas Miles, WR Deontez Alexander, DB Dee Alford, OL Sepesitiano Pupungatoa, OL Chris Kolankowski, K Matthew Riley. Agreed to terms with DB Josh Johnson on a one-year contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Vancouver F Antoine Roussel $5,000 for slashing Nashville D Yannick Weber during a Feb. 10 game.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned Fs Taro Hirose and Givani Smith to Grand Rapids (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Martin Fehervary to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Colorado F Martin Kaut two games for a boarding incident in a Feb. 7 game against San Jose.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Traded D Walker Zimmerman to Nashville SC for $600,000 in 2020 General Allocation Money (GAM), $350,000 in 2021 GAM, and a 2020 international roster spot.

