Iowa Western
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Women’s Basketball
IWCC 95, Concordia JV 67
Saturday, Feb. 15
Men’s Basketball
IWCC at Southeastern, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
IWCC at North Dakota State College of Science, 2 p.m.
Baseball
Iowa Western at Garden City (DH), 2 & 4 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Wrestling
IWCC at NJCAA National Qualifier in Esterville, 10 a.m.
Baseball
Iowa Western at Garden City (DH), 12 & 2 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Abraham Lincoln 69, Sioux City Heelan 40
Omaha Skutt 76, Glenwood 46
AHSTW 54, Tri-Center 51 (OT)
Treynor 70, Underwood 53
Thursday, Feb. 13
Red Oak at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
St. Albert at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 14
Lewis Central at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7 p.m.
Denison-Schleswig at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.
Atlantic at St. Albert, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Treynor at Grand View Christian, 3 p.m.
AP Iowa Prep Basketball rankings
Class 4-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Ankeny Centennial (8) 17-1 107 2
2. Cedar Falls (1) 14-2 80 6
3. Waterloo, West (1) 15-3 77 4
4. Iowa City, West 15-2 72 1
5. North Scott (1) 16-1 69 5
6. Waukee 15-2 53 8
7. Dubuque Senior 14-2 52 3
(tie) Abraham Lincoln 18-1 52 7
9. WDM Valley 12-5 19 10
10. Dubuque, Hempstead 14-4 8 9
(tie) Indianola 14-3 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Ankeny 5. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 1. Davenport, North 1. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 1.
Class 3-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Carroll (9) 16-1 106 T2
2. Norwalk 14-3 87 4
3. Davenport Assumption (1) 14-3 81 T2
4. Mount Vernon (1) 16-2 76 5
5. Marion 15-3 64 1
6. Pella 14-4 49 6
7. Glenwood 15-3 46 7
8. Clear Lake 17-2 39 8
9. Winterset 13-4 17 10
(tie) MOC-Floyd Valley 16-3 17 9
Others receiving votes: Central Clinton, De Witt 10. Algona 5. Clear Creek-Amana 5. Keokuk 2. Ballard 1.
Class 2-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Treynor (5) 18-1 101 2
2. North Linn (4) 19-0 92 3
3. Van Meter (2) 18-0 88 4
4. West Sioux 18-1 76 1
5. Camanche 16-2 68 5
6. Boyden-Hull 17-2 53 6
7. Dyersville Beckman 15-4 34 7
8. Monticello 17-2 19 NR
9. Western Christian 15-4 18 10
(tie) Aplington-Parkersburg 17-2 18 8
Others receiving votes: Albia 11. Osage 10. West Branch 5. Woodward-Granger 5. Tri-Center 2. AHSTW 2. Des Moines Christian 2. Pella Christian 1.
Class 1-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Easton Valley (7) 18-0 102 1
2. WACO (2) 20-0 97 2
3. West Fork (1) 19-1 86 3
4. South O’Brien 17-2 64 6
(tie) Algona Garrigan (1) 17-2 64 5
6. Montezuma 17-2 51 8
7. St. Mary’s 16-3 36 7
8. Lake Mills 17-2 35 4
9. Martensdale-St. Marys 17-2 31 9
10. Notre Dame 16-4 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Boyer Valley, Dunlap 12. Mount Ayr 6. Grand View Christian 2. Meskwaki Settlement School 2. Springville 1. Stanton 1. Newell-Fonda 1. Keota 1.
Girls Basketball
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Abraham Lincoln 62, Sioux City Heelan 55
Lewis Central 65, Skutt Catholic 51
Logan-Magnolia 43, St. Albert 29
Glenwood 65, Shenandoah 46
AHSTW 49, Tri-Center 27
Underwood 32, Treynor 29
Thursday, Feb. 13
Class 1-A Regional tournament
Region 7
Essex at St. Albert, 7 p.m.
Region 8
Riverside at Heartland Christian, 7 p.m.
Regular season
Lewis Central at Clarinda
Friday, Feb. 14
Lewis Central at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 5:30 p.m.
Denison-Schleswig at Glenwood, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Class 2-A Regional tournament
Region 8
Tri-Center at Missouri Valley, 5 p.m.
MVAOCOU at Underwood, 7 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Regional Duals
Class 1-A at Avoca
Woodbury Central 37, AHSTW 36
Mount Ayr 46, Underwood 30
Final: Woodbury Central 57, Mount Ayr 20
At Logan
Logan-Magnolia 63, I-35 12
Missouri Valley 58, Bedford/Lenox 13
Final: Logan-Magnolia 48, Missouri Valley
Class 2-A
At Atlantic
Atlantic 46, Red Oak 29
Humboldt 45, Van Meter/Earlham 30
Final: Humboldt 34, Atlantic 29
At Winterset
Winterset 64, Knoxville 14
Harlan 51, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 28
Final: Winterset 44, Harlan 35
Saturday, Feb. 15
Districts Wrestling
Class 3-A
at Johnston
Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, Des Moines Lincoln, Des Moines North-Hoover, Des Moines Roosevelt, Norwalk, Johnston.
Class 2-A
at Atlantic
Glenwood, Clarinda, Harlan, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Southwest Iowa, ADM, Creston, Greene County, Carroll Kuemper, Panorama, Winterset.
Class 1-A
at Mapleton
Tri-Center, Logan-Magnolia, MVAOCOU, MIssouri Valley, West Harrison, West Monona, Woodbine, Akron-Westfield, Alta-Aurelia, East Sac County, Hinton, Lawton-Bronson, South Central Calhoun, Westwood, Woodbury Central.
at Underwood
Underwood, Treynor, St. Albert, Riverside, AHSTW, East Mills, Clarinda Academy, ACGC, Audubon, Bedford-Lenox, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Griswold, Nodaway Valley, Southwest Valley, West Central Valley.
Prep Swimming
Saturday, Feb. 15
State swim meet in Iowa City, 12 p.m.
NCAA Basketball
Tuesday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 4 San Diego State vs. New Mexico, late
No. 6 Dayton 81, Rhode Island 67
No. 9 Maryland 72, Nebraska 70
No. 12 Kentucky 78, Vanderbilt 64
No. 13 Penn State 88, Purdue 76
Michigan State 70, No. 22 Illinois 69
No. 25 LSU 82, Missouri 78
Big 12
Oklahoma State 64, Kansas State 59
Wednesday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 3 Kansas at No. 14 West Virginia, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Louisville at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
No. 10 Seton Hall vs. No. 23 Creighton, 5:30 p.m.
No. 11 Auburn vs. Alabama, 6 p.m.
No. 15 Villanova vs. No. 18 Marquette, 7:30 p.m.
No. 19 Butler vs. Xavier, 5:30 p.m.
No. 20 Houston at South Florida, 8 p.m.
Big Ten
Rutgers at Ohio State, 6 p.m.
Michigan at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Big 12
Iowa State at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Big East
Providence at St. John’s, 7:30 p.m.
MVC
Loyola Chicago at Evansville, 6 p.m.
Indiana State at Bradley, 7 p.m.
Drake at Missouri State, 7 p.m.
Illinois State at Northern Iowa, 7 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 16 Colorado at No. 17 Oregon, 8 p.m.
No. 21 Iowa at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
AP Top 25
No games scheduled
Women
Tuesday’s Games
AP Top 25
No games scheduled
Big 12
Kansas State 56, West Virginia 55
Oklahoma State 73, Oklahoma 69
Wednesday’s Game
AP Top 25
No. 2 Baylor vs. TCU, 7 p.m.
Big 12
Iowa State at Texas, 7 p.m.
Kansas at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 1 South Carolina vs. Auburn, 6 p.m.
No. 4 N.C. State vs. No. 9 Louisville, 7 p.m.
No. 10 Maryland vs. No. 17 Iowa, 5 p.m.
No. 15 Gonzaga vs. San Francisco, 8 p.m.
No. 16 Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
No. 19 Northwestern at Michigan, 6 p.m.
No. 20 Indiana at Illinois, 7 p.m.
No. 21 South Dakota vs. Western Illinois, 7 p.m.
No. 25 Tennessee at LSU, 6:30 p.m.
Big Ten
Rutgers at Michigan State, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Ohio State, 6 p.m.
Penn State at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
Purdue at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
MVC
Drake at Evansville, 6 p.m.
Northern Iowa at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
Friday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 3 Oregon at No. 7 UCLA, 10 p.m.
No. 8 Stanford at Utah, 8 p.m.
No. 11 Oregon State at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.
No. 12 Arizona vs. Washington, 8 p.m.
No. 13 DePaul vs. Butler, 7 p.m.
No. 22 Arizona State vs. Washington State, 8 p.m.
Big East
Seton Hall at Providence, 10:30 a.m.
St. John’s at Creighton, 6 p.m.
Xavier at Marquette, 7 p.m.
MVC
Valparaiso at Bradley, 7 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Illinois State, 7 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 3, Arizona 2 (OT)
Buffalo 3, Detroit 2
Florida 5, New Jersey 3
N.Y. Islanders 5, Philadelphia 3
Tampa Bay 2, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Rangers 4, Winnipeg 1
Minnesota 4, Vegas 0
Dallas 4, Carolina 1
Chicago at Edmonton, late
Ottawa at Colorado, late
St. Louis 1, Anaheim 1, ppd
Wednesday’s Games
Montreal at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Columbus at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Detroit at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Florida, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 126, Chicago 114
Philadelphia 110, L.A. Clippers 103
New Orleans 138, Portland 117
San Antonio 114, Oklahoma City 106
Boston at Houston, late
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Miami at Utah, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Ramón Urías off waivers from St. Louis. Assigned INF Pat Valaika outright to Norfolk (IL).
BOSTON RED SOX — Promoted bench coach Ron Roenicke to manager. Signed C Juan Centeno and OF César Puello to minor league contracts.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jake Petricka on a minor league contract.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Assigned RHP Sal Romano outright to Louisville (IL).
BASKETBALL
Women’s NBA
CONNECTICUT SUN — Acquired G DeWanna Bonner from Phoenix for two 2020 first-round (No. 7 and No. 10) draft picks and a 2021 first-round draft pick.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Jeff Howard pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — CB Davon House announced his retirement.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB Lenzy Pipkins.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DB Jonathon Mincy to a two-year contract and LBs Justin Tuggle and Korey Jones to one-year contracts.
OTTAWA REDBLACKS — Signed LB Kevin Brown and DB Randall Evans to one-year contract extensions.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Kevin Lawrence, DB Dexter McDougle, LB Thomas Miles, WR Deontez Alexander, DB Dee Alford, OL Sepesitiano Pupungatoa, OL Chris Kolankowski, K Matthew Riley. Agreed to terms with DB Josh Johnson on a one-year contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Vancouver F Antoine Roussel $5,000 for slashing Nashville D Yannick Weber during a Feb. 10 game.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned Fs Taro Hirose and Givani Smith to Grand Rapids (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Martin Fehervary to Hershey (AHL).
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Colorado F Martin Kaut two games for a boarding incident in a Feb. 7 game against San Jose.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
LOS ANGELES FC — Traded D Walker Zimmerman to Nashville SC for $600,000 in 2020 General Allocation Money (GAM), $350,000 in 2021 GAM, and a 2020 international roster spot.
