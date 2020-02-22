Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Friday, Feb. 21

Baseball

IWCC 7-8 at NE Oklahoma A&M 0-6

Softball

Tyler 7-5, IWCC 0-2

Men’s Basketball

IWCC 86, Cloud County 78

Saturday, Feb. 22

Baseball

IWCC at Crowder, 2, 4 p.m.

Softball

IWCC at Tyler, 11 a.m.

IWCC vs. Galveston College, 1 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

McCook at IWCC, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23

Baseball

IWCC at Crowder, 12, 2:30 p.m.

Softball

IWCC at Paris, 12, 2 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Monday, Feb. 24

Class 4-A Substate 8

Thomas Jefferson at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.

Class 3-A Substate 8

Glenwood at Greene County, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Class 2-A District 16 finals

at Thomas Jefferson

Treynor vs. Tri-Center, 7 p.m.

Class 1-A District 15 semis

IKM-Manning at St. Albert, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Class 1- District 15 finals

at Tri-Center

Boyer Valley-Woodbine winner vs. St. Albert-IKM-Manning winner, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Class 4-A Substate 8

Des Moines Hoover-Urbandale winner at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Lewis Central-Thomas Jefferson winner at WDM Dowling, 7 p.m.

Class 3-A Substate 8

at Glenwood

Greene County-Glenwood winner vs. Harlan-Atlantic winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Class 2-A Substate 8 finals

at Abraham Lincoln

Treynor-Tri-Center winner vs. Carroll Kuemper-Panorama winner, 7 p.m.

Class 1-A Substate 8 final

at MVAOCOU

District 15 champ vs. District 16 champ, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Friday, Feb. 21

Class 1-A Regionals

Region 7

St. Albert 60, Central Decatur 55

Class 2-A

Region 8 at Atlantic

AHSTW 63, Nodaway Valley 58

Saturday, Feb. 22

Class 4-A Regionals

Region 1

Harlan-Denison-Schleswig winner at Glenwood, 5 p.m.

Region 8

Carlisle-Norwalk winner at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.

Class 5-A

Region 3

Ankeny-Des Moines North winner at Abraham Lincoln, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Class 4-A Region 1 finals

Glenwood-Harlan winner vs. Carroll-Le Mars winner, 7 p.m.

Region 8 finals

Lewis Central-Carlisle winner vs.. ADM-Dallas Center-Grimes winner, 7 p.m.

Class 5-A Region 3 finals

Johnston-Marshalltown winner vs. Abraham Lincoln-Ankeny winner, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Class 1-A Region 7 finals

at Harlan or Creston

Exira-Stanton winner vs. St. Albert-Central Decatur winner, 7 p.m.

Class 2-A Region 8 finals

at Harlan or Winterset

Logan-Magnolia-Mount Ayr winner vs. AHSTW-Nodaway Valley winner, 7 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Friday, Feb. 21

State tournament

Class 3-A/2-A quarterfinals, 9 a.m.

Class 1-A quarters and 3-A semis, 2:30 p.m.

Class 2-A/1-A semis, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

State tournament

Consolation and semis for all classes, 10 a.m.

Finals for all classes, 6 p.m.

NCAA Basketball

Friday’s Games

AP Top 25

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 3 Kansas, 11 a.m.

No. 2 Gonzaga at No. 23 BYU, 9 p.m.

No. 4 San Diego State vs. UNLV, 6:30 p.m.

No. 5 Dayton vs. Duquesne, 1 p.m.

No. 6 Duke vs. Virginia Tech, 3 p.m.

No. 8 Florida State at N.C. State, 3 p.m.

No. 10 Kentucky vs. Florida, 5 p.m.

No. 11 Louisville vs. North Carolina, 3 p.m.

No. 12 Villanova at Xavier, 1:30 p.m.

No. 13 Auburn vs. Tennessee, 11 a.m.

No. 14 Oregon at No. 24 Arizona, 9 p.m.

No. 17 West Virginia at TCU, 1 p.m.

No. 18 Colorado vs. UCLA, 3 p.m.

No. 19 Marquette at Providence, 11 a.m.

No. 22 Houston at Memphis, 1 p.m.

Big Ten

Michigan at Purdue, 1 p.m.

Big 12

Texas at Kansas State, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.

Texas Tech at Iowa State, 5 p.m.

Big East

Georgetown at DePaul, 8 p.m.

MVC

Loyola Chicago at Missouri State, 2:30 p.m.

Drake at Illinois State, 3:30 p.m.

Bradley at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 7 Maryland at No. 25 Ohio State, 3 p.m.

No. 9 Penn State at Indiana, 11 a.m.

No. 15 Creighton vs. No. 21 Butler, 3 p.m.

No. 16 Seton Hall vs. St. John’s, 1 p.m.

Big Ten

Rutgers at Wisconsin, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Northwestern, 2 p.m.

MVC

Indiana State at Evansville, 1 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa, 1 p.m.

Women

Friday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 3 Oregon at California, 8 p.m.

No. 4 Stanford vs. No. 15 Oregon State, 10 p.m.

No. 8 UCLA at Washington State, 9 p.m.

No. 11 Arizona at Utah, 8 p.m.

No. 12 DePaul at Georgetown, 6 p.m.

No. 21 Arizona State at Colorado, 8 p.m.

No. 23 Missouri State vs. Evansville, 7 p.m.

No. 25 Princeton vs. Harvard, 5 p.m.

Big East

Providence at Xavier, 10:30 a.m.

Creighton at Butler, 6 p.m.

Marquette at Villanova, 6 p.m.

MVC

Indiana State at Southern Illinois, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 2 Baylor vs. Oklahoma, 4 p.m.

No. 6 UConn vs. UCF, 12 p.m.

No. 13 Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 4 p.m.

No. 18 Northwestern at Wisconsin, 11 a.m.

No. 19 Iowa vs. Penn State, 2 p.m.

No. 20 South Dakota at South Dakota State, 2 p.m.

No. 24 Indiana at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

No. 25 Princeton vs. Dartmouth, 5 p.m.

Big Ten

Ohio State at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

Illinois at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

Big 12

Kansas State at Texas, 12 p.m.

Kansas at West Virginia, 4 p.m.

Big East

Seton Hall at St. John’s, 1 p.m.

MVC

Illinois State at Drake, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m.

Bradley at Northern Iowa, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 1 South Carolina at No. 14 Kentucky, 1 p.m.

No. 5 Louisville at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

No. 8 UCLA at Washington, 2 p.m.

No. 9 Mississippi State vs. Alabama, 1 p.m.

No. 11 Arizona at Colorado, 1 p.m.

No. 12 DePaul at Villanova, 12 p.m.

No. 15 Oregon State at California, 4 p.m.

No. 16 Texas A&M vs. Auburn, 3 p.m.

No. 17 Florida State at Georgia Tech, 3 p.m.

No. 21 Arizona State at Utah, 1 p.m.

No. 22 Arkansas at Florida, 3 p.m.

No. 23 Missouri State vs. Indiana State, 2 p.m.

Big Ten

Michigan at Michigan State, 4 p.m.

Big 12

Texas Tech at Iowa State, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma State at TCU, 2 p.m.

Big East

Providence at Butler, 1 p.m.

Creighton at Xavier, 1 p.m.

Marquette at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

MVC

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 2 p.m.

NHL Hockey

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 61 38 11 12 88 201 147

Tampa Bay 61 40 16 5 85 218 164

Toronto 62 32 22 8 72 217 204

Florida 61 32 23 6 70 214 207

Montreal 63 28 27 8 64 191 195

Buffalo 60 27 25 8 62 175 190

Ottawa 61 21 29 11 53 164 209

Detroit 62 15 43 4 34 127 232

Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Pittsburgh 59 37 16 6 80 196 158

Washington 60 37 17 6 80 211 184

Philadelphia 61 34 20 7 75 202 181

Columbus 62 30 19 13 73 159 159

Carolina 59 34 21 4 72 193 164

N.Y. Islanders 59 33 20 6 72 168 162

N.Y. Rangers 59 31 24 4 66 195 184

New Jersey 60 23 27 10 56 164 208

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 61 34 17 10 78 191 172

Dallas 60 35 19 6 76 164 153

Colorado 59 34 18 7 75 209 165

Winnipeg 62 32 25 5 69 190 185

Nashville 59 29 23 7 65 190 191

Minnesota 59 28 24 7 63 180 190

Chicago 60 26 26 8 60 179 194

Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 62 32 22 8 72 197 188

Edmonton 60 32 21 7 71 191 185

Vancouver 60 32 22 6 70 194 184

Calgary 61 31 24 6 68 180 190

Arizona 64 30 26 8 68 174 171

San Jose 60 26 30 4 56 156 196

Anaheim 60 24 29 7 55 156 190

Los Angeles 61 22 34 5 49 153 197

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers 5, Carolina 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, Detroit 1

Chicago 2, Nashville 1 (OT)

St. Louis 5, Dallas 1

Boston at Calgary, late

Minnesota at Edmonton, late

Colorado at Anaheim, late

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 12 p.m.

Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Boston at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Florida at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Washington, 11 a.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

San Jose vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Detroit, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.

NBA Basketball

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic

W L Pct GB

Toronto 40 15 .727 —

Boston 38 16 .704 1½

Philadelphia 35 21 .625 5½

Brooklyn 25 29 .463 14½

New York 17 38 .309 23

Southeast W L Pct GB

Miami 35 20 .636 —

Orlando 24 31 .436 11

Washington 20 33 .377 14

Charlotte 19 36 .345 16

Atlanta 16 41 .281 20

Central W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 47 8 .855 —

Indiana 32 23 .582 15

Chicago 19 37 .339 28½

Detroit 19 39 .328 29½

Cleveland 14 40 .259 32½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest

W L Pct GB

Houston 35 20 .636 —

Dallas 33 22 .600 2

Memphis 28 27 .509 7

San Antonio 23 31 .426 11½

New Orleans 23 32 .418 12

Northwest W L Pct GB

Denver 38 17 .691 —

Utah 36 18 .667 1½

Oklahoma City 33 22 .600 5

Portland 25 31 .446 13½

Minnesota 16 37 .302 21

Pacific W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 41 12 .774 —

L.A. Clippers 37 18 .673 5

Sacramento 22 33 .400 20

Phoenix 22 33 .400 20

Golden State 12 44 .214 30½

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 113, Washington 108

Dallas 122, Orlando 106

Indiana 106, New York 98

Toronto 118, Phoenix 101

Boston 127, Minnesota 1117

Oklahoma City 113, Denver 101

San Antonio at Utah, late

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, late

New Orleans at Portland, late

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at L.A. Lakers, 2:30 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Portland, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

New York at Houston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 8 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER — Suspended Minor League players C Edward Guzman, Cincinnati Reds 50-games, RHP Kyle Hill, Seattle Mariners 50-games, and OF Ryan Shinn, New York Mets 50-games for violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed RHP Taylor Williams off waivers from Milwaukee. Dedignated RHP Phillips Valdez for assignment.

BASKETBALL

Women’s National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Acquired a 2021 second round draft pick from the Dallas Wings in exchange for G Marina Mabrey.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Released DB Prince Amukamara and WR Taylor Gabriel.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Stephen Bravo-Brown and Seitu Smith as quality control assistants and Ryan Cordell as coaching assistant.

