Iowa Western
Friday, Feb. 21
Baseball
IWCC 7-8 at NE Oklahoma A&M 0-6
Softball
Tyler 7-5, IWCC 0-2
Men’s Basketball
IWCC 86, Cloud County 78
Saturday, Feb. 22
Baseball
IWCC at Crowder, 2, 4 p.m.
Softball
IWCC at Tyler, 11 a.m.
IWCC vs. Galveston College, 1 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
McCook at IWCC, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Baseball
IWCC at Crowder, 12, 2:30 p.m.
Softball
IWCC at Paris, 12, 2 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Monday, Feb. 24
Class 4-A Substate 8
Thomas Jefferson at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
Class 3-A Substate 8
Glenwood at Greene County, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Class 2-A District 16 finals
at Thomas Jefferson
Treynor vs. Tri-Center, 7 p.m.
Class 1-A District 15 semis
IKM-Manning at St. Albert, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Class 1- District 15 finals
at Tri-Center
Boyer Valley-Woodbine winner vs. St. Albert-IKM-Manning winner, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
Class 4-A Substate 8
Des Moines Hoover-Urbandale winner at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Lewis Central-Thomas Jefferson winner at WDM Dowling, 7 p.m.
Class 3-A Substate 8
at Glenwood
Greene County-Glenwood winner vs. Harlan-Atlantic winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Class 2-A Substate 8 finals
at Abraham Lincoln
Treynor-Tri-Center winner vs. Carroll Kuemper-Panorama winner, 7 p.m.
Class 1-A Substate 8 final
at MVAOCOU
District 15 champ vs. District 16 champ, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Friday, Feb. 21
Class 1-A Regionals
Region 7
St. Albert 60, Central Decatur 55
Class 2-A
Region 8 at Atlantic
AHSTW 63, Nodaway Valley 58
Saturday, Feb. 22
Class 4-A Regionals
Region 1
Harlan-Denison-Schleswig winner at Glenwood, 5 p.m.
Region 8
Carlisle-Norwalk winner at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.
Class 5-A
Region 3
Ankeny-Des Moines North winner at Abraham Lincoln, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Class 4-A Region 1 finals
Glenwood-Harlan winner vs. Carroll-Le Mars winner, 7 p.m.
Region 8 finals
Lewis Central-Carlisle winner vs.. ADM-Dallas Center-Grimes winner, 7 p.m.
Class 5-A Region 3 finals
Johnston-Marshalltown winner vs. Abraham Lincoln-Ankeny winner, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Class 1-A Region 7 finals
at Harlan or Creston
Exira-Stanton winner vs. St. Albert-Central Decatur winner, 7 p.m.
Class 2-A Region 8 finals
at Harlan or Winterset
Logan-Magnolia-Mount Ayr winner vs. AHSTW-Nodaway Valley winner, 7 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Friday, Feb. 21
State tournament
Class 3-A/2-A quarterfinals, 9 a.m.
Class 1-A quarters and 3-A semis, 2:30 p.m.
Class 2-A/1-A semis, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
State tournament
Consolation and semis for all classes, 10 a.m.
Finals for all classes, 6 p.m.
NCAA Basketball
Friday’s Games
AP Top 25
No games scheduled
Saturday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 3 Kansas, 11 a.m.
No. 2 Gonzaga at No. 23 BYU, 9 p.m.
No. 4 San Diego State vs. UNLV, 6:30 p.m.
No. 5 Dayton vs. Duquesne, 1 p.m.
No. 6 Duke vs. Virginia Tech, 3 p.m.
No. 8 Florida State at N.C. State, 3 p.m.
No. 10 Kentucky vs. Florida, 5 p.m.
No. 11 Louisville vs. North Carolina, 3 p.m.
No. 12 Villanova at Xavier, 1:30 p.m.
No. 13 Auburn vs. Tennessee, 11 a.m.
No. 14 Oregon at No. 24 Arizona, 9 p.m.
No. 17 West Virginia at TCU, 1 p.m.
No. 18 Colorado vs. UCLA, 3 p.m.
No. 19 Marquette at Providence, 11 a.m.
No. 22 Houston at Memphis, 1 p.m.
Big Ten
Michigan at Purdue, 1 p.m.
Big 12
Texas at Kansas State, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.
Texas Tech at Iowa State, 5 p.m.
Big East
Georgetown at DePaul, 8 p.m.
MVC
Loyola Chicago at Missouri State, 2:30 p.m.
Drake at Illinois State, 3:30 p.m.
Bradley at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 7 Maryland at No. 25 Ohio State, 3 p.m.
No. 9 Penn State at Indiana, 11 a.m.
No. 15 Creighton vs. No. 21 Butler, 3 p.m.
No. 16 Seton Hall vs. St. John’s, 1 p.m.
Big Ten
Rutgers at Wisconsin, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Northwestern, 2 p.m.
MVC
Indiana State at Evansville, 1 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa, 1 p.m.
Women
Friday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 3 Oregon at California, 8 p.m.
No. 4 Stanford vs. No. 15 Oregon State, 10 p.m.
No. 8 UCLA at Washington State, 9 p.m.
No. 11 Arizona at Utah, 8 p.m.
No. 12 DePaul at Georgetown, 6 p.m.
No. 21 Arizona State at Colorado, 8 p.m.
No. 23 Missouri State vs. Evansville, 7 p.m.
No. 25 Princeton vs. Harvard, 5 p.m.
Big East
Providence at Xavier, 10:30 a.m.
Creighton at Butler, 6 p.m.
Marquette at Villanova, 6 p.m.
MVC
Indiana State at Southern Illinois, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 2 Baylor vs. Oklahoma, 4 p.m.
No. 6 UConn vs. UCF, 12 p.m.
No. 13 Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 4 p.m.
No. 18 Northwestern at Wisconsin, 11 a.m.
No. 19 Iowa vs. Penn State, 2 p.m.
No. 20 South Dakota at South Dakota State, 2 p.m.
No. 24 Indiana at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
No. 25 Princeton vs. Dartmouth, 5 p.m.
Big Ten
Ohio State at Rutgers, 1 p.m.
Illinois at Nebraska, 2 p.m.
Big 12
Kansas State at Texas, 12 p.m.
Kansas at West Virginia, 4 p.m.
Big East
Seton Hall at St. John’s, 1 p.m.
MVC
Illinois State at Drake, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m.
Bradley at Northern Iowa, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 1 South Carolina at No. 14 Kentucky, 1 p.m.
No. 5 Louisville at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
No. 8 UCLA at Washington, 2 p.m.
No. 9 Mississippi State vs. Alabama, 1 p.m.
No. 11 Arizona at Colorado, 1 p.m.
No. 12 DePaul at Villanova, 12 p.m.
No. 15 Oregon State at California, 4 p.m.
No. 16 Texas A&M vs. Auburn, 3 p.m.
No. 17 Florida State at Georgia Tech, 3 p.m.
No. 21 Arizona State at Utah, 1 p.m.
No. 22 Arkansas at Florida, 3 p.m.
No. 23 Missouri State vs. Indiana State, 2 p.m.
Big Ten
Michigan at Michigan State, 4 p.m.
Big 12
Texas Tech at Iowa State, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma State at TCU, 2 p.m.
Big East
Providence at Butler, 1 p.m.
Creighton at Xavier, 1 p.m.
Marquette at Georgetown, 1 p.m.
MVC
Evansville at Southern Illinois, 2 p.m.
NHL Hockey
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 61 38 11 12 88 201 147
Tampa Bay 61 40 16 5 85 218 164
Toronto 62 32 22 8 72 217 204
Florida 61 32 23 6 70 214 207
Montreal 63 28 27 8 64 191 195
Buffalo 60 27 25 8 62 175 190
Ottawa 61 21 29 11 53 164 209
Detroit 62 15 43 4 34 127 232
Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Pittsburgh 59 37 16 6 80 196 158
Washington 60 37 17 6 80 211 184
Philadelphia 61 34 20 7 75 202 181
Columbus 62 30 19 13 73 159 159
Carolina 59 34 21 4 72 193 164
N.Y. Islanders 59 33 20 6 72 168 162
N.Y. Rangers 59 31 24 4 66 195 184
New Jersey 60 23 27 10 56 164 208
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 61 34 17 10 78 191 172
Dallas 60 35 19 6 76 164 153
Colorado 59 34 18 7 75 209 165
Winnipeg 62 32 25 5 69 190 185
Nashville 59 29 23 7 65 190 191
Minnesota 59 28 24 7 63 180 190
Chicago 60 26 26 8 60 179 194
Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 62 32 22 8 72 197 188
Edmonton 60 32 21 7 71 191 185
Vancouver 60 32 22 6 70 194 184
Calgary 61 31 24 6 68 180 190
Arizona 64 30 26 8 68 174 171
San Jose 60 26 30 4 56 156 196
Anaheim 60 24 29 7 55 156 190
Los Angeles 61 22 34 5 49 153 197
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers 5, Carolina 2
N.Y. Islanders 4, Detroit 1
Chicago 2, Nashville 1 (OT)
St. Louis 5, Dallas 1
Boston at Calgary, late
Minnesota at Edmonton, late
Colorado at Anaheim, late
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Washington at New Jersey, 12 p.m.
Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Carolina at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Boston at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Florida at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Washington, 11 a.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Winnipeg at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
San Jose vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Detroit, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.
NBA Basketball
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic
W L Pct GB
Toronto 40 15 .727 —
Boston 38 16 .704 1½
Philadelphia 35 21 .625 5½
Brooklyn 25 29 .463 14½
New York 17 38 .309 23
Southeast W L Pct GB
Miami 35 20 .636 —
Orlando 24 31 .436 11
Washington 20 33 .377 14
Charlotte 19 36 .345 16
Atlanta 16 41 .281 20
Central W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 47 8 .855 —
Indiana 32 23 .582 15
Chicago 19 37 .339 28½
Detroit 19 39 .328 29½
Cleveland 14 40 .259 32½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest
W L Pct GB
Houston 35 20 .636 —
Dallas 33 22 .600 2
Memphis 28 27 .509 7
San Antonio 23 31 .426 11½
New Orleans 23 32 .418 12
Northwest W L Pct GB
Denver 38 17 .691 —
Utah 36 18 .667 1½
Oklahoma City 33 22 .600 5
Portland 25 31 .446 13½
Minnesota 16 37 .302 21
Pacific W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 41 12 .774 —
L.A. Clippers 37 18 .673 5
Sacramento 22 33 .400 20
Phoenix 22 33 .400 20
Golden State 12 44 .214 30½
Friday’s Games
Cleveland 113, Washington 108
Dallas 122, Orlando 106
Indiana 106, New York 98
Toronto 118, Phoenix 101
Boston 127, Minnesota 1117
Oklahoma City 113, Denver 101
San Antonio at Utah, late
Memphis at L.A. Lakers, late
New Orleans at Portland, late
Saturday’s Games
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Utah, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston at L.A. Lakers, 2:30 p.m.
Indiana at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 5 p.m.
San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Portland, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
New York at Houston, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Utah, 8 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER — Suspended Minor League players C Edward Guzman, Cincinnati Reds 50-games, RHP Kyle Hill, Seattle Mariners 50-games, and OF Ryan Shinn, New York Mets 50-games for violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed RHP Taylor Williams off waivers from Milwaukee. Dedignated RHP Phillips Valdez for assignment.
BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Acquired a 2021 second round draft pick from the Dallas Wings in exchange for G Marina Mabrey.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Released DB Prince Amukamara and WR Taylor Gabriel.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Stephen Bravo-Brown and Seitu Smith as quality control assistants and Ryan Cordell as coaching assistant.
