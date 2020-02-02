Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Saturday, Feb. 1

Men’s Basketball

IWCC 81, Marshalltown 76

Women’s Basketball

IWCC 82, Marshalltown 46

Boys Basketball

Saturday, Feb. 1

Abraham Lincoln 53, St. Albert 37

Sioux City East 68, Lewis Central 63

AHSTW 58, Exira-EHK 45

Frontier Conference tourney

Heartland Christian 47, College View 43

Monday, Feb. 3

Whiting at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Cornerstone at Heartland Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

St. Albert at Elkhorn, 7 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West, 7 p.m.

Brownell-Talbot at Heartland Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Clarinda at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.

Treynor at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Underwood at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 6

Tri-Center at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7

Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Harlan at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.

Glenwood at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.

AHSTW at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Riverside at Heartland Christian, 2:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Saturday, Feb. 1

Abraham Lincoln 62, St. Albert 36

Lewis Central 43, Sioux City East 40

Frontier Conference tourney finals

Brownell-Talbot 58, Heartland Christian 29

Monday, Feb. 3

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City Heelan, 7 p.m.

Cornerstone at Heartland Christian, 6 p.m.

Treynor at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.

Whiting at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West, 5:30 p.m.

Lewis Central at West Des Moines Valley, 7 p.m.

Brownell-Talbot at Heartland Christian, 6 p.m.

Treynor at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Underwood at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 6

Tri-Center at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7

Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

Harlan at Lewis Central, 6 p.m.

Glenwood at St. Albert, 6 p.m.

AHSTW at Treynor, 6 p.m.

Riverside at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Underwood, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Norwalk at Lewis Central, 4 p.m.

Maryville at Glenwood, 5 p.m.

Riverside at Heartland Christian, 1 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Saturday, Feb. 1

Abraham Lincoln at Omaha Roncalli, 9 a.m.

Hawkeye Ten Conference tourney at Red Oak, 10:30 a.m.

AHSTW, Riverside, Tri-Center, Underwood at AC/GC tourney, 8 a.m.

Treynor at East Mills Invite, 10 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 6

Abraham Lincoln, Storm Lake at Denison-Schleswig, 5 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Norwalk quad, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Swimming

Saturday, Feb. 8

District swim meet, 12:30 p.m.

NCAA Basketball

Saturday’s Games

AP top 25

No. 1 Baylor 68, TCU 52

No. 2 Gonzaga 83, San Francisco 79

No. 3 Kansas 78, Texas Tech 75

No. 4 San Diego State vs. Utah State, late

No. 5 Florida State 74, Virginia Tech 63

No. 6 Louisville 77, N.C. State 57

No. 7 Dayton 70, Fordham 56

Creighton 76, No. 8 Villanova 61

No. 9 Duke 97, Syracuse 88

Xavier 74, No. 10 Seton Hall 62

Stanford 70, No. 11 Oregon 60

No. 12 West Virginia 66, Kansas State 57

No. 17 Auburn 75, No. 13 Kentucky 66

Wisconsin 64, No. 14 Michigan State 63

Providence 65, No. 16 Butler 61

No. 20 Colorado at Southern Cal, late

Cincinnati 64, No. 21 Houston 62

No. 22 LSU 73, Mississippi 63

Tulsa 54, No. 23 Wichita State 51

No. 24 Penn State 76, Nebraska 64

Michigan 69, No. 25 Rutgers 63

Big Ten

Ohio State 68, Indiana 59

Purdue 61, Northwestern 58

Big 12

Texas 72, Iowa State 68

Oklahoma 69, Oklahoma State 49

Big East

Marquette 76, DePaul 72

MVC

Northern Iowa 80, Evansville 68

Indiana State 78, Missouri State 68

Southern Illinois 79, Drake 72

Loyola-Chicago 62, Bradley 51

Valparaiso 80, Illinois State 70

AP top 25

Sunday’s Game

No. 18 Iowa vs. No. 19 Illinois, 12 p.m.

Big East

Georgetown at St. John’s, 12 p.m.

Women

Saturday’s Games

AP top 25

No. 3 Oregon 101, Colorado 53

No. 10 Oregon State 77, Utah 65

No. 12 Gonzaga 59, BYU 44

No. 14 Florida State 66, Pittsburgh 41

Big 12

TCU 65, Kansas State 61

Texas Tech 109, Oklahoma State 79

Sunday’s Games

AP top 25

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 22 Tennessee, 12 p.m.

No. 6 Stanford at Washington State, 2 p.m.

No. 7 N.C. State at Duke, 1 p.m.

No. 8 UCLA at No. 19 Arizona State, 1 p.m.

No. 11 DePaul vs. Providence, 1 p.m.

No. 13 Kentucky vs. Florida, 12 p.m.

No. 15 Texas A&M at LSU, 2 p.m.

No. 16 Arizona vs. Southern Cal, 1 p.m.

No. 18 Iowa at Michigan, 11 a.m.

No. 21 South Dakota at Denver, 2 p.m.

No. 23 Northwestern at Penn State, 11 a.m.

No. 24 Missouri State vs. Illinois State, 2 p.m.

No. 25 Arkansas at Missouri, 4 p.m.

Big Ten

Wisconsin at Illinois, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Ohio State at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

Big 12

Oklahahoma at Kansas, 12 p.m.

Iowa State at West Virginia, 1 p.m.

Big East

Seton Hall at Villanova,12 p.m.

St. John’s at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Creighton at Marquette, 2 p.m.

MVC

Valparaiso at Northern Iowa, 2 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Drake, 2 p.m.

Bradley at Southern Illinois, 2 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo 2, Columbus 1 (OT)

Vancouver 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

Montreal 4, Florida 0

Philadelphia 6, Colorado 3

Dallas 3, New Jersey 2 (OT)

N.Y. Rangers 1, Detroit 0

Toronto 2, Ottawa 1 (OT)

Winnipeg 5, St. Louis 2

Boston 6, Minnesota 1

Chicago 3, Arizona 2 (SO)

Vegas 3, Nashville 0

Edmonton at Calgary, late

Anaheim at Los Angeles, late

Tampa Bay at San Jose, late

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Washington, 11:30 a.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Clippers 118, Minnesota 106

Miami 102, Orlando 89

New York 92, Indiana 85

Washington 113, Brooklyn 107

Golden State 131, Cleveland 112

Dallas 123, Atlanta 100

Boston 116, Philadelphia 95

San Antonio 114, Charlotte 90

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, late

Utah at Portland, late

Sunday’s Games

Denver at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 1 p.m.

Phoenix at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Dallas at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Washington, 6 p.m.

New York at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

NFL Football

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

San Francisco vs. Kansas City, 5:30 p.m. (FOX)

America’s Line

NFL

(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)

Super Bowl

Chiefs 1 (54) 49ers

Transactions

BASEBALL

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed 3B Andres Blanco and RHP Mike Morin to minor league contracts.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Designated RHP Trevor Kelley for assignment.

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released WR Natey Adjei.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Kyle Capobianco from Tucson (AHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Florida RW Kyle Neuber five games, Wheeling D Aaron Titcomb one game and Greenville F Matt Marcinew pending review.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

CINCINNATI — Loaned D Hassan Ndam to The Miami FC (USL Championship).

