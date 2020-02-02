Iowa Western
Saturday, Feb. 1
Men’s Basketball
IWCC 81, Marshalltown 76
Women’s Basketball
IWCC 82, Marshalltown 46
Boys Basketball
Saturday, Feb. 1
Abraham Lincoln 53, St. Albert 37
Sioux City East 68, Lewis Central 63
AHSTW 58, Exira-EHK 45
Frontier Conference tourney
Heartland Christian 47, College View 43
Monday, Feb. 3
Whiting at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Cornerstone at Heartland Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
St. Albert at Elkhorn, 7 p.m.
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West, 7 p.m.
Brownell-Talbot at Heartland Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Clarinda at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.
Treynor at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Underwood at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Tri-Center at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7
Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Harlan at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.
Glenwood at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.
AHSTW at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Riverside at Heartland Christian, 2:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Saturday, Feb. 1
Abraham Lincoln 62, St. Albert 36
Lewis Central 43, Sioux City East 40
Frontier Conference tourney finals
Brownell-Talbot 58, Heartland Christian 29
Monday, Feb. 3
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City Heelan, 7 p.m.
Cornerstone at Heartland Christian, 6 p.m.
Treynor at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.
Whiting at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West, 5:30 p.m.
Lewis Central at West Des Moines Valley, 7 p.m.
Brownell-Talbot at Heartland Christian, 6 p.m.
Treynor at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Underwood at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Tri-Center at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7
Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
Harlan at Lewis Central, 6 p.m.
Glenwood at St. Albert, 6 p.m.
AHSTW at Treynor, 6 p.m.
Riverside at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Underwood, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Norwalk at Lewis Central, 4 p.m.
Maryville at Glenwood, 5 p.m.
Riverside at Heartland Christian, 1 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Saturday, Feb. 1
Abraham Lincoln at Omaha Roncalli, 9 a.m.
Hawkeye Ten Conference tourney at Red Oak, 10:30 a.m.
AHSTW, Riverside, Tri-Center, Underwood at AC/GC tourney, 8 a.m.
Treynor at East Mills Invite, 10 a.m.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Abraham Lincoln, Storm Lake at Denison-Schleswig, 5 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Norwalk quad, 5:30 p.m.
Prep Swimming
Saturday, Feb. 8
District swim meet, 12:30 p.m.
NCAA Basketball
Saturday’s Games
AP top 25
No. 1 Baylor 68, TCU 52
No. 2 Gonzaga 83, San Francisco 79
No. 3 Kansas 78, Texas Tech 75
No. 4 San Diego State vs. Utah State, late
No. 5 Florida State 74, Virginia Tech 63
No. 6 Louisville 77, N.C. State 57
No. 7 Dayton 70, Fordham 56
Creighton 76, No. 8 Villanova 61
No. 9 Duke 97, Syracuse 88
Xavier 74, No. 10 Seton Hall 62
Stanford 70, No. 11 Oregon 60
No. 12 West Virginia 66, Kansas State 57
No. 17 Auburn 75, No. 13 Kentucky 66
Wisconsin 64, No. 14 Michigan State 63
Providence 65, No. 16 Butler 61
No. 20 Colorado at Southern Cal, late
Cincinnati 64, No. 21 Houston 62
No. 22 LSU 73, Mississippi 63
Tulsa 54, No. 23 Wichita State 51
No. 24 Penn State 76, Nebraska 64
Michigan 69, No. 25 Rutgers 63
Big Ten
Ohio State 68, Indiana 59
Purdue 61, Northwestern 58
Big 12
Texas 72, Iowa State 68
Oklahoma 69, Oklahoma State 49
Big East
Marquette 76, DePaul 72
MVC
Northern Iowa 80, Evansville 68
Indiana State 78, Missouri State 68
Southern Illinois 79, Drake 72
Loyola-Chicago 62, Bradley 51
Valparaiso 80, Illinois State 70
AP top 25
Sunday’s Game
No. 18 Iowa vs. No. 19 Illinois, 12 p.m.
Big East
Georgetown at St. John’s, 12 p.m.
Women
Saturday’s Games
AP top 25
No. 3 Oregon 101, Colorado 53
No. 10 Oregon State 77, Utah 65
No. 12 Gonzaga 59, BYU 44
No. 14 Florida State 66, Pittsburgh 41
Big 12
TCU 65, Kansas State 61
Texas Tech 109, Oklahoma State 79
Sunday’s Games
AP top 25
No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 22 Tennessee, 12 p.m.
No. 6 Stanford at Washington State, 2 p.m.
No. 7 N.C. State at Duke, 1 p.m.
No. 8 UCLA at No. 19 Arizona State, 1 p.m.
No. 11 DePaul vs. Providence, 1 p.m.
No. 13 Kentucky vs. Florida, 12 p.m.
No. 15 Texas A&M at LSU, 2 p.m.
No. 16 Arizona vs. Southern Cal, 1 p.m.
No. 18 Iowa at Michigan, 11 a.m.
No. 21 South Dakota at Denver, 2 p.m.
No. 23 Northwestern at Penn State, 11 a.m.
No. 24 Missouri State vs. Illinois State, 2 p.m.
No. 25 Arkansas at Missouri, 4 p.m.
Big Ten
Wisconsin at Illinois, 2 p.m.
Rutgers at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Ohio State at Nebraska, 2 p.m.
Big 12
Oklahahoma at Kansas, 12 p.m.
Iowa State at West Virginia, 1 p.m.
Big East
Seton Hall at Villanova,12 p.m.
St. John’s at Georgetown, 1 p.m.
Creighton at Marquette, 2 p.m.
MVC
Valparaiso at Northern Iowa, 2 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Drake, 2 p.m.
Bradley at Southern Illinois, 2 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo 2, Columbus 1 (OT)
Vancouver 4, N.Y. Islanders 3
Montreal 4, Florida 0
Philadelphia 6, Colorado 3
Dallas 3, New Jersey 2 (OT)
N.Y. Rangers 1, Detroit 0
Toronto 2, Ottawa 1 (OT)
Winnipeg 5, St. Louis 2
Boston 6, Minnesota 1
Chicago 3, Arizona 2 (SO)
Vegas 3, Nashville 0
Edmonton at Calgary, late
Anaheim at Los Angeles, late
Tampa Bay at San Jose, late
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Washington, 11:30 a.m.
Columbus at Montreal, 1 p.m.
Vancouver at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Florida at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Clippers 118, Minnesota 106
Miami 102, Orlando 89
New York 92, Indiana 85
Washington 113, Brooklyn 107
Golden State 131, Cleveland 112
Dallas 123, Atlanta 100
Boston 116, Philadelphia 95
San Antonio 114, Charlotte 90
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, late
Utah at Portland, late
Sunday’s Games
Denver at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 1 p.m.
Phoenix at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto, 2 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Dallas at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Washington, 6 p.m.
New York at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
NFL Football
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
San Francisco vs. Kansas City, 5:30 p.m. (FOX)
America’s Line
NFL
(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)
Super Bowl
Chiefs 1 (54) 49ers
Transactions
BASEBALL
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed 3B Andres Blanco and RHP Mike Morin to minor league contracts.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Designated RHP Trevor Kelley for assignment.
FOOTBALL
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released WR Natey Adjei.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Kyle Capobianco from Tucson (AHL).
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Florida RW Kyle Neuber five games, Wheeling D Aaron Titcomb one game and Greenville F Matt Marcinew pending review.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
CINCINNATI — Loaned D Hassan Ndam to The Miami FC (USL Championship).
