Iowa Western

Saturday, Feb. 8

Men’s Basketball

Indian Hills 82, IWCC 63

Women’s Basketball

Moberly Area 70, IWCC 62

Sunday, Feb. 9

Softball

Southeastern tourney

IWCC vs. John Wood, 11:30 a.m.

IWCC vs. Spoon River, 1:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Women’s Basketball

Concordia JV at IWCC, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Men’s Basketball

IWCC at Southeastern, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

IWCC at North Dakota State College of Science, 2 p.m.

Baseball

Iowa Western at Garden City (DH), 2 & 4 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16

Wrestling

IWCC at NJCAA National Qualifier in Esterville, 10 a.m.

Baseball

Iowa Western at Garden City (DH), 12 & 2 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Saturday, Feb. 8

Riverside 49, Heartland Christian 20

St. Albert 61, Red Oak 36

Monday, Feb. 10

Essex at Heartland Christian, 7:30 p.m.

AHSTW at Nodaway Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Logan-Magnolia, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Sioux City Heelan at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Glenwood at Omaha Skutt, 7:15 p.m.

AHSTW at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Treynor at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 13

Red Oak at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 14

Lewis Central at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7 p.m.

Denison-Schleswig at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Treynor at Grand View Christian, 3 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Saturday, Feb. 8

Lewis Central 47, Norwalk 25

Red Oak 80, St. Albert 76 (OT)

Glenwood 59, Maryville 37

Riverside 39, Heartland Christian 36

Monday, Feb. 10

AHSTW at Nodaway Valley, 6 p.m.

Riverside at Logan-Magnolia, 6 p.m.

Essex at Heartland Christian, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Sioux City Heelan at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

Skutt Catholic at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.

Glenwood at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

AHSTW at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.

Treynor at Underwood, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 13

Class 1-A Regional tournament

Region 7

Essex at St. Albert, 7 p.m.

Region 8

Riverside at Heartland Christian, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 14

Lewis Central at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 5:30 p.m.

Denison-Schleswig at Glenwood, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Class 2-A Regional tournament

Region 8

Tri-Center at Missouri Valley, 5 p.m.

MVAOCOU at Underwood, 7 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Saturday, Feb. 15

Districts Wrestling

Class 3-A

at Johnston

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, Des Moines Lincoln, Des Moines North-Hoover, Des Moines Roosevelt, Norwalk, Johnston.

Class 2-A

at Atlantic

Glenwood, Clarinda, Harlan, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Southwest Iowa, ADM, Creston, Greene County, Carroll Kuemper, Panorama, Winterset.

Class 1-A

at Mapleton

Tri-Center, Logan-Magnolia, MVAOCOU, MIssouri Valley, West Harrison, West Monona, Woodbine, Akron-Westfield, Alta-Aurelia, East Sac County, Hinton, Lawton-Bronson, South Central Calhoun, Westwood, Woodbury Central.

at Underwood

Underwood, Treynor, St. Albert, Riverside, AHSTW, East Mills, Clarinda Academy, ACGC, Audubon, Bedford-Lenox, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Griswold, Nodaway Valley, Southwest Valley, West Central Valley.

Prep Swimming

Saturday, Feb. 8

District swim meet, 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

State swim meet in Iowa City, 12 p.m.

NCAA Basketball

Men

Saturday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 1 Baylor 78, Oklahoma State 70

No. 2 Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s, late

No. 3 Kansas 60, TCU 46

No. 4 San Diego State 89, Air Force 74

No. 5 Louisville 80, Virginia 73

No. 6 Dayton 71, Saint Louis 65

No. 7 Duke 98, North Carolina 96 (OT)

No. 8 Florida State 99, Miami 81

No. 12 Seton Hall 70, No. 10 Villanova 64

No. 11 Auburn 91, No. 18 LSU 90 (OT)

Oklahoma 69, No. 13 West Virginia 59

No. 14 Oregon at Oregon State, late

No. 15 Kentucky 77, Tennessee 64

Michigan 77, No. 16 Michigan State 68

No. 17 Iowa 96, Nebraska 72

No. 21 Creighton 94, St. John’s 82

No. 22 Penn State 83, Minnesota 77

No. 23 Arizona vs. UCLA, late

No. 24 Colorado 81, Stanford 74

Big Ten

Purdue 74, Indiana 62

Big 12

Texas Tech 62, Texas 57

Iowa State 73, Kansas State 63

Big East

Georgetown 76, DePaul 72

Xavier 64, Providence 58

MVC

Northern Iowa 83, Drake 73

Illinois State 74, Indiana State 67

Southern Illinois 68, Missouri State 66

Sunday’s Games

No. 19 Butler at Marquette, 11 a.m.

No. 25 Houston vs. Wichita State, 2 p.m.

Big Ten

Ohio State at Wisconsion, 12 p.m.

Northwestern at Rutgers, 5:30 p.m.

MVC

Evansville at Bradley, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Loyola Chicago, 3 p.m.

Women

Saturday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 2 Baylor 54, Kansas State 40

Saint Mary’s 70, No. 11 Gonzaga 60

Big 12

Iowa State 63, Oklahoma 59

Oklahoma State 60, West Virginia 57

TCU 87, Kansas 74

Big East

Creighton 77, Providence 68

MVC

Valparaiso 61, Indiana State 45

Loyola Chicago 77, Evansville 47

Sunday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 19 Arizona State, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Louisville at Syracuse, 1 p.m.

No. 6 Stanford vs. Southern Cal, 2 p.m.

No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 16 Texas A&M, 12 p.m.

No. 9 Oregon State vs. No. 12 Arizona, 2 p.m.

No. 10 UCLA at California, 4 p.m.

No. 13 Maryland vs. Rutgers, 11 a.m.

No. 14 DePaul at Seton Hall, 12 p.m.

No. 15 Kentucky at No. 25 Arkansas, 3 p.m.

No. 17 Florida State vs. Virginia, 11 a.m.

No. 18 Indiana at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

No. 20 Iowa at Purdue, 1 p.m.

No. 22 South Dakota at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

No. 24 Missouri State at Drake, 2 p.m.

Big Ten

Wisconsin at Ohio State, 1 p.m.

Illinois at Penn State, 1 p.m.

Big 12

Texas at Texas Tech, 1 p.m.

Big East

Georgetown at Xavier, 1 p.m.

Marquette at St. John’s, 1 p.m.

Villanova at Butler, 2 p.m.

MVC

Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa, 2 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 2

Boston 4, Arizona 2

Colorado 2, Columbus 1

New Jersey 3, Los Angeles 0

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

Edmonton 3, Nashville 2

Philadelphia 7, Washington 2

Pittsburgh 3, Florida 2

Montreal 2, Toronto 1

Dallas 3, St. Louis 2 (OT)

Calgary at Vancouver, late

Carolina at Vegas, late

NBA Basketball

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee 111, Orlando 95

Dallas 116, Charlotte 100

New York 95, Detroit 92

Toronto 119, Brooklyn 118

New Orleans 124, Indiana 117

Minnesota 142, L.A. Clippers 115

L.A. Lakers 125, Golden State 120

Denver 117, Phoenix 108

San Antonio at Sacramento, late

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Oklahoma City, 2:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Memphis at Washington, 5 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Portland, 8 p.m.

