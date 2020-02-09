Iowa Western
Saturday, Feb. 8
Men’s Basketball
Indian Hills 82, IWCC 63
Women’s Basketball
Moberly Area 70, IWCC 62
Sunday, Feb. 9
Softball
Southeastern tourney
IWCC vs. John Wood, 11:30 a.m.
IWCC vs. Spoon River, 1:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Women’s Basketball
Concordia JV at IWCC, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Men’s Basketball
IWCC at Southeastern, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
IWCC at North Dakota State College of Science, 2 p.m.
Baseball
Iowa Western at Garden City (DH), 2 & 4 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Wrestling
IWCC at NJCAA National Qualifier in Esterville, 10 a.m.
Baseball
Iowa Western at Garden City (DH), 12 & 2 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Saturday, Feb. 8
Riverside 49, Heartland Christian 20
St. Albert 61, Red Oak 36
Monday, Feb. 10
Essex at Heartland Christian, 7:30 p.m.
AHSTW at Nodaway Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Logan-Magnolia, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Sioux City Heelan at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Glenwood at Omaha Skutt, 7:15 p.m.
AHSTW at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Treynor at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Red Oak at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 14
Lewis Central at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7 p.m.
Denison-Schleswig at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Treynor at Grand View Christian, 3 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Saturday, Feb. 8
Lewis Central 47, Norwalk 25
Red Oak 80, St. Albert 76 (OT)
Glenwood 59, Maryville 37
Riverside 39, Heartland Christian 36
Monday, Feb. 10
AHSTW at Nodaway Valley, 6 p.m.
Riverside at Logan-Magnolia, 6 p.m.
Essex at Heartland Christian, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Sioux City Heelan at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
Skutt Catholic at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.
Glenwood at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
AHSTW at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.
Treynor at Underwood, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Class 1-A Regional tournament
Region 7
Essex at St. Albert, 7 p.m.
Region 8
Riverside at Heartland Christian, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 14
Lewis Central at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 5:30 p.m.
Denison-Schleswig at Glenwood, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Class 2-A Regional tournament
Region 8
Tri-Center at Missouri Valley, 5 p.m.
MVAOCOU at Underwood, 7 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Saturday, Feb. 15
Districts Wrestling
Class 3-A
at Johnston
Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, Des Moines Lincoln, Des Moines North-Hoover, Des Moines Roosevelt, Norwalk, Johnston.
Class 2-A
at Atlantic
Glenwood, Clarinda, Harlan, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Southwest Iowa, ADM, Creston, Greene County, Carroll Kuemper, Panorama, Winterset.
Class 1-A
at Mapleton
Tri-Center, Logan-Magnolia, MVAOCOU, MIssouri Valley, West Harrison, West Monona, Woodbine, Akron-Westfield, Alta-Aurelia, East Sac County, Hinton, Lawton-Bronson, South Central Calhoun, Westwood, Woodbury Central.
at Underwood
Underwood, Treynor, St. Albert, Riverside, AHSTW, East Mills, Clarinda Academy, ACGC, Audubon, Bedford-Lenox, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Griswold, Nodaway Valley, Southwest Valley, West Central Valley.
Prep Swimming
Saturday, Feb. 8
District swim meet, 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15
State swim meet in Iowa City, 12 p.m.
NCAA Basketball
Men
Saturday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 1 Baylor 78, Oklahoma State 70
No. 2 Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s, late
No. 3 Kansas 60, TCU 46
No. 4 San Diego State 89, Air Force 74
No. 5 Louisville 80, Virginia 73
No. 6 Dayton 71, Saint Louis 65
No. 7 Duke 98, North Carolina 96 (OT)
No. 8 Florida State 99, Miami 81
No. 12 Seton Hall 70, No. 10 Villanova 64
No. 11 Auburn 91, No. 18 LSU 90 (OT)
Oklahoma 69, No. 13 West Virginia 59
No. 14 Oregon at Oregon State, late
No. 15 Kentucky 77, Tennessee 64
Michigan 77, No. 16 Michigan State 68
No. 17 Iowa 96, Nebraska 72
No. 21 Creighton 94, St. John’s 82
No. 22 Penn State 83, Minnesota 77
No. 23 Arizona vs. UCLA, late
No. 24 Colorado 81, Stanford 74
Big Ten
Purdue 74, Indiana 62
Big 12
Texas Tech 62, Texas 57
Iowa State 73, Kansas State 63
Big East
Georgetown 76, DePaul 72
Xavier 64, Providence 58
MVC
Northern Iowa 83, Drake 73
Illinois State 74, Indiana State 67
Southern Illinois 68, Missouri State 66
Sunday’s Games
No. 19 Butler at Marquette, 11 a.m.
No. 25 Houston vs. Wichita State, 2 p.m.
Big Ten
Ohio State at Wisconsion, 12 p.m.
Northwestern at Rutgers, 5:30 p.m.
MVC
Evansville at Bradley, 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at Loyola Chicago, 3 p.m.
Women
Saturday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 2 Baylor 54, Kansas State 40
Saint Mary’s 70, No. 11 Gonzaga 60
Big 12
Iowa State 63, Oklahoma 59
Oklahoma State 60, West Virginia 57
TCU 87, Kansas 74
Big East
Creighton 77, Providence 68
MVC
Valparaiso 61, Indiana State 45
Loyola Chicago 77, Evansville 47
Sunday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 19 Arizona State, 4 p.m.
No. 5 Louisville at Syracuse, 1 p.m.
No. 6 Stanford vs. Southern Cal, 2 p.m.
No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 16 Texas A&M, 12 p.m.
No. 9 Oregon State vs. No. 12 Arizona, 2 p.m.
No. 10 UCLA at California, 4 p.m.
No. 13 Maryland vs. Rutgers, 11 a.m.
No. 14 DePaul at Seton Hall, 12 p.m.
No. 15 Kentucky at No. 25 Arkansas, 3 p.m.
No. 17 Florida State vs. Virginia, 11 a.m.
No. 18 Indiana at Nebraska, 2 p.m.
No. 20 Iowa at Purdue, 1 p.m.
No. 22 South Dakota at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
No. 24 Missouri State at Drake, 2 p.m.
Big Ten
Wisconsin at Ohio State, 1 p.m.
Illinois at Penn State, 1 p.m.
Big 12
Texas at Texas Tech, 1 p.m.
Big East
Georgetown at Xavier, 1 p.m.
Marquette at St. John’s, 1 p.m.
Villanova at Butler, 2 p.m.
MVC
Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa, 2 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Saturday’s Games
Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 2
Boston 4, Arizona 2
Colorado 2, Columbus 1
New Jersey 3, Los Angeles 0
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Islanders 1
Edmonton 3, Nashville 2
Philadelphia 7, Washington 2
Pittsburgh 3, Florida 2
Montreal 2, Toronto 1
Dallas 3, St. Louis 2 (OT)
Calgary at Vancouver, late
Carolina at Vegas, late
NBA Basketball
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee 111, Orlando 95
Dallas 116, Charlotte 100
New York 95, Detroit 92
Toronto 119, Brooklyn 118
New Orleans 124, Indiana 117
Minnesota 142, L.A. Clippers 115
L.A. Lakers 125, Golden State 120
Denver 117, Phoenix 108
San Antonio at Sacramento, late
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Oklahoma City, 2:30 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
Memphis at Washington, 5 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
Utah at Houston, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Portland, 8 p.m.
