Iowa Western
Saturday, Feb. 8
Men’s Basketball
Indian Hills at IWCC, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Moberly Area at IWCC, 5 p.m.
Softball
Southeastern tourney
IWCC vs. Illinois Central, 1:15 p.m.
IWCC vs. Kirkwood, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Softball
Southeastern tourney
IWCC vs. John Wood, 11:30 a.m.
IWCC vs. Spoon River, 1:15 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Elkhorn 40, St. Albert 26
Abraham Lincoln 67, Sioux City West 66
Brownell-Talbot 72, Heartland Christian 49
Glenwood 81, Clarinda 59
Treynor 76, Riverside 53
Tri-Center 57, Underwood 41
Thursday, Feb. 6
Tri-Center at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7
Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Harlan at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.
Glenwood at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.
AHSTW at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Riverside at Heartland Christian, 2:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Abraham Lincoln 55, Sioux City West 46
West Des Moines Valley 68, Lewis Central 57
AHSTW 62, St. Albert 51
Thomas Jefferson 63, Sioux City Heelan 38
Heartland Christian 49, Brownell-Talbot 37
Glenwood 70, Shenandoah 36
Treynor 66, Riverside 29
Underwood at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Tri-Center at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7
Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
Harlan at Lewis Central, 6 p.m.
Glenwood at St. Albert, 6 p.m.
AHSTW at Treynor, 6 p.m.
Riverside at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Underwood, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Norwalk at Lewis Central, 4 p.m.
Maryville at Glenwood, 5 p.m.
Riverside at Heartland Christian, 1 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Thursday, Feb. 6
Abraham Lincoln, Storm Lake at Denison-Schleswig, 5 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Norwalk quad, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Class 2-A Sectionals
Section 4 at Glenwood
Clarinda, Glenwood, Harlan, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Southwest Iowa
Class 1-A sectionals
Section 5 at Missouri Valley
Logan-Magnolia, MVAOCOU, Missouri Valley, Tri-Center, West Harrison, West Monona, Woodbine
Section 14 at Riverside
AHSTW, Clarinda Academy, East Mills, Riverside, St. Albert, Treynor, Underwood
Prep Swimming
Saturday, Feb. 8
District swim meet, 12:30 p.m.
NCAA Basketball
Tuesday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 7 Duke 63, Boston College 55
No. 9 Maryland 56, Rutgers 51
No. 11 Auburn 79 at Arkansas 76 (OT)
No. 15 Kentucky 80, Mississippi State 72
No. 22 Penn State 75, No. 16 Michigan State 70
Big Ten
Ohio State 61, Michigan 58
Big 12
Texas Tech 69, Oklahoma 61
Big East
Xavier 67, DePaul 59
Wednesday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 5 Louisville vs. Wake Forest, 8 p.m.
No. 10 Villanova at No. 19 Butler, 5:30 p.m.
No. 12 Seton Hall at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.
No. 13 West Virginia vs. Iowa State, 6 p.m.
No. 17 Iowa at Purdue, 6 p.m.
No. 18 LSU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
No. 21 Creighton at Providence, 6 p.m.
Big Ten
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Big 12
TCU at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.
MVC
Loyola Chicago at Indiana State, 5 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Evansville, 6 p.m.
Illinois State at Missouri State, 7 p.m.
Northern Iowa at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Bradley at Drake, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 2 Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount, 8 p.m.
No. 23 Arizona vs. Southern Cal, 8 p.m.
No. 24 Colorado vs. California, 7 p.m.
No. 25 Houston vs. Tulane, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Game
AP Top 25
No. 9 Maryland at No. 20 Illinois, 7 p.m.
Women
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Game
AP Top 25
No. 2 Baylor vs. Kansas, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma State at Iowa State, 6:30 p.m.
Texas Tech at Kansas State, 6:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 1 South Carolina at No. 25 Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.
No. 5 Louisville vs. No. 17 Florida State, 7 p.m.
No. 7 N.C. State at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
No. 8 Mississippi State at No. 23 Tennessee, 5:30 p.m.
No. 11 Gonzaga at Pacific, 9 p.m.
No. 13 Maryland at No. 18 Indiana, 7 p.m.
No. 15 Kentucky vs. Alabama, 6 p.m.
No. 20 Iowa vs. Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.
Big Ten
Purdue at Michigan, 5 p.m.
Penn State at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
Ohio State at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
MVC
Evansville at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
Indiana State at Loyola Chicago, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 12 Arizona, 8 p.m.
No. 4 UConn vs. Memphis, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Stanford vs. No. 10 UCLA, 10 p.m.
No. 9 Oregon State vs. No. 19 Arizona State, 10 p.m.
No. 14 DePaul at St. John’s, 6 p.m.
No. 24 Missouri State at Northern Iowa, 6:30 p.m.
Big East
Georgetown at Butler, 6 p.m.
Marquette at Seton Hall, 6 p.m.
Villanova at Xavier, 6 p.m.
MVC
Southern Illinois at Drake, 6 p.m.
Bradley at Illinois State, 7 p.m.
NHL Hockey
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 53 31 10 12 74 177 137
Tampa Bay 52 32 15 5 69 188 145
Florida 51 29 17 5 63 188 170
Toronto 53 28 18 7 63 191 176
Montreal 54 24 23 7 55 167 166
Buffalo 52 23 22 7 53 150 161
Ottawa 52 18 24 10 46 142 176
Detroit 54 12 38 4 28 111 207
Metropolitan
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 53 35 13 5 75 193 158
Pittsburgh 52 33 14 5 71 176 142
Columbus 53 28 16 9 65 143 135
Philadelphia 53 29 17 7 65 170 157
N.Y. Islanders 50 29 15 6 64 146 136
Carolina 52 30 19 3 63 166 139
N.Y. Rangers 51 25 22 4 54 166 166
New Jersey 51 18 24 9 45 137 185
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 53 31 14 8 70 168 150
Dallas 52 30 18 4 64 139 132
Colorado 50 28 16 6 62 182 149
Chicago 52 25 21 6 56 158 163
Winnipeg 53 26 23 4 56 158 164
Nashville 51 24 20 7 55 169 171
Minnesota 51 23 22 6 52 157 172
Pacific
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 53 30 18 5 65 177 159
Edmonton 52 28 18 6 62 170 162
Vegas 54 27 20 7 61 168 162
Calgary 53 27 20 6 60 146 163
Arizona 54 26 21 7 59 152 148
San Jose 53 22 27 4 48 136 177
Anaheim 52 21 26 5 47 134 161
Los Angeles 53 19 29 5 43 131 167
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado 6, Buffalo 1
N.Y. Islanders 4, Dallas 3
Columbus 1, Florida 0 (OT)
Washington 4, Los Angeles 2
Montreal 5, New Jersey 4 (SO)
Boston 4, Vancouver 0
Tampa Bay 4, Vegas 2
Anaheim 3, Ottawa 2 (SO)
St. Louis 6, Carolina 3
Minnesota 3, Chicago 2 (OT)
Nashville 2, Winnipeg 1 (OT)
Edmonton at Arizona, late
San Jose at Calgary, late
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Anaheim at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Florida, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Calgary, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
NBA Basketball
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic
W L Pct GB
Toronto 36 14 .720 —
Boston 34 15 .694 1½
Philadelphia 31 20 .608 5½
Brooklyn 22 27 .449 13½
New York 15 36 .294 21½
Southeast
W L Pct GB
Miami 34 15 .694 —
Orlando 22 28 .440 12½
Washington 17 32 .347 17
Charlotte 16 34 .320 18½
Atlanta 13 38 .255 22
Central
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 42 7 .857 —
Indiana 31 19 .620 11½
Chicago 19 33 .365 24½
Detroit 18 34 .346 25½
Cleveland 13 38 .255 30
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest
W L Pct GB
Houston 31 18 .633 —
Dallas 31 19 .620 ½
Memphis 25 25 .500 6½
San Antonio 22 27 .449 9
New Orleans 20 30 .400 11½
Northwest
W L Pct GB
Denver 34 16 .680 —
Utah 32 17 .653 1½
Oklahoma City 30 20 .600 4
Portland 23 27 .460 11
Minnesota 15 34 .306 18½
Pacific
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 37 11 .771 —
L.A. Clippers 35 15 .700 3
Phoenix 20 30 .400 18
Sacramento 19 31 .380 19
Golden State 12 39 .235 26½
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee 120, New Orleans 108
Houston 125, Charlotte 110
Portland at Denver, late
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, late
Wednesday’s Games
Phoenix at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Utah, 8 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Orlando at New York, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Portland, 9 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
NFL Football
NFL Calendar
Feb. 24-March 2 — NFL scouting combine, Indianapolis.
Feb. 25 — First day for clubs to designate franchise or transition players.
March 10 — Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players before 4 p.m. EDT
March 18 — Free agency, trading periods begin, 4 p.m. EDT
March 29-April 1 — Annual league meeting, Palm Beach, Fla.
April 17 — Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.
April 23-25 — NFL draft, Las Vegas.
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Assigned RHP Denyi Reyes outright to Pawtucket (IL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed C John Hicks, RHP Edwin Jackson and OFs Jon Jay and Trayce Thompson to minor league contracts.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NEW YORK KNICKS — Fired president Steve Mills. Announced general manager Scott Perry will take over control of basketball operations.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed QB Chris Steveler to a reserve/future contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived C Lo Falemaka. Named Chad O’Shea pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Named Trent Baalke director of player personnel.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Barrett Hayton to Tucson (AHL) for conditioning. Recalled D Aaron Ness from Tucson.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Ben Street from IR and assigned him to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled D Colton White from Binghamton.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Martin Fehervary and G Vitek Vanecek from Hershey (AHL).
American Hockey League
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned C Gregor MacLeod to Toledo (ECHL). Released G Kevin Poulin from a professional tryout.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Signed M Derrick Etienne Jr.
National Women’s Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Waived G Haley Kopmeyer.
COLLEGE
AUGUSTA — Named assistant volleyball coach Kadija Dickens interim sports information director.
FORDHAM — Named Art Asselta wide receivers coach.
LOUISIANA COLLEGE — Named Andrew Maddox football coach.
MICHIGAN STATE — Announced the retirement of football coach Mark Dantonio. Named defensive coordinator Mike Tressel acting head coach.
VANDERBILT — Announced the resignation of athletic director Malcolm Turner. Promoted senior woman administrator Candice Storey Lee to interim athletic director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.