Iowa Western

Saturday, Feb. 8

Men’s Basketball

Indian Hills at IWCC, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Moberly Area at IWCC, 5 p.m.

Softball

Southeastern tourney

IWCC vs. Illinois Central, 1:15 p.m.

IWCC vs. Kirkwood, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 9

Softball

Southeastern tourney

IWCC vs. John Wood, 11:30 a.m.

IWCC vs. Spoon River, 1:15 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Elkhorn 40, St. Albert 26

Abraham Lincoln 67, Sioux City West 66

Brownell-Talbot 72, Heartland Christian 49

Glenwood 81, Clarinda 59

Treynor 76, Riverside 53

Tri-Center 57, Underwood 41

Thursday, Feb. 6

Tri-Center at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7

Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Harlan at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.

Glenwood at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.

AHSTW at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Riverside at Heartland Christian, 2:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Abraham Lincoln 55, Sioux City West 46

West Des Moines Valley 68, Lewis Central 57

AHSTW 62, St. Albert 51

Thomas Jefferson 63, Sioux City Heelan 38

Heartland Christian 49, Brownell-Talbot 37

Glenwood 70, Shenandoah 36

Treynor 66, Riverside 29

Underwood at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 6

Tri-Center at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7

Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

Harlan at Lewis Central, 6 p.m.

Glenwood at St. Albert, 6 p.m.

AHSTW at Treynor, 6 p.m.

Riverside at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Underwood, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Norwalk at Lewis Central, 4 p.m.

Maryville at Glenwood, 5 p.m.

Riverside at Heartland Christian, 1 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Thursday, Feb. 6

Abraham Lincoln, Storm Lake at Denison-Schleswig, 5 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Norwalk quad, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Class 2-A Sectionals

Section 4 at Glenwood

Clarinda, Glenwood, Harlan, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Southwest Iowa

Class 1-A sectionals

Section 5 at Missouri Valley

Logan-Magnolia, MVAOCOU, Missouri Valley, Tri-Center, West Harrison, West Monona, Woodbine

Section 14 at Riverside

AHSTW, Clarinda Academy, East Mills, Riverside, St. Albert, Treynor, Underwood

Prep Swimming

Saturday, Feb. 8

District swim meet, 12:30 p.m.

NCAA Basketball

Tuesday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 7 Duke 63, Boston College 55

No. 9 Maryland 56, Rutgers 51

No. 11 Auburn 79 at Arkansas 76 (OT)

No. 15 Kentucky 80, Mississippi State 72

No. 22 Penn State 75, No. 16 Michigan State 70

Big Ten

Ohio State 61, Michigan 58

Big 12

Texas Tech 69, Oklahoma 61

Big East

Xavier 67, DePaul 59

Wednesday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 5 Louisville vs. Wake Forest, 8 p.m.

No. 10 Villanova at No. 19 Butler, 5:30 p.m.

No. 12 Seton Hall at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.

No. 13 West Virginia vs. Iowa State, 6 p.m.

No. 17 Iowa at Purdue, 6 p.m.

No. 18 LSU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

No. 21 Creighton at Providence, 6 p.m.

Big Ten

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Big 12

TCU at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.

MVC

Loyola Chicago at Indiana State, 5 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 6 p.m.

Illinois State at Missouri State, 7 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Drake, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 2 Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount, 8 p.m.

No. 23 Arizona vs. Southern Cal, 8 p.m.

No. 24 Colorado vs. California, 7 p.m.

No. 25 Houston vs. Tulane, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Game

AP Top 25

No. 9 Maryland at No. 20 Illinois, 7 p.m.

Women

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Game

AP Top 25

No. 2 Baylor vs. Kansas, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Iowa State, 6:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at Kansas State, 6:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 1 South Carolina at No. 25 Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Louisville vs. No. 17 Florida State, 7 p.m.

No. 7 N.C. State at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

No. 8 Mississippi State at No. 23 Tennessee, 5:30 p.m.

No. 11 Gonzaga at Pacific, 9 p.m.

No. 13 Maryland at No. 18 Indiana, 7 p.m.

No. 15 Kentucky vs. Alabama, 6 p.m.

No. 20 Iowa vs. Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.

Big Ten

Purdue at Michigan, 5 p.m.

Penn State at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

MVC

Evansville at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

Indiana State at Loyola Chicago, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 12 Arizona, 8 p.m.

No. 4 UConn vs. Memphis, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Stanford vs. No. 10 UCLA, 10 p.m.

No. 9 Oregon State vs. No. 19 Arizona State, 10 p.m.

No. 14 DePaul at St. John’s, 6 p.m.

No. 24 Missouri State at Northern Iowa, 6:30 p.m.

Big East

Georgetown at Butler, 6 p.m.

Marquette at Seton Hall, 6 p.m.

Villanova at Xavier, 6 p.m.

MVC

Southern Illinois at Drake, 6 p.m.

Bradley at Illinois State, 7 p.m.

NHL Hockey

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 53 31 10 12 74 177 137

Tampa Bay 52 32 15 5 69 188 145

Florida 51 29 17 5 63 188 170

Toronto 53 28 18 7 63 191 176

Montreal 54 24 23 7 55 167 166

Buffalo 52 23 22 7 53 150 161

Ottawa 52 18 24 10 46 142 176

Detroit 54 12 38 4 28 111 207

Metropolitan

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 53 35 13 5 75 193 158

Pittsburgh 52 33 14 5 71 176 142

Columbus 53 28 16 9 65 143 135

Philadelphia 53 29 17 7 65 170 157

N.Y. Islanders 50 29 15 6 64 146 136

Carolina 52 30 19 3 63 166 139

N.Y. Rangers 51 25 22 4 54 166 166

New Jersey 51 18 24 9 45 137 185

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 53 31 14 8 70 168 150

Dallas 52 30 18 4 64 139 132

Colorado 50 28 16 6 62 182 149

Chicago 52 25 21 6 56 158 163

Winnipeg 53 26 23 4 56 158 164

Nashville 51 24 20 7 55 169 171

Minnesota 51 23 22 6 52 157 172

Pacific

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 53 30 18 5 65 177 159

Edmonton 52 28 18 6 62 170 162

Vegas 54 27 20 7 61 168 162

Calgary 53 27 20 6 60 146 163

Arizona 54 26 21 7 59 152 148

San Jose 53 22 27 4 48 136 177

Anaheim 52 21 26 5 47 134 161

Los Angeles 53 19 29 5 43 131 167

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado 6, Buffalo 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, Dallas 3

Columbus 1, Florida 0 (OT)

Washington 4, Los Angeles 2

Montreal 5, New Jersey 4 (SO)

Boston 4, Vancouver 0

Tampa Bay 4, Vegas 2

Anaheim 3, Ottawa 2 (SO)

St. Louis 6, Carolina 3

Minnesota 3, Chicago 2 (OT)

Nashville 2, Winnipeg 1 (OT)

Edmonton at Arizona, late

San Jose at Calgary, late

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Anaheim at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Florida, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic

W L Pct GB

Toronto 36 14 .720 —

Boston 34 15 .694 1½

Philadelphia 31 20 .608 5½

Brooklyn 22 27 .449 13½

New York 15 36 .294 21½

Southeast

W L Pct GB

Miami 34 15 .694 —

Orlando 22 28 .440 12½

Washington 17 32 .347 17

Charlotte 16 34 .320 18½

Atlanta 13 38 .255 22

Central

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 42 7 .857 —

Indiana 31 19 .620 11½

Chicago 19 33 .365 24½

Detroit 18 34 .346 25½

Cleveland 13 38 .255 30

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest

W L Pct GB

Houston 31 18 .633 —

Dallas 31 19 .620 ½

Memphis 25 25 .500 6½

San Antonio 22 27 .449 9

New Orleans 20 30 .400 11½

Northwest

W L Pct GB

Denver 34 16 .680 —

Utah 32 17 .653 1½

Oklahoma City 30 20 .600 4

Portland 23 27 .460 11

Minnesota 15 34 .306 18½

Pacific

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 37 11 .771 —

L.A. Clippers 35 15 .700 3

Phoenix 20 30 .400 18

Sacramento 19 31 .380 19

Golden State 12 39 .235 26½

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 120, New Orleans 108

Houston 125, Charlotte 110

Portland at Denver, late

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, late

Wednesday’s Games

Phoenix at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Utah, 8 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Orlando at New York, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland, 9 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

NFL Football

NFL Calendar

Feb. 24-March 2 — NFL scouting combine, Indianapolis.

Feb. 25 — First day for clubs to designate franchise or transition players.

March 10 — Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players before 4 p.m. EDT

March 18 — Free agency, trading periods begin, 4 p.m. EDT

March 29-April 1 — Annual league meeting, Palm Beach, Fla.

April 17 — Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 23-25 — NFL draft, Las Vegas.

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Assigned RHP Denyi Reyes outright to Pawtucket (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed C John Hicks, RHP Edwin Jackson and OFs Jon Jay and Trayce Thompson to minor league contracts.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NEW YORK KNICKS — Fired president Steve Mills. Announced general manager Scott Perry will take over control of basketball operations.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed QB Chris Steveler to a reserve/future contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived C Lo Falemaka. Named Chad O’Shea pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Named Trent Baalke director of player personnel.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Barrett Hayton to Tucson (AHL) for conditioning. Recalled D Aaron Ness from Tucson.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Ben Street from IR and assigned him to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled D Colton White from Binghamton.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Martin Fehervary and G Vitek Vanecek from Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned C Gregor MacLeod to Toledo (ECHL). Released G Kevin Poulin from a professional tryout.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed M Derrick Etienne Jr.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Waived G Haley Kopmeyer.

COLLEGE

AUGUSTA — Named assistant volleyball coach Kadija Dickens interim sports information director.

FORDHAM — Named Art Asselta wide receivers coach.

LOUISIANA COLLEGE — Named Andrew Maddox football coach.

MICHIGAN STATE — Announced the retirement of football coach Mark Dantonio. Named defensive coordinator Mike Tressel acting head coach.

VANDERBILT — Announced the resignation of athletic director Malcolm Turner. Promoted senior woman administrator Candice Storey Lee to interim athletic director.

