Iowa Western

Monday, Feb. 3

Women’s Basketball

IWCC 70, Southeast 45

Saturday, Feb. 8

Men’s Basketball

Indian Hills at IWCC, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Moberly Area at IWCC, 5 p.m.

Softball

Southeastern tourney

IWCC vs. Illinois Central, 1:15 p.m.

IWCC vs. Kirkwood, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 9

Softball

Southeastern tourney

IWCC vs. John Wood, 11:30 a.m.

IWCC vs. Spoon River, 1:15 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Monday, Feb. 3

Riverside 68, Whiting 29

Heartland Christian 61, Cornerstone 58

Glenwood 72, Shenandoah 39

Tuesday, Feb. 4

St. Albert at Elkhorn, 7 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West, 7 p.m.

Brownell-Talbot at Heartland Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Clarinda at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.

Treynor at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Underwood at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 6

Tri-Center at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7

Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Harlan at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.

Glenwood at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.

AHSTW at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Riverside at Heartland Christian, 2:30 p.m.

AP Boys Basketball Rankings

Class 4-A

Record Pts Prv

1. Iowa City West (8) 13-1 106 1

2. Ankeny Centennial (2) 15-1 95 4

3. Dubuque Senior (1) 13-1 83 5

4. Waterloo, West 13-2 71 7

5. North Scott 14-1 57 6

6. Cedar Falls 11-2 56 2

7. Abraham Lincoln 16-1 47 8

8. Waukee 11-2 46 3

9. Dubuque Hempstead 12-3 14 9

10. WDM Valley 11-5 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Ankeny 7. Indianola 5. Davenport, Central 4. Sioux City, East 3.

Class 3-A

Record Pts Prv

1. Marion (7) 15-1 103 2

2. Carroll (1) 13-1 91 4

(t2) Dav. Assumption (3) 12-2 91 3

4. Norwalk 12-3 74 1

5. Mount Vernon 14-2 64 6

6. Pella 12-4 45 5

7. Glenwood 12-3 38 8

8. Clear Lake 14-2 35 10

9. MOC-Floyd Valley 14-3 27 7

10. Winterset 12-3 12 9

Others receiving votes: Center Point-Urbana 6. Algona 5. Clear Creek-Amana 5. Keokuk 4. Central Clinton, De Witt 3. Ballard 1. Le Mars 1.

Class 2-A

Record Pts Prv

1. West Sioux (8) 17-0 107 1

2. Treynor 16-1 89 2

3. North Linn (2) 16-0 86 3

4. Van Meter (1) 17-0 81 5

5. Camanche 14-2 64 4

6. Boyden-Hull 15-2 48 7

7. Dyersville Beckman 14-3 36 6

8. Aplington-Parkersburg 14-1 25 10

9. West Branch 14-1 24 8

10. Western Christian 13-3 20 9

Others receiving votes: Monticello 9. Des Moines Christian 4. AHSTW 4. Albia 3. Osage 2. Pella Christian 2. South Central Calhoun 1.

Class 1-A

Record Pts Prv

1. Easton Valley (6) 15-0 102 1

2. WACO (3) 17-0 92 2

3. West Fork (1) 17-1 86 3

4. Lake Mills 16-1 77 4

5. Algona Garrigan (1) 15-2 56 6

6. South O’Brien 15-2 50 9

7. St. Mary’s, Remsen 14-2 40 7

8. Montezuma 14-2 23 5

9. Mart.-St. Marys 15-2 22 8

10. Boyer Valley 15-1 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Don Bosco 8. Notre Dame 7. Springville 7. Highland, Riverside 6. Lamoni 5. Mount Ayr 4. Newell-Fonda 2. Pekin 2. Belle Plaine 2. Madrid 1. Siouxland Community Christian 1. Meskwaki Settlement School 1.

Girls Basketball

Monday, Feb. 3

Heartland Christian 55, Cornerstone 33

Glenwood 57, Treynor 16

Whiting at Riverside, late

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West, 5:30 p.m.

Lewis Central at West Des Moines Valley, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City Heelan, 7 p.m.

Brownell-Talbot at Heartland Christian, 6 p.m.

Treynor at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Underwood at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 6

Tri-Center at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7

Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

Harlan at Lewis Central, 6 p.m.

Glenwood at St. Albert, 6 p.m.

AHSTW at Treynor, 6 p.m.

Riverside at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Underwood, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Norwalk at Lewis Central, 4 p.m.

Maryville at Glenwood, 5 p.m.

Riverside at Heartland Christian, 1 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Thursday, Feb. 6

Abraham Lincoln, Storm Lake at Denison-Schleswig, 5 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Norwalk quad, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Class 2-A Sectionals

Section 4 at Glenwood

Clarinda, Glenwood, Harlan, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Southwest Iowa

Class 1-A sectionals

Section 5 at Missouri Valley

Logan-Magnolia, MVAOCOU, Missouri Valley, Tri-Center, West Harrison, West Monona, Woodbine

Section 14 at Riverside

AHSTW, Clarinda Academy, East Mills, Riverside, St. Albert, Treynor, Underwood

Prep Swimming

Saturday, Feb. 8

District swim meet, 12:30 p.m.

NCAA Basketball

AP Top 25

Record Pts Prv

1. Baylor (49) 19-1 1608 1

2. Gonzaga (15) 23-1 1567 2

3. Kansas (1) 18-3 1472 3

4. San Diego St. 23-0 1447 4

5. Louisville 19-3 1352 6

6. Dayton 20-2 1271 7

7. Duke 18-3 1242 9

8. Florida St. 18-3 1188 5

9. Maryland 17-4 999 15

10. Villanova 17-4 959 8

11. Auburn 19-2 926 17

12. Seton Hall 16-5 900 10

13. West Virginia 17-4 827 12

14. Oregon 18-5 758 11

15. Kentucky 16-5 660 13

16. Michigan St. 16-6 624 14

17. Iowa 16-6 604 18

18. LSU 17-4 572 22

19. Butler 17-5 437 16

20. Illinois 16-6 373 19

21. Creighton 17-5 372 —

22. Penn St. 16-5 356 24

23. Arizona 15-6 164 —

24. Colorado 17-5 134 20

25. Houston 17-5 85 21

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 66, Marquette 31, Ohio St. 19, Tulsa 19, Rhode Island 18, N. Iowa 17, Wichita St. 17, BYU 14, Rutgers 12, Stanford 7, Stephen F. Austin 3, Bowling Green 1, Michigan 1, Virginia 1, Winthrop 1, Yale 1.

USA Today Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Baylor (20) 19-1 787 1

2. Gonzaga (12) 23-1 772 2

3. Kansas 18-3 718 3

4. San Diego State 23-0 710 4

5. Louisville 19-3 670 5

6. Dayton 20-2 637 7

7. Duke 18-3 615 8

8. Florida State 18-3 534 6

9. Maryland 17-4 509 15

10. Auburn 19-2 455 16

11. West Virginia 17-4 439 11

12. Villanova 17-4 411 10

13. Seton Hall 16-5 405 9

14. Michigan State 16-6 340 14

15. Oregon 18-5 337 12

16. Kentucky 16-5 322 13

17. Iowa 16-6 310 18

18. LSU 17-4 245 24

19. Butler 17-5 205 17

20. Penn State 16-5 201 23

21. Illinois 16-6 176 19

22. Creighton 17-5 158 —

23. Arizona 15-6 125 —

24. Colorado 17-5 92 21

25. Houston 17-5 61 20

Others Receiving Votes: Texas Tech 31, Rutgers 21, Wichita State 20, Ohio State 20, Marquette 18, Tulsa 12, Yale 10, Saint Mary’s 8, Rhode Island 8, Stanford 4, Northern Iowa 4, Wisconsin 3, Virginia 3, Indiana 2, BYU 2.

Monday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 1 Baylor 73, Kansas State 67

No. 3 Kansas 69, Texas 58

No. 8 Florida State 65, North Carolina 59

Tuesday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 7 Duke at Boston College, 6 p.m.

No. 9 Maryland vs. Rutgers, 6 p.m.

No. 11 Auburn at Arkansas, 6 p.m.

No. 15 Kentucky vs. Mississippi State, 8 p.m.

No. 16 Michigan State vs. No. 22 Penn State, 7 p.m.

Big Ten

Ohio State at Michigan, 6 p.m.

Big 12

Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Big East

Xavier at DePaul, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 5 Louisville vs. Wake Forest, 8 p.m.

No. 10 Villanova at No. 19 Butler, 5:30 p.m.

No. 12 Seton Hall at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.

No. 13 West Virginia vs. Iowa State, 6 p.m.

No. 17 Iowa at Purdue, 6 p.m.

No. 18 LSU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

No. 21 Creighton at Providence, 6 p.m.

Big Ten

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Big 12

TCU at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.

MVC

Loyola Chicago at Indiana State, 5 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 6 p.m.

Illinois State at Missouri State, 7 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Drake, 8 p.m.

Women

AP Top 25

Record Pts Prv

1. South Carolina (26) 21-1 746 1

2. Baylor (3) 19-1 718 2

3. Oregon 19-2 673 3

4. UConn 19-1 662 4

5. Louisville (1) 21-1 641 5

6. Stanford 20-2 605 6

7. N.C. State 21-1 563 7

8. Mississippi St. 19-3 533 9

9. Oregon St. 18-4 505 10

10. UCLA 19-2 462 8

11. Gonzaga 22-1 437 12

12. Arizona 18-3 413 16

13. Maryland 17-4 371 17

14. DePaul 20-3 360 11

15. Kentucky 17-4 302 13

16. Texas A&M 18-4 291 15

17. Florida St. 18-4 272 14

18. Indiana 17-5 194 20

19. Arizona St. 16-6 182 19

20. Iowa 18-4 172 18

21. Northwestern 19-3 171 23

22. South Dakota 21-2 143 21

23. Tennessee 17-5 90 22

24. Missouri St. 18-3 77 24

25. Arkansas 18-4 68 25

Others receiving votes: Princeton 48, TCU 25, LSU 13, Florida Gulf Coast 11, Stony Brook 2.

Monday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 3 Oregon 74, No. 4 UConn 56

No. 8 Mississippi State 67, Georgia 53

No. 13 Maryland 94, Michigan State 53

No. 18 Indiana 66, Purdue 54

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Game

AP Top 25

No. 2 Baylor vs. Kansas, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Iowa State, 6:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at Kansas State, 6:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Monday’s Games

Dallas 5, N.Y. Rangers 3

Florida 5, Toronto 3

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 0

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 6 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 7 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Monday’s Games

Dallas 112, Indiana 103

Golden State 125, Washington 117

New York 139, Cleveland 134

Orlando 112, Charlotte 100

Boston 123, Atlanta 115

Miami 137, Philadelphia 106

Brooklyn 119, Phoenix 97

Memphis 96, Detroit 82

Minnesota at Sacramento, late

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, late

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Houston, 7 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Phoenix at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Utah, 8 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Jhoulys Chacín and Ryan Garton, Cs Juan Graterol and Tomás Telis, INFs Jack Reinheimer and Wilfredo Tovar and LHPs Danny Coulombe, Blaine Hardy and Caleb Thielbar on minor league contracts.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed INF/OF Rosell Herrera; OFs Zack Granite and Thomas Milone; LHPs Luis Avilán and Tyler Lyons; RHPs Domingo Acevedo, David Hale, Dan Otero, Nick Tropeano and Adam Warren; and Cs Kellin Deglan, Chris Iannetta, Erik Kratz, Wynston Sawyer and Josh Thole to minor league contracts.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Designated RHP Matt Festa for assignment. Claimed OF Jose Siri off waivers from Cincinnati.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Dylan Covey and John Curtiss and OF Johnny Davis on minor league contracts.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Drew Petzing tight ends coach.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed TE Cole Herdman.

