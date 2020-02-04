Iowa Western
Monday, Feb. 3
Women’s Basketball
IWCC 70, Southeast 45
Saturday, Feb. 8
Men’s Basketball
Indian Hills at IWCC, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Moberly Area at IWCC, 5 p.m.
Softball
Southeastern tourney
IWCC vs. Illinois Central, 1:15 p.m.
IWCC vs. Kirkwood, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Softball
Southeastern tourney
IWCC vs. John Wood, 11:30 a.m.
IWCC vs. Spoon River, 1:15 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Monday, Feb. 3
Riverside 68, Whiting 29
Heartland Christian 61, Cornerstone 58
Glenwood 72, Shenandoah 39
Tuesday, Feb. 4
St. Albert at Elkhorn, 7 p.m.
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West, 7 p.m.
Brownell-Talbot at Heartland Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Clarinda at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.
Treynor at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Underwood at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Tri-Center at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7
Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Harlan at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.
Glenwood at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.
AHSTW at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Riverside at Heartland Christian, 2:30 p.m.
AP Boys Basketball Rankings
Class 4-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Iowa City West (8) 13-1 106 1
2. Ankeny Centennial (2) 15-1 95 4
3. Dubuque Senior (1) 13-1 83 5
4. Waterloo, West 13-2 71 7
5. North Scott 14-1 57 6
6. Cedar Falls 11-2 56 2
7. Abraham Lincoln 16-1 47 8
8. Waukee 11-2 46 3
9. Dubuque Hempstead 12-3 14 9
10. WDM Valley 11-5 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Ankeny 7. Indianola 5. Davenport, Central 4. Sioux City, East 3.
Class 3-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Marion (7) 15-1 103 2
2. Carroll (1) 13-1 91 4
(t2) Dav. Assumption (3) 12-2 91 3
4. Norwalk 12-3 74 1
5. Mount Vernon 14-2 64 6
6. Pella 12-4 45 5
7. Glenwood 12-3 38 8
8. Clear Lake 14-2 35 10
9. MOC-Floyd Valley 14-3 27 7
10. Winterset 12-3 12 9
Others receiving votes: Center Point-Urbana 6. Algona 5. Clear Creek-Amana 5. Keokuk 4. Central Clinton, De Witt 3. Ballard 1. Le Mars 1.
Class 2-A
Record Pts Prv
1. West Sioux (8) 17-0 107 1
2. Treynor 16-1 89 2
3. North Linn (2) 16-0 86 3
4. Van Meter (1) 17-0 81 5
5. Camanche 14-2 64 4
6. Boyden-Hull 15-2 48 7
7. Dyersville Beckman 14-3 36 6
8. Aplington-Parkersburg 14-1 25 10
9. West Branch 14-1 24 8
10. Western Christian 13-3 20 9
Others receiving votes: Monticello 9. Des Moines Christian 4. AHSTW 4. Albia 3. Osage 2. Pella Christian 2. South Central Calhoun 1.
Class 1-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Easton Valley (6) 15-0 102 1
2. WACO (3) 17-0 92 2
3. West Fork (1) 17-1 86 3
4. Lake Mills 16-1 77 4
5. Algona Garrigan (1) 15-2 56 6
6. South O’Brien 15-2 50 9
7. St. Mary’s, Remsen 14-2 40 7
8. Montezuma 14-2 23 5
9. Mart.-St. Marys 15-2 22 8
10. Boyer Valley 15-1 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Don Bosco 8. Notre Dame 7. Springville 7. Highland, Riverside 6. Lamoni 5. Mount Ayr 4. Newell-Fonda 2. Pekin 2. Belle Plaine 2. Madrid 1. Siouxland Community Christian 1. Meskwaki Settlement School 1.
Girls Basketball
Monday, Feb. 3
Heartland Christian 55, Cornerstone 33
Glenwood 57, Treynor 16
Whiting at Riverside, late
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West, 5:30 p.m.
Lewis Central at West Des Moines Valley, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City Heelan, 7 p.m.
Brownell-Talbot at Heartland Christian, 6 p.m.
Treynor at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Underwood at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Tri-Center at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7
Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
Harlan at Lewis Central, 6 p.m.
Glenwood at St. Albert, 6 p.m.
AHSTW at Treynor, 6 p.m.
Riverside at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Underwood, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Norwalk at Lewis Central, 4 p.m.
Maryville at Glenwood, 5 p.m.
Riverside at Heartland Christian, 1 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Thursday, Feb. 6
Abraham Lincoln, Storm Lake at Denison-Schleswig, 5 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Norwalk quad, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Class 2-A Sectionals
Section 4 at Glenwood
Clarinda, Glenwood, Harlan, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Southwest Iowa
Class 1-A sectionals
Section 5 at Missouri Valley
Logan-Magnolia, MVAOCOU, Missouri Valley, Tri-Center, West Harrison, West Monona, Woodbine
Section 14 at Riverside
AHSTW, Clarinda Academy, East Mills, Riverside, St. Albert, Treynor, Underwood
Prep Swimming
Saturday, Feb. 8
District swim meet, 12:30 p.m.
NCAA Basketball
AP Top 25
Record Pts Prv
1. Baylor (49) 19-1 1608 1
2. Gonzaga (15) 23-1 1567 2
3. Kansas (1) 18-3 1472 3
4. San Diego St. 23-0 1447 4
5. Louisville 19-3 1352 6
6. Dayton 20-2 1271 7
7. Duke 18-3 1242 9
8. Florida St. 18-3 1188 5
9. Maryland 17-4 999 15
10. Villanova 17-4 959 8
11. Auburn 19-2 926 17
12. Seton Hall 16-5 900 10
13. West Virginia 17-4 827 12
14. Oregon 18-5 758 11
15. Kentucky 16-5 660 13
16. Michigan St. 16-6 624 14
17. Iowa 16-6 604 18
18. LSU 17-4 572 22
19. Butler 17-5 437 16
20. Illinois 16-6 373 19
21. Creighton 17-5 372 —
22. Penn St. 16-5 356 24
23. Arizona 15-6 164 —
24. Colorado 17-5 134 20
25. Houston 17-5 85 21
Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 66, Marquette 31, Ohio St. 19, Tulsa 19, Rhode Island 18, N. Iowa 17, Wichita St. 17, BYU 14, Rutgers 12, Stanford 7, Stephen F. Austin 3, Bowling Green 1, Michigan 1, Virginia 1, Winthrop 1, Yale 1.
USA Today Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Baylor (20) 19-1 787 1
2. Gonzaga (12) 23-1 772 2
3. Kansas 18-3 718 3
4. San Diego State 23-0 710 4
5. Louisville 19-3 670 5
6. Dayton 20-2 637 7
7. Duke 18-3 615 8
8. Florida State 18-3 534 6
9. Maryland 17-4 509 15
10. Auburn 19-2 455 16
11. West Virginia 17-4 439 11
12. Villanova 17-4 411 10
13. Seton Hall 16-5 405 9
14. Michigan State 16-6 340 14
15. Oregon 18-5 337 12
16. Kentucky 16-5 322 13
17. Iowa 16-6 310 18
18. LSU 17-4 245 24
19. Butler 17-5 205 17
20. Penn State 16-5 201 23
21. Illinois 16-6 176 19
22. Creighton 17-5 158 —
23. Arizona 15-6 125 —
24. Colorado 17-5 92 21
25. Houston 17-5 61 20
Others Receiving Votes: Texas Tech 31, Rutgers 21, Wichita State 20, Ohio State 20, Marquette 18, Tulsa 12, Yale 10, Saint Mary’s 8, Rhode Island 8, Stanford 4, Northern Iowa 4, Wisconsin 3, Virginia 3, Indiana 2, BYU 2.
Monday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 1 Baylor 73, Kansas State 67
No. 3 Kansas 69, Texas 58
No. 8 Florida State 65, North Carolina 59
Tuesday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 7 Duke at Boston College, 6 p.m.
No. 9 Maryland vs. Rutgers, 6 p.m.
No. 11 Auburn at Arkansas, 6 p.m.
No. 15 Kentucky vs. Mississippi State, 8 p.m.
No. 16 Michigan State vs. No. 22 Penn State, 7 p.m.
Big Ten
Ohio State at Michigan, 6 p.m.
Big 12
Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Big East
Xavier at DePaul, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 5 Louisville vs. Wake Forest, 8 p.m.
No. 10 Villanova at No. 19 Butler, 5:30 p.m.
No. 12 Seton Hall at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.
No. 13 West Virginia vs. Iowa State, 6 p.m.
No. 17 Iowa at Purdue, 6 p.m.
No. 18 LSU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
No. 21 Creighton at Providence, 6 p.m.
Big Ten
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Big 12
TCU at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.
MVC
Loyola Chicago at Indiana State, 5 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Evansville, 6 p.m.
Illinois State at Missouri State, 7 p.m.
Northern Iowa at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Bradley at Drake, 8 p.m.
Women
AP Top 25
Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (26) 21-1 746 1
2. Baylor (3) 19-1 718 2
3. Oregon 19-2 673 3
4. UConn 19-1 662 4
5. Louisville (1) 21-1 641 5
6. Stanford 20-2 605 6
7. N.C. State 21-1 563 7
8. Mississippi St. 19-3 533 9
9. Oregon St. 18-4 505 10
10. UCLA 19-2 462 8
11. Gonzaga 22-1 437 12
12. Arizona 18-3 413 16
13. Maryland 17-4 371 17
14. DePaul 20-3 360 11
15. Kentucky 17-4 302 13
16. Texas A&M 18-4 291 15
17. Florida St. 18-4 272 14
18. Indiana 17-5 194 20
19. Arizona St. 16-6 182 19
20. Iowa 18-4 172 18
21. Northwestern 19-3 171 23
22. South Dakota 21-2 143 21
23. Tennessee 17-5 90 22
24. Missouri St. 18-3 77 24
25. Arkansas 18-4 68 25
Others receiving votes: Princeton 48, TCU 25, LSU 13, Florida Gulf Coast 11, Stony Brook 2.
Monday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 3 Oregon 74, No. 4 UConn 56
No. 8 Mississippi State 67, Georgia 53
No. 13 Maryland 94, Michigan State 53
No. 18 Indiana 66, Purdue 54
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Game
AP Top 25
No. 2 Baylor vs. Kansas, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma State at Iowa State, 6:30 p.m.
Texas Tech at Kansas State, 6:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Monday’s Games
Dallas 5, N.Y. Rangers 3
Florida 5, Toronto 3
Philadelphia 3, Detroit 0
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Florida at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Washington, 6 p.m.
Montreal at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Boston, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Arizona, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 7 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Monday’s Games
Dallas 112, Indiana 103
Golden State 125, Washington 117
New York 139, Cleveland 134
Orlando 112, Charlotte 100
Boston 123, Atlanta 115
Miami 137, Philadelphia 106
Brooklyn 119, Phoenix 97
Memphis 96, Detroit 82
Minnesota at Sacramento, late
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, late
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Houston, 7 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Phoenix at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Utah, 8 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Jhoulys Chacín and Ryan Garton, Cs Juan Graterol and Tomás Telis, INFs Jack Reinheimer and Wilfredo Tovar and LHPs Danny Coulombe, Blaine Hardy and Caleb Thielbar on minor league contracts.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed INF/OF Rosell Herrera; OFs Zack Granite and Thomas Milone; LHPs Luis Avilán and Tyler Lyons; RHPs Domingo Acevedo, David Hale, Dan Otero, Nick Tropeano and Adam Warren; and Cs Kellin Deglan, Chris Iannetta, Erik Kratz, Wynston Sawyer and Josh Thole to minor league contracts.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Designated RHP Matt Festa for assignment. Claimed OF Jose Siri off waivers from Cincinnati.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Dylan Covey and John Curtiss and OF Johnny Davis on minor league contracts.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Drew Petzing tight ends coach.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed TE Cole Herdman.
