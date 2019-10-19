Behind a strong running performance from Senior Ben Fichter, Abraham Lincoln picked up its second win of the season, defeating Des Moines North 45-20.
Fichter had touchdown runs of 15 and 22-yards. The Lynx Senior had 22 rushes for 154-yards on the night. Unfortunately, for Fichter, the performance is likely his last in a Lynx uniform. Fichter got his second unsportsmanlike penalty on his 22-yard scoring drive. If it holds, Fichter will miss his last game of the season.
“We’ll have to look into it, I assume that's what’s going to happen,” A.L. coach John Wolfe said, speaking about the possibility of losing his Senior running back.
“We won. We have some stuff we've got to fix up. It’s better to win, but we’re going to have to play better next week.”
Abraham Lincoln got the scoring started with a three-yard run by Eli Lusajo. Miguel Rodriguez kicked the extra point for a 7-0 lead. Early in the second quarter, A.L. Junior Lucas Spanjer recorded a safety and the Lynx led 9-0.
At the 3:09 mark of the second quarter, A.L. extended their lead to 17-0 with a Lusajo two-yard run up the middle. The touchdown was set up by a 30-yard pass to Chase Riche from Lusajo.
Just when it looked like the Lynx would shutout DMN, the Polar Bears put together a 68-yard scoring drive in 41 seconds to make the score 17-6.
DMN quarterback Nick Crispin hit Darrius Washington over the middle for a 17-yard score. Crispin connected with Mohamed Bass for a big pass play to help set up the touchdown.
In between scoring drives, both sides traded interceptions in the second quarter. Bass picked off two A.L. passes for DMN, while Nick Garner intercepted Crispin at the 1:30 mark of the second quarter. However, the Lynx possession stalled, setting up the lone DMN scoring drive. Esteban Gonzalez also tallied a first-half interception for A.L.
A.L. came out strong to start the second half. Behind a heavy dose of Fichter, A.L. went 72-yards in six plays to extend their lead 24-6. Fichter had 61-yards rushing in the first half, and added 42 more yards on the scoring drive.
Answering the call, A.L. stuffed the Polar Bears on four downs to get the ball back to its offense. Then, Fichter with a long run set up A.L. with first and goal. Lennx Brown ran it in from one-yard to extend their lead 31-6.
The Lynx dominated the second half, adding touchdowns from Fichter and an interception return from Lennx Brown to make the final 45-20. A.L. improved to 2-6 with the win.
Senior Anthony Oberlin had 32 rushing yards on the night. He was over 50-yards total at one point, but had a long run called back with a penalty. Oberlin was one player in particular Wolfe wanted to mention after the game.
“Anthony Oberlin, he had a few good runs, but the best thing about that kid is his attitude,” Wolfe said. “He’s been such a joy to have on our team. He’s a Senior this year, and hasn’t played football for us, ever. So coming out as a Senior, he’s just been a joy to be around and I thoroughly enjoy watching and coaching that kid.”
DMN (0-8) 0 6 0 14 — 20
AL (2-6) 7 10 14 14 — 45
AL: Eli Lusajo 6 run (Miguel Rodriguez kick)
AL: Lucas Spanjer, safety
AL: Lusajo 2 run (Nick Garner from Lusajo conversion)
DMN: Darrius Washington 17 pass from Nick Crispin (conversion failed)
AL: Ben Fichter 15 run (Rodriguez kick)
AL: Lennx Brown 1 run (Rodriguez kick)
AL: Fichter 22 run (kick failed)
DMN: Crispin 2 run (Crispin conversion)
AL: L. Brown interception return (conversion failed)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.