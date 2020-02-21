Hot first-half shooting propelled St. Albert to a 70-54 win over Riverside in a Class 1-A District 15 quarterfinal at St. Albert.
Sam Rallis led the Falcons with 25 points and Lance Hughes added 22 as St. Albert shot 58.6% in the first half and 43.1% for the game.
Riverside was led by Aiden Bell’s 18 points and Brogan Allensworth followed with 15.
St. Albert coach Larry Peterson said he thought his team shot better than it has all season.
“I thought we played with a lot more confidence. Defensively, we were able to score in transition,” Peterson said.
The Bulldogs shot 46.3% (19 of 41) for the game.
Peterson said that raised his eyebrows.
“I was a little concerned with the half-court defense. There’s some stuff to clean up. Our effort was there. I think we just played incredibly hard,” Peterson said.
Riverside outscored the Falcons 28-24 in the second half, and Bulldog coach Nicholas Kroon said that was encouraging.
“I was really proud of how our kids responded. I think we’ve improved a lot this year. I thought that was good because it showed a lot of fight in the kids. We’ve only scored over 50 a handful of times this season, Kroon said.
St. Albert jumped out to an early 18-6 lead, hitting seven straight field goals to start the game.
The Falcons (8-14 overall) led 25-17 after the first quarter, sinking 9 of 16 attempts while the Bulldogs were 6 of 10 from the field.
St. Albert began the second quarter with a 7-0 run to go up 32-17.
Connor Cerny tallied a steal and took it the length of the court for a layup as the Falcon advantage grew to 37-22 with 3:20 left in the first half.
The Falcons finished the first half with a 7-0 surge, including 3-pointers by Lance Wright and Jason Mardesen to go to halftime with a 46-26 lead.
Hughes led St. Albert with 16 first-half points as the Falcons made 17 of 29 from the floor.
The Bulldogs made 9 of 19 (47.3%) from the field and were paced by Bell’s nine points in the half.
Riverside, which finished its season at 6-16, outscored the Falcons 16-11 in the third quarter on 5-of-7 shooting to pull to within 57-42 to begin the fourth.
St. Albert went on a 13-4 run to start the last period as the Falcon advantage swelled to 70-46 before the Bulldogs scored the last eight points of the game.
Riverside (6-16) 17 9 16 12—54
Saint Albert (8-14) 25 21 11 13—70
R: Drake Woods 10, Ayden Salais 4, Aiden Bell 18, Eli Ryun 2, Wyatt Hough 4, Brogan Allensworth 15.
SA: Sam Rallis 26, Ryan Genereux 3, Jason Mardesen 3, Lance Wright 5, Cy Patterson 6, Connor Cerny 6, Ryan Hughes 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.