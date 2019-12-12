Five Lewis Central athletes signed college letters of intent this week.
Gracie Bernard, Jayden Cross, Caitlyn Hanafan and Hadley Hill signed for soccer and Delaney Esterling for volleyball.
Bernard, Cross and Hanafan will play at Grand View. Bernard is a three-year starter for the Titans and a two-time all-Hawkeye Ten Conference selection who started all 19 matches last season. Cross, an all-city and all-district selection, led the Titans last spring with 20 goals. Hanafan, a two-time all-conference selection, had a goal and two assists last season.
Hill is heading to Wartburg College. A first-team all-state and all-city selection and twice a member of the all-tournament team at the state soccer tournament, Hill started 18 matches last season with a goal and two assists.
Esterling is staying in Council Bluffs to play at Iowa Western. She just wrapped up a senior year that saw her earn all-city and honorable mention all-state honors after averaging 3.19 kills per set. She also added 64 aces on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.