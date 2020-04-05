Nothing in basketball quite equals finding your rhythm.
Whether it’s a post-up, a 3-pointer or off the dribble, when a player repeatedly finds the net, the whole gym takes notice.
To say Glenwood’s Ryan Blum was locked in during a Feb. 4 game against Clarinda would be an understatement. The 6-foot-3 junior poured in a single-game school record 39 points in an 81-59 victory. The performance highlighted a breakout season for the Hawkeye Ten Conference’s leading scorer. He converted 15 of 21 field goals, including 4 of 8 3-pointers, adding 11 rebounds and three blocks.
In addition to leading the conference in points per game (19.7), Blum paced the H-10 in 3-pointers (48) and field goals (174) and was second in blocks (71).
Those efforts led Glenwood to a 17-6 record and today earns Blum The Daily Nonpareil’s Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
Blum’s prep career has featured steady progress. He averaged 6.1 points per game his freshman season and 13.9 as a sophomore before improving that average by nearly six points this season.
“Every year, he’s gotten better,” Glenwood coach Curt Schulte said. “He was a tremendous contributor as a freshman, and his role stepped up more as a sophomore. This year as a junior, he kind of let the game come to him, and he led us in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots. He had a tremendous year.”
“He just has a tremendous passion for the game of basketball. He’s the type of kid that lives in the gym. He spends a lot of time there and he’s very driven.”
Perhaps that drive stems from his own brother. As a freshman in 2018, Blum won a state championship alongside his brother, Andrew, who was a senior who averaged 13.4 points per game. Ryan Blum learned plenty that season from his brother and the team’s leading scorer, Nate Mohr.
“I always looked up to those guys, and they always taught me a lot in different aspects of the game,” Ryan Blum said. “Always have that fire. You’ve always got to be ready for the next step, the next shot, and always go get the rebound.”
He’s followed that advice through three prep seasons. And he’s also emerged as a source of wisdom and advice for his teammates.
“He’s a tremendous leader,” Schulte said. “He’s probably our most vocal leader on the court. He’s always trying to get everybody in the right place, and he does a great job of getting other players involved in the game.”
Blum has goals of bringing another state championship to Glenwood, and he has one more season to do it. Despite being stuck at home for much of the last month, he’s kept himself busy coming up with at-home workouts and watching film.
Colleges have taken notice, too. Wayne State has offered him a basketball scholarship, and he’s received interest from a few other schools.
But before he focuses on any of that, he knows he has to get back to work.
“I really think the sky is the limit for Ryan,” Schulte said. “I know he’s going to spend a ton of time in the gym here in the offseason, and he’s going to continue to work and better himself in all the areas. He’s a tremendous competitor, and he’s only going to keep getting better.”
