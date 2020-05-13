A former Council Bluffs football standout has re-opened his recruitment for his senior season.
Mitchell Brinkman, a 6-foot-3, 252-pound tight end who starred at Lewis Central and was The Daily Nonpareil’s 2015 City Football Player of the year, has decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer after three seasons at Northern Illinois.
Brinkman spent four years total in Dekalb, Illinois, including a redshirt year in 2018.
“Thank you for everything,” he said in a Twitter post. “I am beyond grateful for all the relationships I’ve built over the last 4 years.”
In three seasons at Northern Illinois, Brinkman played in 37 games, recording 45 catches for 575 yards and five touchdowns.
He had his best season in 2019, his redshirt junior season, with 34 catches for 445 yards and three touchdowns.
Brinkman was a first-team all-state defensive lineman in 2015 at Lewis Central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.