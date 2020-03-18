The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association early Tuesday morning announced its all-state basketball teams.

Four players from The Daily Nonpareil’s coverage area were selected.

Abraham Lincoln’s Josh Dix was a third team selection in Class 4-A following an impressive sophomore season that saw him average 17.5 points per game. The Lynx finished 21-2 and fell one win shy of the 4-A state tournament.

Two Treynor standouts also were selected in Class 2-A. Senior Jack Tiarks made the second team, and fellow senior Jack Stogdill made the third team. Tiarks averaged 16.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, and Stogdill averaged 15.1 and 4.8. The Cardinal duo was pivotal in a 25-3 season that ended in the 2-A state semifinals.

Glenwood’s Ryan Blum was selected to the second team in Class 3-A after leading the Hawkeye Ten Conference in scoring average (19.7 points per game). The Rams finished 17-6 after falling to Harlan in postseason play.

Norwalk’s Bowen Born was named Iowa’s Mr. Basketball after leading Norwalk to a Class 3-A state title. Born led the state, averaging 36.4 points per game.

See below for the complete teams from all four classes.

Class 1-A

First Team

Trey Shearer Montezuma JR

Nick Reid Central City SR

Angelo Winkel Algona Garrigan JR

JD Stout Keota SR

Kiks Rosengarten Wapsie Valley SR

Kaleb Cornilsen Easton Valley JR

Braden Gibbons Madrid SR

Alex Koppes Springville JR

Second team

Brennan Sefrit Bedford SR

Jackson Louscher South O’Brien SR

Nik Coble WACO SR

Zach Huff Don Bosco SR

Keegan Edwards Lone Tree SR

Noah Beck BGM SR

Kayden Ames West Fork JR

Trey Baker Martensdale-St. Marys JR

Third Team

Spencer Schorg Remsen-St. Marys SR

Jessen Weber Easton Valley SR

Taurice Grant Meskwaki Settlement JR

Cole Damman Baxter SR

Nathan Moeller Prince of Peace SR

Gage Fry Grand View Christian SR

Creighton Nelson Exira-EHK SR

Chett Helming Lake Mills SR

Class 2-A

First Team

Cooper De Jean OABCIG SR

Masen Miller Regina Catholic SR

Caleb Delzell Camanche SR

Austin Miller North Linn SR

Austin Hilmer North Linn SO

Tanner Te Slaa Boyden-Hull SO

Michael Keegan Dyersville-Beckman SR

Bryce Coppock West Sioux SR

Second team

Jack Tiarks Treynor SR

Zane Neubaum South Central Calhoun SR

Hunter Dekkers West Sioux SR

Justin Recker Monticello JR

Anthony Pothoff Van Meter SR

Lucas Lorenzen Okoboji SR

Bryce Achenbach Woodward-Granger SR

Keyton Moser Boyden-Hull SR

Third Team

Blake Chance Albia JR

Curren Ingram Des Moines Christian SR

Dane Fuller Dike-New Hartford JR

LJ Henderson Camanche SR

Cameron Soenksen Camanche SR

Jack Stogdill Treynor SR

Josh Van Gorp Pella Christian SR

Dan Jungling Pella Christian SR

Class 3-A

First Team

Bowen Born Norwalk SR

Xavier Foster Oskaloosa SR

Kieren Nichols Knoxville JR

Alex Van Kalsbeek MOC-Floyd Valley SR

Easton Darling Winterset SR

Sean Peeters Assumption Davenport SR

Karson Sharar Iowa Falls-Alden JR

Keaton Kutcher Mount Vernon JR

Second team

Daniel Wright Sergeant Bluff Luton SR

Logan Shetterly Pella SR

Wyatt Wegener Algona SR

Connor Drew Ballard JR

Luke Rankin Dallas Center-Grimes JR

Ryan Blum Glenwood JR

Tyler Johnson Norwalk SR

Christian Withrow Clear Creek-Amana JR

Third Team

Tucker Kinney Central DeWitt SR

Kole Tupa Center Point-Urbana SR

Cole Glasgow Dallas Center-Grimes SO

Andrew Formanek Clear Lake JR

Karter Lein Carroll SR

Connor Bruck Harlan SR

Cael Schmitt Wahlert SR

Matthew McDonald Centerville SR

Class 4-A

First Team

Braxton Bayless Ankeny SR

Ty Anderson North Scott SR

Tucker DeVries Waukee JR

Payton Sandfort Waukee JR

Even Brauns Iowa City West SR

Michael Duax Dubuque Hempstead JR

DaQuavion Walker Waterloo West SR

Cody McCullough Ankeny Centennial SR

Second team

Josh Ollendieck Cedar Falls SR

Jaleque Dunson Sioux City East SR

Jayden Houston Davenport North JR

Jaron Crews Ankeny Centennial JR

Jake Aver WDM Valley SR

Sam Kilbury North Scott SR

Matt Stilwill WDM Dowling SR

Trae Swartz Ottumwa JR

Third Team

Landon Wolf Cedar Falls JR

Emarion Ellis Davenport Central JR

Caleb Schlaak Cedar Rapids Kennedy JR

Keshawn Christian Iowa City High SR

Josh Dix Abraham Lincoln SO

AJ Tiogo Indianola SR

Micah Johnson Ankeny Centennial SR

Ryan Riggs WDM Dowling JR

