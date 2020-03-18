The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association early Tuesday morning announced its all-state basketball teams.
Four players from The Daily Nonpareil’s coverage area were selected.
Abraham Lincoln’s Josh Dix was a third team selection in Class 4-A following an impressive sophomore season that saw him average 17.5 points per game. The Lynx finished 21-2 and fell one win shy of the 4-A state tournament.
Two Treynor standouts also were selected in Class 2-A. Senior Jack Tiarks made the second team, and fellow senior Jack Stogdill made the third team. Tiarks averaged 16.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, and Stogdill averaged 15.1 and 4.8. The Cardinal duo was pivotal in a 25-3 season that ended in the 2-A state semifinals.
Glenwood’s Ryan Blum was selected to the second team in Class 3-A after leading the Hawkeye Ten Conference in scoring average (19.7 points per game). The Rams finished 17-6 after falling to Harlan in postseason play.
Norwalk’s Bowen Born was named Iowa’s Mr. Basketball after leading Norwalk to a Class 3-A state title. Born led the state, averaging 36.4 points per game.
See below for the complete teams from all four classes.
Class 1-A
First Team
Trey Shearer Montezuma JR
Nick Reid Central City SR
Angelo Winkel Algona Garrigan JR
JD Stout Keota SR
Kiks Rosengarten Wapsie Valley SR
Kaleb Cornilsen Easton Valley JR
Braden Gibbons Madrid SR
Alex Koppes Springville JR
Second team
Brennan Sefrit Bedford SR
Jackson Louscher South O’Brien SR
Nik Coble WACO SR
Zach Huff Don Bosco SR
Keegan Edwards Lone Tree SR
Noah Beck BGM SR
Kayden Ames West Fork JR
Trey Baker Martensdale-St. Marys JR
Third Team
Spencer Schorg Remsen-St. Marys SR
Jessen Weber Easton Valley SR
Taurice Grant Meskwaki Settlement JR
Cole Damman Baxter SR
Nathan Moeller Prince of Peace SR
Gage Fry Grand View Christian SR
Creighton Nelson Exira-EHK SR
Chett Helming Lake Mills SR
Class 2-A
First Team
Cooper De Jean OABCIG SR
Masen Miller Regina Catholic SR
Caleb Delzell Camanche SR
Austin Miller North Linn SR
Austin Hilmer North Linn SO
Tanner Te Slaa Boyden-Hull SO
Michael Keegan Dyersville-Beckman SR
Bryce Coppock West Sioux SR
Second team
Jack Tiarks Treynor SR
Zane Neubaum South Central Calhoun SR
Hunter Dekkers West Sioux SR
Justin Recker Monticello JR
Anthony Pothoff Van Meter SR
Lucas Lorenzen Okoboji SR
Bryce Achenbach Woodward-Granger SR
Keyton Moser Boyden-Hull SR
Third Team
Blake Chance Albia JR
Curren Ingram Des Moines Christian SR
Dane Fuller Dike-New Hartford JR
LJ Henderson Camanche SR
Cameron Soenksen Camanche SR
Jack Stogdill Treynor SR
Josh Van Gorp Pella Christian SR
Dan Jungling Pella Christian SR
Class 3-A
First Team
Bowen Born Norwalk SR
Xavier Foster Oskaloosa SR
Kieren Nichols Knoxville JR
Alex Van Kalsbeek MOC-Floyd Valley SR
Easton Darling Winterset SR
Sean Peeters Assumption Davenport SR
Karson Sharar Iowa Falls-Alden JR
Keaton Kutcher Mount Vernon JR
Second team
Daniel Wright Sergeant Bluff Luton SR
Logan Shetterly Pella SR
Wyatt Wegener Algona SR
Connor Drew Ballard JR
Luke Rankin Dallas Center-Grimes JR
Ryan Blum Glenwood JR
Tyler Johnson Norwalk SR
Christian Withrow Clear Creek-Amana JR
Third Team
Tucker Kinney Central DeWitt SR
Kole Tupa Center Point-Urbana SR
Cole Glasgow Dallas Center-Grimes SO
Andrew Formanek Clear Lake JR
Karter Lein Carroll SR
Connor Bruck Harlan SR
Cael Schmitt Wahlert SR
Matthew McDonald Centerville SR
Class 4-A
First Team
Braxton Bayless Ankeny SR
Ty Anderson North Scott SR
Tucker DeVries Waukee JR
Payton Sandfort Waukee JR
Even Brauns Iowa City West SR
Michael Duax Dubuque Hempstead JR
DaQuavion Walker Waterloo West SR
Cody McCullough Ankeny Centennial SR
Second team
Josh Ollendieck Cedar Falls SR
Jaleque Dunson Sioux City East SR
Jayden Houston Davenport North JR
Jaron Crews Ankeny Centennial JR
Jake Aver WDM Valley SR
Sam Kilbury North Scott SR
Matt Stilwill WDM Dowling SR
Trae Swartz Ottumwa JR
Third Team
Landon Wolf Cedar Falls JR
Emarion Ellis Davenport Central JR
Caleb Schlaak Cedar Rapids Kennedy JR
Keshawn Christian Iowa City High SR
Josh Dix Abraham Lincoln SO
AJ Tiogo Indianola SR
Micah Johnson Ankeny Centennial SR
Ryan Riggs WDM Dowling JR
