WAVERLY — Four area girls wrestlers advanced to the championship quarterfinal round of the state wrestling tournament after Friday’s action.
Lewis Central’s Sophie Barnes is in the quarterfinals at 126 pounds. Following a first-round bye, Barnes pinned Humboldt’s Baylie Beers and West Liberty’s Annemarie Eriksen.
AHSTW’s Allison Baxter (152) and Bella Canada (170) also made the quarters. Baxter pinned Dubuque Wahlert’s Anna Kalb and Atlantic-CAM’s Kenzie Hoffman, while Canada received a first-round bye before pinning Iowa City West’s Mayowa Dokun.
Glenwood’s Abby McIntyre, the top-ranked wrestler at 132 pounds, pinned I-35’s Josephine Wearmouth and won by technical fall over Wilton’s Mea Burkle.
The semifinal and championship rounds will take place today.
Abraham Lincoln
113: Hannah Raney-Davis received a first-round bye; Raney-Davis, A.L., def. Michelle Anderson, Sioux Central, by fall (1:43); Rylee Rodish, Waukee, won by decision over Raney-Davis (9-2).
126: Kirstyn Beaman, Humbodlt, def. Jacqueline Bunten by fall (1:13); Bunten received a bye in the first round of consolations; Ali Andersen, CR Kennedy, won by dec. over Bunten (6-5)
Lewis Central
106: Ava McNeal received a first-round bye; McNeal def. Anna Tuuri, Marion, by fall (2:50); Marissa Gallup, Charles City, won by fall over McNeal (0:29).
106: Hailey Williams def. Eliza Schultz, Algona, by maj. decision, 8-0; Ali Gerbracht, AGWSR, def. Williams by fall (0:12); Faith Rains, North Scott, def. Williams by fall (2:55).
113: Shaylee Sanders received first-round bye; Danica Linn, Colfax-Mongo, def. Sanders by fall (2:29); Sanders won by fall over Karlie Wagner, Osage, 4:36; Olivia Sowle, Waverly-Shell Rock, won by fall over Sanders (1:19)
126: Sophie Barnes received a first-round bye; Barnes won by fall over Baylie Beers, Humboldt, (1:55); Barnes won by fall over Annemarie Eriksen, West Liberty, (2:40).
145: Nicole Miller-Cummings, Waverly-Shell Rock, def. Dana Swedensky, Lewis Central, by fall (1:00); Madison Kelly, Mid-Prairie, def. won by decision over Swedensky, 2-0.
St. Albert
132: Lillia Williams, St. Albert, won by fall over Nadia Garcia-Santiago, CR Jefferson (0:18); Chloe Etten, BGM, won by fall over Williams (1:37); Williams won by fall over Crystal Talley, CR Jefferson, (0:34); Williams won by fall over Emma Dunlap, IC West (5:13); Marley Hagarty, Waverly-Shell Rock, won by fall over Williams (0:54)
Thomas Jefferson
126: Rodnesia Smith-Carter, T.J., won by fall over Maddie Kuenen, Le Mars, (1:07); Mady Lange, Humboldt, won by fall over Smith-Carter (1:02); Smith-Carter won by fall over Ashley Ferrie, Cresco, (1:21); Smith-Carter won by tech fall over Azure Christensen.
170: Lauren Connell, Charles City, won by fall over Mallory Hoogetraat, T.J., (5:50); Hoogetraat received a bye in consolation round; Payton Schutte, Decorah, won by fall over Hoogetraat (1:13).
AHSTW
152: Allison Baxter, AHSTW, won by fall over Anna Kalb, Dubuque Wahlert, (0;19); Baxter won by fall over Kenzie Hoffman, Atlantic-CAM, (0:38)
170: Bella Canada, AHSTW, received a first-round bye; Canada won by fall over Mayowa Dokun, Iowa City West, (1:48)
Glenwood
132: Abby McIntyre, Glenwood, received a first-round bye; McIntyre won by fall over Josephine Wearmouth, I-35, (1:08); McIntyre won by tech fall over Mea Burkle, Wilton, (18-3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.