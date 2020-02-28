GLENWOOD — Harlan made 39 of 43 free throws in Thursday’s Class 3-A Substate 8 semifinal against Glenwood on its was to an 84-71 triumph.
Connor Bruck exploded for a game-high 41 points, which included going a perfect 20 of 20 from the charity stripe.
Harlan advances to the substate finals, where it will meet Denison-Schleswig Monday in Atlantic with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
In addition to Bruck, Harlan’s Connor Frame and Michael Erlmeier joined him in double figures with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
John Palmer paced Glenwood with 21 points. Ryan Blum added 13 and Zach Carr had 11.
“They shot very well,” Glenwood coach Curt Schulte said. “They shot very well from the field and obviously they shot extremely well from the free throw line.
“We were down, and we had to foul there in the fourth quarter quite a bit. They didn’t miss from the charity stripe.”
Seven seniors played their final prep game for Glenwood Thursday.
“I’m super proud of our kids; our kids are fighters, they’re competitors,” Schulte said. “They weren’t only successful on the basketball floor by getting 17 wins this season, but they’re going to be successful off the floor also. They were a great group to work with.”
Harlan (17-6) 20 20 9 35 — 84
Glenwood (17-6) 15 14 11 31 — 71
H: Brad Curren 3, Connor Bruck 41, Michael Erlmeier 12, Will McLaughlin 5, Johnathan Monson 5, Michael Heithoff 4, Connor Frame 14.
G: John Palmer 21, Dylan Sondag 8, Zach Carr 11, Silas Bales 8, Nate Hughes 2, Ben Hughes 8, Ryan Blum 13.
