St. Albert’s offense went cold at the wrong time during Monday’s 49-35 loss to Harlan.
The Saintes and Cyclones were tied at halftime, but the Cyclones outscored the hosts 33-19 over the final 16 minutes. The Cyclones used a 22-2 second-half run to take command, and they also shot well at the free-throw line. St. Albert didn’t enjoy the same fortune.
“Harlan went 18 for 21 and St. Albert went 1 for 12,” St. Albert coach Dick Wettengel said. “That’s a pretty big difference. We just didn’t shoot it very well tonight.”
Jordyn Blaha scored 10 points Monday to lead the way for the Saintes.
Six Harlan players scored at least six points, led by Brecken Van Baale’s 11-point performance.
Harlan (5-6) 11 5 16 17 — 49
St. Albert (8-4) 7 9 11 8 — 35
H: Jocelyn Cheek 4, Claire Schmitz 6, Ashley Hall 8, Raegen Wicks 6, Brecken Van Baale 11, Caitlyn Leinen 6, Macie Leinen 8.
SA: Bel Pershing 2, Allie Petry 8, Lauren Williams 4, Keely Socha 6, Jordyn Blaha 10, Veronica Svajgl 5.
