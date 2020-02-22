Class 3-A
Lewis Central
120
Quarterfinal — Austin Kegley (Prairie — Cedar Rapids) won by fall over Tanner Wink (Lewis Central) (Fall 1:25)
Cons. Round 2 — Donovan Card (Norwalk) won by decision over Wink (Lewis Central) (Dec 6-4)
145
Quarterfinal — Deven Strief (North Scott) won by decision over Tanner Higgins (Lewis Central) (Dec 10-4)
Cons. Round 2 — Higgins (Lewis Central) won by decision over Dylan Falck (CR Kennedy) (Dec 12-9)
Cons. Round 3 — Ben Monroe (Ankeny Centennial) won by major decision over Higgins (Lewis Central) (MD 16-7)
Class 1-A
AHSTW
195
Quarterfinal — Cole Clark (Lisbon) won by fall over Gavyn Fischer (AHSTW) (Fall 1:55)
Cons. Round 2 — Fischer (AHSTW) won by fall over Darius Gashe (West Monona) (Fall 3:03)
Riverside
113
Quarterfinal — Jace Rose (Riverside) won by fall over Cael Bridgewater (North Linn — Troy Mills) (Fall 4:58)
Semifinal — Clayton McDonough (Central Springs) won by decision over Rose (Riverside) (Dec 3-2)
138
Cons. Round 2 — Heath Moyer (North Linn) won by decision over Nolan Moore (Riverside) (Dec 12-5)
Tri-Center
170
Quarterfinal — Bryson Freeberg (Tri-Center) won by decision over Mathew Francis (West Hancock) (Dec 8-4)
Semifinal — Ethan Fulcher (Hudson) won by decision over Freeberg (Tri-Center) (Dec 12-9)
Underwood
106
Quarterfinal — Gable Porter (Underwood) won by fall over Drew Ehlen (Mount Ayr) (Fall 3:37)
Semifinal — Porter (Underwood) won by decision over Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) (Dec 6-2)
120
Quarterfinal — Brandon Paez (Lisbon) won by decision over Stevie Barnes (Underwood) 55-2 (Dec 6-0)
Cons. Round 2 — Barnes (Underwood) won by fall over Jarryn Stephens (East Union) (Fall 3:55)
Cons. Round 3 — Barnes (Underwood) won by fall over Bryce Shaha (Mount Ayr) (Fall 3:18)
132
Cons. Round 2 — Zane Ziegler (Underwood) won by decision over Trey Schuck (Sibley-Ocheyedan) (Dec 7-6)
Cons. Round 3 — Ziegler (Underwood) won by fall over Randy Jimenez (SE Warren) (Fall 1:25)
138
Quarterfinal — Logan James (Underwood) won by major decision over Heath Moyer (North Linn) (MD 8-0)
Semifinal — James (Underwood) won by decision over Dominic Lopez (New London) (Dec 5-2)
145
Quarterfinal — Nick Hamilton (Underwood) won by fall over Eric McIlnay (Missouri Valley) (Fall 1:19)
Semifinal — Hamilton (Underwood) won by decision over Daniel Meeker (Wapello) (Dec 11-6)
152
Quarterfinal — Blake Thomsen (Underwood) won by major decision over Garrett Seaba (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) (MD 11-1)
Semifinal — Marshall Hauck (Lisbon) won by decision over Thomsen (Underwood) (Dec 6-4)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.