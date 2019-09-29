HARLAN — For those who pay attention to cross country meets in southwest Iowa, Saturday’s results from the Harlan Cross Country meet won’t be of much surprise.
Paced by Wimach Gilo, Aidan Booton, and Juan Martinez, the Thomas Jefferson boys amassed just 54 points to take the team title. On the girls side, Lucy Borkowski led the familiar pack of Harlan runners as they took the team title with just 35 points. It was the fourth meet win of the season for each team.
Thomas Jefferson coach Doug Muehlig credits at least part of his team’s success on leadership, and the improved running of Juan Martinez.
“I’ve been the Juan whisperer,” Muehlig said of getting Martinez to translate his talent to race day. “And I thought Booton ran marvelous. The guy gets fifth and he’s the third runner on your team? They’re all right there.”
Harlan assistant coach Zach Klaassen talked about his team’s ability to run as a group.
“I think they really held that pack pretty tight for the first mile,” he said. “At mile two, we got spread out just a little bit. Lucy really separated and got herself in first place and really didn’t look back after that.”
Gilo — who started to come into his own as a runner at the end of 2018 — picked up his second win of the season, while Martinez battled at the end to edge Atlantic’s Craig Alan Becker for third. Booton (still recovering from a sickness) finished fifth for the Yellow Jackets. The T.J. scoring was rounded out by Gage Belt (16th) and Hunter Ryba (29th).
“I don’t think he’s any different as a runner than he was a month ago,” Muehlig said of Gilo. “I think he does believe in his abilities now, and that’s so important.”
The 16:18 finish for Gilo was a personal best for Class 4-A’s 12th-ranked runner who continues to gain confidence.
“I just started believing in myself more,” Gilo said. “That’s a big thing that coach Muehlig talks about. I just believe in my ability and what I can do. I feel like I can compete with anyone out there.”
“I hope he can!” Muehlig said about Gilo running with anyone in the state. “Believing that you can do something makes it possible.”
The Harlan girls bested second-place Glenwood by 42 points. The only team loss for the Class 3-A No. 4 squad was a close (26-41) defeat at the hands of Class 4-A No. 5 Southeast Polk at the Abraham Lincoln Invite on Sept. 7. The Cyclones finished with six runners in the top 14, led by Borkowski (1st), Kaia Bieker (4), and Abby Alberti (5th).
“We had kids battling to get in that top 10,” Klaassen said.
“It was intense. I got out pretty fast and stayed with my pack and just battled up the hills,” Borkowski said. “That was my main weakness, to get up the hills.”
Borkowski credits her teammates with making each other better.
“Our team is just so supportive of each other; we work hard every day in practice,” she said, “like, alright, God gave you this weakness of the hill, my strength is just powering you up.”
In the boys race, Atlantic came in second place with 94 points. Beeker was fourth and he had three teammates join him in the top 20: Evan Brummer (13th), Brad Dennis (17th), and Zane Berg (18th).
Harlan was third (121), Lewis Central was fourth (137), and St. Albert — paced by senior standout Bennett Heisterkamp (2nd) — finished fifth (147).
Titan coach Taylor May was pleased with his team’s performance, especially Connor Lancial’s sixth-place finish.
“There were some good runners here today, so getting sixth is not bad at all,” May said of Lancial. “He just continues to be our leader and get better and better each week.”
Abraham Lincoln finished eighth as a team, but coach Scott Milner was happy with his team’s progression and the leadership of senior Steven Hornberg who continued his solid season with a 7th place finish. Caden Tellander also finished in the top 20 at 12th.
“He’s dialed in, he’s got it figured out. He’s learned his racing style.” Milner said of his senior runner. “Top to bottom, everybody did really well, I’m real happy with what the kids did.”
The girls race, while dominated by Harlan, had a number of impressive performances. Rachel Mullennax (second), Emma Hughes (10th) and Erin Schultz (11th) led Glenwood to a second-place team finish. AHSTW was third in the team race (110), followed by Atlantic (111), and Lewis Central (146). Clarinda freshman Mayson Hartley finished third overall.
The Titans were led by Haley Bach who finished 6th, picking off runners in the final mile and a half.
“She does a really good job of closing,” May said of Bach. “She’s one that doesn’t want anybody to beat her. She’s a competitor and just has that fire in her that drives her to finish strong.”
Thomas Jefferson finished 6th (165), just ahead of Abraham Lincoln (171). Suzie Miller was the top Jacket finisher in 20th position, followed by Jasmine Ramos at 23rd. Heyleigh Vandervelde led the Lynx in 16th place and Moriah Heilesen was 18th.
“As proud as I am of the boys, I am even more excited about the way the girls finished,” Muehlig said.
Boys Team Scores: 1. Thomas Jefferson 54, 2. Atlantic 94, 3. Harlan 121, 4. Lewis Central 137, 5. St. Albert 147, 6. Treynor 149, 7. Glenwood 153, 8. Abraham Lincoln 183, 9. Red Oak 203, 10. Clarinda 221, 11. Denison 252, 12. Riverside 273, 13. Trinity Christian 293.
Girls Team Score: 1. Harlan 35, 2. Glenwood 77, 3. AHSTW 110, 4. Atlantic 111, 5. Lewis Central 146, 6. Thomas Jefferson 165, 7. Abraham Lincoln 171, T-8. Clarinda 222, T-8. Denison 222, 10. Treynor 227, 11. Red Oak 230
Boys Top 20: 1. Wimach Gilo, CBTJ, 16:18, 2. Bennett Heisterkamp, SA, 16:28, 3. Juan Martinez, CBTJ, 16:48, 4. Craig Alan Becker, Atlantic, 16:48, 5. Aidan Booton, CBTJ, 16:54, 6. Connor Lancial, CBLC, 16:59, 7. Steven Hornberg, CBAL, 17:03, 8. Trey Gross, Harlan, 17:10, 9. Baylor Bergren, Red Oak, 17:21, 10. Sam McIntyre, Glenwood, 17:30, 11. Derrick Thompson, Treynor, 17:32, 12. Caden Tellander, CBAL, 17:35, 13. Evan Brummer, Atlantic, 17:38, 14. Nathan Sell, CBLC, 17:39, 15. Tyler Huey, Glenwood, 17:46, 16. Gage Belt, CBTJ, 17:49, 17. Brad Dennis, Atlantic, 17:51, 18. Zane Berg, Atlantic, 17:53, 19. Nathan Rohrberg, Glenwood, 17:54, 20. Cole Dooley, Treynor, 17:58.
Girls Top 20: 1. Lucy Borkowski, Harlan, 19:43, 2. Rachel Mullennax, Glenwood, 20:14, 3. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda, 20:24, 4. Kaia Bieker, Harlan, 20:32, 5. Abby Alberti, Harlan, 20:33, 6. Haley Bach, CBLC, 20:37, 7. Ryann Portch, AHSTW, 20:39, 8. Ava Rush, Atlantic, 20:42, 9. Tori Castle, Treynor, 20:45, 10. Emma Hughes, Glenwood, 20:47, 11. Erin Schultz, Glenwood, 20:49, 12. Liv Freund, Harlan, 20:49, 13. Brecken VanBaale, Harlan, 20:53, 14. Abi Albertson, Harlan, 21:17, 15. Claire Miller, Denison, 21:25, 16. Hayleigh Vandervelde, CBAL, 21:28, 17. Carly McKeever, SA, 21:32, 18. Madison Botos, Atlantic, 21:34, 19. Moriah Heilesen, CBAL, 21:37, 20. Pluma Pross, Atlantic, 21:40
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.