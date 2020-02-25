GLENWOOD — Glenwood cruised past Greene County 75-40 Monday night in the Class 3-A substate 8 opening round game.
Glenwood’s Ryan Blum led all scorers with 25 points. Teammate Zach Carr added 17 and Ben Hughes chipped in 10.
The Rams advance to play Harlan Thursday night at Glenwood.
“We got off to a quick start,” Glenwood head coach Curt Schulte said. “We jumped on them 18-4 and I thought that was huge; getting that quick start.”
“Ryan Blum had a fantastic game. He was really good offensively. He got the ball down low and scored and he also scored from the perimeter; he was a tough defend tonight.”
Greene County (5-17) 10 14 8 8 — 40
Glenwood (17-5) 18 20 22 15 — 75
GC: Max Riley 2, Nick Breon 2, Carter Morton 16, Cael Fisher 2, Bryce Stadler 5, Jackson Morton 6, Richard Daugherty 2, Caden Lowmiller 3, Jesse Miller 2.
Glenwood: John Palmer 6, Dylan Sondag 4, Zach Carr 17, Silas Bales 7, Nate Hughes 2, Ben Hughes 10, Ryan Blum 25, Dylan Hopp 2, James Fritts 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.