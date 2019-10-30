GLENWOOD — After losing the first set, Glenwood took the next three to beat Norwalk in the Class 4-A, Region 2 semifinals Tuesday night.
“Grace Boles really stepped up tonight and Joslyn Lewis just took the ball under control in the front row and serving-wise,” Glenwood coach Chelsey Hirt said. “We were aggressive. That first set was pretty shaky, obviously it was not a good example of what our volleyball tends to look like. But the last three sets we kind of just took over and reminded everybody what Glenwood volley is about.
“I can’t praise my team enough with how much they’ve overcome this season,” Hirt added. “As you get this far, I think our team should be really proud with how put-together we’ve played this year.”
Glenwood advances to play at Lewis Central in the Region 2 finals on Monday at 7pm.
“That’s going to be a really tough game. It could go either way. It’s just going to come down to who executes that night,” Hirt said.
Glenwood (29-12) 11 25 25 25
Norwalk (23-17) 25 16 11 16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.