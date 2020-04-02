Glenwood and AHSTW had especially memorable seasons in the area girls basketball scene.
The Rams made the Class 4-A state semifinals.
AHSTW (20-4) fell just a win short of the state tournament, falling to eventual state qualifier Logan-Magnolia in the Class 2-A regional final.
Glenwood (25-1) went unbeaten during the regular season before falling to Hawkeye Ten Conference rival Lewis Central in the state semifinals.
Other seasons in The Nonpareil’s coverage area include Riverside (4-19), Treynor (8-14), Tri-Center (5-18) and Underwood (12-11).
Glenwood leads the way on the 2019-20 roster with three selections: freshman Jenna Hopp, sophomore Madison Camden and junior Elle Scarborough. Hopp was second on the Rams with 13.4 points per game and converted 35.5% of her attempts from 3-point range. Camden tied for second in the Hawkeye Ten Conference averaging 17.6 points per game while shooting 53.7% from the field and 77.9% at the free throw line. Scarborough led the Hawkeye Ten Conference with 136 assists, was second in the conference with 77 steals and averaged 11.4 points.
AHSTW lands two on this year’s team in junior Kailey Jones and senior Kinsey Scheffler. Jones led the Western Iowa Conference in both points (16.6 per game) and rebounds (12.6), and Scheffler was fourth in the conference in scoring (15.3) and second in rebounding (9.0).
Treynor junior Mandy Stogdill rounds out the squad as the lone Cardinal representative. Stogdill averaged 11.6 points per game and shot 80% from the free throw line.
The Area Girls Player of the Year will be named in the Friday edition of The Nonpareil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.