GLENWOOD – Glenwood hosted the Class 2-A sectional wrestling meet on Saturday. Along with the host school, Clarinda, Harlan, Red Oak, Shenandoah and Sidney competed in the event.
Harlan finished atop the team scoreboard with 218 total points. Red Oak took second with 211 and Glenwood third with 209 points.
Glenwood had four wrestlers win their respective divisions on the day including Tate Mayberry (138), Dalton Book (152), Mitch Mayberry (182) and Noah Clark (285).
The Rams also qualified three more wrestlers for next Saturday’s districts with runner-up finishers Abby McIntyre (132), Tyler Boldra (145) and Sully Woods (195).
Along with Glenwood’s seven district qualifiers, Harlan qualified nine wrestlers, Red Oak qualified seven, Clarinda will have four representatives at districts and Sidney qualified one.
District qualifiers: 106: 1, Brandon Erp, Red Oak; 2, Sammy Schmitz, Harlan. 113: 1, Chase Sandholm, Red Oak; 2, Luke Freund, Harlan. 120: 1, Luke Musich, Harlan; 2, Johnathon Erp, Red Oak. 126: 1, Dawson Bond, Red Oak; 2, Ethan Lemon, Harlan. 132: 1, Kale Downey, Clarinda; 2, Abby McIntyre, Glenwood. 138: 1, Tate Mayberry, Glenwood; 2, Michael Mayer, Clarinda. 145: 1, Colton Hauschild, Sidney; 2, Tyler Boldrea, Glenwood. 152: Dalton Book, Glenwood; 2, Mason Griffith, Harlan. 160: 1, Justin McCunn, Red Oak; 2, Zane Bendorf, Harlan. 170: 1, Carter Bendorf, Harlan; 2, Bruce Lukehart, Red Oak. 182: 1, Mitch Mayberry, Glenwood; 2, Jakob Childs, Clarinda. 195: 1, Carter Maynes, Red Oak; 2, Sully Woods, Glenwood. 220: 1, Crew Howard, Clarinda; 2, Jesse Schwery, Harlan. 285: 1, Noah Clark, Glenwood; 2, Jeremiah Davis, Harlan.
