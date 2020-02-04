GLENWOOD — Glenwood is third in the state in scoring, averaging 73.2 points per game.
But Monday against Treynor, the Rams showed that they can defend too.
Facing a Treynor offense that tried to contain the Glenwood offense by slowing down play, Glenwood responded with one of its best defensive games of the season in a 57-16 nonconference victory.
“They did a good job of slowing the game up,” Glenwood coach Brian Rasmussen said. “They had some long possessions. We kept them from scoring, but they kept us from doing much on our offensive end. It was somewhat effective.
“But we did a good job defensively. We didn’t give up a lot of second opportunities.”
Elle Scarborough was the lone Ram to finish in double figures with 14 points.
Treynor was paced by Mandy Stogdill’s nine points.
Monday’s win commences a busy week for Glenwood. Three more games are scheduled this week: at home tonight against Shenandoah, at St. Albert Friday and a meeting against Maryville, Missouri, Saturday.
Treynor will play at Riverside tonight and host AHSTW Friday.
Treynor (7-11) 4 5 5 2 2 — 16
Glenwood (17-0) 13 14 19 11 — 57
T: Mandy Stogdill 9, Kennedy Elwood 3, Tori Castle 2, Emma Flathers 2.
G: Jenna Hopp 2, Coryl Matheny 6, Emma Hughes 3, Abby Hughes 9, Joslyn Lewis 2, Madison Camden 6, Elle Scarborough 14, Morgan Stanislav 3, Kennedy Jones 4, Brynlee Arnold 8.
