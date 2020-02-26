GLENWOOD — Balanced scoring helped Glenwood win convincingly over Le Mars 86-65 in the Class 4-A Region 1 championship Tuesday night to advance to the state tournament.
The Rams had five players in double-figures including Jenna Hopp’s 20 points. Madison Camden finished with 16, Elle Scarborough with 15, Abby Hughes with 13 and Brynlee Arnold with 11.
“They’re playing with all the confidence in the world and they’re ready for the next step,” Glenwood head coach Brian Rasmussen said of his team. “24-0 was never really a goal but we wanted to get to that regional final and have a different outcome than we did last year. I feel like ever since this time last year, the girls have been pretty determined and focused to get to this point and have another opportunity at a regional final and they performed tonight.”
As the No. 2-seed in the state tournament in Des Moines, the Rams first round game is Tuesday versus seventh-seeded Gilbert at 3:15 p.m.
Le Mars (11-12) 16 13 19 17 — 86
Glenwood (24-0) 23 25 18 20 — 65
L: Alivia Van Otterloo 2, Mya Kibby 3, Kylie Dreckman 5, Brooke Hagge 8, Shaniah Temple 17, Karlee Schiff 3, Jaelynn Dreckman 27.
G: Hayllee Sell 2, Jenna Hopp 20, Emma Hughes 3, Abby Hughes 13, Madison Camden 16, Elle Scarborough 15, Morgan Stanislav 6, Brynlee Arnold 11.
