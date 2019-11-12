The Glenwood volleyball program started in 1979. Forty years later, the Rams are going to their first state volleyball tournament.
Glenwood (30-12) will face Sergeant Bluff-Luton (34-3) in the first round of the Class 4-A tournament today at 4 p.m.
“We’re still on cloud nine,” Glenwood coach Chelsey Hirt said. “These girls, they’re excited, but they’re focused. I’m just really appreciative of that, because sometimes celebrating can take over and then you find complacency. But, they’re hungry, and they’re going to come for a fight.”
Eighth-seeded Glenwood last saw top-seeded Sergeant Bluff-Luton two years ago, losing in a regional final. Hirt, now in her third season coaching Glenwood, is looking forward to playing them again.
“We’re excited that we’re seeing them again,” Hirt said. “We are hoping that it’s a different outcome this season. But, just to show them what we are, and who we are this year.”
Glenwood is one of four teams in the Hawkeye Ten Conference heading to Cedar Rapids. A fifth team, Lewis Central, was defeated by Glenwood in a regional final. St. Albert, Red Oak, and Carroll Kuemper also earned a trip to the state tournament.
“The Hawk Ten is such a tough conference,” Hirt said.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton is out of the Missouri River Conference. Abraham Lincoln also qualified for state from the MRC in Class 5-A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.