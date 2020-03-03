Three-hundred seventy-seven days ago, something happened that hasn’t happened in 24 opportunities since: the Glenwood girls basketball team lost a game.
Since Nov. 26, 2019, the start of the current season, the Rams have passed every test in their way, usually with flying colors. And their play all season has been something special.
Glenwood is third in the state regardless of class and first in Class 4-A in scoring average (72.5 points per game), an increase of about 11 points since last season, when the Rams finished 18-5 after falling in regional play.
For Glenwood’s second-year coach Brian Rasmussen, the offensive success comes down to two factors, speed and opportunity.
“In our transition game, we want to get up and down the floor,” he said. “It’s our goal to score in four seconds or less. If not, we want to have a motion offense in the half court that has a lot of movement. The only thing you can do wrong in our half-court offense is stand still. There are a lot of options, and it’s hard to scout, but we’ve got the talent to perform. They capitalize as soon as there’s a gaffe or deficiency in the defense, and we seem to take advantage.
“We had a school that just came off a state championship in track, so on a daily basis, we talk about making this basketball game a track meet, so let’s do that.”
The next test for second-seeded Glenwood (24-0) comes today at 3:15 p.m. at the 4-A state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines against seventh-seeded Gilbert (19-3). The Tigers are also capable on the offensive end, averaging 60.9 points per game, good for sixth in 4-A. Gilbert has three players averaging double figures: sophomore Ava Hawthorne (16.0 points per game) and juniors Emma Bulman (13.1) and Nessa Johnson (10.0).
Glenwood counters with plenty of talented balance. Sophomore Madison Camden leads the Rams with 17.8 points per game. Freshman Jenna Hopp (13.3) and junior Elle Scarborough (11.2) are also capable scorers, along with sophomores Coryl Matheny (7.7), Brynlee Arnold (6.3) and Abby Hughes (6.1).
“We’ve got a pretty deep crew,” Rasmussen said. “It’s a lot more than the first five players. That helps. We’re pretty much able to go at game speed in practices, and there’s probably not a lot of programs that are able to do that. It’s hard to mimic that style, but because of our depth, we’re able to do that, and that’s been beneficial.”
He’s hoping that approach and the preparation the Rams have implemented over the past week have positive results.
“We know they’re going to be good,” Rasmussen said. “We know what their strengths are. We feel like this is a good matchup for us, but likewise, this is a good matchup for them. We’re very similar. They’re a bit more defensive-minded. They have the ability to score, and they’ve got some pretty good scorers and an excellent point guard and decent size. It will be a good test for us for sure.”
