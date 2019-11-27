Glenwood freshman Jenna Hopp was a perfect 5 of 5 behind the three-point line and kicked off her varsity basketball career with a team high 23 points, leading Glenwood to a 65-37 victory over Thomas Jefferson.
Glenwood (1-0) will take a week off before playing at Abraham Lincoln on Tuesday.
“She’s not your typical freshman,” Glenwood coach Brian Rasmussen said. “She’s a good ball player. If they’re going to leave her open, she can hit it. If they play tight on her, she’s got the ability to get it to the basket and be pretty crafty around the hoop.”
Leading 10-8 after the first quarter, Glenwood exploded with 18 points in the second. The Rams added 17 points in the third quarter and 20 in the fourth.
“Pretty good first start, better than last year,” Rasmussen said. “T.J. gave us a lot of problems defensively, especially in the first half. I think we kind of wore them out. We were able to stay pretty fresh. I think our depth, as well as our ability to run the floor will be our strengths.
“We got a lot of weapons, a lot of girls who can put the ball in the basket. On any given night, could be a different girl. That’s nice to have, always makes it fun.”
Thomas Jefferson got off to a good start in the first quarter. Allisa Schubert sank a 3-pointer after a steal from Allison Schubert. Allisa Schubert added another 3 to give T.J. a brief lead.
“Glenwood’s a very good basketball team,” T.J. coach Devin Schoening said. “They brought so much back, and the freshman Hopp is a great basketball player. They’re going to be really, really tough as this season goes along.
“We’re just not quite sure who we are offensively yet. We’ve got some different pieces, some different roles for kids. Our inability to extend our good possessions offensively really made it tough on us defensively. We’ve got to find out who we are offensively.”
Glenwood took over from there, sparked by an 18-5 second quarter. Hopp led the scoring with 23 points, while Madison Camden added 12 and Abigail Hughes had nine.
“I felt pretty good,” Hopp said. “We definitely came out and ran our offense pretty well. I felt confident. Made sure my shot was in rhythm.”
Allisa Schubert led T.J. in scoring with 14 points. Hanna Belt had seven points, while Allison Schubert had five. Suzie Miller had a busy night defensively for Thomas Jefferson with four steals in the first half.
“We know what we’re going to get with Suzie Miller defensively,” Schoening said. “She’s as good a defensive player as anybody’s going to see. She plays really, really hard, and I think that leads to everything we do defensively.
“It didn’t show in the final score tonight, but we are a good defensive team. One hallmark of our program for the past five or six years is we play really hard.”
Despite the good start, T.J. struggled to knock down shots most of the night. The Yellow Jackets finished the game 14 for 45 from the field and 5 of 9 at the free throw line.
“If we knock those shots down early to not let that lead balloon a little bit, I think that’s a different ballgame,” Schoening said. “Those are things that we’ve got to get back in the gym and work on. I think we’re better than we showed tonight.”
Thomas Jefferson has over a week off before its second game of the season at Sioux City West on Dec. 6th.
Glenwood (1-0) 10 18 17 20-65
T.J. (0-1) 8 5 9 15-37
Glenwood: Jenna Hopp 8-10 2-3 23, Madison Camden 5-7 1-2 12, Elle Scarborough 2-4 0-0 5.
Thomas Jefferson: Allisa Schubert 6-10 0-0 14, Hanna Belt 2-4 3-4 7, Allison Schubert 2-9 0-0 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.