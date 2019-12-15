Glenwood junior Elle Scarborough broke two school records this past season. Scarborough broke out with a whopping 468 kills during her junior campaign, setting one school record.
Over three seasons at Glenwood, Scarborough has totaled 820 kills, also a school record. She began her career with 140 kills as a freshman and added 212 as a sophomore, before recording 468 this past season. That’s a jump of 256 kills from her sophomore to junior season. That’s more kills than most can hope for in one season.
“I think it went very well; I improved on stats tremendously,” Scarborough said. “I couldn’t have done that without my passers and setters.”
It’s always nice to have such an offensive threat on the floor.
“She is a great offensive player,” Glenwood coach Chelsey Hirt said. “She knows how to play set ball. She knows when to switch it up, knows how to read the block. That’s something that she’s come a long way with.
“She can hit around that block, too; she’s definitely a multi-hitter athlete. Most people like to hit cross or line, but she can do all of it and that sets her apart from some of these other hitters.”
Not only is Scarborough named the Area Volleyball Player of the Year for the Daily Nonpareil, she was also selected second team all-state, all-district and first team all-conference for the Hawkeye Ten. Scarborough averaged four kills per set this past season.
“I definitely think the main thing is my jumping,” Scarborough said. “I always loved hitting. If I want to be a good hitter, I knew I had to focus on jumping higher and working harder in order to put the ball away.
“My best hitting is going cross, really sharp cross. Hitting that edge of the 10-foot line is probably my best place. Just turn my thumb down and slice it to the corner. I think it’s easier to go cross.”
With a vertical of almost 29 inches, the 5-foot-8 Scarborough likes the advantage jumping gives her. Some of it is natural, she said, but the hard work on jumping higher and the time put in with box jumps has definitely paid off.
“She is a great leader on our court,” Hirt said. “She is very passionate about everything in general. She’ll play injured like she did in our last four games. She is such a go-getter, such an athlete. I can’t say enough about her. I just really appreciate her ability to stay positive and want to get better every day.”
This past season, Glenwood made its first ever trip to the state volleyball tournament. Obviously, it’s a team game, but there is a certain comfort to know someone like Scarborough is on the court with you.
“We know when she’s out there we don’t have to worry too much because she’ll do what she needs to do,” Hirt said. “She has such good relationships with the girls on the team that they look towards her. They see her calm and then they feed off of that.
“She’s also the first one to build someone else up. She loves it when other people get their points. She’s a very humble kid. She has all this talent and all this skill, but she loves to see other people get just as much accolades. She’d almost prefer it I think sometimes.”
With her breakout performance this past season, the bar is set high for her senior campaign. Great players never rest on their laurels; improvements can always be made.
“Definitely my hitting efficiency,” Scarborough said. “Need to work on getting more kills with the attempts I have, and work on having quicker feet in the back row. Want to work on placing the ball better when the set is off.”
What would her coach like to see her improve on going into her senior year?
“I would love to see her improve on her ability to communicate a little more,” Hirt said. “She’s a great leader, sometimes can be a quiet leader. I just want her to have fun and just realize she is such a great player and has a great team behind her. It should be fun.
“She is accurate and very consistent serving. One thing I’d like to see her serves get a bit more aggressive. I think sometimes she gets nervous to make a mistake, or to miss her serve. Getting her comfortable getting aggressive all the time is something that we’ll want to work on.”
Scarborough is not all about offense. This season was her first as a six-rotation player. Scarborough had 293 digs on the season, to go along with 51 blocks and 16 aces.
“She reads well defensively,” Hirt said. “This was our first season having her play all the way around, and she did awesome for me. It was fun to see her in that element. As a coach I was kind of nervous, not because I didn’t think she could do it, just the confidence level.
“Once we got started, I never had to worry about it. She proved me wrong and I was glad she did. One thing we want to improve on is hitting back row. Now that she’s playing that defense role, now we add it into offense as well, getting really consistent with that next year is going to be key for us.”
When Glennwod was up 12-7 in the fifth set against Lewis Central in the Class 4-A regional final, that was the first time Scarborough said making state became a reality.
“We were a little nervous going into the game, but knew if we played our best it was a possibility to make state,” she said. At 12-7 in the fifth, “I just felt it. I knew we were going to take that game from them. It was literally the best feeling.”
Now the pressure is on. Glenwood isn’t a secret anymore. Next season the hunters become the hunted.
“Now we put the work in to make it there again,” Scarborough said.
