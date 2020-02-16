ATLANTIC — A second-place finish at 182 pounds at Saturday’s district tourney qualified Glenwood’s Mitch Mayberry for the Class 2-A state tournament.
Red Oak won in the team standings with 98 points, ahead of second-place Winterset (86).
Glenwood finished sixth in the team standings with 44 points, just behind fifth-place Harlan, which finished with 49.
Team results
1, Red Oak 98; 2, Winterset 86; 3, Atlantic 75; 4, Creston 50.5; 5, Harlan 49; 6, Glenwood 44; 7, Clarinda 41; 8, Greene County 40; 9, Carroll Kuemper 33; 9, Panorama 33; 11, ADM 19; 12, Southwest Iowa 10.
State qualifiers
106
1, McKinley Robbins, Greene County; 2, Easton O‘Brien, Atlantic.
113
1, Aybren Moore, Atlantic; 2, Brenner Gallagher, Greene County.
120
1, Johnathon Erp, Red Oak; 2, Ben Schmitz, Carroll Kuemper.
126
1, Joe Weaver, Atlantic; 2, Ethan Lemon, Harlan.
132
1, Bryce Hatten, Winterset; 2, Kale Downey, Clarinda.
138
1, Kruise Kiburz, Winterset; 2, Shea Parkis, Carroll Kuemper.
145
1, Jack West, Winterset; 2, Emry Colby, Panorama.
152
1, Wyatt Appleseth, Panorama; 2, Tyler Brown, Winterset.
160
1, Justin McCunn, Red Oak; 2, Brady Barringer, Winterset.
170
1, Carter Bendorf, Harlan; 2, Bruce Lukehart, Red Oak.
182
1, Jackson Kinsella, Creston; 2, Mitch Mayberry, Glenwood.
195
1, Carter Maynes, Red Oak; 2, Sam Chapman, Creston.
220
1, Crew Howard, Clarinda; 2, Jesse Schwery, Harlan.
285
1, Kaden Sutton, ADM; 2, Cale Roller, Atlantic.
