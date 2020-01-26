WAVERLY — Glenwood’s Abby McIntyre made history Saturday, becoming the first Rams girl wrestler to win a state championship.
McIntyre began the day by winning a 9-5 decision over Charles City’s Lilly Luft to advance to the semifinal round, where she pinned Fort Dodge’s Alexis Ross in 3:24.
McIntyre then pinned Waverly-Shell Rock’s Annika Behrends in 5:00 to claim state gold.
She went 5-0 at state, and in the process, she defeated the second-, third-, fourth- and sixth-place finishers on her way to a championship.
McIntyre becomes the first wrestler — male of female — to capture state gold for first-year Glenwood wrestling coach Tucker Weber. She missed state last year with a concussion, so returning this year and winning was extra special.
“I think it’s going to grow the sport for not only Glenwood but the whole state of Iowa,” Weber said. “Girls wrestling is really taking off. We’re going to try to use that as a promotion to get more girls out for Glenwood and maybe get a Glenwood girls team started in the near future. It’s great to see her accomplish her goals. Her goal has been to be a state champion all year.”
McIntyre’s technique Friday and Saturday made a huge difference.
“She has a solid takedown perfected, and nobody has been able to stop it yet,” Weber said. “She keeps going to that, and we’ve been working on getting a couple different attacks for her. She just goes out and goes hard. That’s her main focus. Getting as many points on the board as she can. She’s been doing that throughout the weekend.”
A pair of Council Bluffs wrestlers also made it to the medal stand Saturday.
Lewis Central’s Sophie Barnes placed fifth in the 126-pound bracket after pinning Charles City’s Toni Maloy in the fifth-place match.
Abraham Lincoln’s Hannah Raney-Davis finished seventh in the 113-pound bracket after pinning Oelwein’s in the seventh-place match.
Among area wrestlers, Riverside’s Iliana Yanes was second in the 285-pound bracket, and AHSTW’s Bella Canada was eighth in the 170-pound bracket.
Team scores
1, Waverly-Shell Rock 156.5; 2, Charles City 128; 3, Dubuque Wahlert 121; 4, Osage 119; 5, Iowa City West 102; 6, Colfax-Mingo 93; 7, Humboldt 91; 8, Crestwood 77; 9, Anamosa 71; 10, Mid-Prairie 64; 11, Independence 56; 12, Waukon 55; 13, Decorah 54; 14, Davenport Central 53; 15, North Fayette Valley 50.
State champions
106: Ella Schmit, Bettendorf. 113: Tateum Park, Davenport North. 120: Chloe Clemons, Pleasant Valley. 126: Sydney Park, Davenport Central. 132: Abby McIntyre, Glenwood. 138: Jannell Avila, Lisbon. 145: Lakin Lienhard, Crestwood. 152: Alaina Schmidt, Dubuque Wahlert. 170: Kendal Clark, Humboldt. 195: Millie Peach, Iowa Valley. 285: Salima Omari, Iowa City West
Area medalists
113: 7, Hannah Raney-Davis, Abraham Lincoln
126: 5, Sophie Barnes, Lewis Central
170: 8, Bella Canada, AHSTW
285: 2, Iliana Yanes, Riverside
