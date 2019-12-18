GLENWOOD — In a clash of Hawkeye Ten foes, but in a non-conference contest, Class 4-A No. 4 Glenwood defeated No. 9 Lewis Central 76-71.
Glenwood remains undefeated on the season at 7-0, while L.C. falls to 3-2. The two will meet again on Jan. 3rd for a conference matchup at Lewis Central.
Glenwood got off to a hot start, taking the first quarter 23-11. Lewis Central won the next three quarters behind 22 points in the second, 17 in the third and 21 in the fourth.
L.C. even grabbed the lead briefly in the fourth quarter, until Madison Camden made some free throws, stole the inbounds pass and scored two of her 17 points to put the game away.
“I read the inbounders eyes, so I just went in front of her and made the layup,” Camden said. “We had a good crowd to help us get more hyped up, and when that happens, we just want to put it in the hoop more. They really helped us a lot.”
Glenwood puts it in the hoop a lot. Going into tonight, the Rams were averaging 73 points per game, good enough to lead the conference and third in Class 4-A.
Camden, just a sophomore, and freshman Jenna Hopp combined for 43 points. Camden finished right at her average of 17 points, while Hopp (14.3 PPG) topped out at 26 points. Junior Elle Scarborough finished with 15 points and five rebounds.
“I feel like half of Glenwood was here,” Glenwood coach Brian Rasmussen said. “Big game against a tough conference opponent. We got up early, they kept fighting. It was a good ball game.”
If this was a non-conference game, what’s the conference game going to be like on Jan. 3rd?
“It’s going to be intense,” Rasmussen said. “First game coming out of the break, it’s going to be exciting.”
Delaney Esterling led Lewis Central in scoring with 22 points, to go along with her nine rebounds. Megan Witte had 16 points, while McKenna Paulsen added 10, McKenna Pettepier had nine and Hadley Hill eight.
“It’s really fun to play in an atmosphere like that, when everyone is screaming and engaged in the game,” Esterling said. I think they just came out really good in the beginning, but it got better.”
The game was tight, late in the fourth quarter, with each team having its chances to win.
“There were a couple of stretches that we’d like to play better,” Lewis Central coach Derek Archer said. “We looked at it like, at one point we were down 21-3. We come back and take the lead in the fourth, weathering a couple banked in 3’s that might not go at other times.
“Then at the end of the game we have not one, but two 3-pointers to take the lead with under a minute to go that are great shots. That’s the way it goes sometimes. This is one of those games we get better, no matter what happens, that’s what’s important.”
After the break, Archer knows his girls get to play Glenwood at home, and is looking forward the “raucous” crowd in their favor.
“This is fun to play in,” Archer said. This is what high school basketball is all about. Playing in environments like this, tight games like this with two great teams. We would’ve liked to win, but we got better tonight.”
Before the break, Lewis Central travels to Atlantic (3-3) and Glenwood travels to Creston (4-2) Friday.
Glenwood will look to continue its hot start and head to L.C. at 9-0. After seven games last season, Glenwood was 5-2.
“I think there’s a lot left to come, I don’t think we’re playing our best basketball yet,” Rasmussen said. “We definitely have a lot to work on, but hey, 7-0, I’m not going to complain about that.”
Glenwood (7-0) 23 19 16 18—76
Lewis Central (3-2) 11 22 17 21—71
LC: Delaney Esterling 22, Megan Witte 16, McKenna Paulsen 10, McKenna Pettepier 9, Hadley Hill 8, Jayden Cross 6
Glenwood: Jenna Hopp 26, Madison Camden 17, Elle Scarborough 15, Emma Hughes 6, Joslyn Lewis 6, Brynlee Arnold 2, Coryl Matheny 2, Abigail Hughes 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.