The reigning Nonpareil Area Volleyball Player of the Year now knows where she’ll be playing following her prep career.
Glenwood junior Elle Scarborough, who helped guide the Rams to their first state tournament berth in school history last fall, announced on social media earlier this week that she has committed to St. Cloud State University in Minnesota.
Scarborough enjoyed a breakout junior campaign, setting school records for kills in a season (468) and in a career (820). She averaged four kills per set as Glenwood went 30-13, falling to eventual state champion Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the Class 4-A state quarterfinals.
Scarborough had received some Division I interest from Drake and South Dakota State, but she fell in love with the St. Cloud State campus and team during her visit to the school, and she was sold.
“I visited the second week of February, and I got to practice with the team and meet all the coaches,” Scarborough said. “I went around campus to get a feel of everything, and I loved everything. The campus was beautiful, and the team and coaches were very nice and welcoming. It was a good visit.
“The coaches were easy to talk to. The night at the clinic, they were very helpful when I was doing something wrong. Right away, they fixed what I was doing wrong. That’s what I love about coaches who are helping me to get better.”
Scarborough also plays basketball and participates in track. She was a member of the Nonpareil’s All-Area Basketball team following the Rams’ 25-1 season that ended in March in the 4-A state semifinals.
She’s happy to have her college decision settled, and she’s looking forward to enjoying her senior year at Glenwood.
“It’s nice getting the weight off my shoulders,” she said. “Telling people no is kind of tough to do, but now I don’t have to worry about talking to coaches and setting up phone calls all the time with them.”
St. Cloud State was a perfect fit from both a volleyball and academic standpoint.
“It was better for me because I’ll have more to focus on with school, and with a DI (school), I feel like all you’re doing is volleyball. In DII, I’ll have more chances to play, I think, and everything won’t revolve around volleyball.”
