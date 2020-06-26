The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union on Friday said in a joint release that beginning July 1 member schools are permitted to begin offering all school activities.
School districts are expected to work with local health departments on current restrictions in the area prior to beginning contact.
Strength and conditioning activities can resume on July 1. Outdoor workouts are highly encouraged over indoor workouts to reduce transmission.
For a complete list of guidelines for strength and conditioning sessions, visit iahsaa.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/IHSAA-IGHSAU-Summer-Guidance-6.26.20.pdf.
Some of the highlights include:
*Maintaining social distancing by at least six feet
*Wearing a mask if social distancing cannot be maintained
*Following gathering guidelines of workout groups of 10 or fewer including the coach and medical personnel
*Implementing diligent and effective cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched objects and surfaces following the guidance of the CDC and IDPH.
*Coaches must maintain daily records of what athletes participate and when symptoms they may see are present; athletes must be monitored for temperatures greater than 100.3F, and if symptoms of COVID-19 are present must not participate and consult a physician
*Spotters in the weight room must be positioned at each end of the bar and wear masks
*Students should bring their own water bottles, shoes, towels and other personal equipment; the use of locker rooms, shared water coolers with cups and water fountains will be prohibited during these sessions.
Further official updates will be posted on IHSAA and IGHSAU websites.
