Harlan pitching combined to throw a one-hitter in a 7-0 victory over Abraham Lincoln on Thursday at Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex in Council Bluffs.
Despite the loss, A.L. pitcher Holly Hansen allowed just two earned runs, but the Lynx committed five errors.
“That’s a very impressive Harlan team,” Lynx head coach Ryan Koch said. “I’m proud of the way our girls compete and don’t let mistakes get them down. We are right there and getting better every day.”
Koch was also complimentary of his starter in the circle.
“She is pitching very well,” he said.
A.L. hits the road tonight for a doubleheader at Sioux City East with games scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., while Harlan visits Shenandoah for a 7:30 p.m. game.
Harlan (8-1) 130 011 1—7 5 0
Abraham Lincoln (2-4) 000 000 0—0 1 5
