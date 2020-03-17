Lewis Central vs Western Dubuque- Epworth, Football

Lewis Central’s Thomas Fidone with a catch and run against Western Dubuque in the Class 3-A state semifinals in November.

 For The Nonpareil/Tom Knapp

One of the nation's top tight ends for the 2021 recruiting class, Council Bluffs Lewis Central's Thomas Fidone, has added Nebraska to his top six Monday night.

Fidone, a national top-60 recruit according to Rivals and 247 Sports, also has Iowa, Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State and LSU in his top six as well.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder has shot up the recruiting charts in the last several months after a standout performance at the All-American Bowl Combine.

While Fidone can't visit any schools because of a coronavirus-fueled dead period, he can still talk often with coaches over text and the phone.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.