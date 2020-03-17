One of the nation's top tight ends for the 2021 recruiting class, Council Bluffs Lewis Central's Thomas Fidone, has added Nebraska to his top six Monday night.
Fidone, a national top-60 recruit according to Rivals and 247 Sports, also has Iowa, Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State and LSU in his top six as well.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder has shot up the recruiting charts in the last several months after a standout performance at the All-American Bowl Combine.
While Fidone can't visit any schools because of a coronavirus-fueled dead period, he can still talk often with coaches over text and the phone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.