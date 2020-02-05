Syles Jordan had 18 points and seven rebounds, and DJ Weilage added 13 points, nine rebounds and three assists, but it wasn’t enough as Heartland Christian dropped a 72-49 decision to Brownell-Talbot at Reiver Arena.
The Eagles shot 37% from the field and turned the ball over 20 times, but the biggest issue was they couldn’t keep up with B-T’s depth.
“They are quick and probably 10 deep,” Heartland Christian coach Larry Gray said. “They just really outhustled us tonight. Iowa Western was a bigger floor, and it really showed. We were kind of huffing and puffing. They were up and down the floor, and they played extremely aggressive, efficiently and quick. It just got the best of us. We had too many turnovers in the first half and didn’t get back well enough to make a dent.”
The Eagles faced only a nine-points deficit at the half, but as the game progressed in the second half, Brownell-Talbot’s ability to rebound and create second chances played a role in the outcome.
“They were just owning us on the boards to get started,” Gray said. “We were one-and-done offensively, and defensively, they were either hitting their shot or getting a second look. Boards killed us early in the game.”
Heartland Christian will be back in action Saturday to play host to Riverside.
Brownell-Talbot 14 21 21 16 — 72
Heartland Christian (9-8) 9 17 18 5 — 49
HC: DJ Weilage 13, Sean Atchley 6, Colton Brennan 4, Kyleb Hall 1, Mitchell McCord 5, Jay Kennedy 2, Syles Jordan 18.
