WESTSIDE — Withstanding big runs has been an issue for the Heartland Christian boys basketball team for much of the year.
Those problems appeared again in the Class 1-A District 15 opener.
The Eagles trailed by only six points at halftime Monday against Ar-We-Va. But Heartland Christian was outscored 16-6 in the third quarter and couldn’t recover, falling by a final score of 53-32.
Syles Jordan paced Heartland with 18 points and 16 rebounds. D.J. Weilage added seven points and 11 boards in the losing effort.
“We came out, and they just went on a run to start that third quarter,” Heartland Christian coach Larry Gray said. “We had a couple turnovers to start the third, and they hit, and we didn’t. They outscored us 25-10 in the second half. That second half was just their speed that got us, and we just we were worn down from a long season and just couldn’t get it rolling back our way.”
The loss ends the Eagles’ season at 10-11. But that record illustrates the strides taken by this program over the last four months.
“Five years ago, we had zero wins,” Gray said. “Then we went two wins. Then we won three. Then last year we won five, and this year, we won 10.
“I’m proud of where the boys are. I know we changed conferences, but that’s a big deal and I’m ready for next year. If the numbers keep trending up like they are, I think we’ve got good things coming our way.”
HC (10-11)..... 12 10 6 4 — 32
Ar-We-Va (6-16) ........18 10 16 9 – 53
HC: DJ Weilage 7, Sean Atchely 2, Kyleb Hall 1, Mitchell McCord 4, Syles Jordan 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.