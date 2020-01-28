Cornerstone Christian 61,
Heartland Christian 53
Heartland Christian held a two-point halftime lead at halftime of Monday's Frontier Conference tournament opening-round game against Cornerstone Christian, but the Eagles were unable to maintain the lead in an eight-point loss.
Cornerstone outscored the Eagles 31-21 over the final 16 minutes.
Syles Jordan and DJ Weilage led the Eagles with 20 and 17 points, respectively.
Heartland Christian (6-7) 12 20 11 10 -- 53
Cornerstone Christian 14 16 14 17 -- 61
HC: DJ Weilage 17, Sean Atchley 3, Colton Brennan 7, Mitchell McCord 6, Syles Jordan 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.