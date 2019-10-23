In the Class 1-A Region 2 opening night of volleyball, Heartland Christian lost in three sets to Woodbine.
Despite the loss, Heartland Christian still had a successful season, setting a school record for wins with eight. H.C. has one more chance to add to that total when it finishes up its Frontier Conference tournament. The Eagles’ previous highest win total was six.
“It’s been a really good season for us,” Heartland Christian coach Heather Heffernan said. “The most we’ve ever won is six, so that’s really big for us. The girls have just been really playing well together, really good relationships on and off the court. That’s made a huge difference.”
Heartland Christian struggled during the first two sets, losing 25-15 and 25-14. The third set could’ve went either way as both team’s battled down to the wire before Woodbine won 28-16.
“It was really close,” Heffernan said. “They played way better in the third set. The first couple of sets, I feel like we were just kind of going through the motions, not really having any fire. They really picked it up in the third set I think.”
Down 1-0, Woodbine went on a mini-run, reeling off six-straight points to go up 6-1. Mini runs were the theme of the night for Woodbine. The Tigers had runs of four, five and six straight points several times throughout the match.
An ace by Kelsi Fichter of Heartland Christian cut the lead to 6-3. A crafty move at the net by Bella Dingus tied the set at 9-9.
A block from Madison Wolfe gave H.C. a small lead 11-9. Later a back-row kill by Shelana Cochran, followed by a solo block had Heartland Christian enjoying a 14-11 lead. It was actually the first lead for H.C. during the middle portion of any set on the night.
“Shelana (Cochran) did really good for us tonight,” Heffernan said. “Using her in the back-row and front-row (was a lot of H.C. offense). “She’s our best passer overall, she did really good for us.”
Later in the match, Woodbine grabbed the lead again with a block from Whitney Kuhlman. At 23-21 (Woodbine leading), H.C. scored three straight points to get its first set-point of the match at 24-23. Woodbine then won a long rally with a point at the net before Kuhlman came up with another block to give the Tigers the lead for good.
“I think they all did really good, just keeping a good attitude and staying with it, not giving up,” Heffernan said. “Especially the third set, I feel like everybody pushed real hard and kept fighting.”
Cochran led the offense for Heartland Christian with eight kills. Senior Bella Dingus had five kills and 17 set assists, while Wolfe added three kills and three aces.
Heartland Christian will end its season Thursday at College View Academy against Cornerstone Christian and will be for fifth place in the conference tournament.
Woodbine (6-23) 25 25 28
H.C. (8-12) 15-14-26
H.C. stat leaders (kills-aces-blocks)
Shelana Cochran (8-1-3), Bella Dingus (5-0-0), Madison Wolfe (3-3-1), Dingus (17 set assists)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.