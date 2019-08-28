LOGAN — Heartland Christian dropped two matches Tuesday in its first action of the season, falling to Logan-Magnolia 14-25, 17-25 and West Harrison 15-25, 21-25.
Despite the setbacks, Heartland Christian coach Heather Heffernan had some positive takeaways from the matches.
“Overall we had great serving and were quick on defense,” she said. “I think we’re just getting out first-game jitters. We have four freshman playing on our regular varsity lineup, but we saw great potential from the team tonight.”
H.C. will be back in action next week for a triangular against Essex and Stanton in Stanton.
Heartland Christian 14 17
Logan-Magnolia 25 25
Heartland Christian leaders: Aces: Kelsi Fichter 1. Kills Shelana Cochran 7. Assists: Bella Dingus 7. Digs: Shelana Cochran 4, Allie Schuetze 3, Corey Butterbaugh 3.
Heartland Christian (0-2) 15 21
West Harrison 25 25
HC leaders: Aces: Savannah Horan 2. Kills: Cochran 8. Assists: Dingus 15. Digs: Horan, Schuetze, Fichter 3. Blocks: Mady Jundt 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.